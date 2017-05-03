New Ownership Makes Formula One Group Attractive

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) is the latest new entrant in a string of sports-oriented stocks that the public is now free to invest in. In a previous article, we briefly took a look at the relative attractiveness of various sports franchises. We found that teams in leagues with low labor costs where the bulk of the profits accrue to the team owners were the best investments. In this article, we will take a more in-depth look at Formula One Group to see if it fits the criteria of a good investment.

Formula One Revenue and Expenses

In 2016, Formula One Group brought in about $1.8B in total revenue. About 30-35% of revenue comes from "Race Promotions" which are the fees paid to host, stage, and promote race events. Most of this revenue is under contract for 5-10 years with annual escalators. Broadcast rights for 20 races (Monaco is excluded) make up another 30-35% of revenue. Again, this revenue is under contract with annual escalators. Contracts with over 100 different broadcasters are usually 3-6 years in length. Advertising and sponsorship brings in another 15% of revenues and is usually under three-year contracts. The final 20% of revenue is derived from hospitality services at races, TV production and post-production fees, feeder race series revenues, and brand licensing.

In 2016, Formula One paid out about $900M in prize money. Similar to European football (soccer), about half of the group's revenue is being paid out to what would be analogous to the players. So, does this mean Formula One has poor economics and is a bad investment? Well, maybe not.

The chart below shows the revenue and expenses for the 11 teams of the 2016 racing season. Valuation and revenue numbers are from Forbes, and team expense estimates are from GrandPrix247.com. Force India and Haas F1 revenue and expenses are estimates.

Overall, we can see that team expenses are slightly higher than revenues. This means that the bulk of Formula One Group profits are accruing to the league owner and not the "players" (in this case, the teams). While teams are free to strike their own advertising deals, that money would only pay for about half the team's budgets. Formula One Group's $900M in prize payouts are essentially the bare minimum needed to keep the teams afloat.

What we seem to have is a business model that is almost a hybrid of NASCAR and the big four North American major league sports. Like the major leagues, we have a situation where the bulk of the profits flow to the top, but, like NASCAR, the sport is expensive and capital-intensive. Although Formula One Group is billed as an asset-light entity that just owns the rights to the league, in reality, it's subsidizing the capital-intensive nature of the teams through prize payouts. Without those payouts, the group would quickly collapse as no one could afford the costs to race.

Opportunity for Formula One

While Formula One might not have as attractive economics as major league sports, it does have a lot of future potential under new ownership. In our opinion, Formula One Group was mismanaged under previous owner Bernie Ecclestone. The group made no effort to branch out in to digital distribution and put an emphasis on short-term profit ahead of long-term growth. Indeed, our opinion is borne out by what the group ended up selling for when bought by Liberty Media. In 2012, the group was valued at $7.6B when a 21% stake was sold by CVC Partners. Fast forward to 2016 and the valuation was only $8B when the current purchase by Liberty Media was completed for a whopping 1.03% annualized return.

So, what went wrong and where can improvements be made? Well, Formula 1 races have been hemorrhaging fans to the tune of 175M less viewers than in 2009. Most of this is due to previous owner Ecclestone moving broadcasts from free-to-air TV providers to pay TV providers. For example, in 2012, in the UK, Formula One decided to split the series between BBC (free) and Sky (pay TV). While the deal resulted in larger upfront payments to Formula One, the number of viewers dropped by half. Similar deals in France and China resulted in the loss of 36M and 16M viewers, respectively.

There are also second order consequences to less viewers. Remember how Formula 1 teams are run at about basically breakeven? Well, how many companies are going to want to sponsor a team or advertise on a car when almost 200M less people are tuning in to watch races? The tougher it is for teams to get outside money, the more they must rely on prize money and distributions from the group to survive. Perhaps this is why prize money payouts have steadily risen (it was $700M back in 2013) and have grown faster than the group's overall revenue. (Prize payouts grew 6.5% annually from 2013 to 2016 while overall group revenue grew by 4.7% annually.)

We have tremendous respect for new owner John Malone and the management at all of his companies, and we doubt that they will make the same mistakes when it comes to negotiating new TV deals.

Formula One Group also has a tremendous opportunity when it comes to digital. In fact, take a look at a slide from a recent investor presentation about the opportunities for the group (highlights ours).

Note the emphasis on expanding in digital. Right now, Formula One derives less than 1% of its revenue from digital. In today's world, for a major sport, that is simply a travesty.

Summary

While the economics of Formula 1 are not as attractive as the major league American sports, Formula One Group still looks like it could be a good investment. Under better management, Formula 1 has plenty of opportunity for expansion and new revenue sources. Additionally, a greater focus on long-term fan base growth would allow individual teams to attract more advertising money to help offset their operating costs. The more money individual teams bring in from advertising, the less money Formula One Group needs to pay out to the teams in the form of prize money to fill in the teams' budget gap. In the long run, more viewers would allow Formula One Group to retain more revenue as profit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FWONK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.