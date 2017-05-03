Torstar's (TORSF) CEO John Boynton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Torstar Corporation (OTC:TORSF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2017 8:15 AM ET

Executives

Linda Hughes – Independent Director

John Boynton – President and Chief Executive Officer

Ian Oliver – President-Metroland Media Group Ltd.

Lorenzo DeMarchi – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

David McFadgen – Cormark

Bentley Cross – TD Securities

Drew McReynolds – RBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Torstar Corporation First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. Your speakers for today are Mr. John Boynton, President and CEO, Torstar Corporation; and Mr. Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and CFO of Torstar Corporation.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Boynton. Please go ahead.

Linda Hughes

Good morning. Before John begins, I’ll just take a few moments to read the forward-looking statements. Certain statements and remarks that follow may contain forward-looking information and can generally be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, plan, forecast, expect, intend, would, could, if, may, and other similar expressions.

These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today’s date. By its very nature, forward-looking information requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the predictions, conclusions, forecasts, projections or similar statements in the forward-looking information.

Additional information regarding the material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information and regarding the material factors and assumptions that may have been applied in making statements is described in more detail in the Corporation’s annual report beginning on Page 9 and in our annual and interim MD&A which can found on our website and at www.sedar.com. John?

John Boynton

Thanks very much. Thanks, everybody, for joining us on the call. This is my first call as the new CEO of Torstar. And I wanted to start out by thanking Dave Holland for leaving me a great team to work with and a really good debt-free the balance sheet, which is a great and something not normal in North American industry. So thank you, David. I’m joined today on the call by Ian Oliver, President of Metroland Media, and Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torstar.

I plan to make some opening comments, which will include the Star Media Group and Digital Ventures, including VerticalScope. I will then turn it over to Ian to comment on Metroland Media. And Lorenzo will close things off with financial commentary and then we will open up to questions.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA was up $2.7 million to $2 million in the quarter as growth in adjusted EBITDA in the Digital Ventures and Star Media Group segments offset a modest decline at Metroland Media. The highlight of the quarter was the continued strong performance of VerticalScope business with the Digital Ventures segment.

VerticalScope followed a strong fourth quarter performance contributing adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million reflecting revenue growth of 22% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 25%. VerticalScope with its position in desirable verticals such as automotive, power sports, outdoor, is benefiting from both increasing its higher yield direct sales and continue to build their programmatic revenue base.

Both Star Media Group and Metroland Media continue to confront print advertising revenue headwinds particularly in the national advertising category. But the relentless pursuit of continued efforts on cost yielded combined growth of approximately $2 million in EBITDA for the quarter across the two operations. Within the Star Media Group, adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.9 million in the first quarter 2017, an improvement of $3.3 million from first quarter 2016 as $3.7 million of lower net investment in Star Touch and $4.2 million of savings from restructuring initiatives and other cost reductions exceeded the impact of the revenue decline.

Star Media Group revenue of $59 million were down $10 million or 15% in the first quarter of 2017, largely resulting from weakness in the national advertising category at both the Toronto Star and at Metro. Retail advertising revenues, however, in the Toronto Star were down 8% in the quarter and recurs the regional advertising revenue at Metro were stable relative to Q1 last year. Subscriber revenues at Toronto Star declined 7.3% in the first quarter of 2017.

In the balance of 2017, we expect to benefit from a $6.7 million in cost savings related to restructuring and outsourcing initiatives already undertaken to-date, as well as reduce EBITDA investments of approximately $2 million related to Star Touch. We expect these cost reductions to help offset print advertising revenue trends, which we expect will continue to be challenging.

I’ll turn it over to Ian now to discuss now the Metroland results.

Ian Oliver

Thank you, John. Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 was $1.8 million, down $1.5 million from a year ago, as cost reductions only partially offset revenue declines. Metroland’s revenues in the first quarter were $81.5 million, down $7.6 million or 8.5% from prior year, as we continue to face a challenging print advertising market.

Local advertising revenues in the combined print and digital basis which represents the largest portion of Metroland’s advertising revenues were down 12% in the quarter. Within the combined print and digital advertising revenues, the real estate category continues to be much weaker than the local revenue category, where declines were more moderate. We believe the real estate declines are related to the overheated real estate market in Southern Ontario.

National advertising revenue on a combined print and digital basis, which represents a less significant portion of Metroland’s overall revenue, were down 31% in the first quarter of 2017. We were pleased that flyer distribution revenues, which represented 32% of Metroland’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2017, were up 1.5% from prior year.

Metroland’s total digital revenues were down 8.3% relative to the comparable period in the prior year. We continue to have strong growth in local digital advertising revenue and our local sales force is exceeding and providing digital solutions to local businesses. However, growth in this area is being offset by lower revenues from Save.ca and WagJag.

Costs were down $6.1 million in the first quarter, which included the benefit of $3.4 million in cost savings from restructuring. For the remainder of the year, we expect that we’ll benefit from $6.3 million in cost savings related to restructuring initiatives already announced. Although it is difficult to predict revenue trends, especially with respect to print advertising, we continue to be encouraged by the ongoing strength of the leadership of our newspapers, flyers and websites and communities across Ontario.

Our strategic focus continues to be on local revenue initiatives, including building digital revenue through our relationships with small- and medium-sized local businesses and we’re pleased with the progress that we’ve made to-date. Lorenzo?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Thanks Ian, and good morning, everyone. We reported net loss of $24.4 million in the first quarter compared to a net loss of $53.5 million a year ago. Results in the quarter included $17.2 million of amortization, $3 million of non-cash impairment charges and $4.9 million of restructuring charges.

Adjusted earnings per share in the quarter was a loss of $0.22, an improvement of $0.18 from the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EPS included a $0.21 per share effect of amortization and depreciation primarily associated with our investment in VerticalScope. Total segmented adjusted EBITDA was $2 million in the first quarter, up $2.7 million from prior year. The year-over-year improvement reflects gains at SMG and Digital Ventures which is partially offset by decline at Metroland.

Digital Ventures which includes our investment in VerticalScope, was the largest EBITDA contribution in the quarter of $5.2 million. The first quarter results benefited from $7.6 million in restructuring related savings, $3.7 million in lower Star Touch investment which more than offset the impact of print advertising decline. Total segmented revenue was down $18.1 million or 10% in the first quarter reflecting declines of 19% print advertising and 9.5% subscriber revenue. These declines were partially offset by modest growth in flyer distribution revenue, which remained a resilient category, and strong growth in revenue of VerticalScope.

Digital revenue across all segments declined by 4% as growth in local digital advertising at Metroland and growth at VerticalScope only partially offset declines at Workopolis, WagJag and Save.ca. Digital revenues represented 18% of total segment revenue in the first quarter compared to 17% a year ago. Loss from associated businesses was $2.2 million in the quarter, compared to loss of $17.2 million reported a year ago, largely driven by significant lower amortization charges at VerticalScope.

At VerticalScope a $2 million loss in the quarter include the effect of $6.6 million of amortization. We also report a loss of $0.5 million of Black Press and income of $0.3 million of Blue Ant Media in the quarter. With respect to our closing cash and debt position, we finished the quarter with $59 million of unrestricted cash, $9.1 million in restricted cash and no bank debt. I would also note that our reported cash amount and debt amount do not include our share of cash and debt held within joint ventures and at VerticalScope.

Lastly, a few comments on our outlook. Within the Digital Ventures segment, we expect to trend in revenue growth at VerticalScope experienced in the first quarter 2017 to continue into balance of the year. This reflects both organic and acquisition-related growth. We also expect continuation of the revenue trends experienced that we accomplished and high returns through the balance of the year.

At Metroland Media Group and Star Media Group our results continue to reflect the challenging print advertising market resulting from ongoing shifts in spending by advertisers, particularly in the national advertising category. Declines were more moderate in the retail and local advertising categories. These trends have continued early into the second quarter, but it remains difficult to predict if they will continue the balance of 2017.

We currently expect the flyer distribution revenue will decline moderately in the balance of the year. Subscriber revenue decline experienced in the first quarter of 2017 are expected to improve slightly in the balance of the year. Overall, digital revenue trends at Metroland Media Group and Star Media Group are expected to be relatively stable for the balance of the year with growth in star.com and local digital revenue at Metroland’s community side, offset by decline in other properties.

The cost reductions will remain an important area of focus, net savings related to restructuring initiatives already undertaken through the end of the first quarter 2017, are expected to be $13 million for the balance of the year.

In addition, we also expect a net investment of Star Touch to be approximately $2 million lower in the balance of the year. While newsprint pricing has increased in 2017, we expected any impact of price increases will continue to be more than offset by lower consumption balance of the year.

That concludes our opening comments. And at this stage, we’d be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from David McFadgen from Cormark. Your line is now open.

David McFadgen

Hi. So couple of questions, so if you look at the Digital Ventures segment and if you exclude VerticalScope, what was the rest of the business rate of declining in Q1 on revenue?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

It’s Lorenzo, David. This segment in total was relatively flat. We had $1.5 million of revenue growth at VerticalScope that was offset by eyeReturn in Workopolis. So they had $1.5 million revenue decline between the two of them.

David McFadgen

Okay. And any update on when you might be able to access the cash at VerticalScope, or any need to?

John Boynton

Hi, it’s John Boynton. No, we haven’t started that process yet.

David McFadgen

Okay. And can you just go over what the VerticalScope growth drivers were in the quarter? You talked about building the programmatic revenue base, but what are the other drivers resulting in increased revenue?

John Boynton

Yes. I’d say from two perspective, David. First, from the category perspective, we had very strong and pretty consistent growth across every category. And as John mentioned earlier, the top three are automotive, outdoors and powersports. But the kind of growth we had there was represented across the other four or five categories that they have significant presence in. And then from a form of advertising, again, it was virtually every category. The two big ones are programmatic and direct. And we saw comparable levels of growth in both of those categories. So it was pretty broadly based.

David McFadgen

Okay. Is the underlying growth being driven by higher audience, or pricing, or is that a combination?

John Boynton

It’s a fair question. It’s a couple of things. One is we did see increase in audience. We saw increase in impressions. We saw on organic side and obviously we benefited from some acquisitions. And I’d say the pricing within category is relatively stable, but what we’ve been successful in doing is moving some of the mix from the lower programmatic category of advertising into a higher, more-value-added direct category. So it’s more about a mix shift.

David McFadgen

Okay.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Within the fundamental business, without acquisition is growing pretty strongly and the acquisition on top is in addition.

David McFadgen

So what would the growth have been without acquisitions like on an organic basis?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

The growth is probably – it’s roughly split between organic and acquisitions, David.

David McFadgen

Okay. Okay, and then lastly, can you give us an update on the uptick on Star Touch?

John Boynton

This is John. The volume doesn’t look like it’s progressing at all. So the time spent on the device and the amount of engagement with the consumer looks very strong, but nothing different to report in terms of the cumulative subscriber growth. So we’re currently just in review phase.

David McFadgen

Okay. All right, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question comes from Bentley Cross from TD Securities. Your line is now open.

Bentley Cross

Hi, John. Welcome.

John Boynton

Thank you.

Bentley Cross

Just to get right into it. Maybe first I wanted to just ask about your holistic view of the portfolio of assets and if you see any need to prune that or add to it as you might wish?

John Boynton

That’s a big question. I mean, part of why I’m here is, A, I’m excited by the assets. There is a lot of properties and brands in regions and mediums that Torstar owns or has invested in. How to put those all together to drive a higher output, one plus one equals three kind of thing is really what the task is going to be over the next little while. So I’m pretty early days in the process for weeks and trying to look at all of it. But I think the asset collection itself is exciting if we can put together in a different way.

Bentley Cross

Okay, that’s fair. Lorenzo, the release touched on some potential relief measures. It’s been talked about for some time on the pension funding front. Just wondering if being closer to the situation, you have any more visibility than I do as an outsider?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

No, I think what we all heard was some additional closure coming out of the budget. I think the encouraging news as of today certainly confirmed that something is coming. There’s going to be some measures and drafts coming out in the spring and with the timeline of the fall scheduled for public consultation and they talked about some transitional measures. So it’s certainly sounds like there is something that will reflect the change. Exactly what that is, I don’t have anymore insight that probably you do at the moment, but it does sound like something is coming in. And we will know a lot more at this spring and it will be embedded in the public in the fall.

Bentley Cross

Okay. That’s it for me. Thanks guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we have a follow-up question from Drew McReynolds from RBC. Your line is now open.

Drew McReynolds

Yes, thanks. Thanks very much. Welcome, John. Just probably an unfair question, just given its early days for you, but just on the strategic side and asset mix side, obviously Transcontinental has put up some properties for sale just fanatically doubling down on print and newspaper. Where you could potentially head or are you with VerticalScope just really focused on the digital front?

John Boynton

Well, you’re accurate. That was an unfair question. I really won’t be able to answer something like that. Our job will be to look at the assets, look at the consumer segments out there, try to figure how to match the two in a way that obviously drives the maximum monetization and we’re still way too early in the review process to be able to answer that question.

Drew McReynolds

Yes.

John Boynton

But as I will talk about in the AGM, we’re not looking about grounding at the edges, we’re looking to do something significant.

Drew McReynolds

Okay, that’s great. Maybe Ian for you, just wanted to get an update on flyers and flyer distribution, obviously, stable part of Metroland. And more, specifically just any update in terms of volumes or usage of flyers versus kind of other digital offerings that are out there. Just want to get a sense if there is any change or shift in the market on that front.

Ian Oliver

We’re showing consistency with the volumes and we’re getting some increases on the rate side of things. Retail has continued to like, believe in flyers because customers use them. On the digital side, we’re seeing it’s the – the powersave.ca, for example, is complementary to the flyers and not replacing the flyers. So there is a direct correlation between putting on flyers and driving people to the store and there is no sign of that softening.

Drew McReynolds

Okay, that’s great. One last one maybe for you Lorenzo. Just remind us, specifically when the next kind of actuarial review is. I know you’ll reset kind of funding requirements in 2018. But just do we wait until year-end 2017 and then wait a couple of quarters and get kind of the updated numbers?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

No, the actually valuation will be based on our year-end 2016, Drew. So it’s underway now.

Drew McReynolds

Okay.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

So as a result, later in the year, probably second half of the year which will tee us up for whatever the funding requirement will be going into 2018.

Drew McReynolds

Okay. So maybe get kind of an update in the back half of this year?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yes.

Drew McReynolds

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And at this moment I’m not showing any further questions. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Boynton for any further remarks.

John Boynton

Well, thanks everybody for joining us, and hope to see you all at the AGM. Thanks, again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.