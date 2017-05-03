Parker Drilling's (PKD) CEO Gary G. Rich on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Jason Geach – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Gary G. Rich – President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Weber – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Walt Chancellor – Macquarie

Daniel Burke – Johnson Rice

Mark Brown – Seaport Global

Jason Geach

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me today are Gary Rich, Chairman, President, and CEO of Parker Drilling; and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Weber. Let me remind everyone that during this conference call, management may make statements regarding future expectations about the Company's business, management's plans for future operations or similar matters.

These statements are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Laws and speak only as of the date of this call. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to several important factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC.

During this call, management will refer to non-GAAP financial measures and in accordance with Regulation G, the Company provides a reconciliation of these measures in its earnings release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Gary Rich.

Gary G. Rich

Thank you, Jason. Parker continues to execute well in a difficult markets and our first quarter results were in line with our expectations. While we continue to face challenges in the markets and pricing remains low, we are seeing positive indicators across our business. These indicators reinforce our beliefs that a slow and steady improvement is taking hold.

In our Rental Tools business, our U.S. rentals continued to perform well as improving land activity is driving increase utilization of tubular goods. Our U.S. tubular goods utilization index increased to 55 in the first quarter compared to 46 in the fourth quarter. Our U.S. land rental revenues increased 37% compared to a 27% increase in U.S. land rig count.

Our offshore rental revenues were flat, resulting in our total U.S. rental revenues being up 25% versus the fourth quarter right in line with the increase in total U.S. rig count. This impressive result reflects continued market leading execution by the business. We are beginning to achieve price increases on certain rental products and we believe we are benefiting from both market share gains and longer laterals that require more joint supplies.

Our incremental margins in the quarter were 67%, driven by both price and volume. Our business is relatively low variable costs and that benefit combined with the fixed cost reductions we implemented during the downturn should continue to benefit our incremental margins going forward.

Our international rental business is slightly underperformed our guidance as the startup of several new well construction contracts scheduled to commence late in the first quarter were delayed. These delays coupled with activity declines in select markets, let the lower revenues in gross margins. Despite these setbacks, most of the delayed startups have now commenced and should positively impact our financial results going forward.

In our Drilling Services business, our U.S. barge operations posted a small sequential improvement in utilization with one barge rig on contract since February. Two additional barge rigs return to service in April. So, we now have three barge rigs operating in the Gulf of Mexico on multi-well contracts. We've also continued to fill the inquiries that will likely employee up to two additional rigs by the middle of this year.

Internationally, we believe our joint activity is at or very close to the bottom. We see positive signals across many of our markets. In the Eastern Hemisphere, we are responding to tenders in Kurdistan, Kazakhstan and Indonesia. We just extended an existing contract in Indonesia. And we have pre-authorization for some expenditures relating to the reactivation of one of our idle rigs in the Caspian and Middle East, expected to go back to work in the fourth quarter.

In Latin America, we're responding the inquiries in Guatemala and in Mexico. With several new operators recently received approval from the government to proceed with projects they were awarded in round 1.3 of the Mexico Energy Reform. These opportunities are encouraging. We believe that by late 2017 and end of 2018, we will see activity increases.

While the markets still has challenges, we see signs of fundamentals are on demand. We plan to remain nimble and flexible in our approach to the challenging market conditions. This means not only being positioned for growth, but also maintaining disciplined cost control and cash management. We recently raised $75 million in equity via concurrent offerings of common and mandatory convertible preferred shares. The proceeds from these offerings allow us to be more aggressive in the recovery.

Given that greater flexibility to invest in growth opportunities that generate attractive returns, to pursue strategic acquisitions and to fund the working capital needed to support growth, all while trying to avoid additional debt. Additionally, the operating provides extra security should the recovery falter. In short, we believe the offering makes us a much stronger company.

Chris will now provide financial information about the quarter and I'll return with some thoughts on the outlook of the business. Chris?

Chris Weber

Thanks Gary. For the 2017 first quarter, we reported revenues of $98.3 million, a net loss of $39.8 million, or a loss of $0.31 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million or 6% of revenues.

Now, I'll review our 2017 first quarter segment results compared sequentially to the 2016 fourth quarter. In our International and Alaska Drilling segment, revenues increased by 3% due to higher reimbursable revenues. Excluding reimbursable, which has minimal impact on margins, segment revenues were effectively flat with the fourth quarter.

Rig utilization declined to 32% in the first quarter from 36% in the fourth quarter, and the rig in Indonesia went idle in January. We also completed the two rigs O&M contract in the UAE during the quarter. The negative revenue impact of these items was offset by a sequential increase in the number of operating days versus standby days.

Gross margin declined 23% to $11 million from the prior quarters $14.2 million, primarily due to the completed O&M contract and higher operating expenses. The increases in operating expense were largely due to the timing of certain payroll taxes, as well as cost benefits realized in the fourth quarter that did not repeat in the first quarter.

In our U.S. Lower 48 drilling segment, revenues in gross margins were up slightly in the first quarter, driven by a slight increase in activity. Incremental margins also benefited from further cost reductions. Our drilling services contracted backlog at the end of the first quarter was $323 million compared to a $379 million at the end of the fourth quarter. Of the $323 million in backlog, 38% falls in the remainder of 2017 and 26% is projected in 2018.

In our U.S. rental tool segment, revenues increased 25% driven by increased U.S. land rental activity and select price increases. Revenues from offshore rentals were flat quarter-on-quarter. The business generated strong incremental margins as gross margin increased 70% and gross margin as a percentage of revenues improved by nearly 900 basis points, increasing to 34% in the first quarter from 25% in the fourth quarter.

In our international rental tool segment, revenues declined 13% to $13.6 million compared with $15.6 million in the prior quarter, and gross margin with a loss of $2.4 million compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the prior quarter. The declines in revenue and gross margin were primarily due to reduced drill pipe and pressure control rentals in Europe and offshore West Africa.

Regarding other financial items, first quarter G&A expense was $7 million, down from $9.1 million in the fourth quarter. This reduction is primarily due to incentive plan adjustments taken during the first quarter and a severance charge taken in the fourth quarter that did not repeat. We expect G&A expense in the second quarter to range between $8 million and $9 million.

Our first quarter pre-tax loss amounted to $37.5 million, and we reported a tax expense of $2.3 million due to the mix of results in the jurisdictions in which we operate, and the inability to recognize the benefits associated with certain losses as a result of our valuation allowances. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was negative 6%. For the remainder of 2017, we expect our effective tax rate to range between negative 5% and negative 15%.

Capital spending in the quarter was $14.5 million. For the second quarter, we expect CapEx to range between $15 million and $20 million. At this time, we expect our 2017 CapEx will be at the high end of our previous guidance, which was between $40 million and $50 million. This is in response to a continued flow of growth opportunities in our U.S. rental business. However, we are maintaining capital discipline in only choosing to invest if we are able to achieve pricing levels that generate an attractive return.

Total debt outstanding at quarter end was $577 million, which includes a principal amount of $585 million, less $8 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. Our net debt position was $435 million or 54% of net capitalization. We ended the first quarter with just under a $150 million in cash, up from $120 million at the end of the fourth quarter. The increase in our cash balance reflects net proceeds of $72 million from our February equity raise, less $42 million of cash consumed during the quarter, which primarily consisted of our CapEx spend and our $21 million semi-annual interest payments.

This is the first time in several quarters we have consumed a significant amount of cash and reflects the transition we are seeing in our business. We have a recovery taking hold that is shifting working capital into a use of cash and driving increased capital spending, while at the same time, we are generating financial results at or near trough levels. This transition is one that we anticipated and we have a strong cash position to manage through it.

Looking forward, we expect to consume additional cash in the second and third quarters based from the timing of our capital spending plan, which is weighted to the first half of the year, and the timing of our second set of semi-annual interest payments, which are paid in the third quarter. However, the level of cash consumption should be lower than in the first quarter, given the payment timing I just mentioned and improving financial results.

Regarding liquidity, we ended the first quarter with $243 million in total liquidity, including the $150 million in cash and $93 million available on the revolver. The revolver remains undrawn apart from $6 million supporting letters of credit and $1 million availability limited by our senior secured leverage covenants.

That ends the financial review. I'll turn this back to Gary for comments on the outlook. Gary?

Gary G. Rich

Thanks Chris. Looking forward, we believe we are through the downturns trough and that our financial performance will improve as we move into the second quarter and beyond. For the second quarter, we expect consolidated revenues and gross margin to increase compare to the first quarter, driven by activity increases in three of our four business segments.

For our U.S. Lower 48 drilling segment, we expect utilization to improve as we now have three barge rigs operating on multi-well contracts, and are in discussions to potentially put another two rigs to work by mid-year. As a result, we are projecting the business's gross margin to range between breakeven and a $1 million loss next quarter.

In the International and Alaska segment, we believe that activity is at or very close to the bottom. As a result, we expect second quarter utilization to remain between 30% and 35%. Sequential revenues maybe up slightly on higher reimbursables but our gross margin is expected to be down a bit due to the completion of the UAE O&M contract in the first quarter.

In the U.S. Rental Tool segment, we expect further revenue and gross margin increases, as U.S. land activity continues to improve in the second quarter. We continue to push price increases where we can and incremental margins should be north of 50%.

For the international rental tool segment, we expect revenues and gross margin to increase during the second quarter. As we are starting up the new well construction contracts I mentioned earlier.

To conclude, we are encouraged by the positive direction of our business and the positive indicators we are seeing across all of our business lines. While the pace of recovery varies across our businesses and uncertainly still exists, we believe we are very well positioned to capitalize on these positive indicators and drive improving financial performance.

The downturn has been extremely challenging, but our employees have tackled these challenges head on. Coming out of this downturn, we are a leaner, more capable and efficient organization, and all of our employees are working together as one team to drive Parker forward.

That concludes my comments. Operator, we are ready to take questions from the audience.

Walt Chancellor

Just wanted to ask about the international activity indications you're seeing, obviously a number of markets where it seems like there is a little bit more line of sight on getting some rigs to work. I am just curious what is driving that? It is just a bit of a lag like in some of these places like Mexico, just any sense for what the underlying current that's driving that activity?

Gary G. Rich

Walt, this is Gary. I'll take the question. I think the belief we've had for a long time is that the international market would recover just as the U.S. has recovered, that's the way it's always worked in previous cycles. But more specifically, in some of these areas I think they've also had some other dynamics that they've been working through as in Mexico as you specifically mentioned that and there is change in their energy reform or the energy reform that's going through, it's also taken them some time to work through, and so you got to have that combined with the natural recovery.

But there are several very specific projects in Mexico now that seem to have been given the green light. Most of which we had already been working with us for a significant period of time and to make sure that we are well positioned and I feel very good about that. Similarly, the inquiries were receiving in Indonesia and Kazakhstan and Kurdistan, I think are indications that there is a recovery in motion.

Now, as we said, we don't think we'll see any meaningful activity until towards the end of this year and into 2018. But this is typical the way all the recoveries have work in the past and I remain very confident that the international market represents a great recovery option going forward.

Walt Chancellor

Okay, great. I really appreciate that color, Gary. And then on the Rental Tools, you mentioned select price increases in the release in the U.S., incremental were very good. I know that competitive dynamics has been really tricky and maybe those challenges have been a bit more stubborn than we would have expected. If you can talk about the competitive dynamics you're seeing there, what is driving that margin uptick outside of just pure activity? And then if you could also, just following up on that, talk about the growth opportunities and where you all are investing in particular?

Gary G. Rich

Well, we definitely are starting to see some price realization, some of that comes in particularly on the rental pipe side where during the downturn there were periods where the customer would be idle, and therefore you wouldn't be able to charge for the pipe, but yet they want to retain the pipe. So that what we call no charge days, we're now – and we're able to say look, if you want to keep that pipe then you need to start paying for it. During those idle periods as they progressed from one well to another.

As an example, there is some absolute price increase that we're also getting. From a competitive point of view, I think that some competitors are probably more sophisticated than others and trying to work in recovering so that we can get back to a reasonable return on investment in that area. As the absolute numbers are not where I want them to be where I believe we can get them, and that's why we think we will continue to get a good instrumentals in the follow-on quarters as we've done this quarter. I am very pleased with the team and what they've done there.

In terms of the overall capital investment, we've been making – I don't remember exactly what the number is, but its north of 70% of our capital that we're going to be spending this year is all on the Rental Tools business.

Chris Weber

Close to 90%.

Gary G. Rich

Close to 90%, thanks Chris. We see that there are some great opportunities domestically, but also internationally. We've talked about for some time some of these contracts that we won outside of the U.S., and while it's taken a little longer to get going, then we anticipate it, as we stated in our comments a minute ago, those contracts are now active and we feel really good about position as there are. And I think that to some extent the results in the quarter relative to international rentals, is a little misleading and that we had a couple of pretty significant offshore projects that have come to an end that has had some longevity to them and it's really not indicative of what we are seeing elsewhere in the international rental business right now.

Walt Chancellor

Okay, great. I really appreciate all the color. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question is from the line of Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Burke

Hi guys. How are you?

Gary G. Rich

Hi, Daniel.

Chris Weber

Hi, Daniel.

Daniel Burke

Just maybe to stick with the international rentals, little bit of a fishing expedition I guess, Gary. But could you give us any sense for what magnitude to step up we could think about from Q1 to Q2? And then secondarily, how much more momentum in the Rental Tools business do you carry into the second half of 2017? I mean, if a big load of contracts are kind of getting underway here in the start of 2017, is there more to come later in the year?

Gary G. Rich

Well, I'll take the second part of that first. If you can tell me what rig counts going to do in the second half of the year, I can tell you what kind of momentum we'll carry into the second half of the year. The conversations we are having with customers are very optimistic. There are still rigs that are being added and I am not talking about, just what you're seeing in terms of the gross reporting, but the customers we are talking to are still adding rigs. And so, I think that barring any real significant change in terms of commodities in that, I think we should be in good shape and I'm sure you are probably more astute at looking at the amount of hedging or stuff that's being done. By my sense is that lot of this activity, this inflation right now is somewhat hedged and therefore should continue through the end of the year and maybe and continue to increase to like we're talking.

On the international side, the magnitude and I'm not going to quote here specific numbers, but we think that we're getting close to that period where we'll actually start generating positive EBITDA and I look forward to that in that business unit. I'm very pleased with the progress we're making operationally. We've got lot of these contracts that we're working to execute now and a lot of our attention is being focused to make sure that we execute them well, and the startup in that and thus far knock on wood, I think things are going pretty well. The team is doing a pretty good job.

Daniel Burke

Okay great. Yeah, the international stuff in particular is pretty helpful. Maybe more of an open-ended one, could you maybe address the O&M business. I mean again as we get a couple of few years into this downturn. I mean, are you seeing the prospective O&M opportunity set. I know it takes a long time to convert these types of things. Is it expanding, is it decreasing, any comments there?

Chris Weber

I think it's increasing. I don't know if the market is changing as much as we're becoming a lot more aware of projects as we dig and look for them in various areas around the world. Obviously, we're disappointed in the UAE Q&M contract that came to an end, but we did well on that project, we made some good money when we were on it and we're not so convinced that we won't get back on it at some point in the future. I think that customer is struggling to deal with a little bit of the current environment, notwithstanding the value that we added that. We'll have to see how that plays out. But we're definitely seeing a lot of additional O&M opportunities elsewhere in the world right now.

Daniel Burke

Got it. Okay and then, maybe just to cram a last one in, and it's a small one. But I know it's become a pretty modest portion of the U.S. rentals line and probably reflects that, a number of discrete projects. But can you continue to hold the Gulf of Mexico rentals flat? Just kind of curious and as much of that may instruct how your incremental will progress as the year goes on in the U.S. rentals business?

Gary G. Rich

Yeah, I think that you know as we've begun to comment the last couple of times, we think we've been nearing the point where offshore is going to stabilize and I think we're probably there. You know at these levels of activity, one rig plus or one rig minus can have a pretty big impact, but by and large we feel pretty good about our position there. And you know even say that we've got some good conversations going on that could represent some opportunities down the road. But we'll wait until those materialize.

Daniel Burke

Great. Look I appreciate all the comments. Thank you.

Gary G. Rich

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Mark Brown with Seaport Global. Please proceed with your question.

Mark Brown

Hey good morning guys.

Gary G. Rich

Good morning, Mark.

Mark Brown

I think just, very helpful color on various segments. Curious just on some in the rental tool side of both U.S. and international, what type of margin progression could we see maybe incremental margins as we flow through the year?

Gary G. Rich

Well you know that's a good question. We like – I commented I think earlier in my comments the U.S. generated some $0.67 incremental from Q4 to Q1 and we're very pleased with that. I would anticipate going forward that will be somewhere north of 50%, and you know obviously the market needs to continue with the way it's going. But we feel pretty good about what the team has done in terms of adjusting their infrastructure to minimize the number of fixed cost and things that they have, and the variable cost in that business really isn't too significant. Consequently we just continue to see some nice incrementals there. On the international side, once we turn the corner and start generating some positive EBITDA, I think you'll see some pretty healthy incrementals whether it's this quarter of the following quarter in terms of turning that corner, you know I think that possibilities are for some pretty high incrementals in that business as well.

Mark Brown

Good. And just in your press release you mentioned the – on the International side you are seeing positive indicators across markets for projects with anticipated startups late 2017 and into 2018. Is there any chance we could see startups sort of mid-2017 and is there any risk that things could get delayed even beyond the end of 2017 for these startups?

Gary G. Rich

Well, I'm not going to count on anything mid-2017. I'm not going to say it's not possible because it always is. But I think that it's more likely towards the latter end of 2017. We mentioned one project where we've actually in our comments that we've got pre-authorization from a customer for a project to start latter part of the 2017, whereby we're going through and making some pretty significant expenditures on the capital side to get the rig in the condition necessary, but equipped that way that they want it for their particular project and the customer has given us pre-funding effectively for those.

So, while the contract isn't 100% finalized, it does show the commitment to doing as we're spending the type of money they're talking about right now. That one I feel pretty good about, and there could be some of the others will start up as well. I already think that it's the latter end of 2017 into 2018 for appreciable change.

Mark Brown

One more, if I could just ask on your tax rate, how should we think about taxes for the rest of the year?

Chris Weber

So, we guided on the – from the effective tax perspective, it's negative 5% and negative 15%. And so because we have those valuation allowances in place, we'll continue to incur tax expense on a pre-tax loss. So, we're not able to recognize the benefit of taxes in certain foreign jurisdictions, but the – from a financial statement perspective, that's kind of from a book perspective, from a cash tax perspective where we expect to be around $10 million in cash tax for the full year.

Mark Brown

Okay. Very helpful. Thank you.

Jason Geach

That ends our first quarter earnings call. Thank you for your time today and your interest in Parker Drilling. Please feel free to contact us by telephone or email if you have any questions regarding material covered in our earnings press release or during this conference call. Appreciate it. Thanks and good bye.

