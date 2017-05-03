Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 03, 2017 7:00 am ET

Executives

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

Analysts

Michael Leuchten - UBS Ltd. (Broker)

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Securities Plc

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Michael Novod - Nordea Bank AB (Denmark)

Simon Baker - Exane Ltd.

Martin Parkhøi - Danske Bank A/S

Philippe Lanone - Natixis SA (Broker)

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Jacob Lademann - Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Denmark)

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q1 2017 Novo Nordisk A/S Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. And welcome to this Novo Nordisk Conference Call regarding our performance in the first three months of 2017 and our outlook for the year. I'm Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the CEO of Novo Nordisk. With me, I have our Chief Financial Officer, Jesper Brandgaard; and our Chief Science Officer, Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen. Present are also our Investor Relations officers. Today's earnings release and the slides for this call are available on our website, novonordisk.com. The conference call is scheduled to last one hour.

As usual, we'll start with the presentation as outlined on slide 2. The Q&A session will begin in about 25 minutes. Please note that this conference call is being webcasted live and a replay will be made available on the Novo Nordisk website.

Please turn to slide number 3. As always, we need to advise you that this call will contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For further information on the risk factors, please see the earnings release and the slides prepared for this presentation.

Please turn to slide number 4. Sales growth in the first three months of 2017 was 5% and this is in Danish kroner and 3% reported in local currencies compared to 2016. North America Operations grew by 5% in Danish kroner and accounted for 34% share of growth in local currencies. International Operations grew by 4% in Danish kroner and accounted for 66% share growth in local currencies. Within International Operations, Region Europe grew by 4%, Region Japan and Korea grew by 10% and Region China grew by 6%, all measured in Danish kroner. Sales growth came from diabetes care, with the main driver being Tresiba, growing 174% and now representing 5% of total sales.

In May, we received approval from the European Commission on the label update of Tresiba based on data from the SWITCH trials. In March, we resubmitted the new drug application for fast-acting insulin aspart as a class II resubmission to the FDA. Lastly, we received a positive opinion from the European authorities on the use of Refixia, the brand name for N9-GP in Europe, recommending marketing authorization for the treatment of adolescents and adults with hemophilia B.

Turning to financials. Operating profit for the first month of 2017 grew by 10% in Danish kroner and 6% in local currencies. The diluted earnings per share increased by 9% to DKK 4.06. The range for sales growth has now been narrowed to 1% to 4% measured in Danish kroner, now positively impacted by currencies of 1 percentage point. The range for operating profit growth has also been narrowed to 0% to 4%, now positively impacted by currencies of 1 percentage point.

Please turn to slide number 5. As of 1st of July 2017, Lars Green will be appointed Executive Vice President and Head of a newly established area called Business Services and Compliance, which includes IT, quality, HR and business assurance. Lars comes with a background of Master of Science in Business Administration and has more than 20 years of experience with Novo Nordisk. Prior to this role, Lars headed up Finance and Operations in North America.

In March, Doug Langa was appointed Head of North America Operations, following Jakob Riis' resignation from the company. Doug came from a leading position in the U.S. management team as Head of Market Access, where he had worked closely with Jakob in revising commercial (04:19), which are currently being rolled out in the U.S. It was, therefore, a natural choice and in line with our succession plan to appoint Doug for this role.

In addition to the changes in executive management, we have recently welcomed two new senior vice presidents as members of the International Operations management team. (04:39) has been appointed Head of Region AAMEO (04:38) has been appointed Head of Region Europe. Further in, North America Operations, David Moore (04:45) has been appointed Senior Vice President of Marketing. The three new SVPs have all been recruited externally.

Please turn to slide 6. In the first three months of 2017, the overall sales growth was 5% in Danish kroner and 3% in local currencies. The sales growth was derived from both International Operations and North America Operations, which grew by 4% and 2% respectively, measured in local currencies.

Within International Operations, Region Europe and Region China were the largest growth drivers, accounting for 37% and 30% of the total share of growth in local currencies. This was partly offset by Region AAMEO and Region Latin America, which declined by 1% and 5% respectively, measured in local currencies.

Sales growth in North America Operations was approximately 7% points negatively impacted by the launch of generic version of Vagifem and the non-recurring rebate adjustments in the Medicaid patient segment in the first quarter of 2016, predominantly related to Norditropin and both in the U.S.

In Region Europe, sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 6% in local currencies. The growth was driven by the penetration of Tresiba, as well as the positive contribution from Xultophy (06:11) across the region. This was partly offset by declining Levemir sales reflecting a continued rollout of Tresiba, as well as decline in NovoMix and human insulin sales.

Sales in Region AAMEO comprising Africa, Asia, Middle East and Oceania declined by 2% in Danish kroner and by 1% in local currencies. The decline – declining (06:30) sales are related to a 42% decline in sales of NovoSeven due to timing of tender sales.

Region China grew by 4% in Danish kroner and by 8% in local currencies. The sales growth is driven by an 18% increase in sales of modern insulin reflecting a continued modern insulin penetration and a strong insulin market volume growth.

The sales in Region Japan and Korea grew by 10% in Danish kroner and 5% in local currencies compared to 2016. The growth is driven by a strong uptake of Tresiba in Japan where the value market share in the basal segment is now 40%. The sales development additionally reflects the continued uptake of Ryzodeg in Japan which is partly offset by lower human insulin sales in the region.

Sales in Region Latin America increased by 2% in Danish kroner and declined by 5% in local currencies. The sales decline in local currencies is driven by lower NovoSeven sales which are related to timing of delivery. The decline is however partly offset by continued strong Tresiba and Victoza performance and a positively market uptake of Saxenda following a successful launch in Brazil in the second half of 2016.

Please turn to slide number 7. From a product perspective, sales growth in the first three months of 2017 was derived from the diabetes and obesity franchise, whilst, as expected, being negatively impacted by a decline in the biopharma franchise. In the first three months of 2017, sales of Tresiba reached DKK 1.5 billion. As a consequence of Tresiba launches, sales of Levemir declined by 10% in local currencies. The rollout of Tresiba continues and it has now been launched in 55 countries.

Sales of Xultophy reached DKK 103 million in the first three months of 2017, compared with DKK 47 million in 2016. Xultophy is currently marketed in 13 countries and launch activities are progressing as planned. Victoza sales increased by 25% in Danish kroner and 22% in local currencies. Growth is primarily driven by North America Operations, where it increased by 32% in Danish kroner and by 28% in local currencies. The North American sales growth is driven by an underlying prescription volume growth of the GLP-1 class in the U.S., but also positively impacted by wholesaler destocking activities in the same period last year and a higher-than-anticipated inventory levels at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

The rollout of Saxenda is progressing according to plan, and Saxenda has now been launched in 18 countries. In the first three months of 2017, sales of Saxenda reached DKK 539 million. Sales of biopharmaceutical products declined by 24% measured in Danish kroner, mainly driven by Norditropin and Vagifem. Sales of Norditropin decreased by 32% measured in Danish kroner which reflects a non-recurring adjustment in the U.S. in 2016 related to Medicaid rebates as well as intensified competition in the U.S. Sales of Vagifem were negatively impacted by the launch of the generic version of Vagifem in the U.S.

Please turn to slide number 8. Tresiba is now launched in 55 countries and the market uptake is encouraging in countries with the same level of reimbursement as insulin glargine U100. In the Netherlands and Denmark where full reimbursement was obtained recently, the value market share of Tresiba has increased rapidly and has now reached 20% and 25%, respectively.

In some countries where both Tresiba and Xultophy had been launched, a slowdown in the Tresiba uptake has been observed whilst the growth of the two products combined has continued. An example is in Switzerland where Tresiba obtained a market share of 28%. However, when combing Tresiba and Xultophy, the total value share is 55%. Xultophy is now launched in 13 countries and will be launched in the U.S. in the beginning of May 2017.

Please turn to slide number 9. In the U.S. basal market, Tresiba has now reached a total script share of 7.3%. The combined market share of Levemir and Tresiba has increased to 31%. The positive development reflects the strong uptake of both Levemir and Tresiba following the changes to the CVS national formulary – commercial formulary. In 2017, Tresiba has maintained wide formulary coverage with around 70% access for patients in the commercial channels and Medicare Part D combined.

Please turn to slide number 10. In the first three months of 2017, total sales of Victoza increased by 25% in Danish kroner and 22% in local currencies. Sales growth was driven by North America comprising 92% share of growth. In the U.S., Victoza sales increased by 33% in Danish kroner and by 29% in local currencies, which reflects an underlying GLP-1 volume growth of 23%, and is further positively impacted by inventory movements including wholesaler destocking activities in previous years. Victoza is facing intense competition from recently launched once-weekly GLP-1 products and despite a continued growth in volume the relative Victoza market share has declined to 48%.

Please turn to the next slide. Saxenda was launched in May 2015 in the U.S. and promotional activities are progressing as planned. Saxenda has now been launched in 18 countries globally and is an important growth driver. The anti-obesity market offers an attractive long-term growth opportunity due to the large unmet need. The existing market size for anti-obesity medication is currently small and only 2% of the 600 million patients are being treated with an anti-obesity medication. We are committed to (13:03) obesity effective treatment and to drive recognition of obesity as a chronic disease. Semaglutide in obesity is currently in phase 2 and the result will be reported in the third quarter of 2017. Moreover, we have six projects with innovative mode of actions currently in phase 1 development.

With that, over to Mads for an update on R&D.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Lars. Please turn to slide 12. In March, we received a positive CHMP opinion for Refixia, the EU brand name for N9-GP, recommending marketing authorization for the treatment of adolescents and adults with hemophilia B. We consequently expect EU approval this quarter.

In April, an Advisory Committee meeting was conducted by the FDA to discuss the safety profile of N9-GP. No voting procedure was carried out, but panel members provided favorable comments related to the efficacy and kinetics of N9-GP. Regulatory action from the FDA is expected this quarter.

Shown on this slide are the weekly factor IX levels in adolescents and adults receiving N9-GP and two of the currently approved products with extended half life, albutrepenonacog alfa and eftrenonacog alfa. N9-GP has a high initial recovery and maintains very higher factor IX levels throughout the dosing interval. In fact, patients' sustained factor IX levels above 40%, which is considered a healthy, i.e., non-hemophilia level throughout the majority of the week, thereby supporting N9-GP's attractive clinical profile.

Please turn to slide 13. This week we received approval from the European Commission for the label update of Tresiba based on data from the SWITCH trials, demonstrating a significant and clinically relevant reduction in hypoglycemia compared with insulin glargine U100.

We've also initiated a phase 3b trial comparing Tresiba to insulin glargine U300 in approximately 1,500 patients with type 2 diabetes. The objective is to compare the hypoglycemia risk for Tresiba and insulin glargine U300 in people inadequately treated with basal insulin plus/minus oral anti-diabetic agents.

In March, we resubmitted the new drug application for fast-acting insulin aspart as a class II resubmission to the FDA. This happened six months after we received a Complete Response Letter from the agency requesting additional information.

In February, we submitted a new drug application for semaglutide in Japan. The submission was based on the results from the SUSTAIN clinical trial program including Japanese data where the end of trial HbA1c levels for the first time ever was seen to decrease to below 6%.

Within obesity, we've initiated a Phase 1 trial for the first G protein-coupled receptor tri-agonist. The molecule is an agonist at both the GLP-1, GIP and glucagon receptors. The trial will investigate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of the product in approximately 50 adults. Furthermore, FDA approved a label update for Saxenda, including data showing that approximately half of the patients on Saxenda who lost more than or equal to 5% of their weight after 56 weeks maintained their weight loss for a full three years.

In March, we initiated a Phase 3a trial with somapacitan, the long-acting growth hormone derivative, in previously treated adult Japanese people with growth hormone deficiency. We've also initiated a Phase 1 trial with the subcutaneous formulation of N8-GP for the treatment of hemophilia A. The trial will investigate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple subcutaneous doses of N8-GP. This product candidate is our second subcutaneous hemophilia agent to enter clinical trials, the first being the (16:57) hemophilia bypassing agent, concizumab.

Please turn to the next slide. Within the second quarter, we plan to submit a supplemental NDA in the U.S. and the variation application in the EU for Tresiba to include the strong data from the DEVOTE study in the label. Further, as mentioned by Lars, semaglutide has now been submitted to triad market regulatory authorities. In Q3, we'll receive the SUSTAIN-7 phase 3b results for the semaglutide head-to-head trial versus liraglutide, both on top of metformin treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes. In Q3, we will additionally get regulatory feedback from the FDA regarding the approval of fast-acting insulin aspart, and will furthermore receive the phase 2 results for semaglutide in an obesity trial encompassing almost 1,000 patients. Finally, we'll obtain Phase 3a results for somapacitan in adults with growth hormone deficiency.

With that, over to Jesper for an update on the financials.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads. Please turn to slide 15. In the first three months of 2017, sales increased by 5% in Danish kroner and by 3% measured in local currencies. The gross margin increased by 0.7 percentage points to 85.1% measured in Danish kroner compared to 84.4% in 2016. Currencies had a 0.8 percentage point positive impact on reported gross margin.

The gross margin was negatively impacted by lower prices following the non-recurring Medicaid rebate adjustments in 2016, and the lower basal insulin prices both in the U.S., as well as ramp-up cost for new manufacturing capacity. The gross margin was positively impacted by contribution from product mix due to higher Tresiba and Victoza sales, partly countered by lower sales of Vagifem, following the launch of a generic version in the U.S. and lower overall sales of NovoSeven.

As illustrated by the functional cost, we have been able to maintain stable cost in the first three months of 2017, mainly driven by a cost containment program, which I will refer to shortly. Operating profit increased by 10% in Danish kroner and by 6% measured in local currencies.

Net financial items showed a loss of around DKK 0.5 billion, compared with a loss of approximately DKK 0.3 billion in 2016. This development reflects a loss on foreign exchange hedging involving especially U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan versus the Danish kroner. Diluted earnings per share increased to DKK 4.06 corresponding to an increase of 9% in Danish kroner compared to 2016.

Please turn to slide 16. As announced in the second half of 2016, a global cost containment program has been implemented to adjust the cost base to the expected top line development. A part of the program was the decision to decrease our workforce to 1,000 employees to ensure a lower employee cost base in 2017. As a result of the global cost program, we have been able to keep the cost stable in the first three months of 2017 compared to same quarter in 2016. Sales and distribution cost decreased by 1 percentage point in the first quarter compared to 2016. The development reflects implementation of updated cost-efficient procurement policies and reduced promotional activities in the U.S. following the launch of Tresiba in the first quarter in 2016.

Research and development costs declined by 1% in the first quarter compared to same quarter 2016. This reflects lower research cost following the updated R&D strategy, which led to the discontinuation of a number of research projects and also, general cost consciousness across the organization.

Administration costs declined by 1% in local currencies, which was mainly related to general cost control initiatives. A part of the sales generated by the global cost containment program will be reinvested in sales growth initiatives such as the promotion of LEADER, CV disease awareness initiatives, global obesity market development and direct-to-consumer marketing in the U.S.

Please turn to slide 17. In line with our treasury policy, the most significant foreign exchange risk have been hedged, primarily through foreign exchange forward contracts. The first three months of 2017 incurred a loss on foreign exchange hedging involving primarily the U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan versus the Danish kroner but being partly offset by gain on non-hedge currencies driven by the appreciation of the Russian ruble.

Please turn to slide 18. For 2017, sales growth is now expected to be in the range of 0- to 3-percentage-point growth measured in local currencies. This reflects expectations for continued robust performance for Victoza and Tresiba as well as a positive contribution from Saxenda and Xultophy. These sales drivers are expected to be countered by an impact from lower realized prices in the U.S. driven by lower prices in the basal insulin and growth hormone segments. Reported sales growth is now expected to be around 1 percentage point higher than the local currency guidance.

As for operating profit growth, it is now expected to be in the range of a decline of 1% to a growth of 3% measured in local currencies. The marginally improved expectations for operating profit growth primarily reflects a slight increase in expectations for other operating income. The outlook also reflects a modest increase in both S&D cost to support continued launch activities and in R&D costs to support the progress of the pipeline. Reported operating profit growth is now expected to be around 1 percentage point higher than the local currency guidance.

Furthermore, we now expect financial items to be a loss for the full year of around DKK 1.8 billion. The current expectations reflect losses associated with foreign exchange hedging contracts mainly related to the U.S. dollar and Chinese Yuan versus the Danish kroner. The effective tax rate for 2017 is still expected to be in the range of 21% to 23% which is broadly in line with the statutory corporate tax level in Denmark of 22%.

Capital expenditure is still expected to increase to around DKK 10 billion in 2017. The increase is primarily driven by the construction of an active pharmaceutical ingredient production facility in Clayton, North Carolina. The ongoing investment is estimated to be around $2 billion and is expected to be completed in 2020. The capital expenditure is further driven by an expansion of diabetes filling capacity and expansion of the manufacturing capacity for biopharmaceutical products both occurring in Denmark. For 2017, we still expect the free cash flow to be in the range of DKK 29 billion to DKK 33 billion.

With this, that concludes the financial update. Now, back to Lars.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Jesper. Please turn to slide 19. With the performance in the first three months, we are well on track towards our target for 2017. Sales were driven by our new innovative products within diabetes and obesity care and we are seeing the effects of our cost control initiatives enabling us to invest further in growth opportunities.

We're now ready for the Q&A. We kindly ask all participants to limit themselves to two questions. Operator, we're now ready to take the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Fruergaard. And we'll take our first question from Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Leuchten - UBS Ltd. (Broker)

Thank you. Two questions please. Your best guess given the commentary you made around inventory moves, particularly in Victoza and, I guess, NovoLog and NovoMix, what was the underlying U.S. growth if you take everything into consideration including Vagifem and the two items I've mentioned. And then, in terms of phasing related to that, how should we think about the development over the next couple of quarters with those inventory moves that we've seen in Q1? Should that come out in Q2, Q3 or later? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Michael. I'll hand it over to Jesper, the inventory movements, how we compare that to underlying performance in the quarter and then, how we see that over the coming quarters.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. If we look at U.S. isolated, you could say that there was a growth to the tune of 2% in the same currencies and the adjustments that one have to make if you want to get to an underlying level of growth, there was two key factors that has been mentioned before, which was the five eye (26:50) change in rebates that are related to prior periods in the first quarter of last year and the Vagifem generic competition. That basically deducted to the tune of 7% in growth (27:02) effect. So, underlying, there was a growth of 9%. The factors that really impacted the growth in the first quarter was approximately DKK 400 million in pipeline billing (27:16) , both at distributor and also at retail level as we see it, primarily relating to Victoza but also, as you also rightly allude to, some effect occurring for NovoLog and NovoMix.

As for another factor that has been positive in addition to that approximately 3% on U.S. growth was the fact that we had implemented a price increase on NovoLog and NovoMix in the first quarter, and there was no such price increase last year.

And we do get a reimbursement from the wholesalers of the value of that price increase, and that's totally baked on the first quarter of this year is approximately 2% to say you should probably back out to the tune of 5% from the growth getting us to a kind of a normalized growth level of around 4% in the first quarter of the year. Subsequent quarters, you will see that the inventory movement must be expected to be reversed. Probably the prime part in the second quarter with maybe some effects spilling into the third quarter.

As for the price adjustment, there was a similar price adjustment occurring in July of 2016. So, that might be missing when we get to the third quarter, so in reality, probably evenly distributed between Q2 and Q3 for those two factors. So, I hope that clarified the situation.

Michael Leuchten - UBS Ltd. (Broker)

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Jesper. Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sachin Jain from Bank of America.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Two – sorry – one is just a follow-on to Michael's partly. Could you just talk to the sustainability of the (29:02) margin in the quarter? I'm assuming the inventory moves have partly helped perhaps if you can (29:08) just give us some color on how we think about margins for the rest of the year?

And then secondly, just sort of a broader question on the U.S. basal market, it seems to me that BASAGLAR – I'm sorry – Lilly talking about strong launch of BASAGLAR, Sanofi are particularly bullish on their CVS retention rates at 55%. So, I was just wondering if you could talk, from your perspective, what both of those factors imply for you for full year 2018 contracting? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, I can give it a shot on the basal dynamics and Jesper can touch on the sustainability of the margins. I think one has to acknowledge that there are two specific events happening here in the beginning of the year where we see contracts being up for, we can say, reallocation in the CVS and the United. So, the dynamics we see now is triggered by, of course, the launch of new product BASAGLAR, but particular dynamics around, say, re-distribution of those customers. It's hard for us to judge the success of Sanofi's retention. As I see it, the uptake of BASAGLAR is pretty good. We also did well in the CVS contract. So, overall, we are pleased with how this has played out. It's too early for us to comment on what will happen on the 2018 pricing. Those discussions are ongoing. We see a continued competitive pressure as we saw last year and we also baked into our guidance. But I cannot be more specific on it right now.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

And then onto the sustainability of the operating margin of 47%. Clearly, it's not in our expectation that we will see an expansion of the operating margin for the full year 2017 with the current guidance and if you use the midpoint, you will see a relative stable operating margin for the full year.

If we go to the individual cost items to provide some further clarity, as for the gross margin, it will be – the underlying gross margin will be flat to slightly lower. That's up to a maximum of 50 basis point lower. As for the S&D cost, it will be in the range of 25% to 26% for the full year, i.e., unchanged compared to last year, but clearly a increase going into the next couple of quarters following our desire to invest in the key growth drivers of the company, especially Tresiba and Victoza.

In terms of R&D, you should anticipate that we will also be operating in 2017 at a cost level of around 13% R&D. Admin, you should see a gradual improvement to be between 3% to 3.5% in admin ratio, so a slight improvement occurring there.

As for other operating income, we're having a slightly higher expectation for that level at around DKK 600 million for the full year. And that hopefully if you calculate that through should get you to a growth which including the currency impact on operating profit will get us close to the 2% mark for the full year.

Sachin Jain - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Vosser from JPMorgan.

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Securities Plc

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just Trulicity has had a price rise of 8% I think yesterday. So, has any price rises into the GLP-1 franchise, Victoza, has been baked into your new guidance? And was there any element of the inventory build that was anticipating any sort of price movements from the wholesalers?

And then second question, when I look at Tresiba, the U.S. prescription trends have basically flattened in the last six weeks. So, just what can you do to reaccelerate the growth? And do you think that there's any impact from the cost savings, lower promotional spend behind the brand that's affected the prescription trends there and the ability to get doctors on board? Thanks very much.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, on Trulicity, yes, we have seen that there's been a price increase there. We cannot really comment on our tactics on how we look at pricing. I do not believe that the wholesaler or the inventory adjustments is linked to that because typically, we compensate wholesalers for that. So, I don't think we should link those two.

With regards to Tresiba performance, we are out now talking to SWITCH but to a limited degree because we can hand out some material but not talked with in great detail. So, we believe that later on in the year when we can fully talk to the SWITCH data being on a label, we will see some increased dynamics. Having said that, we believe we can continue the trend of adding, say, a 5% share on a yearly basis and also do that in 2017.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

And then just maybe to be a bit specific on the direct-to-consumer investment in Tresiba in the first quarter, that was actually at the same level. And overall, that was actually $12 million, higher than last year. And overall, DTC expenditure in first quarter was at the same magnitude as it was in Q1 2016. So, it was not a underlying saving on direct-to-consumer that generated the low development in S&D cost.

Richard Vosser - JPMorgan Securities Plc

Thank you very much.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jo Walton from Credit Suisse.

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Thank you. Two questions please. Returning to the promotion of the insulins in the U.S. Sanofi talk about a very high retention rate in the CVS deal using couponing. Just wonder if you could tell us a little bit more about whether couponing has become a bigger issue for yourselves. You've talked about DTC. I think you said that that was DKK 12 million higher this year than last year, but that was offset by other spending elsewhere. So, if you could just explain that a little bit more please.

And secondly, could you tell us about your early discussions with payers on Xultophy? What sort of access you're expecting and whether we should be assuming a significant launch behind that product in the second half of the year?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, if you look at the couponing from Sanofi, it's hard to us really to comment on their retention rate. We can just say that, we believe, we have done relatively well in the CVS contract in terms of taking volume both with Levemir and Tresiba. And also, note that, I think, Lilly is having a fairly good uptake. On the DTC, we, as Jesper said, we have up-ed the game a bit here. We will also, based on the savings we make in the beginning of the year here, reinvest that in DTC towards the end of the year. And do you have a comment?

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. Just want to clarify, Jo, and I wasn't very precise. The point was we had a spending on Tresiba in the first quarter of this year in DTC of approximately $12 million. Overall, the spending on DTC for Novo Nordisk in the first quarter was unchanged compared to last year. So, that was the effect.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Okay. Thanks for that clarification. On Xultophy access, you should see this as an access coming slower than what we normally see. The label in this combination category says that you need to fail (37:33) on basal or GLP-1. And it's a new treatment we've seen where physicians need to get comfortable treating with two biologics. So, we'll see probably a slower uptake than what you have been used to. We are working on the contracting and that will come gradually over time. We have, as an example, already secured access with ESI in their commercial plan. So, we are making progress but it will be a slower uptake and also mild access than you have seen on, for instance, at Tresiba.

Jo Walton - Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd.

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Novod from Nordea.

Michael Novod - Nordea Bank AB (Denmark)

Yeah. Hello. Michael from Nordea. Two questions as well. One is to the LEADER label expansion. Have you assumed any impact from that or would you more say that you say the damage is done because there has been a switch in general to once-weekly? So, do you think that will be, say, offsetting any part by the label expansion?

And then secondly to China. You've seen an update of the National Drug Reimbursement List in China. Would you expect that to mean some kind of acceleration or is the 8%, say, a sustainable label? Where is this going with Victoza on plans in China?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

In terms of the LEADER label expansion, this is coming towards the end of the year. So, obviously, we expect it will have an impact, but it will come late in the year and as such have a limited impact in 2017.

The China growth is benefiting from a stronger market growth. We see market growth now approaching 10%. So, that's a quite nice development. You are right that we have an opportunity to get broader coverage in reimbursement for Victoza. It's something that will come gradually. You need to secure national reimbursement, and you need to negotiate regionally. So, it's something that will come gradually over time, and I don't think that will be a short term significant impact.

Michael Novod - Nordea Bank AB (Denmark)

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Next question, please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Simon Baker from Exane.

Simon Baker - Exane Ltd.

Thanks very much for taking my questions. Two, please. Firstly, returning to the subject of margins, I wonder if you could give us a little bit more color on potential phasing across the year, because if we're assuming that the full year margin will be similar to 2016, that would suggest there's probably a little bit more volatility between the quarters. So, is that indeed the case or is it a case of the margins does stabilize because of varied reinvestment rates? And if the reinvestment rate is varying, does that mean that you will be investing in newer areas such as Xultophy, which have been previously deemphasized?

And then secondly, on legal, I noticed that the Northern District of Texas whistleblower suit, which appeared to have been settled on Monday, was not mentioned in the press release. I wonder if you could give us some color on that and should we conclude that its submission reflects its immateriality. Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you. Jesper on the margins.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. The development in margins is expected to reflect that increased investment going into Q2 and onwards. So, to get to the midpoint of about 25.5% on the S&D for example, you should be expecting a investment level in the next three quarters in S&D to the tune of 26% or so compared to the relative modest 24% realized in the first quarter and likewise for the other ratios. And then of course it will be a little bit depending on how, for example, the stockpiling of the inventories will reverse in Q2 and Q3. There is of course a leverage effect from additional sales that will then reverse.

But overall, we should be coming back to the 45% level due to a higher spending primarily on the S&D and R&D line whereas the anticipation is for the cost of goods sold, that it will be fairly stable at roughly the same level compared to last year but, of course, also dependent on the actual product mix.

As for the question to the legal case, it is correct that we commented that we had in principle settled a dispute with the Department of Justice. It has not formally been settled yet and, as a consequence of that, I have been advised by our legal counsel not to make detailed comments about the case until it is formally closed. However, I should say that it's not related to Northern District of Texas. It is a D.C., District of Columbia subpoena that it is relating to this settlement.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Good. Thank you, Jesper. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Martin Parkhøi from Danske Bank.

Martin Parkhøi - Danske Bank A/S

Yes, Martin Parkhøi, Danske Bank. Firstly, I would like to go back to, again, the performance of Tresiba. The last six weeks, actually, we see the last three months because when we were, three months ago, when you came with the full year release and you also lifted the top end of guidance, I guess, that one of the reason why that you hoped that Tresiba could perform better than the 10%. Now, we haven't seen any major performance since the end of January.

And, actually, around that time, your former Head of U.S. put into place a completely new marketing plan, where all the sales reps were gathered and you (44:18) to a big kick off meeting. How do you think you have – what kind of yield do you think, return you have seen on this new marketing plan? And that is actually both with respect to Tresiba, but also with respect to Victoza. And do you feel that you need to revisit that plan now?

And then secondly, also with respect to U.S. is that just that, so now the launch of Xultophy is starting now and Fiasp, hopefully, maybe later this year or beginning of next year. How much of your sales reps will you (44:51) to these two products given that they just still need to fully focus on Tresiba as well?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. Thank you, Martin, for those commercial questions. So, when you look at the Tresiba performance, so what happened in the basal category was that there was a massive change or, say, massive increase in the number of new-to-brand scripts when the CVS contract was opened. And our capture was driven up based on that dynamics in the market. To a less degree, that dynamics has played out in the CVS contract and now our new-to-brand script data is coming down to the prior level. So, what you can see, we have – what we've benefited from is an uptake in the total scripts from those patients who have been converted there and we are back to kind of tracking where we were. So, I think one should judge performance based on the total script data while then putting too much emphasis on new-to-brand scripts at a time where there's a massive dynamics in the market.

Martin Parkhøi - Danske Bank A/S

Okay. But if we look at total script, then you also was – you're closing the gap (46:10). And if we look at the last couple of period of time, then you're not doing that to the same magnitude as you did. So, also it could appear that – so, you believe you have not lost any pace at all?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

I think we are back to the say performance trend we were on before this dynamics took place. But to be fair, we need a bit more data points to see how it stabilizes after this script changed.

With regards to Victoza, a significant momentum in the underlying GLP-1 category, clearly the once-weekly segment is benefiting driven by Lilly's performance and where we are losing share. I think I'm overall comfortable with where we are. But it's clear that we need the LEADER data and we need eventually semaglutide to fully get to the potential in the GLP-1 class.

Xultophy will take some activity from the sales force, but it's not a massive allocation. So, I believe we'll keep the pressure on our growth brands, Tresiba, Victoza and Saxenda. And from a sales force staffing point of view, I think we have the reps necessary to promote this portfolio. Fiasp will have a less priority initially, but we'll guide about that a bit later.

Martin Parkhøi - Danske Bank A/S

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Philippe Lanone from Natixis.

Philippe Lanone - Natixis SA (Broker)

Good afternoon. Just a quick remaining question on obesity. First, did I understand correctly that the phase 2 trial was 1,000 patients? And if so, will it be imaginable to have some kind of a bridge study to get approval after – sorry on semaglutide after your approval in diabetes? And in terms of Saxenda, there seems to be a quite differing market share gains depending on the country and I guess reimbursement. Can you imagine to increase the low-level countries long term, so what kind of potential do you see for that drug?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Okay. So, Mads, if you'd start on the (48:42) strategy or obesity, semaglutide?

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yes. So, in principle, we are still awaiting the final new guidelines for obesity from the regulatory agencies. But adhering to what has been known for a long time, one does, in fact, have to conduct a real phase 3 program, typically including, as we did in the Saxenda, in the SKILL (49:08) program, one major trial where you have up to more than 3,000, typically 3,500 patients included for one year with a possibility for extension thereafter.

So, I think what you should imagine is that we're expecting and hoping for exciting data this summer. And then of course we will have preplanned what a phase 3 program could look like in terms of both doses that will be selected pending the data. But also what you kind of want to achieve to have the best possible, you can say, option for the patients ones in the marketplace, i.e., to maximize the weight loss.

So, it's not a bridging study. It is a true obesity program. But we expect to initiate that within a year after the phase 2 data.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

And to Saxenda potential and performance, we are now rolling it out across the world. And it's actually quite encouraging to see the uptake in a number of markets. On slide 11, you have the 10 curves, Canada doing very well, Denmark doing very well. We have just launched in Brazil and we see a very strong uptake similar to what we saw in the U.S. A lower price point, but still quite encouraging. So, we see a strong potential. And also in the number of Middle Eastern countries we believe there is a significant opportunity for Saxenda to play meaningful role in treating obesity.

Thank you. Next question please.

Operator

Our next question comes from Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Good afternoon. Two big picture questions please. One, Lars if you can just give us some sense for your priorities as you go through the 2018 and beyond contracting cycle. Just help us think about where your mind is on volume versus value across the U.S. kind of basal insulin franchise?

And then secondly, you obviously had a reasonable amount of senior management change over the last few months. What do you think has caused some of that and do you expect now a period of stability going forward or is that something we should be attuned for more of the same going?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. Thank you. We have a broad portfolio of products and we have a wish to, say, compete in the marketplace to be able to express the benefits of our products. As such, we believe that an open category is the better way forward and that's kind of our tactics.

And then, of course, one has to balance that versus, say, the rebate required to obtain that position. And that's the ongoing discussions, balancing that. And it's hard for me to be much more specific at this point of time. But the dynamics we saw, say, last year, it's the same overall dynamics that we see now in terms of competing brands in the basal category and our aim is broadly the same. But, unfortunately, I cannot be much more specific right now.

To the senior management changes, I think there's been a number of changes as a consequence of the new structure put in place September 1 last year and, I think, that has played its – the card has been played and I would not expect the rate of change to continue that we've seen here. As I believe I have commented that Jakob clearly had decided to become CEO. He's done a fantastic job in Novo Nordisk. And as such, it was not a big surprise that he decided to leave Novo Nordisk. And therefore, a strong succession plan had been put in place, and we could execute on that day one.

The announcement of Lars Green as you new EVP today is largely a replacement of my old areas of responsibility and is also in line with the succession planning we have had for quite some time. So, I find that quite undramatic. So, yeah, I expect a more stable period going forward.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

I will probably just add to that, Keyur, that because of the changes in the U.S., Lars deferred his departure and has stayed in the U.S. and will be replaced by a senior Novo Nordisk financial executive coming from China and moving to U.S. with effect from 1st of July. So, that's also well in line with the succession planning we had done.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

And what I mentioned before, we have recruited a number of three externally SVPs to strengthen our commercial position. So, these are individuals that bring commercial experience from the pharmaceutical industry to strengthen our local markets. And I see that we have actually a good ability to attract strong talent. And I think that's a good addition and a good blend of our in-house expertise and will overall make us well equipped to respond to a market that's changing. So, overall, I feel good about the team that's now in place.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Lars, can I just perhaps follow up on your answer on the contracting thing on value versus volume? You've previously said that you expect the worse of the pricing environment hit to be in 2017 and for that to moderate as you go through 2018. And you are just referring to dynamics being broadly similar to 2017 as you go into the contracting cycle now. So, does that make you change your assumptions for price impact in 2018 or are you still comfortable what you had originally suggested which is lower impact in 2018 compared to 2017?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, we have factored in a 2% to 3% global impact in our long-term financial targets in terms of price impact and we still stick to that guidance. And when I say that it's locked to the same dynamics that means that it's the same number of products. Some plans have made decisions about how to handle the category and orders are still pending. And all of that is playing its way through negotiations right now. So, we have no kind of changed assumptions from our side.

Keyur Parekh - Goldman Sachs International

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ronny Gal from Bernstein.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Hi. Good morning. Congratulations on a very nice quarter and I, if you don't mind, two questions. First to Mads, looking at the very nice PK profile you've got in your N9-GP and noticed you're doing a little similar PK/PD trial head-to-head (56:50) competitive product in the factor VIII market. Should we expect Novo Nordisk to start head-to-head trials against products in the hemophilia market where you believe you have kind of like a more – a higher PD activity for your long-acting product and theirs?

And then, the unavoidable question about the U.S. pricing dynamics, I guess the big concern is that here it is that the GLP-1 market, will go single source. And when I look at the profile of Saxenda, (57:22), it would make sense to me to try to lock key accounts before that strong competitor comes to market. Can you comment about your thought why this would not be the case? Or essentially, are you contemplating such a scenario today?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, I can just quickly comment on the U.S. pricing, while Mads, for the N9-GP. So, you mentioned Saxenda. I guess you mean semaglutide?

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

I meant, sema. Sorry.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

So, we still see that the GLP-1 market is comprising differentiated products (57:53) same clinical profile. And as such, we don't think that it will massively go single source as of now. And, we believe, there is an opportunity for us to bring semaglutide to the market and create a profile for that.

And also, bear in mind that we bring CV benefit like no other product. So, we have a LEADER going on, on label for Victoza. And we also have SUSTAIN 6 for sema. So, I think we have a profile of products that would still mean that category will stay open.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

But isn't that the same argument around Tresiba?

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

There's no CV on Tresiba. So, Mads, N9-GP.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Yeah. So, Aaron, very briefly, hematologists and hemophilia specialists, as you are aware, the way that they actually monitor the coverage of the patient is the exposure of the factor levels in percent of the normal, normal being 100, and hemophilia being below 4, at least mild hemophilia. So, rather than do head-to-head efficacy studies which is a bit of a nightmare in this rather, you can say, a small population of people and with the erratic behavior of these bleeding episodes, the way that you actually should show that you are superior to your competitors is by doing a head-on pharmacokinetic comparisons, and that's where I think (59:25) in particular in the hemophilia B space with N9-GP stacks out. And the funny thing is that in as much as we may have the same terminal half-life of 100-plus hours compared to, for instance, (59:43), it simply seems that the recovery from the get-go, i.e., from the IV infusion is simply higher for our N9-GP product and that then gives overall the exposure that you see depicted on the slide number 12.

So, this is kind of in my view belief by the hemophilia specialists as reflecting a product that would expect to be superior, and there is an emerging consensus that the treatment should target higher trough levels than historically, where we've been targeting 1% to 2% trough levels. I think the notion is getting that we may need to go to 5% to 10% or even higher, and that's the kind of a product like N9-GP can achieve.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Mads. We'll take one last question.

Operator

Our last question comes from Jacob Lademann from Novo Nordisk.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Probably not from Novo Nordisk.

Jacob Lademann - Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Denmark)

Yes. Hello. Maybe, it's me. It's Jacob Lademann from Carnegie (01:00:37). So, I don't know what happened here. Anyway, regarding the gross margin here, going back to your full year 2016 guidance, you guided for 1 to 3 percentage point decline actually over the next couple years. Now for the full year 2017, we're looking at no more than 50 bps decline. Could you talk a little bit about how you see that developing going into the years after 2017? And also maybe just a final question here relating to Xultophy. You say that, you noted here before on the call that you have access with ESI. And I believe that ESI has previously commented it would be strange (01:01:15) to allow access for Xultophy given that Victoza has no access. So, should we see the Xultophy access as any sort of predicted-for-future Victoza access or is there any details you could share here would be greatly appreciated? Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Just very quickly on Xultophy. I think you have to be careful about the rhetoric coming out from the different players because there's a lot of tactics in these negotiations. We are pleased that we now have Xultophy with ESI and that's a way for us also to sell (01:01:42) Tresiba in that category.

So, Jesper, on the development in margins.

Jesper Brandgaard - Novo Nordisk A/S

In terms of the gross margin development, 0 to 50 basis points is the first element of that expected gradual decline in our gross margin. If the ending point to that will be 1 percentage point, then the development we're seeing this year is fine. Of course, this is largely depending on how the overall prices are developing and not to forget the mix of products. If we have a very solid growth in our key growth drivers which are also high margin product, it is an improvement. But there's also a high degree of sensitivity to the mix between the growth in the U.S. and the rest of the world where U.S. clearly is positive on gross margin.

So, I'll stick to my 1% to 3%. But I admit that the development in 2017 looks to be maybe a little bit in the low end of that interval. And I can live fine with that.

Jacob Lademann - Carnegie Investment Bank AB (Denmark)

Thank you.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

Thank you, Jesper.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen - Novo Nordisk A/S

This concludes our conference call. We're so excited about Q1 that we went a bit over time. Thank you for participating and feel free to contact the Investor Relations Officer if you have follow-up questions and you can find the contact details on the next slides. Thank you very much. And have a good day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's call. Thank you.

