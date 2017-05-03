Recent Sale: Verizon

Moving forward, I feel much better about my positioning; but I did leave some VZ shares on the table out of respect for this company's illustrious history.

I recently wrote a piece questioning whether or not VZ is a sell. Well, I found my answer and discuss my reasoning in this follow up piece.

I recently wrote an article discussing rising concerns that I was having with my Verizon (NYSE:VZ) shares. I asked the SA community whether or not they thought the stock was a sell. You see, 5 years into the accumulation phase of my DGI portfolio building process, buying stock has become like second nature. I am very confident in my ability to identify high quality companies trading at fair (or better) value. I'm comfortable with my asset allocation.

I'm happy with my performance overall, in terms of both capital appreciation and dividend growth. All in all, I am thoroughly enjoying managing my portfolio. However, I still have a bit of trouble pulling the trigger when making sales. I've been taught, time and again, that long term, buy and hold investing is the right way to go.

Especially in DGI circles, many believe that selling shares and potentially acting as a "trader" is synonymous to being a traitor to the cause. Well, trader, or traitor, or not, I ended up selling approximately 2/3s of my Verizon position at $46.60 and used the proceeds to add to my AT&T (NYSE:T) and Disney (NYSE:DIS) positions at $39.84 and $115.40, respectfully.

Looking To The SA Community For Guidance

When I write articles with the primarily goal of posing a question, I do so for a reason: In the past, I've received a great deal of high quality investment advice from SA contributors and readership alike. With this said, I think it's very important to acknowledge the fact that when making investing decisions, the only opinion that really matters is your own. You see, no one reading my work on this site understands my overall financial picture as well as I do.

Managing a household's balance sheet is rather complicated when you factor in cash flows and debt levels and future goals and the likelihood of achieving them on a risk-adjusted basis. I discuss my trades on SA with nearly absolute transparency. I think honesty has helped me to build the following I have here, but I do keep the size of my trades and overall wealth a secret to protect my family's privacy. With that in mind, people can comment accurately on my trades but not necessarily my goals.

But, I'd be lying if I said certain articles/comments/messages haven't influenced my trades over the years and the case is no different with my recent VZ sale. My previous VZ article has generated nearly 175 comments to date. And while I appreciate all of the feedback I've received along the way, I'd like to highlight several statements that really made an impact on my thinking regarding this matter.

Richjoy403 said,

"Nick -- There are many reasons to exit a position. However IMO, losing faith in a company's BoD and management is a rare, unusual, and serious concern. The sooner you resolve your concern the better."

I think Rich is correct. Losing faith in a company's BoD/management is a relatively rare and serious concern. Usually when I sell a company's shares it's because of concerns relating to valuation or dividend growth related metrics. These are easy to analyze and act upon if one has a set of rules that govern their portfolio management strategy. Sometimes I sell shares because my investment thesis regarding a particular company, industry, or sector has changed or has been disrupted.

This is a bit more abstract, but in general, market disruption can be tracked objectively, looking at the appropriate data, over time as well - VZ's rising churn and subscriber loss compared to the significant growth in TMUS's user base during recent quarters is an example of this. Faith in a BoD/management team plays into this disruptive thesis as well, though likely over a longer-term timeline. Simply put, I don't understand the logic of VZ's M&A strategy involving second rate digital platforms and I highly prefer T's moves into the creation and distribution of content via DirecTV and Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX).

TWX, especially, is a blue chip asset in the media/entertainment space. Simply put, while I'm sure that VZ management has a plan for AOL and Yahoo, I simply don't understand it. I believe that these legacy platforms will continue to shrink and will have a smaller and smaller impact, whatever that may be, moving forward. I don't always agree with decisions that the management teams that I've patterned with as a shareholder make, but I usually understand the direction that they're trying to go and trust in their ability to eventually arrive there.

However, VZ's recent pivot (when the CEO essentially acknowledged that he had missed the content boat and would be happy to consider a merger with a media/entertainment company) seems to point towards the fact that VZ doesn't quite know where it's heading and is simply drawing at straws at this point, hoping to find one that will inspire growth. As I said in the last VZ piece, to me, this reeked of desperation and this wasn't the type of company/management team that I felt comfortable with having as a top 10 holding.

Bobcom9017@bellsouth.net said,

"I would advise the author to wait a quarter to see how this plays out."

I think this is sound advice. Just yesterday I was reading an article where Jack Bogle was talking about how "stay[ing] the course" was an investor's best bet over the long term. Mr. Bogle mentioned that over time, investors should likely adjust their asset allocation to meet their risk appetite. He was talking about much longer time periods, but I think the same idea can be applied to nervous investors in the short term as well. I wholeheartedly considered doing this (waiting a quarter or two, to see how the cash flow/dividend/subscriber situation looked like).

I know overreacting to negative news can be a curse on investors' returns; however, sometimes you have to simply go with your gut. In other words, rather than patiently waiting and giving Verizon's management another quarter to post better returns, I went ahead and trimmed my position to eliminate further downside should the likes of TMUS eat their lunch again.

Snaimpally said,

"The last few months have clearly delineated the difference between T and VZ in terms of management. T has made excellent, strategic acquisitions, buying DirecTV, Time Warner and Straight Path. Meanwhile, VZ bought companies like AOL (does anyone even use them?) and Yahoo (multiple data breaches and an overpaid CEO). I sold my VZ earlier this year and bought more T."

This sentiment mirrored my own and was echoed by many, but Snaimpally did a good job of summing up the differences between VZ and AT&T succinctly.

Dividend House said,

"I'm not bursting with confidence about Verizon either. I am an investor in Verizon. I view VZ as a foundation stock and it is one of our largest positions, generating 4% of our portfolio's income. Given VZ's poor ability to cover its dividends out of cash flow, I am not sleeping as soundly on Verizon stock as I once did Valuentum rates Verizon's dividend safety as "very poor" stating "Verizon may be an outstanding free cash flow generator but debt service costs, capital investments, and dividend obligations are not minimal by any stretch of the imagination." I take comfort in the fact that Valuentum is not forecasting a dividend cut; rather, it is forecasting 2% growth in the dividend per year over the next four years. That said, the safety of Verizon's future dividend is clearly more at risk than I would like to see. This space bears watching!"

Dividend House brought up the cash flow concerns that I have having. I know that Simply Safe Dividends has recent covered this issue and put many peoples' fears at ease with his accounting background, though in general, the coverage is still a little too close for comfort.

I don't track Valuentum's coverage closely, but I know that many DGI investors really respect their analysis. Hearing that they are bearish on VZ's dividend safety and dividend growth prospects surely weighed in on my decision to sell. I agree, that VZ's dividend isn't likely going to be cut in the near future but I also don't expect growth that beats inflation moving forward, which is an issue for me, even with a near 5% yield.

Hal2010 said,

"If you have that much doubt about VZ and it's based on something real, get out. Nothing wrong with recognizing a mistake early and putting the money somewhere better. Can't fall in love with a stock but lots of people do, get blinded by love and sit on a dead money stock and hope."

Hal's comment regarding recognizing mistakes and having the courage to act upon them rang true to me. Differentiating opinions is what makes a market. I know that many won't agree with my decision to sell VZ, though ultimately, one has to trust themselves. I think far too often investors get "blinded by love" and end up holding onto underperforming shares because of buy and hold dogma or a company's illustrious past. However, I think it's important to trust my gut and react accordingly to issues in the present that could potentially have detrimental effects on my future wealth.

Mike Nadel said two things that stood out to me,

"Once an investor loses faith in a company, he/she is setting himself/herself up for a big woulda-coulda-shoulda if the stock experiences serious trouble."

This statement really hit home. The entire reason that I'm managing my family's portfolio is because of this woulda-coulda-shoulda type situation and the fact that I felt more comfortable taking responsibility for my financial future than paying an adviser, who had much less passion about my success than I did, to do so. This gets back to previous points I've made about trusting your heart or your gut or which ever body part you associate intuition with. In general, if you're managing money and you're not willing to trust yourself then I think you've got a problem.

Mike went on to say,

"Neither one of us is going to reimburse you for your losses should VZ tank."

This is the reality for financial bloggers like myself. I publish my trades and enjoy the commentary on them. I've learned a lot from the SA community. I appreciate all of the comments that my articles receive. However, in the end, like Mike said, no one giving me advice on what to do regarding this trade, or any other, is ever going to reimburse me if I follow their advice and it ends up being a mistake. As a portfolio manager, I'm 100% responsible for my success (or lack thereof) in the markets and therefore, in the end, after processing all of the information that I have at hand, I need to act on my own accord.

Out with Verizon, In With More AT&T and Disney

When replacing Verizon I had two immediate aims. One was to replace the income lost when I removed Verizon from my portfolio. After recent weakness, Verizon is yielding nearly 5%. This is a high yield for me; it's no easy feat to find a sustainably growing yield at these levels.

I touched on this in the original piece regarding my VZ concerns, but it was a relatively easy decision for me to simply transfer a portion of the proceeds from my VZ sale into rival AT&T because I have much more confidence in the latter's recent M&A moves leading to sustained growth and margin protection against constant onslaughts by smaller providers like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S). T's yield is basically in-line with VZ's at this point, but it's clear to me, which ~5% yield is better.

I also used a portion of VZ sale's proceeds to add to my Disney position. In doing so, I reduced my income generated in the present (DIS's yield is only 1.35%); however, I suspect that the growth DIS will produce, in terms of both revenues and earnings (which should support increasing capital gains) as well as dividend growth, will greatly outpace that of VZ over the medium and long terms.

I'm not living off on the income that my portfolio produces so slightly diminishing my income stream in the present isn't the end of the world. With that said, DIS is simply the easiest company in the world for me to buy and hold. This is why it is my largest position, making up nearly 6% of my portfolio.

DIS just announced several additions to their upcoming film slate, including the much anticipated Frozen 2 (we all knew the 9th Star Wars flick was coming, but I wasn't sure when the company would commit to the Frozen sequel). DIS is the world's leader in entertainment/media content and I suspect that this strong position will continue to bolster the stock's price as we move into a future where content demands are likely to increase substantially.

Leaving Some Chips On The Table

Typically, when I sell shares of a company I sell the entire kit and caboodle regarding my position in the stock. This is largely because of the fact that I tend to build positions slowly over time and hold very few "full" positions. However, Verizon was unique in its size, which enabled me to sell a large portion of my position, allowing me to significantly reduce my downside risk, while still maintaining a meaningful stake moving forward in terms of portfolio weighting, serving as a hedge or sort, in case my own intuition regarding Verizon's future is wrong.

I build slowly as a means of spreading risk out along the time horizon, so selling in this same fashion makes sense to me, so long as the allocations make sense as well. I manage a highly diversified portfolio because I acknowledge the fact that the market is highly unpredictable and although I do my best to remove risks when making trades in the market, I can never completely eliminate them. I'm not naive enough to believe that I'll be perfect when making trades so leaving some shares of a historically high quality company like Verizon on the table, giving management a chance to prove me wrong, is a risk I'm willing to live with.

When I trimmed my position recently I sold ~2/3 of my shares. I took a ~6.7% loss on the shares that I sold, including a dividends received. I'm not particularly happy about locking in a loss, but I feel as though other companies in the industry are better suited to grow moving forward so I transferred the proceeds there.

The remaining VZ shares that I continue to hold in my portfolio must rise ~14.5% to make up for the capital loss incurred when I trimmed the position. I don't expect VZ to produce alpha relative to the market or even its peers, but I wouldn't be surprised to see this happen in the long term, especially with the company's dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DIS, VZ, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.