HP Inc. core businesses are in solid shape to maintain future growth, HP Inc. 3D printing segment is the driver of future growth.

This article contains my valuation analysis of HP Inc. based on the DCF model using free cash flow to firm valuation method.

In this article, I am going to value the HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) based on its future cash flows. From my point of view, despite the recent growth of the share price, the company is still undervalued. I will make some critical assumptions to my valuation and therefore I will comment and justify them. Before moving to calculations, I would like to discuss the reasons for this analysis.

Basics for Valuation Analysis

According to value approach, I am looking for good companies trading at reasonable prices. I prefer to use such metrics as Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Earnings Yield (EY). To calculate ROIC, I use the following formula: EBIT divided by the sum of Net Working Capital and Net Fixed Assets. EY is just EBIT divided by Enterprise Value (EV). According to my calculations, HP Inc. has ROIC equals to 101.09% and EY equals to 11.4% for the last 12 month.

Source: my calculations; data collected from finance.yahoo.com

The ROIC is extremely high, and the company shows a good EY. The combination of such high values is the value opportunity: the company is good, but costs cheap. Thus, the company potentially could be undervalued, and the further analysis is necessary.

Free Cash Flow Estimation

First, I need to estimate the company's free cash flow to firm. According to quarter reports for the last 4 quarters, the components of the Cash from Operations are volatile and it is extremely hard or impossible to estimate their future value precisely.

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Thus, I will use the basic formula for calculating free cash flow(FCF): FCF is equal to Cash from Operations minus CapEX.

Source: my calculations

Because I cannot estimate future value of components of FCF, when constructing future cash flows, I will suppose some scenarios to future value of FCF to the DCF analysis. I able to apply this methodology, because the future value of FCF of the HP Inc. could be estimated despite the fact of volatile components. Let us look to the historical dynamics of the FCF:

Source: my calculations

The raw FCF is the value of FCF from company's financial reports. As known, in October 2015, the company spun off Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). Thus, it is necessary to estimate the clean value of HP Inc. FCF. Historically, FCF of the company was relatively stable.

Source: rocketfinancial.com

Thus, I may conclude that the FCF of HPE was about 66% of the total free cash flow of the firm before spin off. The "Clean" line on the graph is the estimated historical of quarter FCF of HPQ without the effect of HPE. Finally, the following graph shows the TTM clean FCF for HPQ.

Source: my calculations

As shown, the TTM FCF of HPQ is increasing from the beginning of the 2016.

WACC Calculation

Second, I need to estimate the discount rate for future FCF values. I use WACC approach. To proceed calculations, I used the data from Mr. Damodaran's latest available table of cost of equity and capital.

Source: http://www.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/New_Home_Page/data.html

To find cost of equity, I used the CAPM model. According to Mr. Damodaran's table, risk-free rate approximately equals to 2.45% and risk premium equals to 5.69%. I estimated the beta coefficient for the last trading year. It equals to 1.4889. Thus, the cost of equity is 10.92%. According to Mr. Damodaran, to estimate the cost of capital, I need to adjust risk-free rate to the annual volatility of the stock prices and the tax rate. Thus, the cost of capital equals to 3.5% multiplied by 1 minus 29.04% (tax rate). According to the capital structure of the HPQ, the weight of the equity equals to 82.45% and the weight of the debt equals to 17.55%. Thus, the WACC equals to 9.44%.

My calculations could be seen in the following picture:

Source: my calculations

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I used scenario analysis to estimate the price of HPQ. As known, the company has two main segments of the business: personal systems and printing. Personal systems segment is in solid shape and it maintain future stability of the company. According to the latest reports, this segment generates about 62% of HPQ's total revenue and this segment shows net margin equals to 3,8% in 2016. At the same time, printing segment currently generates 38% of total revenue and shows 17.1% of net margin in 2016. This segment has potential of future growth. Thus, it is necessary to estimate different scenarios according to possible future prospective of the printing segment. For the first scenario, I suppose the growth of this segment, and the influence on the total FCF will be 10% per year in average for 5 next years, then I use conservative assumption of 2% growth per year. For the second scenario, I suppose that the growth of this segment will be slow. As result, I assume the average growth of FCF equals to 3% per year for next 10 years. For the third scenario, I assume no growth of FCF. I assume the terminal value of the company after 10 years equals to minimum between 10 times FCF and FCF multiplied by current market capitalization divided by current FCF.

My calculations are presented in the following table:

Source: my calculations

As shown, the expected price equals to $24.49, which is higher than current price $18.90 approximately on 30%.

Sensitivity to Assumptions

In this article, I have made two main assumptions: possible growth of printing segment and value of WACC. If the investor is more conservative, he or she may increase the probability of scenario 3 and the expected price will decrease closely to $21.3 per share. If the investor is sure about growth prospective of printing or company's total FCF, then the expected price will increase closely to $27.7.

I computed the value of WACC equals to 9.44%. However, it may change in future. For instance, there is the interest rate risk: US government is increasing the key rate. Thus, I think it is useful to estimate the expected price with respect to different levels of WACC:

Source: my calculations

Conclusion

In this article, I have presented my value analysis of the HP. According to the analysis, expected value of the stock price equals to $24.49. Thus, despite the recent significant growth, the stock is still undervalued.

