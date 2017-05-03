Questions Increasing About The Failure Of OPEC To Manage Oil Prices

There are several reasons why the production cuts could be real but aren't having an impact.

It's getting more obvious, concerning the so-called production cut deal between OPEC members and other producers, that there are a lot of smoke and mirrors involved in the implementation of the output cuts. This is why the price of oil continues to weaken even as OPEC touts its unprecedented compliance to agreed upon quotas.

If there is so much compliance, the obvious question is: why is the world still being supplied with so much oil? Why are there offsetting data that contradict the assertion the output cuts are rebalancing the market?

There are some obvious fundamentals involved which I've talked about a lot recently. Most of those are related to growing supply, primarily from the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and Libya, if the latter is able to maintain domestic stability.

While these are formidable catalysts the output deal has struggled to offset, it's not the entirety of the story. While the growing production from these producers is definitely a major factor in why the price of oil isn't enjoying the support many thought the OPEC deal would bring, it's not the only reason it's failing.

The only metric that matters

A lot of investors look to inventory levels as the key metric to watch in regard to the success or failure of the production cut deal, but that isn't the most important one to consider. What is most important to watch is exports, as these give an accurate picture of what is actually happening in the market.

Inventory levels in industrialized nations remain 10 percent above their five-year average, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), and that will have far more of an impact than some of the drawdowns in developing nations, which don't use near the amount of oil developed nations do.

The level of exports is the key metric because if that's steady or increasing, ultimately it'll end up in storage if it continues to exceed demand. Exports give an earlier signal as to the direction inventory build or decline will go.

In that regard the news isn't good for the price of oil. In April daily exports climbed from the record 46.1 million barrels per day in January to $50.3 million barrels per day in April. All of this during the time the output cut deal was put in place. Data from pipeline supply weren't included in the numbers above, but it isn't feasible for it to be cut by more than tanker supply increases.

Last week Chinese customs data revealed the country imported more oil sequentially from major suppliers Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Angola and Iran. China is the largest importer of crude. Saudi Arabia was scheduled to ship more oil in April than March, increasing it from 7.94 million barrels per day to 8.29 million barrels per day. In February it exported 7.73 million barrels per day.

The point in all of this is it contradicts the narrative of the market rebalancing and oil being removed from the market. What needs to be answered is: if OPEC and others are in fact complying with the terms of the deal, how can inventories remain so high and exports continue to grow?

Smoke and mirrors

From the time the idea of a deal was being pondered to the time it was implemented, I've been saying there was a lot of potential for participants to give the impression of removing oil from the market, while not really doing so.

The most obvious step taken for those that could do so was to raise production to near or above record levels. So when the deal was implemented, it allowed them to declare compliance with the deal while in reality only bringing it down to levels where they could still maintain healthy exports.

Also important was the timing of the deal. In the case of OPEC members in the Middle East, it was done when domestic demand was at its lowest because of the cooler weather, which didn't require energy for air conditioners used in the hotter months. This allowed members located there to assert near full compliance, where they could use the oil normally allocated to domestic demand to be used for exports instead. That way they could truthfully assert compliance without having much of an effect on export revenue.

Others, such as Iran, had a lot of oil stored up. When the deal was made they were able to export a large amount of oil without it having any detrimental effect on the terms of the deal or perceived compliance. It could declare compliance while continuing to boost its exports to high levels.

When adding these tactics to the increase in oil supply from the U.S., Canada and Brazil, and presumably Libya going forward, it's easy to see why these deal won't do anything to support oil for a long time.

The one thing that could legitimately offset some of this is when domestic demand in the Middle East jumps with consistent warm weather. Then it won't be as easy to mask domestic demand versus exports.

Question that must be answered

After all that, the question that comes to mind is this: where is all the export oil coming from if the output cuts are real? Are OPEC and others lying? My response to that is see what I wrote above.

As long as investors focus on the terms of the production deal and alleged compliance, the idea that oil prices will find sustainable support remains in play. It's when we look closer at export levels where the real story is revealed. In that case it doesn't look good for oil over the next year or two.

I'm not saying the price of oil is going to collapse, but I don't see it gaining much ground either. OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the output cuts are sure to extend the deal. But continuing to be part of something that isn't a solution, well, isn't a solution. It only underscores the fact not everything related to this deal is as it seems.

So, where is the oil coming from? It's always been there. Creating the illusion of removing oil from the market by the methods mentioned above is why oil prices remain subdued. The market is finally catching onto the tricks used to give the impression of significant production cuts, and the price of oil is reflecting that.

Conclusion

Why did these countries go through with this charade? I believe they actually thought demand levels were going to climb at a pace the price of oil would rise beyond what it has. Also, as has been the case since 2014, OPEC and others continue to underestimate the resiliency and expertise associated with U.S. shale producers.

They no longer need the price of oil to be at levels they did in the past to generate a profit. Many can make money with oil at about $50 or lower. They can continue to raise production because of that, which offsets a lot of whatever real production cuts are happening.

When measuring the potential impact of the production cut deal, investors have to eliminate a significant portion of the proposed 1.8 million barrels per day removed from the market. Unfortunately I can't give an exact amount there. But when considering how much oil is added from U.S. shale producers, along with Brazil and Canada, combined with the steps taken to give the illusion of hefty cuts in crude output, it appears we're already at the point where only sustainable growth in global demand will make a difference in the price of oil.

As the summer months arrive and gasoline and air conditioning demand increases, this should be a factor in exports and, eventually, stockpiles. If exports continue to climb rather than reverse direction, the market will have to conclude the things done by OPEC and others to alleviate the effect of the production cuts are still in play, and that means only organic growth in demand will support oil.

It could even mean the output deal could be extended to the end of 2018. However it plays out in regard to timing, one thing I see is OPEC's credibility and integrity will take a hit. It's increasingly obvious there were shenanigans associated with the deal, and that is becoming more visible as inventory levels remain high and exports continue to climb.

