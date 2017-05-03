Suncor Emerging As Class Act Within Oil Sector

I bought Suncor (NYSE:SU) back in late 2015, as part of my strategy of positioning for an oil market rebound. The oil market did bottom a few months later and we are now more than a year into the price recovery, with many jitters still floating around in regards to a possible second dip in prices. The focus of these worries centers around the perception that given a high enough price, US shale oil production can reach unlimited volumes, therefore global oil prices are not likely to rise significantly from current levels. Given just how important the oil price is in regards to the future of any oil extracting company, I want to briefly share my view of the global oil market before I move on to talk about the merits of Suncor.

The first thing I want do is review the global oil production evolution we have seen since the year 2000.

Data source: EIA.

As we can see, back in the last economic recovery, before the 2008 global economic crisis, production flattened out during the 2004-2007 period. In other words, it stalled out in the middle of a relatively robust global economic recovery. The result, as we remember was an oil price spike which set a new inflation-adjusted record high price by 2008.

The fact that we have had another supply plateau forming for the past two years and seems to continue, even as we get increasing chatter about a new shale boom has been largely ignored by the markets. For this year, as long as the OPEC cuts will last, global production will most likely be slightly lower compared with last year, or flat at best. Next year, I believe that the lack of new discoveries will start to kick in, together with the cuts in capital spending we have seen since 2015. Fewer new conventional projects meant to replace declining production from increasingly aged fields means that just keeping the massive 69 mb/d in conventional production flat will become a real challenge. It also means that increasingly expensive enhanced recovery projects from old fields have to make up for the lack of new conventional oil. Problem is that since 2015 many such projects have not been economical, and are still not economical at the current price level. This means that we are likely entering a period of declining conventional oil production until prices will once again rise to a level which will make it viable to once again invest in such projects.

Source: IEA.

As the IEA graph shows, 2010 was the last year when conventional discoveries came close to matching the current rate of conventional oil extraction of about 25 billion barrels per year. The graph shows new discoveries of about 16 billion barrels, which is far less. I am however assuming that given perhaps higher prices and new innovations the final production tally from those resources may end up being 50% higher. Since 2010 however, given that we are already estimating those recoverable reserves at around 40% extraction rate, new discoveries do not approach yearly production volumes, even if we were to assume field recovery rates close to 100%, which is quite unlikely to ever happen given what we currently know. This is a trend which I believe will start to have dramatic effects in coming years.

As for the whole concept of shale oil making up for possible declines in conventional production, as well as keeping up with continued growth in demand, I think it is worth taking a step back and coming to terms with what that would mean. If conventional oil production will remain flat and demand will increase on average by 1 mb/d until 2030, we are looking at a gap of 13 mb/d which would have to be filled by shale, oil sands and other unconventional sources. This comes within the context of two of the major US shale oil producing fields having possibly already seen a permanent peak in production a few years ago. I am talking about the Eagle Ford and Bakken fields, both of which are currently producing significantly bellow records set about two years ago. Both fields are seeing some of the core areas experiencing well saturation.

The case for Suncor within current oil market outlook context.

When I decided to start positioning for an oil price rebound in late 2015, I looked for a number of factors which led me to decide on Suncor, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). The obvious common denominator that pops out just from looking at the list is the fact that I only bought into solid companies. The reason for that is because I correctly assumed that we were looking at a very volatile period, which meant that it was worth trading in higher potential gains from investing in some of the less stable companies, for the benefit of owning stocks which allow for the timing factor to be relatively relaxed. As I often pointed out, I never held an asset for less than a year since I first started trading more than a decade ago. That is because I like to trade based on longer term fundamentals, rather than trying to guess shorter term moves. And I like to allow for my timing to be off somewhat. I believe that assuming and trusting in one's ability to time the market trends close to perfection is nothing less than self-harming arrogance when it comes to investing. One may time some investments just right, but more often than not, there is some degree of luck and coincidence involved.

Of the three oil stocks I bought a year and a half ago, I believe that Suncor was by far the most important stock. When it comes to profitability, it is by no means inferior to Shell or Chevron. For the latest quarter it announced operating earnings of 812 million Canadian dollars, on revenue of 4.65 billion dollars. Chevron reported net revenue of $2.7 billion for the first quarter of 2017, on revenue of $32 billion. In this respect, Suncor seems to be doing better when it comes to the revenue/earnings ratio. Shell is yet to report, but I doubt it will report a comparatively superior number when it comes to profitability.

Putting the profitability issue aside, the fact that Suncor possesses the reserves and ability to continue expanding production and keep producing from its existing reserve base is most definitely superior to that of Chevron, Shell as well as many other oil & gas producers, big and small.

Source: Suncor.

There are of course many other companies which will likely match or surpass Suncor's production growth trajectory, especially within the shale patch. But while they may surpass Suncor in this regard, few companies out there can do so, while also being profitable.

When it comes to the reserve base, Suncor is comparatively impressive to say the least, with a 2P reserve life at current rates of production of 35 years. By comparison, Chevron's proven oil & gas reserves were enough for about 12 years worth of current production as of the end of 2016.

Suncor has a competitive profitability profile compared with its peers. It has a superior reserve base, and is one of the few growth companies out there which also happens to be profitable. For this reason, I believe that given the global oil market outlook as I see it, it is a must-have oil stock if one is looking to invest with a longer-term outlook in mind, which is why it is part of my portfolio and will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive regular notices when my future articles on oil & gas, gold, silver and other commodities, as well as macro analysis will be published, there is a "Follow" button at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, RDS.A, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.