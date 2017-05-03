Micron Is Trading Near Its 52-Week High: What You Should Know

Price/book ratio is 2.2x which is below industry average of 2.3x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Also, price/sales ratio is 2.0x lower than industry average of 2.1x and S&P 500.

Source: Morningstar

Investors who took positions in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stock one year ago would have earned a whopping return of 161%. During the same period, the Nasdaq earned 26% in capital gains. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $29.87 (CMP $27.77). The firm's market cap is $31.3 billion and enterprise value is 39.28 billion.

Source: infinancials

Year to date, the stock has outperformed its peers (peers median return 15.1%) and have earned a return of 29.1%. During the same period, SK Hynix Inc earned 23.9%, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) earned 24.6% and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) earned 0.1%.

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the company's earnings, peer analysis and valuation, street expectations and fundamentals.

Micron last posted its earnings for Q22017 on March 23. The company reported adjusted EPS $0.90 for the quarter, topping street estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter (up 58% YoY) compared to the street estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted 0.01 adjusted EPS. Top line improvement was due to an increase in DRAM average selling prices and trade NAND sales volumes.

"Strong demand and limited industry supply for NAND and DRAM solutions, combined with significant progress on our cost reduction plan, produced excellent results for our second quarter," said Micron CEO Mark Durcan."I'm proud of the team's execution on critical technology and operational initiatives, which will allow us to continue to capitalize on market trends."

Management Guidance for Q32017

Source: Company Fillings

Earnings Surprise History

Source: Reuters

Micron has a striking earnings surprise history with an average positive surprise of 26% over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through, a track record I view very positively.

Now, does this trend continue?

Source: Reuters

Analysts are expecting Micron to post EPS of $4.28 in 2017, compared to $0.06 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 6.54x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.12, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 5.46x. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.In other words, despite the stock's outperformance year to date, Micron remains poised to deliver value.

Income Statement Analysis

The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the FY2016. Currently, analysts expect Micron to generate revenue of $19.56 million (up 16% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $21.16 billion (up 8% YoY) in fiscal 2018. This was primarily due to strong demand and limited industry supply for NAND and DRAM solutions, combined with significant progress on cost reduction plan.

Over the past five quarters, operating income margin improved by 2,263 bps (negative 0.17% to positive 22.46%). During same period, EBITDA has improved to 44.94% from 26.41%. Also, net income margin improved from negative 3.27% to positive 19.23%.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock.

The Piotroski score is a simple nine-point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values like Micron. The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

PROFITABILITY SCORES:

Positive net income compared to last year (1 point)

Positive operating cash flow in the current year (1 point)

Higher return on assets (ROA) in the current period compared to the ROA in the previous year (1 point)

Cash flow from operations greater than Net Income (1 point)

BALANCE SHEET HEALTH SCORES:

Lower ratio of long term debt in the current period compared to the value in the previous year (1 point)

Higher current ratio this year compared to the previous year (1 point)

No new shares were issued in the last year (1 point)

OPERATING EFFICIENCY SCORES:

A higher gross margin compared to the previous year (1 point)

A higher asset turnover ratio compared to the previous year (1 point)

Source: oldschoolvalue

Relative Valuation - An Undervalued Growth Stock

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

1. Current Valuation

Source: Morningstar

Price/Book ratio is 2.2x which is below the industry average of 2.3x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Also, the price/sales ratio is 2.0x lower than industry average of 2.1x and S&P 500 of 2.1x. Current P/E multiple is 47.6x.

2. Forward P/E Multiple

Micron has a forward P/E multiple of 6.54x, which is on the lower side among its peers. Intel and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) have forward P/E ratios of 13.0x and 9.0x, respectively. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.Hence, Micron is undervalued among its peers.

Market View - Positive

Source : Nasdaq

On May 2, 2017, Micron's stock increased more than 161% over the last 12 months. Analysts' recommendations show a 12-month targeted price of $34 per share. Of the analysts covering Micron Technology, 13 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 2 recommended it as a "Buy" and 1 recommended it as "Hold."

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend a buy rating for Micron Technology based on the following factors:

1. Micron has a striking earnings surprise history with an average positive surprise of 26% over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through and a positive outlook for FY2017.

2.Analysts are expecting Micron to post EPS of $4.28 in 2017, compared to $0.06 in 2016. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 6.54x. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.12, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 5.46x. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. In other words, despite the stock's outperformance year to date, Micron remains poised to deliver value.

3. Price/Book ratio is 2.2x which is below the industry average of 2.3x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Also, the price/sales ratio is 2.0x lower than the industry average of 2.1x and S&P 500 of 2.1x. Current P/E multiple is 47.6x.

4. Market view is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.