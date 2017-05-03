4x Leveraged ETFs Are On The Way

Yesterday was an interesting day for ETFs, the SEC approved the first ever 4x leveraged ETFs. Yes, you read that correctly, soon there will be a 4x leveraged S&P 500 ETF. Just last week a fellow contributor wrote an article about ETFs being "Weapons of Mass Destruction". I disagreed with the author on a number of points he made because he lumped all ETFs together, which in my opinion was wrong. However, in a comment I made on that article, I stated that some niche ETFs, or ETFs with illiquid underlying holdings had the right to be have questions asked about them. These new 4x leveraged fall into the category of niche ETFs that should be questioned by investors. What is also important about this filing is that it has set a precedent and it is likely that other copycat ETFs will follow as time goes on.

One of the funds is designed to deliver 4x the daily performance of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) stock index futures, while other ETF is designed to deliver 4x the inverse of the S&P 500 stock index futures. To get a sense of what the performance would look like the closest products to these that are currently on the market are the 3x leveraged ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:UPRO) and the 3x inverse ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXU).

The first chart below shows the performance of UPRO compared to the SPY and as you can see UPRO has significantly outperformed since its inception. What I worry about is that investors will see the performance of the 3x S&P 500 ETF and think "with a 4x ETF I can do even better". What is important to note is that UPRO was launched at the end of June in 2009, therefore, for its entire existence it has been in a bull market. Conversely, SPXU was launched at the same time as UPRO, but has seen nearly 99% of its value erased, since the market has been in a bull market its entire lifespan.

ETFreplay.com

ETFreplay.com

It is much more likely that investors will be inclined to hold the 4x leveraged S&P 500 ETF overtime; given that they see what holding, UPRO over time would have returned. The following table shows the performance by year for UPRO as well as the maximum drawdown. As you can see, not including 2017, the minimum drawdown was 16.6%, with the many years having 25-35% draw downs. The math says that investors can expect that sometime during the year your investment will decline by 25-35%. With the 4x version, the maximum drawdown will be even larger than that, which is something that potential investors need to be aware of.

ETFreplay.com

Closing Thoughts

It is wrong for investors to group all ETFs as "Weapons of mass destruction", however in this case, any potential investors need to be aware that these funds will have large swings and are strictly meant for trading over short periods. With the market rally 8+ years old, the party cannot go on forever and I suspect investors with see the performance of UPRO and decide to own the 4x version for longer periods then they should and fall victim to the "Past Performance Is Not Indicative Of Future Results" disclosure that accompanies many funds. The final item investors should watch for is the expense ratio on these funds. As a comparative measure the 2x leveraged S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SSO) has an expense ratio of 0.89% and the 3x leveraged S&P 500 ETF has an expense ratio of 0.94%. Based on this pattern, I believe it is likely that the 4x funds will have an expense ratio that is over 1%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.