Ziopharm Oncology: Key To The CAR-T Mint

ZIOP's USP is its RheoSwitch, and while there's a lot of potential here, manufacturing issues may become relevant at some point.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing gene therapeutics. The recent surge in the company's share resulted from the FDA update after Ad-RTS-IL-12 phase 2 trial that it may proceed to the phase 3. Ad-RTS-IL-12, in combination with orally administered "RheoSwitch" Veledimex, showed excellent results in the phase 2 trial targeting patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), a severe form of brain cancer.

In partnership with Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) and collaborators at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, ZIOPHARM has develop the RheoSwitch platform, which is the only known biologic gene switch tested in humans. RheoSwitch controls the expression of IL-12, an important protein for stimulating an anti-cancer T cell immune response. Rheoswitch is important in the CAR-T industry because it can resolve some of the more serious side effects of using what is otherwise a disruptive, immensely beneficial therapy.

This is an unresolved issue in the available engineered T-cell therapies. The activated T-cells release cytokine proteins, and the sudden activation of too many T-cells at once can lead to a serious side effect called cytokine release syndrome. Ziopharm's exclusive license to use Intrexon's RheoSwitch technology may have the solution to this problem. The Veledimex pill is developed on the RheoSwitch platform to act as a switch to control gene expression. When orally administered, Veledimex in combination with Ad-RTS-IL-12 "starts" the gene expression, and it can be "stopped" by withholding the pill.

Bellicum (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a similar on-off switch, but a critical claimed difference between that and this is that, like its name "rheo" which comes from a rheostat, rheoswitch is not just on-off, but also a complete control switch like a rheostat. This helps reduce treatment effect without stopping treatment entirely. BLCM doesn't have that; most others don't even have a switch. In my opinion, this switching technology will be the battleground in CAR-T; the therapy itself almost doubtlessly works.

The clinical trial of Ziopharm's lead candidate Ad-RTS-IL-12 and the orally administered "Start-Stop" pill Veledimex haven't been compared with standard of care. This is because recurrent glioblastoma (OTCPK:RGBM) is an aggressive type of brain cancer and there are not too many patients available to conduct a full-fledged control arm enabled trial in phase 2. However, the handful of recurrent glioblastoma patients treated with Ad-RTS-IL-12 in combination with Veledimex, survived far longer than historical averages.

Ziopharm is expected to wrap up the Phase 2 trial and start the Phase 3 trial for its lead pipeline candidate Ad-RTS-IL-12 in combination with Veledimex for the treatment of advance brain cancer. If Ziopharm can replicate earlier results in a phase 3 trial with a larger patient population, then it should get to the market sooner.

The phase 1 trial of Ad-RTS-IL-12 in combination with Veledimex was a single-arm study conducted in a small patient population with only 11 patients. Single-arm study means the trial was conducted without any control-arm or without comparing with any standard of treatment for advanced brain cancer. However, the combination therapy had median overall survival greater than 12 months for a very rare disease like recurrent glioblastoma with few treatment options.

Ziopharm also announced that they will present the updated results from the combination therapy at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (OTC:ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held June 2-6 in Chicago.

Approximately 15% of all brain tumors are diagnosed as glioblastoma. Glioblastoma is an advanced form of brain cancer with a very high recurrence rate. It is estimated that around 75000 patients globally need an efficient therapy for Glioblastoma. The current treatment regime includes multiple approaches with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy with a low median overall survival of only 6 to 7 months. The median overall survival is even lower at 3 to 5 months in patients who have failed a salvage chemotherapy.

The competition is fierce and a number of companies are working to develop an efficient drug for treating glioblastoma, which has a huge market potential. Glioblastoma is the most common form of malignant brain tumor, with a very poor survival rate. The average cost of treatment for glioblastoma is more than $100,000 for patients surviving more than 6 months. If Ziopharm is able to develop an efficient drug to treat glioblastoma, it will give them a billion dollar market potential for their combination therapy of Ad-RTS-IL-12 with Veledimex.

The company is expected to start the phase 3 trial for Ad-RTS-IL-12 in combination with Veledimex soon, which means the combination therapy has the possibility to get regulatory approval sooner than expected, and that could be a boon for investors.

Ziopharm has a market cap of about $900 million. There is considerable institutional interest, with Vanguard Group, BlackRock Fund Advisor, Morgan Stanley among the top institutional holders. Ziopharm's share, trading around $6.8 to $7 today, has a one year price target of $23. If we take a 5% initial penetration rate, we get a potential patient population of around 4000 globally. At $100,000 per patient, this is potentially a $400 million market. So, if it can get its product approved, it does seem that for a $900mn company, there is quite a huge potential. Add all the other cancers potentially addressable by CAR-T, and we can guess how big an investment this could potentially be. On the flipside, after over a decade of existence, Ziopharm has a cash reserve of $81 million and operating expense of $172 million. This means that the company can probably run only till the end of 2017 at best, by which time, it will need to raise money, possibly through a dilution.

On the risk front, CAR-T therapy is quite a cumbersome process and developing the technology is just a fraction of the hurdles. Manufacturing issues, or rather, lab facilities where patient specific CAR-T can be developed within a reasonable time and cost, is perhaps the big issue in this sort of therapy. If ZIOP is unable to address that, then, despite developing the technology, it can expect a lot of trouble.

In the upcoming ASCO meeting we will have a clearer picture of Ziopharm's plans and prospects. I expect the first week of June to see a lot of movement in the stock. This seems a likely midterm catalyst play at current prices.

