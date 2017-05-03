Tesla's Answer To Flying Cars: Go Underground

Tunnels are less challenging than flying cars. Another example of Tesla getting ahead of the pack.

Last week, I wrote about flying cars as a way that personalised transport might be sped up in and between big cities. I did wonder what Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) view about this might be. In typical fashion, Elon Musk had an answer that he talked about in a TED talk in Vancouver on Friday. The central issue for urban transport in particular is that roads take up too much physical space in the two-dimensional landscape. This is well demonstrated in an article from the Huffington Post, which addressed the 10 worst places to drive.

China National Highway 110, Beijing traffic jam, February 2014

Source: Nitnkumar03

The Tesla view is that tunneling technology is now so sophisticated that multidimensional tunnels are a solution to a clogged two-dimensional landscape. In a traditional Musk move, he has established a tunneling company, The Boring Company.

To go underground or fly? - The pros and cons

Pros of underground

Going underground is a "hard wired" solution which makes automation easier to imagine than a clogged three-dimensional landscape in the air. You have three-dimensionality, but it is in the form of defined tunnels at different depths, not just permitted elevations in the air.

Tunneling technology has made huge advances in recent years, and I suspect there is lots of capacity to build the kind of network that Elon Musk has imagined. It doesn't need innovation in tunneling technology, just a bigger scale vision of the underground tunneling network to be built.

Cons of underground

To go from "a" to "b" through a tunnel, you need a physical tunnel to be built which connects "a" and "b". This is limiting, but once built, a tunnel does provide a way to connect spaces.

Of course, planning a tunnel network is a big deal in terms of planning regulations and financing, but I suspect it is more possible than dealing with sorting out mass airspace regulation.

The Tesla vision

As we come to expect from Elon Musk, he has produced a concept video of the tunnel transport concept.

It is a neat solution and it isn't too far out to be a possible solution.

Tesla's gets physical

The above video of how Tesla's tunneling solution might work, with "parking bays" that accommodate a car on a sled at street level which connect to underground tunnels and provide a means for entering a particular tunnel, is a visionary way of thinking about this, but does it have any reality?

Elon Musk is noted for translating ideas quickly into reality. So it is perhaps no surprise that a recent article referred to an Instagram image (subsequently taken down) of a tunneling machine at SpaceX, which was posted by an employee. The Boring Company is off and digging!

Where the boundaries occur between different Musk enterprises is always a little blurred, but The Boring Company seems to be being incubated within SpaceX, although incorporation of cars no doubt involves Tesla in the planning.

The attractive thing about the Musk tunnel vision is that it uses Tesla vehicles without any modifications as they just drive onto a sled/platform to be delivered underground to re-emerge to street level at the destination and drive off.

This contrasts with the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY)/Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) Pop.Up that involves a passenger pod that gets connected to either a set of wheels or a drone pod. It is more complex, will have all sorts of regulatory issues, and undoubtedly takes much longer to get established.

Tesla/The Boring Company "only" needs approval to build the tunnel networks and sort out entry and exit, and you are off and away. Of course, I trivialize the barriers to this happening, but for specific crowded areas, a multilevel level tunnel system (with two directions) would beat the mess that is the China National Highway, or indeed many clogged US cities. I like the idea.

How does this impact on existing investors or those considering an investment in Tesla?

Tesla attracts a lot of commentary with a large audience being dismissive of the company based on its "out there" vision and outrageous ambition. For a long time now, there have been cries of imminent demise and excellent shorting prospects, as Tesla's share price has been robust. Indeed the share price has been pretty solid since late 2013.

Tesla five-year share price chart.

Source: Nasdaq

Furthermore, Tesla has had a strong run in 2017. While it is clear that the fact that the Model 3 launch is proceeding is a major stimulus to the share price, I don't think that is enough to justify a valuation (Tesla, $53.0 billion) in excess of GM (NYSE:GM) ($51.6 billion).

Tesla one-year share price chart.

Source: Nasdaq

There have to be other reasons that investors are valuing Tesla so highly. I think it relates to not only a vision of the future of personal transportation, but also evidence of ability to execute on that vision. So the latest announcement, which is the subject of this article, is an important part of why Tesla is seen as an attractive investment proposition and the share price keeps rising.

It makes no sense to attempt conventional metrics to quantitate the effect on valuation of revolutionising crowded city transport using tunnels and a neat solution to entry and exit, because there are huge regulatory barriers at this stage which pose all kinds of difficulty in assessing feasibility and timing. However, I think the tunneling concept is closer to reality than flying cars, and it is being taken seriously by the likes of Airbus and Volkswagen.

The point is that Tesla continues to flesh out a view of the car beyond just a piece of metal with four wheels and a motor, and the outcomes are tangible and solid. This is why it is interesting. And none of this will convince those with their heads in a spreadsheet and a bunch of shorted shares saying that it can't happen... notwithstanding that the shorts are in some difficulty at this time.

The stakes are huge for both Tesla and the rest of the car industry as this is an industry in transition from a dumb, greenhouse gas emitting, dangerous means of transport, which takes up too much space ... to a clean, safe, self driving and integrated system. Everything is up for grabs, and it is relevant for investors to pay attention to the companies that can navigate to this new world of transport. Many have dismissed Tesla as being hopelessly ambitious and unrealistic about its vision and the sheer complexity and cost of defining the new world.

But Musk continues to surprise by not doing what the normal business community expects. Many feel that he needs to stop now and focus on the Model 3. Of course. he needs to focus on the Model 3 and images of his robotic production line show he is (watch the video in this article). However, the changes in train demand that Tesla pays attention to what is happening or it will get left by the wayside. This is the issue that confronts investors in Tesla as a mountain of cash and experience sits on the side in the form of the existing car industry.

I don't know if the tunnel concept will fly. It sits in another company at the moment, but Tesla is there watching and ready to engage. Tesla is not for the faint-hearted, but it is real and it demands attention of investors interested in personal transport.

Conclusion

I argue that the topic of how personal transport is evolving is central to Tesla sustaining and growing from its elevated current valuation. When you invest in Tesla, you are not investing in the next GM. Instead you are investing in the future of personal transport. Tesla is providing concrete examples of the kind of developments it is planning. Don't forget that Elon Musk is racing to Mars with SpaceX, so why be scared of building a tunnel network within and between cities? And remember this is just another element which may or may not end up being part of the future of personal transport.

I'm not a financial analyst. I seek to identify qualitative trends and opportunities for investment in the energy and transport space. If my comments help broaden your views of investment in this space, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.