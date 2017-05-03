Motorcar Parts Of America: Overvalued

Nevertheless, there is a potential risk of an 11 - 35% drop in the value of the company’s shares, according to our calculations.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is rapidly growing in the favorable business climate.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MPAA) revenue has been showing a double-digit growth over the last four financial years. The market conditions are beneficial for the next expansion period. Even so, our valuation model has not identified undervaluation in the stock prompting us to issue a Buy recommendation.

There are few products in the company's portfolio, so the management has been expanding the product line almost every year:

A proven ability to launch new product lines is a main catalyst for consistent growth. This is especially handy given the anticipation of a fast growth in the US DIFM market segment:

MPA's management will look for new ideas in the following product lines with large market opportunities:

The current MPA's product portfolio is targeting the old vehicle owners because auto parts like alternators, starters and brake master cylinders are generally only replaced later in a vehicle's life. If the management keeps its development strategy, the next step is likely the opening (or acquisition) of the brake calipers and pads production facility.

The company with this product portfolio will benefit if:

- There are more cars on the roads;

- The annual miles driven by these cars will show a positive dynamic;

- The average age of the vehicle continues to grow.

The statistical data, presented below, shows that all of these factors are favorable for the company's expansion:

1) The Number of US Light Vehicle Population (millions)

2) According to KPMG, "the annual miles driven will increase by one trillion more miles/year by 2050 (currently at three trillion) with an upside scenario of an additional 3-4 trillion miles/year (6-7 trillion miles/year)":

3) The market analysts believe that the average age of the vehicle will continue to climb and will reach a level of 11.7 years in 2018.

It is obvious that these market conditions should lead to the aftermarket's growth.

Let us now see how these forecasts affect the company's valuation.

For our valuation model, we used the following growth assumptions:

- Revenue CAGR is set at its historical level ~ 20% (FY 2018-2021);

- EBIT forecast for the period FY2018 - FY2021 is based on the average historical operating profitability ~13% (% of sales method);

- We believe that the EBIT's profitability for FY 2017 will be around 16% (for the historical nine months ended December 31, 2016 EBIT equals 16.5% of revenues);

- D&A and CAPEX are tied to the revenue growth. We apply the recent percentage of sales to the model;

- FY2017 figures are calculated taking into account the historical numbers.

As you can see, our projections are quite optimistic. The use of the expected FY2017 EBIT profitability level for the period FY2018 - FY2021 is a stretch. Keep in mind that the average operating margin of the company's main competitors, including American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA), Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), Dana Inc. (NYSE:DAN), BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH), LKQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ), is around 10% (Source: wsj.com).

You can see the dynamics of the forecasted revenues and EBITDA figures in the chart presented below:

Our DCF model shows that, after the implementation of the optimistic assumptions, the target range per share is:

- $20 - $28 under the EBITDA Multiple Method;

- $11 - $22 under the Gordon Growth Method.

Despite the wide margin, it is lower than the current market price of the stock in both cases ($30.38 per share as of the time of writing).

This means that there is a considerable downside risk for the stock:

Conclusion

It seems that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is in a good environment given the growth projections for the market it serves. In addition, it has been showing above-average profitability and capabilities to expand its product line. Despite that, our fundamental analysis, based on the results of the comprehensive DCF model, shows that MPA is overvalued at current market prices. We recommend staying away from the stock as the potential upside does not justify the risk, and the current price likely reflects the most optimistic scenario. Our target price range is $20 - $28 per share, which is 11% - 35% lower than the market price of the stock.

