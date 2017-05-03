Adjusted EPS Helps Investors See Regeneron's Strong Earnings Power And Inexpensive Valuations

Regeneron's EPS was actually $21.81 in 2016 after UAFRS adjustments are made, not $7.70, and earnings are projected to continue to grow strongly in Q1.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is expected to release Q1 2017 as-reported earnings of $2.08 per share on 5/4, representing a significant 34% growth over $1.55 levels generated during the same period last year. Full-year expectations are similar and are for EPS growth from $7.70 in 2016 to $9.05, an 18% growth rate. That said, concerns about the company's valuations, as well as the profitability outlook of the pharmaceutical/biotech industries, have driven muted share gains, with REGN stock at $395 levels seen since early 2016.

However, after making appropriate adjustments under the Uniform Accounting Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), it is apparent that profitability at REGN is significantly greater than as-reported metrics suggest and valuations are far less aggressive, warranting further upside should growth be sustained.

Specifically, under UAFRS, while Adjusted EPS (EPS') is expected to only grow by 24% in Q1 2017 (compared to as-reported growth of 34%), this is because the EPS' is already much higher. The firm is expected to see EPS grow from $4.70 in Q1 2016 to $5.82, which represents earnings that are over double as-reported values. Additionally, EPS' is expected to grow by 14% over the full-year 2017, from $21.81 to $24.80. As the chart below highlights, EPS' is already materially greater than as-reported EPS and is expected to sustain recent growth trends, indicating investors may not realize how strong REGN's profitability really is.

The quarterly results show a similar trend with EPS' remaining far greater than as-reported EPS in each quarter over this past year. Given stronger-than-reported profitability trends, the firm is not overly expensive and may even be undervalued considering expected growth trends.

UAFRS, Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards, calls for removal of distortions from issues like the treatment of R&D and stock option expenses. Once removed, it is apparent that EPS' is likely to grow quickly and is already much stronger than as-reported EPS, suggesting the company is likely fairly valued at worst and upside may be warranted should it sustain expected growth rates.

UAFRS vs. As-Reported EPS

Investors make major decisions about which companies to own based on quarterly company earnings, the most common metric mentioned in traditional corporate investment analysis.

However, more often than not, the earnings that companies report in any given quarter can swing wildly and lead investors to completely wrong conclusions because GAAP and IFRS rules force management to report results in ways that are not representative of the real operating performance of the business.

While there is a case to be made that some management teams can use "creative accounting" to adjust numbers, the research would show that more often than not, the real problem is with the accounting rules themselves, not management's use of them.

Impact of Adjustments from GAAP to UAFRS

There are several adjustments required to make earnings representative of a firm's true cash flows. For REGN, the most material are related to R&D expenses and stock options.

GAAP and to a lesser extent IFRS (which allows for capitalization of a portion of R&D expense) treat R&D investments as expenses when in actuality these are investments in a company's future operations. They may be good investments or bad investments, but hard to think of R&D as cost of goods sold.

In the case of R&D expense, this is often a multi-year investment in a firm's future offerings. Expensing R&D violates the basic matching rule of accounting that expenses should be recognized in the period the related revenue is recognized. Expensing R&D can also dramatically increase earnings volatility, as the timing of R&D related to multi-year projects can create lumpy earnings volatility, distorting the understanding of a company's real profitability. By instead capitalizing R&D and then amortizing the investment over the life of the R&D, a better understanding of what the operating earnings of the business is removing that distortion.

Meanwhile, stock option expenses are treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company

UAFRS-reporting adjusts for these traditional accounting distortions by treating all R&D as an investing cash flow and rebucketing stock option expenses into the enterprise value of the firm. These simple reclassifications remove a tremendous amount of accounting noise related to investment activities and improve investors' understanding of the operating earnings of a business.

Below, we have included in tabular form all of the adjustments required to get from Net Income to UAFRS Adjusted Earnings:

Strong EPS' and material expected growth suggest REGN is potentially cheap, not overvalued like as-reported metrics suggest

At current prices, REGN is trading at a 30.0x as-reported forward P/E, suggesting the firm is trading well above corporate averages and is expensive even after the stock price has stalled in the last year. However, after making the requisite adjustments shown above, it is apparent that REGN is actually much cheaper.

Specifically, the firm is actually trading at a 15.5x UAFRS-based P/E (P/E'), which is below corporate averages. Given expected growth rates, the firm appears to actually be fairly valued at worst. Even compared to other more mature, lower growth companies in the pharma/biotech space including Merck (NYSE:MRK) (18.7x P/E'), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (17.6x), and J&J (NYSE:JNJ) (17.1x), REGN is trading at a discount. As such, should the firm continue to deliver on growth expectations, it is likely undervalued and upside would be warranted.

By using Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), investors see a cleaner picture that distorted GAAP and IFRS metrics cannot show. By standardizing financial reporting consistently across time and across companies, corporate performance and valuation metrics improve dramatically. Comparability of a company's earnings over time, trends in corporate profitability and comparability in earnings power and earnings growth across close competitors and different sectors becomes far more relevant and reliable.

Our Chief Investment Strategist, Joel Litman, chairs the Valens Research Committee, which is responsible for this article. Professor Litman is regarded globally for his expertise in financial statement analysis, fundamental research, and particularly Uniform Accounting, UAFRS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.