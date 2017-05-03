Buy Ford, Sit Back, And Relax

The whole industry is about to have a very difficult time, which means Ford's results could come under pressure.

I recently wrote an article about Ford (NYSE:F) in which I outlined the upcoming headwinds that the company will face. I then proceeded to explain why I believed that this would not spell disaster for the company and that long term investors should use dips of the share price to broaden their position in the stock for the long term. One of the factors that I thought that Ford was a good long term pick, was its great dividend yield of 5.5%. Now I will show what this exactly means in terms of returns for investors that are willing to hold this stock for a long time.

Ford's headwinds

While the company saw a strong performance in 2016, it will have a more difficult time going forward. This is thanks to a number of reasons, one of which is an expected impact on its Europe business thanks to Brexit's unfavorable impact on the GBP. Another, more severe problem is the downturn expected for the whole automotive industry. It is a very cyclical industry so it is not a big surprise, but as mentioned in my previous article, management has a history of taking the right steps during difficult times:

Although Ford's results will come under pressure this year, I would not worry too much as a long term investor. History has shown how management is willing to invest during difficult times, and with success. One example of this is its business in Russia. Tough choices and strategic decisions were made including restructuring in Russia when competitors decided to retreat out of Russia. Now, Russia is one of the reasons that its Europe segment is performing so well with record profit and operating margin.

Sustainability of its dividend

One thing that attracts long term investors to Ford is the current attractive dividend yield of 5.3%. But because of the expected difficulties ahead, investors are concerned whether this high yield is sustainable. Looking at the company's FCF, it appears that his should be no problem:

The company currently only pays 19% of its FCF on its dividends. Even though a more difficult time is expected by both management and analysts, FCF will not see a sudden decline of more than 80%. But if it does get in trouble for whatever reason, the company still has $39 bln in cash on its balance sheet. This should be more than enough to pay for the annual dividends worth $2.4 bln

Increasing debt

One trend that may seem very troubling, though, is the amount of debt on the balance sheet. A steady increase of debt has been observed these past few years:

The company now has over $140 bln in debt as can be seen above, while its Debt/Equity remains just a little under 5.0. Such a high amount of debt on a balance sheet looks troubling to everyone, but I do not believe that it will put too much pressure on Ford in the next few years. Although the interest payment must be going up because of the large amount of outstanding debt, the company remains relatively safe since most of this debt will not mature until after 2025:

Source: Morningstar

So it does not have to renew a lot of its debt anytime soon against higher interest rates and its cash will not have to be used anytime soon to pay off large amounts of debt. Therefore, the company should have more than enough money to finance its dividends.

Discounted dividend model

I will now make an attempt to predict what investors should expect from their future dividends. I will try to be conservative in my calculations. For the model I will use a discount rate of 8%.

Let's say the company stays at the same dividend per share for the next 2-3 years because of the difficult industry conditions. After this it decides to only grow its annual dividends by 5% for six consecutive years. After this I have used a 2% growth rate for the terminal value to mimic the average inflation. These growth rates may seem to ambitious, but considering Ford's dividend growth of the past few years ($0 in 2011 to $0.60 in 2016), these assumptions are very conservative. Also note that Ford could double its dividend right now and still have excess FCF. In this model this has not even happened after 9 years. So it is safe to say that these assumptions are quite conservative.

This model indicates a Fair Value that is 8.56% higher than the current share price. And this is with a relatively conservative growth rate.

Concluding remarks

This model indicates what I think long term investors can expect in a worst case scenario. The real upside is probably a lot more because I used quite conservative growth rates considering the dividend grew 200% since 2012. So anytime Ford's shares see a sudden dip, long term investors want to pick some shares up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.