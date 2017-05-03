Sucampo Pharmaceuticals' (SCMP) CEO Peter Greenleaf on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP)

Good morning and welcome to Sucampo's First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Operating Highlights Conference Call.

Silvia Taylor

Peter Greenleaf

Thank you, Silvia, and welcome, everyone. We’re pleased to be with you this morning. We’ve had an incredibly busy and productive start to 2017 highlighted by our recent acquisition of Vtesse, which adds to our focus on specialized areas of high unmet medical needs and contributes to our goal of building an increasingly diversified global biopharmaceutical company.

We also delivered strong financial performance for the quarter with $56.3 million in total revenue, an increase of 19% over the first quarter last year, $13 million of adjusted net income, an increase of 33% year-over-year, $28 million in adjusted EBITDA, an increase of 38% year-over-year and $244 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $199 million in September 31, 2016.

As we hosted a call only a few weeks ago to discuss the acquisition of Vtesse, the agenda for today’s call will be just a brief review of the acquisition, an overview of the performance of AMITIZA, an update on our pipeline, and then a review of our first quarter financials.

Now let’s get to it. In April, we acquired – in April of this year, we acquired Vtesse, the patient-focused rare disease company with a late-stage orphan disease drug candidate, VTS-270, which is in a pivotal trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 or NPC-1. NPC-1 is an ultra-rare and fatal pediatric disease usually diagnosed in the early childhood years that is caused by a defect in lipid transformation within the cell to the body.

There are no treatment options in the US. So VTS-270 has the potential to make an extreme difference on the life of patients suffering with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 as well as their families and the physicians who care for them every day.

The product has been granted orphan drug designation in both the US and Europe and in the US it’s also been granted a breakthrough therapy designation. This acquisition builds on Sucampo’s capabilities global clinical development expertise and are focused on specialized areas of high unmet medical needs, specifically orphan and pediatric diseases.

It’s also an excellent strategic fit for Sucampo as it’s complementary to our partner’s program with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals and familial adenomatous polyposis or FAP which is also an orphan disease most often first diagnosed in pediatric patients. It’s also complementary to our development program pediatric functional constipation with our lead asset AMITIZA.

We capitalized the capabilities and resources to accelerate the global developments registration and reimbursement of VTS-270 and to successfully commercialize the product. We believe with this acquisition of Vtesse not only has substantial to make a difference in the lives of patients and the greater NPC community, but to also create great value for shareholders.

Integration activities for Vtesse are progressing at a very aggressive pace and I am extremely pleased with our progress to-date. We continue to expect the transaction to be accretive to earnings beginning in 2019 when we expect the approval of VTS-270 and the commencement of our commercialization activities. Dr. Peter Kiener will provide some additional detail of VTS-270 in his remarks.

Now I would like to discuss the first quarter financial and operational results. We saw continued strength in the AMITIZA franchise which relates to our strong year-over-year revenue growth with $56.3 million. Starting with the US market, in the first quarter Takeda reported that US net sales of AMITIZA for royalty calculation purposes increased 12% year-over-year to $102.4 million. This growth was driven by a combination of both increased volumes and pricing.

Royalty revenue from Takeda also grew 12% to $18.4 million. In addition to this royalty revenue, we had $11.3 million of AMITIZA product sales for Takeda, bringing total US revenue to $29.7 million. Total AMITIZA prescriptions for the first quarter of the year were approximately 381,000 as reported by IMS. This was an increase of 5% compared to the first quarter of last year. We believe some of the increase in the first quarter can be attributed to regaining the CVS Caremark commercial business, as AMITIZA was removed from the exclusion list as of January 1 of this calendar year.

With AMITIZA’s more than 12 years on the market as basement application treatment for multiple forms of constipation, Takeda continues to provide strong marketing and promotional support to ensure that AMITIZA remains competitive as the only brand with three indications and a unique mechanism of action.

Turning next to Japan. We’re pleased that the region continues to be a major driver of AMITIZA’s global revenue growth. Reported revenue from AMITIZA sales to myelin increased 38% to $20 million for the quarter, compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period. This increase was driven by strong volume growth of 34% year-over-year, and AMITIZA continues to grow in this key market as patient demand remains strong for an effective branded constipation treatment.

Overall, based on the financial results of AMITIZA in the key markets of the US and Japan, we continue to expect mid-to-high single-digit global prescription growth for the rest of the year. Additionally, we remain confident in the guidance we provided at the time of the Vtesse acquisition.

As a reminder, for 2017, we expect total revenues of $220 million to $230 million, adjusted net income of $56 million to $66 million, adjusted EBITDA of $109 million to $119 million, adjusted EPS of $1 to $1.10 and finally free cash flow of $86 million to $96 million. Peter Pfreundschuh will go through more – into more detail on her financial results shortly.

So before handing the call over to Dr. Peter Kiener to review our pipeline progress, I’d like to provide a brief update on the Paragraph IV certification notice letter we received in March from Amneal Pharmaceuticals relating to patents covering our 8 microgram, 24 microgram soft gel capsule lubiprostone product that are marketed by our partner Takeda under the trademark AMITIZA.

On April 13, we filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Amneal in the US District Court of the District of New Jersey. The filing of this lawsuit automatically triggered the stay of the approval of the Amneal ANDA filings to FDA for 30 months or the entry of the District Court decision finding the patents invalid or not infringed if that should occur earlier of course.

As you may recall, we’ve gone through this process a few times already versus Par Pharmaceuticals and more recently with Dr. Reddy Laboratories. We are at the very early stages of this litigation with Amneal and as said in the past, we intend to vigorously enforce our intellectual property.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Dr. Peter Kiener for the R&D updates. Peter?

Peter Kiener

Thank you, Peter and good morning everyone. I’d like to begin this morning by talking about VTS-270. In the treatment of NPC-1 disease, VTS-270 has a mechanism and route of administration that directly addresses the disease is debilitating neurological manifestation, which in turn give rise to the most common causes of fatality in the children.

The product is a highly purified complex mixture of 2-hydroxypropyl- beta-cyclodextrins with a specific compositional fingerprint that targets the – intracellular transporters both cholesterol and sphingolipidosis in NPC-1. As we detailed in our last call, the preclinical and the early clinical data have shown very encouraging results.

Recently, additional data for the VTS-270 have been published in the peer review journal PLoS ONE. These add further to the scientific rationale for the drug to be used in the treatment of NPC-1. We believe this study is important because the result support the specific compositional fingerprint and peer review of VTS-270 that may distinguish it from other mixtures of hydroxypropyl- beta-cyclodextrins.

The defined and reproducible fingerprint of VTS-270 is likely linked to a potential safety and clinical efficacy. As such, these results will be part of the data in our regulatory filings and are important to further the scientific communities’ understanding of the therapeutic.

VTS-270 is currently in a single global pivotal Phase 2/3 trial in seven countries. Importantly, the FDA and EMA have both stated that the single pivotal trial will be sufficient for review and potential approval. The trial which is divided into three phases has been fully enrolled.

All the patients in the previous Phase I 2A study who rolled over into this study are currently more than 36 months into the open-label extension portion of the study which is a certain time of phase. Top-line pivotal data expected in mid-2018, with the approval anticipated in the first half of 2019.

As we stated in our call, earlier this month, we are working on additional product innovations including evaluation of new delivery methods, potential new formulations and further evolution of the treatment.

We believe these will provide increasingly effective therapy of this devastating disease as well as generate new intellectual properties. One such effort in this is the delivery of the drug through a device could be implanted in the patients that will be a port through which to dose VTS-270 rather than it’s currently administered by lumbar puncture.

The potential benefits of such a device are that it would eliminate the need for sedation for administration on the drug and then would also obviate the need for biweekly lumbar punctures. Instead, healthcare professionals could administer VTS-270 to patients comfortably and easily via the port without an embracive procedure.

In the second half of this year, we plan to begin a study in Europe that will test the safety and tolerability of this device and this will be followed by a study in the US in 2018.

Before I move on from VTS-270, I would also like to note that we have current patent applications, as well as new patent opportunities that we are working to develop that we believe could extend exclusivity of VTS-270 through 2036.

Next I want to move on to our collaboration with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals or CTP. Just to remind you we have an exclusive option for the North America for CPP-1X/sulindac, a combination product which has been granted orphan drug status and that is in Phase 3 development for FAP. The ongoing Phase 3 study is a 150 patients, three arm, double-blind randomized trial of the combination agent that is sulindac and eflornithine compared to the single agent.

Enrollment in the study has been completed and the FAP related events are progressing. I want to remind you that this trial is event-driven, specifically the primary endpoint is time to FAP-related events. As we have previously reported, CPP remains on track to completed the futility analysis of the trial which is triggered by reaching 50% of the total number of events by the middle of this year.

We expect to reach the full number of events in the second half of 2018. This will be followed by the assessments of the top-line pivotal data with an approval anticipated in 2019.

Finally, with regard to the lifecycle management program for AMITIZA, using the current formulation in children six to 17 years of age, we expect to file the supplementary NDA in the second half of this year with potential approval in the first half of 2018. As we have previously discussed, the clinical developments of a sprinkle formulation of lubiprostone was initiated in December of last year.

An initial healthy volunteer comparative pharmacokinetics, food effects and bioavailability studies was completed in the first quarter of this year with the results that enabled us to move forward into the randomized placebo-controlled bioequivalent study that compares the sprinkling capsule formulations in adult CIC patients.

We expect to have these top-line phase 3 results in the second half of this year and we remain on track to filing the supplementary NDA for this alternate sprinkle formulation of AMITIZA in adults in the second half of this year.

Finally, we expect the Phase 3 study of the sprinkle formulation in the children age six months through five years of age, will begin in the first half of 2018, but this is pending on further interactions with the FDA on the final design of the study.

I will now turn this call over to Peter Pfreundschuh to detail the financial results for the first quarter of 2017. Peter?

Peter Pfreundschuh

Thank you, Peter. And good morning, everyone. We announced first quarter results in our press release today and I would like to go over some of the highlights with you this morning.

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, we reported revenue of $56.3 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 19%. Product sales increased 28% to $34.2 million due to continued growth in both the US and Japan.

Product royalty revenue associated with AMITIZA increased 12% to $18.4 million due to an increase in AMITIZA net sales reported by Takeda. This was primarily driven by a mix of product price and volume increases.

In addition, RESCULA sales in Japan for the quarter were $2.6 million. On a GAAP basis, we reported net income of $4.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.10 per share during the first quarter versus a net loss of $4.1 million and diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the prior period.

We reported adjusted net income of $13 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2017. This is compared to adjusted net income of $9.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 per share for the same period in 2016.

EBITDA was $18 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to EBITDA of $14.3 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of 26%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 38% to $28 million for the first quarter as compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2016.

As previously mentioned, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA adjust for specified items of cash and non-cash nature. These are defined in our earnings release.

Gross margin calculated as product sales revenue, less cost of goods sold as a percentage of sales revenue was 51% for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to 12% for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to the inclusion of inventory step-up cost in the first quarter of 2016 and increased AMITIZA sales in Japan.

Excluding intangible asset amortization and release of inventory step-up and one-time milestones, gross margin on product sales was 70%, which was an increase of 2% year-over-year.

Research and development, general administrative, selling and marketing expenses were a total of $28.5 million for the quarter, as compared to $24.4 million for the first quarter of 2016. The increase of 17 was primarily due to the Vtesse transaction, partially offset by discontinuation of cobiprostone development and RTU legacy programs and non-reoccurring CCP option cost in 2016.

The effective tax rate based on GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was 44%, this compares to 43% for the same period in 2016. The increase was primarily due to a shift in product mix to higher tax jurisdictions, offset by discretionary items related to foreign currency fluctuations related to tax liabilities associated with the RTU acquisition. We anticipate more normalized rate for 2017 in the range of 34% to 38% on a full year basis.

Moving to the balance sheet, as of March 31, 2017, our cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $243.7 million as compared to $198.5 million as of December 31, 2016. The increase in cash is primarily due to the increase in earnings period-over-period, coupled with the settlement of trade accounts receivable from year end.

Notes payable at the end of the quarter were $291 million, all of which is reflected as long-term. This compares to $290.5 million as of December 31, 2016. The net debt position of the company as of March 31, 2017 was $47.3 million, as compared to $92 million at the end of 2016.

The company reiterates its guidance and expects to generate between $86 million and $96 million of free cash flow for 2017. And we anticipate having approximately $110 million in cash, cash equivalents on hand at the end of this year.

Before I conclude my remarks, I want to let you know that we expect to account for the Vtesse transaction as an acquisition under the new accounting guidance issue 2017-01. This means that we expect to incur an in-process research and development charge of $180 million to $200 million and no related current tax benefits in the second quarter of this year.

With that, I am going to turn back the call to Peter Greenleaf for concluding remarks.

Peter Greenleaf

Well, thank you, Peter. And as I noted in our last call, our focus from now through the end of the year remains to deliver the following. First, we continue to deliver strong financial performance as a company. We will also continue to accelerate our priority critical programs where are of course the pivotal VTS-270 program. In addition, the AMITIZA lifecycle management and our partnership with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals.

And finally, we will continue to evaluate and execute on business development opportunities to grow the company for sustained mid to long-term growth. I want to thank you all for listening this morning and I look forward to taking your questions. I’ll now turn the call over to the operator. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from the line of Jason Kolbert with Maxim Group. Please proceed.

Gabrielle Zhou

Hi, good morning. It’s Gabrielle Zhou for Jason. Thanks for the questions. So, I do have one VTS-270. There has been some really interesting data coming out of the NIH around the gene therapy approach to Niemann-Pick disease. But in a published research they discuss the potential to maximize therapeutic patented combination approaches with VTS-270. So are you looking at using the drug candidate as a monotherapy initially? And are you just thinking about combinations approaches? Thank you.

Peter Greenleaf

Peter Greenleaf

Just to make sure we got the question right, I'll just reiterate now and then I'll pass it to Peter Kiener. The question was on the NIH released other therapies such as gene therapies and how to potentially see the second extra product that we are working on VTS-270 being used today or in the future in combination with other types of approaches. So, Peter, do you want to maybe just give a little forward look on that?

Peter Kiener

Sure, our initial focus is to move this drug registration and approval in – as a single monotherapy. Obviously, we are hopefully looking further down the line and in fact we are working – have to be test – have been and we will continue to work with the NIH to look at potential add-on therapies or combination therapies as you have suggested to improve all symptoms, not just neurological symptoms of this disease.

So, to summarize, the initial is focus on monotherapy, but absolutely be very open and collaborative particularly with the NIH of enhancing treatments for this period.

Gabrielle Zhou

Great, thank you.

Peter Greenleaf

Peter Greenleaf

Thank you, Gabrielle.

Peter Greenleaf

Peter Greenleaf

Good morning Ami.

Peter Greenleaf

Good morning Ami.

Ami Fadia

Hi, good morning. I had a question on the VTS primary endpoints for the Phase 3 that’s ongoing. You had indicated during the last call that it consists of two core primary endpoints. The second – one is just a composite endpoint measuring couple of the parameters that were studied in a previous study and that the second was the physician global score.

Could you give us a little bit more color on what parameters or datapoints will be assessed in that physician global score and if you have any previous data on this product from there? Thank you.

Peter Kiener

This is Peter Kiener. Hi Ami. I think, what we said last time is that what the – the primary endpoint is definitely going to include the MPS scores, but there is under discussion of whether the physician global score is going to be an elevated set of the primary endpoints or a co-primary endpoint. And we are still in those discussions with the FDA and I don’t want to direct them in any other way, because at the moment, it is not a co-primary endpoint.

It’s under discussions and then what that needs to include is under discussion. Obviously, in the Phase 1, 2 trial which will be coming out in publication in a couple of months, there was a physician score but I don’t want to go further down that, because I don’t want to influence potential discussions with the FDA.

Ami Fadia

Got it. Thanks for clarifying that. Just to follow-up on this and I’ll get back in the queue. When do you think you would have the conversations with the FDA around what the final primary end – or the co-primary endpoints would be for this study?

Peter Kiener

Those discussions are – as you know, we have breakthrough therapy. So we have very frequent and ongoing discussions. So, I expect that we will be moving along that – along the pathway for finalization of that in the next few months.

Ami Fadia

Got it. Thank you.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks, Ami.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Michael Higgins with ROTH Capital Partners. Please proceed.

Michael Higgins

Thanks and very good morning guys. Thanks for the recaps on 270 and CCP. Couple questions on Vtesse and then a financial question. Firstly on Vtesse, any feedback you are hearing from the sale regarding the impact of – on AMITIZA so far?

Peter Greenleaf

Yes, I mean, while I think it’s still early and we’ve been tracking script trends for truelands. I think it’s too to really assess what the impact will be at this stage the impact has been minimal because they are in the early stages of launch and scripts are at a low rate right now.

As we said historically, we believe that there is ample opportunity for all products to grow in this market just to conversion of patients on the OTC side and where the majority of prescriptions are still coming from in the US which is from branded – or branded generics and generic products many of which are not currently indicated for product utilization.

So, we still think, there is huge opportunity for many to compete in this space. Script trends have been light so far, still very early. They are still working on payer coverage which we understand to be light right now for truelands.

And our data would say that it’s somewhat underperforming relative to growth trajectory in the market today. So, our script trends obviously is 5% rest of the year is revenue want to be, so no, we don’t think it’s impacted us so far today.

Michael Higgins

Great, thanks. So it sounds like you are still on track for next year meaning in July with potential approval in kids. You talked a bit in the past about the differences in kids versus adults in terms of the reaction to having constipation. Can you give us a little more insight as to what endpoints you are proposing to the FDA?

Peter Greenleaf

Yes, so, I am going to ask Peter to join me on this one. But, remember that, we are on a parallel path with two multiple objectives but two high level objectives with the agency. One is to review the data package that we have from the trial with the catheter in a higher age ranging kids of 17 years of age which we concluded on in the third quarter of 2016. I think that’s the right time when we announced it.

The second is to use that information and that dialogue to better understand how we evolve our next trial which is of course the trial in a new formulation, a sprinkle-like formulation that would add almost like a liquid for the lower age ranging kids and we are on target for sometime in the middle part of the year to have that dialogue with the agency.

Our expected outcomes – our data, I think what we are trying to do is get feedback on the data package that we have for the previous trial and then also get feedback on the – how we’ve structured the approach moving forward for a new formulation. Peter, what would you add?

Peter Kiener

That’s exactly right. Just to remind you, Michael that, the primary endpoint that was in the study we did on these kids was actually the adult endpoint, which is responsiveness nine weeks out of twelve and both the KOLs and in discussions with the FDA, it’s not clear that that is appropriate for the kids or is appropriate as the sole endpoint for the kids. And so, the discussions with the FDA has been what is, is that makes a clinical significant - a difference to these kids upon treatment with AMITIZA and we have very productive discussions with the FDA a few weeks ago and they are responsive. Let’s look at the entirety of the data including the extension trial and they agreed to have a discussion when we have the entirety of the data, both efficacy and safety that will allow us to guide the sprinkle formulation. And then also, decide what the label or indication may come out of that catheter trial. So, it’s clear everyone understands that the adult endpoint is not appropriate for the kids. What is the meaning of clinical significance more broadly is along the discussion with the FDA.

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Okay, that's very helpful. Thanks and the last on the financial, I know that the higher G&A in Q1 may be attributed to Vtesse acquisition. Can you give us further granularity as to what the Q1 costs were for the acquisition?

Peter Greenleaf

Yes, I’ll ask, we are going to get into line item detail on the cost of the acquisition, but it is in there. I am not sure we break it out in our reported financials, maybe Peter can give a little more color on the mix there, so you can understand what’s been around the magnitude.

Peter Kiener

Okay, so it’s little bit of a mix change, when you compare to year-on-year. Clearly, there is a license-related, or a Vtesse-related aspect to the equation, which is a big significant piece for the first quarter of 2017. But that is offset. As I noted earlier, when we were talking about the inventory step-up cost which was approximately $9 million in the previous period and then we did have additional cost in the previous year quarter-on-quarter period related to the option of CPP. So, I think those were disclosed at year end to be around $3 million. So, it gives you some kind of context. Overall, if you look at it quarter-on-quarter, we were at $47.7 million last year first quarter of 2016, we are at $45.4 million. So we are actually down by about $2.2 million. So, it gives you a little bit of context.

Michael Higgins

Michael Higgins

Thanks, guys. I'll jump back in the queue.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks Mike.

Peter Greenleaf

Welcome back Ami.

Peter Greenleaf

Welcome back Ami.

Ami Fadia

Thank you. I just had a follow-up on the CPP-1X. I know we are waiting for the events. Is there any color you can provide us around timing? Do you see this getting extended beyond the middle of the year at this point?

Peter Greenleaf

I think, middle of the year is very accurate as we’ve reported.

Ami Fadia

Okay. And then just a follow-up on AMITIZA Japan, when do we next hear about any color with respect to pricing in Japan? If you could give us any sort of the timeline around that and your expectation at this point? Thank you.

Peter Greenleaf

Yes, I mean, we – as we said previously, thinking on that pricing in Japan is going to come into play in 2018 probably sometime in the first half of the year. We are still kind of ranging in on targeted to what that number might look like, hard to tell until we get there and as we’ve said previously, it’s sort of – it’s a little bit of a mix bag depending on the product and the circumstance. We would hope to give as we do, as we have annually – give color on 2018 more specifically when we report 3Q earnings for 2017.

Ami Fadia

Thank you.

Peter Greenleaf

Thanks, Ami.

Thank you. And I am showing no further questions at this time. So now it is my pleasure to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Greenleaf for closing comments and remarks. Sir?

Peter Greenleaf

I want to thank everybody for joining us today. We wish you a great rest of your week Bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today's conference.

