The Surprising Value Of Gilead's Dividend

It is unlikely that GILD will follow along this path since fierce competition requires money to invest in and acquire potential blockbusters.

Introduction

I believe that Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) average dividend growth of 13% and an average payout ratio of 12.5% are unsustainable, which allows me to conclude that the dividend stream is overvalued. The only scenario that would create a slight upside of 7% is by assuming a 13% dividend growth rate for the next nine years. I believe this is unlikely given companies like GILD need to constantly invest to create new products or risk falling behind. To demonstrate the above laid-out thesis, I present historical data, use growth outlooks by management, and extrapolate data to calculate the value of the future dividend stream. Finally, I will show that the dividend streams are overvalued by using a DDM model.

Historical Data

The payout ratio is calculated by using historical data of the last two years. The average payout ratio was 12.5%. The average dividend growth is a bit more complicated since the company has only been paying a dividend for two years. That in and of itself is not really a problem, but it creates a lack of data that puts the average dividend growth at 42.6%. A dividend growth ratio of 42.6% is certainly not sustainable in the long term. However, management decided to increase the dividend by 10%. This can be found in the 4Q2016 transcript:

"Earlier today, we announced a 10% increase in our quarterly dividend from $0.47 to $0.52 per share, which will become effective in the first quarter of 2017." - CFO Robin L. Washington

If we look at the historical quarterly dividends of GILD, we see that the quarterly dividend stayed the same for all quarters in the last two years. Therefore, I assume that this will be the same for 2017. This means that the total dividend per share for 2017 will be $2.08. What follows is that the dividend growth would be 13%. This is the ratio I will be using for the next part of the analysis. In the next part, I will forecast the dividend and FCF needed according to the average ratios.

Dividend Flows

The table above shows the dividend and FCF when using a dividend growth ratio of 13% and a payout ratio of 12.5% for the next nine years. Although the FCF of GILD grew strongly in the past five years, it seems a bit optimistic to assume these same high growth rates going forward given the nature of the business. Most investors are probably aware of GILD's reliance on its main blockbuster drugs and the fact that these will continue to generate less and less free cash flow as competition steals market share. So we have to zoom in on the growth outlook to figure out what could be considered as realistic. But first we look at the historical revenues of the two main segments of the last three years.

This table was found in the 2016 10-K report on page 49:

Even though the growth in 2015 was very high, the two segments both declined in 2016. For the growth outlook, we have to look at what management has got to say.

This can be found in the 4Q2016 transcript:

"Given the unique dynamics of the HCV market and patient starts, which have the greatest impact on our HCV revenues, we have split our net product sales guidance between non-HCV and HCV net product revenue. Non-HCV net product sales are expected to be in the range of $15 billion to $15.5 billion. HCV net product sales are expected to be in the range of $7.5 billion to $9 billion." - CFO Robin L. Washington "Finally, we will continue to maintain our strong operating and financial discipline and focus our efforts in 2017 on continuing to build out our pipeline, aggressively progressing internal programs and pursuing partnerships or acquisitions that are the right strategic fit with our company." - CEO John F. Milligan "So that puts some downward pressure on that non-HCV revenue base and so that makes it challenging for us to grow without some sort of acquisition in those area. I'm not going to say exactly when that would pick up again. It will depend a little bit on where HCV stabilizes and it will depend quite a bit on the uptake of bictegravir, which as we keep pointing out, we're very excited to be able to share the data with you and hopefully you'll share our enthusiasm for how this can transform the HIV market going forward." - CEO John F. Milligan

No outlook is given for the second segment; therefore, I will take the average revenue of the past three years and use this number for the next nine years.

For the product segment, I took the lowest possible sales of the main products to create a conservative outlook. From there, I believe it will still decline for two more years until the market for HCV stabilizes. In the meantime, GILD will make one or more important acquisitions and improve its pipeline. Therefore, I believe that the revenue will start growing again from 2020.

I used the same FCF yield as in 2016 and extrapolated it. By comparing the estimated FCF and the FCF needed at a payout ratio of 12.5%, we can see that the dividend is unsustainable at this payout ratio and with a dividend growth rate of 13%.

Theorizing About Future Payout Ratios

This is the final part of the analysis. In this part, I will show that the dividend stream is overvalued at the current ratios. I will do this by using a DDM model. Furthermore, I will theorize about a few different payout ratios.

A) Payout ratio stays at 12.5%

B) Payout ratio will be changed to 34.35%

C) Payout ratio will be changed to 46.58%

A)

By using the dividend growth rate of 13% and a payout ratio of 12.5%, we can conclude that this is not even sustainable for one more year. This means that there won't be any dividend growth at all in the next nine years.

Now by using a DDM model, we can calculate the stock potential of GILD. We use the WACC of 7.39% as the discount rate. This WACC was sourced from GuruFocus. The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate as to keep up with historical inflation.

This gives us a downside potential of 53.09%. This means that the dividend stream is overvalued. However, this scenario is unlikely going to happen. GILD already increased the dividend for 2017. So, a lower dividend growth or a higher payout ratio seems to be more likely for GILD.

B)

Using a Payout ratio of 34.35% means that there will be three years of dividend growth. Yet, we can still see that there is still a lot of downside potential.

C)

A payout ratio of 46.58% means that there will be nine more years of 13% dividend growth. This is close to the current share price. Apparently investors are expecting that GILD will keep increasing its dividend. I do not believe that the company will increase its payout ratio to almost 50%. It has a good amount of cash on the balance sheet, but this will probably be used for acquisitions. Besides, a biotech company has to invest its FCF to create new products or risk falling behind.

Conclusion

If you are an investor who is purely looking for a stable dividend income, GILD is not your best bet. The dividend ratio and payout ratio are simply not sustainable for the next nine years, not even for one more year. By using a higher payout ratio, we saw a little upside potential, but this potential is unlikely to materialize. Thus, I would recommend to look further if you want to invest in a dividend stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.