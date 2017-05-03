AutoNation: A Huge Disconnect Between Price And Value

The market is pricing in a huge decline in car sales, which is unlikely to happen, but wouldn't be that painful regardless.

AutoNation’s stock price is the same as it was five years ago. Meanwhile, in the past five years, earnings per share have grown 63%.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN), the largest auto dealership in America, is a stock that has been unfairly treated by investors who appear to be unwilling to pay a market multiple for an auto retailer at a time when we are at a plateau in new vehicle sales. The market is missing a number of very important factors with this stock, however, and in time I believe the stock will smash through all time highs, with or without record auto sales.

Based on earnings estimates for AutoNation, investors can expect $3.91 per share of earnings for 2017 and $4.37 in 2018. A simple glance at these numbers instantly brings up some obvious thoughts. First off, the growth rate from this year to next year is in excess of 11%. Second, the forward P/E ratio is only 9.5 for AutoNation. Typically this is the type of multiple given to companies that do not have growth prospects or where earnings are expected to decline. For AutoNation, neither are true.

With the stock at 9.5 times forward earnings and with an earnings yield greater than 10%, this is one of the cheapest stocks in the market today. Obviously with new car sales at plateau levels, the market is skeptical of AutoNation's ability to grow going forward. But with a multiple of only 9.5 times earnings however, the market is already pricing in a lot of pain that may or may not even occur.

There are a handful of key reasons why I believe the market is wrong in its assessment of AutoNation.

AutoNation doesn't require higher SAAR auto sales to grow:

AutoNation has shown no difficulty growing its footprint over time organically and through acquisitions. A quick look at historical franchise and store count shows this:

Year Stores Franchises 2010 206 242 2011 215 258 2012 221 265 2013 228 269 2014 232 276 2015 254 342 2016 260 371

Source: AutoNation 10K filings

While new car sales are important, the highest margin business that AutoNation operates in is the parts and service department, an area that generates gross margins in excess of 40%, versus gross margins around 6% for new car sales. This is the largest source of profit for AutoNation and not an area that will suffer if new car sales decline.

In addition, just because we are at an elevated level of auto sales relative to recent history, we are not at unsustainable levels. Looking at this chart below from Briefing.com, we see auto sales were sustained at current levels for many years, with the freezing of the credit markets the Great Recession being the cause of the 2009 huge hit to sales. There is absolutely no reason that auto sales at current levels cannot continue going forward.

While tax cuts are likely, a border tax is unlikely:

AutoNation's tax rate in Q1 exceeded 38%. The company is a purely American company with no exposure internationally, leaving AutoNation fully exposed to some of the highest tax rates in the world. This company will benefit far more than multinational companies if corporate tax rates decline, which appears likely. The border tax would have been terrible for AutoNation, but now that it's dead, shareholders in AutoNation can clear the uncertainty about this issue.

Credit is easy and cheap, and banks are not in danger. AutoNation has very little exposure to subprime auto loans:

There seems to be constant chatter that auto loans will blow up in the future. This has been an argument for years. While I am not saying that there will never be defaults or charge offs, it needs to be understood that banks are better capitalized than at any point in history. The chance of banks shutting off credit to auto borrowers is very low as banks currently have the capital to absorb outrageous amounts of market stress and bad debt, evidenced by their CCAR results. In addition, AutoNation has minimal exposure to subprime auto loans, with CEO Mike Jackson stating on the most recent conference call that subprime only make up 6% of new car sales.

The buyback alone is enough to justify the stock price:

Many veteran investors are aware of the valuation method that uses the present value of future cash flows, but for some reason, it is rarely ever mentioned. Discounted cash flow valuation is the theoretically correct way to value a company. For AutoNation, the math is simple. We use a calculator like this one and input earnings per share. Then we calculate the present value of future earnings based on various growth rates. For AutoNation, we can input 1.5% into both short and long-term growth projections and find that the stock is fairly valued today even if the company can only grow by this paltry 1.5% going forward. The fascinating part is when you realize that AutoNation is projected to grow by 9.6% annually going forward five years. The truth is, the buyback alone can bring enough growth to justify a stock price much higher than today's.

To bring into perspective AutoNation's ability to grow earnings over time, let's look at historical earnings per share.

Year Earnings Per Share 2009 $1.12 2010 $1.44 2011 $1.94 2012 $2.56 2013 $3.09 2014 $3.57 2015 $3.93 2016 $4.18 2017 -estimate $3.91 2018- estimate $4.37

Source: AutoNation 10K filings

The consistency with which AutoNation has been able to grow its earnings is a testament to the fact that their capital allocation strategies have been the correct ones. AutoNation continues to grow through acquisition and expansion of dealerships and through highly intelligent share repurchases. For those unaware, throughout its history, AutoNation has repurchased 80% of their shares at an average price of $19 per share. Given the amount of free cash flow expected this year combined with the depressed share price, this year should see another huge chunk of shares repurchased.

At the end of the day, a dollar of earnings is a dollar of earnings no matter where it was earned. For some reason, the market is valuing AutoNation's earnings at a gigantic discount to the broader market, and the market is simply wrong. Regardless of whether new car sales are at plateau levels at 17 million SAAR, AutoNation can grow through many other ways. Given the current valuation, AutoNation can justify its stock price with their buyback alone. If the market were "excited" about AutoNation, they would not have any issue paying a PEG ratio of 2X, which would imply a doubling of the stock price. I don't pretend to understand why the market worships at the altar of profitless tech companies and discards consistently profitable and stable companies with multiple levers to grow further. Regardless, as a value investor, I welcome the opportunity to continue to accumulate AutoNation shares at these prices.

AN data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long AN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.