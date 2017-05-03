Bed Bath & Beyond Is Trading Near 52-Week Low; Here's What You Should Know

Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $50.88, which is a 35% premium to the current price of $37.77.

BBBY reported better-than-expected results for Q42016, after missing EPS and revenue estimates for three straight quarters.

Investors who took positions in BBBY stock one year ago would have a negative return of 18%.

Investors who took positions in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock one year ago would have a negative return of 18%. During the same period, the Nasdaq earned 26% in capital gains. BBBY has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $48.83 (CMP $38.19). The firm's market cap is $5.54 billion.

Bed Bath & Beyond last posted its earnings for Q42016 on April 5th. The company reported EPS $1.84 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter (up 3% YoY), compared to the Street estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted 1.91 EPS. Revenue for FY2016 were $12.2 billion, up 0.9% from revenue $12.1 billion in FY2015.

Steven H. Temares, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stated, "During fiscal 2016, we made significant investments to evolve our Company and advance our mission to be trusted by our customers as the expert for the home and 'heart-related' life events by continuing to build and deliver a strong foundation of differentiated products, and services and solutions for customers, while driving operational excellence."

Management Guidance FY2017

Low to mid single-digit percentage increase in consolidated net sales for the full year

Increase in comparable sales (relatively flat to slightly positive)

Depreciation expense between $310 million to $320 million

Net interest expense of approximately $80 million

CAPEX between $400 million to $425 million

Tax rate between 35% to 39% million

Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BBBY reported better-than-expected results for Q42016, after missing EPS and revenue estimates for three straight quarters primarily due to a increase in non-comparable sales.

Now, does this trend continue?

Analysts are expecting BBBY to post EPS of $4.32 in 2018. That represents a decline of 6% from $4.58 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 8.79x and PEG ratio of 1.68. Analysts are currently expecting 2019 EPS of $4.31 and 2020 EPS $4.68, which implies a 2019 forward P/E for shares at 8.61x and 2020 at 8.11x. This is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Income Statement Analysis - Margin Pressures Still Continue

The company had revenue of $12.2 billion for the FY2016 (up 0.9% YoY). Currently, analysts expect BBBY to generate revenue of $12.6 billion (up 3% YoY) in FY2017 and $12.7 billion (up 1.3% YoY) in FY 2018.

Over the past 5 years, operating income margin declined by 575 bps (15.01% to 9.29%). During same period, EBITDA has declined to 11.67% from 16.79%. Also, net income margin declined from 9.51% to 5.61%. This is due to increase in net direct-to-customer shipping expenses, a rise in coupon expenses, SG&A expenses increased due to payroll and payroll-related items and advertising expenses.

Deteriorating operational efficiency also contributed to free cash flow. In FY2016, free cash flow was $668 million, down $170 million compared to FY2013.

Piotroski F Score - An accounting based scoring system to check the fundamental quality of a stock

The Piotroski score is a simple 9 point scoring system to determine the fundamental strength of the company. By focusing on the accounting, it looks at the business performance to determine the winners from the losers. Performance of this model improves when it is combined with stocks with low price to book values like Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The higher the score the better. The score ranges can be interpreted as follows: 1-4 is a bad score. 5-6 is acceptable. 7-9 is great.

PROFITABILITY SCORES:

Positive net income compared to last year (1 point)

Positive operating cash flow in the current year (1 point)

Higher return on assets (ROA) in the current period compared to the ROA in the previous year (1 point)

Cash flow from operations greater than Net Income (1 point)

BALANCE SHEET HEALTH SCORES:

Lower ratio of long term debt in the current period compared to the value in the previous year (1 point)

Higher current ratio this year compared to the previous year (1 point)

No new shares were issued in the last year (1 point)

OPERATING EFFICIENCY SCORES:

A higher gross margin compared to the previous year (1 point)

A higher asset turnover ratio compared to the previous year (1 point)

Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

1. Current Valuation

I have discussed that the forward P/E ratio BBBY is trading at is way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. Also, BBBY is trading at below the 5 year average.

Price/earnings ratio is 8.3x which is way below industry average of 39.5x and S&P 500 of 21.2x.

Price/book ratio is 2.0x which is below industry average of 8.8x and S&P 500 of 3.0x.

Price/sales ratio is 0.5x lower than industry average of 2.2x and S&P 500 of 2.1x.

Price/cash flow ratio is 5.5x which is way below industry average of 8.6x and S&P 500 of 13.3x

2. DCF Analysis

We used the DCF analysis over a five-year period, with the following assumptions:

Revenue was projected to be in line with the street's expectations & management guidance. Currently, analysts expect BBBY to generate revenue of $12.6 billion (up 3% YoY) in FY2017 and $12.7 billion (up 1.3% YoY) in FY 2018. Operating margin was in line with historical levels The company's fiscal 2017 tax rate was in line with management guidance & historical levels D&A, capex and changes in working capital were projected to be in line with management guidance & historical levels We used a baseline rate of 10% for WACC and a baseline terminal FCF growth rate of 1%

Here's the DCF analysis down to the unlevered FCF:

The company's implied share price is $50.88, which is a 35% premium to the current price of $37.77.

My Recommendation: Hold Rating

I will recommend hold rating for BBBY based on the following factors:

1. BBBY reported better-than-expected results for Q42016, after missing EPS and revenue estimates for three straight quarters primarily due to a increase in non-comparable sales. I would like to see next earnings before having buy rating.

2. Based on DCF analysis, implied share price is $50.88, which is a 35% premium to the current price of $37.77

3. BBBY trading at lower multiples compare to peers

