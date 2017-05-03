I Make A Big Purchase In My IRA

I have been writing articles for a while now on a many different stocks, most of which, if they were selling at the right price, would be buys. Like a lot of investors, I have more companies I want to own than I have cash to buy. I again have a large sum of cash in my account, and would like to show how I use the valuations I developed for stocks I want to buy and how to use that watch list to pick the best stocks to buy at the current time. The last time I wrote about how I made a big purchase, the cash came from the sale of stock in my portfolio, so I wanted to see how the yield of the new purchases compared with the stock that was sold. This time, the cash is external to the portfolio, so I have set an additional goal of getting a yield from the new purchases that meets and hopefully exceeds the yield of the portfolio as a whole.

Why do I have money to spend?

I have money to spend in my IRA because I rolled over a 401(k) from an old job. The custodian for the 401(k) is an online broker, so I thought the process to get the money out would be easy. Well, it was anything but. I had done this before with other brokers, and all it took was about 15 minutes on the phone. This time however, it required me to contact my old boss, and getting him to send me the forms I needed. This took several attempts because originally he sent me the wrong forms (he sent forms to roll money into the 401(k)), and then he didn't sign the forms. Then I had to mail the forms to the custodian (and this too took multiple tries as FedEx doesn't deliver to P.O. boxes). So finally, the $26,500 was in my IRA and ready to purchase stocks.

What's on my watch list and how do I compare them?

On my watch list I have 13 companies and one CEF that I want to buy. I have written articles on all of the companies and at the time of writing the article, they were at a price to buy. The CEF, Eaton Vance Tax Advantaged Global Dividends Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO), was recommended by Chowder, and its purpose is to generate a lot of current income paid out monthly.

I was looking to add to my positions in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) to add to my holdings in the energy sector. I also recently wrote about both AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and so I wanted to look at adding them. I had held Corning (NYSE:GLW) in the past and wanted to buy it again as well. Realty Income (NYSE:O), W.P.Carey (NYSE:WPC) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) are REITs that I have recently been looking at as well. 3M (NYSE:MMM) is a company that I have been wanting to add to my portfolio for some time, but it always seems to pricey once I have the money to buy it. I have written several articles on General Electric (NYSE:GE), and I like its prospects and want to buy it if I can get a good price. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is also a stock I have written on, and it is at a good price to buy. It is one of my largest positions, so I want a particularly good price if I am going to buy it. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is another company that I have wanted to buy for a long time but that always seems to be too expensive when I have the actual cash to buy it.

Below is a table, where I list each of the 13 stocks plus the CEF that I am interested in buying. I have decided that I will spread my $26,500 between 8 stocks and the CEF. My goals are to get the best value, as measured by the highest values for buy target divided by market price (this ratio is in the column titled "Div. Eff.," which is dividend efficiency). The column called "Rank" lists the position in the list based on the dividend efficiency value. The column called "Income" is the amount of dividends the purchased shares will produce based on the current annual dividend. My secondary goal in determining allocation is to generate more than $1,264 in dividend income over the next 12 months for the shares purchased today (my portfolio has a current yield of 4.77% and this amount is what $26,500 would produce if invested at that same rate). I set dollar values for allocation because my broker allows me to purchase stocks in dollar amounts (which I very much like).

What stocks did I buy?

I put $2,000 into the CEF ETO because I still have a fairly small position size (just over 400 shares now) and because it generates lots of income paid monthly. This purchase will add just over $15 each month to my dividend payments.

PPL was the stock that is currently trading at the best value, so I put $3,000 into it. At a yield of 4.16%, it also had the highest yield of the utility stocks I was looking at and my position is still pretty small.

STOR had the next best valuation, and I wanted to add it especially if O turned out to be too expensive. Since its yield is higher than my average portfolio yield, adding a big chunk of STOR helped my secondary goal of improved yield.

ABBV is another stock that I have written about recently, here, and one of two I pharmaceutical companies I wanted to pick up. I definitely wanted either ABBV or GILD, whichever was the better value. Because their yields are on the low side, I only purchased one at this time even though I still like GILD and will try to buy it later if it is still at a price I like, as I detailed here. GILD came in as 8th best in valuation.

DUK and CNP came in at 4 and 5 on valuation, so I added $1,500 of each of them. That brings my DUK position up to about where I want it for now, but I will continue to look at adding more CNP.

GE came in at the 6th best valuation, so I finally make a purchase. This is hopefully the first of many purchases as I like where GE is going so far, as I detail here.

KO came in at 7th in valuation, but since I have some 466 shares already, it wasn't a good enough value for me to add at this time. For me to add to the KO shares I already have I want the yield to be 3.5%, and it is just a bit short of that now.

WPC came in at 9th in valuation. I have wanted this for a while, and its yield of 6.25% made it very attractive. Buying $6,000 worth of shares went a long way to helping me make my secondary income goal.

Sadly, MSFT, O and MMM came in far enough back in valuation that I did not select them to be purchased at this time. I like all three companies and will look to buy them if and when the valuation is better.

GLW might seem to be an anomaly being purchased even though it was 13th in valuation. This was actually due to a mistake I made when originally deciding what I would allocate money to. I made my allocations Monday based on the current market price as of about 2PM. I mistakenly recorded GLWs price as $25, so it looked to be a much better value that it really was. GLW is a good company, and I am happy to own it. I will be buying more shares over time, so I don't think this will hurt me.

Conclusion

Deciding what to buy in a real portfolio is often much harder than just determining whether a company is a good investment and the shares are trading at a good value. Investors often have several stocks they are interested in buying but don't have enough cash to buy them all. Also of consideration is what the investor already has in their portfolio. For instance, if I didn't already have a lot of KO stock, I would have bought some today. I think how each investor looks at these tradeoffs to be very interesting, and I hope that sharing how I did it will help others with their thought processes. I encourage readers to share what they would have done differently and why.

I got what I think is good value for the shares I bought (well except perhaps in the case of GLW). I also achieved my secondary goal, as the dividends the shares I bought should pay about $70 more over the coming year than my target.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE, ETO, CNP, GLW, ABBV, WPC, STOR, DUK, PPL, MSFT, O, KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.