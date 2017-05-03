Shopify Q1 Earnings: Good News And Bad News

Even with a compounded annual revenue growth rate of 67%, with the present operating ratios Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) will struggle to make a profit. Unless Shopify can substantially grow its high margin subscription revenue, and/or reduce its operating ratios, in particular operating expense (which may be difficult to do because of stock based compensation) then there are going to be years of widening losses. The share price is beyond inflated and investors should lock in profits.

THE GOOD NEWS

- Sales guidance has been increased to $ 615 to $630 million for 2017.

- Share Count. The increase in Stock based compensation (SBC) has slowed down to 1.24% (Q1 2017: Q4 2016). (SBC has a meaningful impact on operating costs, and tangentially investors should ignore non-GAAP based "adjusted" earnings. This short, excellent article explains why.

- Cash Position. Shopify has about $400 million cash on hand, enough for 5 years (GAAP) operations at the projected 2017 GAAP cash burn rate, or about 20 years non GAAP. In view of the enthusiasm for the company going forward there should be no difficulty in raising further financing but of course that will carry the corresponding share dilution.

- Cost of Revenues Ratio has marginally improved to 0.43 compared to the last 2 years (2015: .45 and 2016: .46).

THE BAD NEWS

- Operating Expense Ratio (% of Revenue) has widened to 0.68 compared to the last 2 years (2015:.65 and 2016: .63).

PROJECTED PROFITABILY/(LOSSES)

To project future profits/(losses) using the same spreadsheet per our previous Seeking Alpha article on Shopify (Shopify Is Overvalued - Take Profits) we have made these assumptions:

- 2017 revenue is $650 million

- CAGR is 67% (2017: $650 2016: $389)

- Cost of Revenue Ratio is 0.43

- Operating Expense Ratio is 0.68

- Share count grows by 5% pa

With these assumptions, the spreadsheet predicts a 2017 net GAAP loss of $73 mill, almost exactly per the guidance given in the Q1 2017 report ($72 mill).

The spreadsheet also assumes an annual 5% share dilution because of SBC which is critical to Shopify to retain staff. As can be seen, this scenario produces an array of widening losses.

We have then tweaked the spreadsheet to see what operating ratios would change the situation, with this result (cost of revenue ratio reduced to 0.40 and operating expense ratio reduced by 13% to 0.59):

As can be seen even with these improvements, which brings Shopify into profit, the P/E multiple is not market related until 7 or more years out. In fact, per the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation, the SBC accounts for 10.6% of the operating expense. Shopify is in a cleft stick, as they need to keep on awarding SBC to retain and recruit new talent as the company grows so we would expect this aspect to follow revenue growth.

There is a significant additional risk. On the one hand one can argue that as the platform gains traction, the CAGR could increase, even to 3 figures. However exactly the opposite argument can be made that it will may be increasingly difficult to maintain or exceed such lofty growth history, particularly as the TAM runway shortens. A slowing down of growth will not sit well with investors, many of whom are super hyped up on the prospects of the Shopify Platform.

TAKEAWAY

Right now, the market is just paying for Revenue growth and hoped for profitability years out and not looking much further. There's lot of smoke as the market sucks in yet more gullible retail investors reading headlines who are dreaming of Shopify riches. This may eventually come to pass, but it is going to take years, and the current PPS is basically absurd. We repeat the mantra from our previous article that investors should lock in profits.

One recalls Mr Micawber's famous, and oft-quoted, recipe for happiness from Charles Dickens' David Copperfield:

"Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen pounds, nineteen shillings and six pence, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds nought and six, result misery."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.