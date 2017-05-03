ArQule's (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017, 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Dawn Schottlandt - Senior Director, IR and Corporate Communications

Paolo Pucci - CEO

Peter Lawrence - President and COO

Brian Schwartz - Head, Research and Development

Rob Weiskopf - CFO

Analysts

Michael Schmidt - Leerink Partners

Chad Messer - Needham & Company

George Zavoico - Jones Trading

Dawn Schottlandt

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the first quarter 2017. This is Dawn Schottlandt, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at ArQule.

This morning, we issued a press release that reported results for the fiscal quarter and full year ended March 31, 2017. This release is available on our website at www.arqule.com.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present for the company are Peter Lawrence, President and Chief Operating Officer; Dr. Brian Schwartz, Head of Research and Development; and Rob Weiskopf, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements will include, among other things, projections regarding the timing of a number of key events related to ArQule's proprietary pipeline. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties that exist in ArQule's operations, development efforts and the business environment, including those factors discussed in our reports on forms 10-Q and 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this call represent the judgment of ArQule as of today. ArQule disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by law. We will provide an opportunity for questions and answers at the end of this call.

I would now like to introduce the CEO of ArQule, Paolo Pucci.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you, Dawn. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us for this update call today.

Let me start with a brief overview of what the core business we set out to achieve for 2017 is. First, on the least is to advance ARQ 087 our FGFR inhibitor in registrational Phase 3 trial in second line intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma also known as ICCA.

Second objective is to advance ARQ 092, our AKT inhibitor in a Phase 1/2 trial in overgrowth disease driven by mutations of the AKT1 Pr3K pathway. And this is our rare disease strategy. And then finally our objective is to advance ARQ 531, our youngest and promising BTK inhibitor into a Phase 1 a/b trail in patients with B-cell malignancies who are refractory to other therapies. That will be ibrutinib in front line as it stands today.

So I am very, very pleased to relate today that we are on track to achieve all of those core objectives and a few more of the secondary ones, which we will now go into detail here today. We are well on our way therefore to build a diverse and multistage Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 1 a/b pipeline and importantly that pipeline is fully proprietary to ARQ.

So we own each in every single one of the compound that we are working with today and that we're discussing with you today. As a pipeline overview before I going to each individual programs, let me highlight two of the most important development. They both relate to ARQ 531.

We have announced in two separate press release that the IND Application for ARQ 531, our BTK inhibitor has received clearance from the FDA and therefore the door is open to initiate in the Phase 1 a/b trial with that compound and also very importantly we have achieved foundational patent for this compound, composition of matter pattern that will stretch very fine time and reach as it is today until 2035, and that does not include extensions that we are working at and that can potentially improve that landscape further.

This is very important. Many investors that have told me in our discussions, these compound ARQ 531 is promising, is interesting has potentially great commercial outlook but is not a clinical compound yet. Well, as of today this is clinical compound and it also has potentially a very long pattern life that can be improved further.

Now let me go in order. ARQ 087 in oncology. Let me provide a quick update for this compound which is our FGFR inhibitor and it is also our most advanced program. This is the first program that can bring ArQule back into Phase 3 stage of development.

So the Phase 2 portion of the trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma enroll patients with FGFR fusions. This portion has concluded the recruitment sometime ago, so no new patients are being recruited but a few patients are on therapy.

In this trial, ArQule 087 has demonstrated an encouraging response and also encouraging durability of response to the point that a few patients are still on therapy. We are on track to initiate the registrational Phase 3 trial for ARQ 087 in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma second line for patients with FGFR fusions and we aim to enroll the first patient in the third quarter of this year.

Subsequently, we will consider opportunity for applying for breakthrough designation and I shall remind you that this compound in this indication already has orphan disease designation both in the U.S. and in Europe.

I have discussed before and I like to discuss again what is the commercial potential of this epidemiology that underlies intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. First of all, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is a white space is an area of great unmet need. It is a rear biliary tract cancer and one of the few cancers with the incidence of that has been steadily increasing.

Currently and based on literature we estimate that roughly 10,000 people are diagnosed in North America and Europe each year with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Literature further suggests that 30% of the patients are treated with surgery while 70% of the patients advance to be treated with chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is unfortunately documented to produce a relatively low response rate of 7% to 8% that’s the need for therapeutic improvements and that’s the need for us to test ARQ 087 in this setting.

Also based on literature as well as our own experience in screening patients for our Phase 2 trial we estimate that approximate 10% to 20% of iCCA patients my heart body FGFR2 fusion. Meaning that there is about 1,000 to 2,000 patients in the West that could be eligible for treatment with ARQ 087 in North America and Europe should the drug be successfully approved for this indication at some later time. The number of patients that could be available to ARQ 087 actually more than double in Asia driven by much higher epidemiology in that region.

The market opportunity for iCCA making some assumption is estimated by us at this point to be greater than 200 million in the second setting alone which is without imagining longitudinal expansion in the iCCA indication considering adjuvant new adjuvant from frontline therapy as a single agent as well as in combination with chemotherapy.

So in our opinion this indication represent not only a very attractive fast to market opportunity in a white space area as far as therapeutic alternatives now, but also represents a viable commercial opportunity to enter the market with this drug. We currently anticipate that the first relevant data from the registrational fees three trial would be related to an three analysis of this trial and it would be available sometime mid next year.

This concludes the review of a status for ARQ 087 let me now go to our rare disease strategy with Caesar started you with ARQ 092 our AKT inhibitor. The program has expanded it has expanded on the basis of increasing evidence of the potential utility of ARQ 092 in Proteus syndrome.

Based on that evidence as we have reported in recent times and it has emerged from the work of our partners and collaborators at the NIH let us develop a three-prong strategy to attack Proteus syndrome and the broader family of overgrowth disease of which Proteus syndrome is part. The current three-prong strategy is design to establish maximum tolerated dose for the drug in this disease as well as allow us to identify endpoints that could be pursued in the registrational trial.

The first prong of this strategy is the company sponsored Phase 1/2 trial in overgrowth syndrome driven by AKT1 PI3K pathway mutations. This strategy recently opened for recruitment and Brian will provide further updates in his discussion.

The second part of the strategy is to make 092 available on the named patient basis or as more commonly it’s known compassionate use to patients who are severely healed for whom the caregivers request drugs and we currently have two patients under being dosed under this program and we are assessing further request as they come.

Thirdly, we continue to work with the National Institutes of Health to support their ongoing and evolving effort in the Phase 1 trial that has been open for now a year and half at their site in Washington for with the focus on Proteus syndrome. Regionally you will recall that our rare disease as per was centered only on Proteus syndrome which is a very rare disease that effects only a few hundred patients in the West.

Based on the analysis of the literature, we came to believe that the market opportunity might be broader than just Proteus syndrome and that we are currently to find that opportunity as PI3K and AKT1 driven overgrowth diseases. We estimate further that the epidemiology of that family of diseases is greater than 1,000 patients. And as you all know for diseases for which there is no therapy generally the epidemiology is always almost invariably underestimated.

The data from the next data points for this three-prong strategy will flow seamlessly during the year these are all open label studies. So we receive constant updates from all three of the parts of this three-prong strategy that we have in place. Finally ARQ 531 which is the project for which we have logged the greatest improvements and better developments in the first couple months of this year.

Now I discussed the IND I discuss the fact that the patents has been granted and Brian will discuss a little bit more the clinical plan for the Phase 1 a/b study I would just like to remind you of what this drug could mean for ArQule in terms of opportunity to transform the company prospect.

As interesting as we deem to be for a number of reasons the opportunity we have to bring 087 in Phase 3 and the opportunity to bring 092 forward in a family of rare diseases as we discussed before. Neither of the two appears to be immediately at first sight $1 billion sales opportunity down the road if the drugs were approved as we are planning to study them. That's a different story for ARQ 531 the reasoning for defining the potential opportunity for 531 as some analysts have put it by analyzing other such drug is potentially $1 billion opportunity.

In that our strategy is to pursue essentially ibrutinib failures there where the failure is driven by C481S mutation and considering that the frontline therapy BTK inhibition is estimated to be greater than $10 billion by 2025 making the assumptions that at 10% to 20% of that market could be defined as second line failures related to C481S mutation. There you have a potentially$1 billion commercial opportunity.

And that is what we have added to our portfolio and that is something that we consider very exciting and that's why early in my call I spoke about the pipeline that is becoming more diverse and much more enriched in just the past six months. Now let me pass on the call to Brian so that he can describe a little bit in more detail where we are with the strictly clinical programs for each one of these drugs.

Brian please.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you very much Paolo.

Let me begin with ARQ 087 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. As you know, 087 is a multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit fibroblast growth factor receptor family primarily 2, 1 and 3. The Phase 2 iCCA trial which recruited patients harboring the FGFR2 fusions is ongoing as we still have a number of patients that continue to receive therapy and benefit from therapy. You can surmise from this that we continue to be encouraged by the good durability noted.

We are on track to initiate the registration Phase 3 trial for ARQ 087 in iCCA patients harboring FGFR2 fusions Q3 2017. This will be a biomarker driven trial and serve as a faster market strategy. The primary endpoint will be response rate and it is expected to enroll approximately 100 patients with iCCA in the FGFR2 fusion.

We are planning for an interim analysis approximately midway through the patient recruitment process. The preparation for the trial initiation is going well and since our last update, we have contracted the CRO and in the process of recruiting sites.

We are working to finalize the biomarker which will be a break apart kit. As Paolo mentioned, there are other cancers beyond iCCA that are known to be caused by FGFR this regulation. The registration Phase 3 trial in iCCA is underway and will focus to explore the next thing - and we will focus to explore the next indication.

The next indication could come from either urothelial cancer which has a 20% to 40% either FGFR2 or 3 dysregulation, breast cancer between 15% to 20% mainly FGFR1 and endometrial cancer of at least 10% to 15% of the one of the three FGFRs dysregulated. We are considering opportunities for development at single agent, as well as combination with recently approved experimental immuno oncology drugs as well.

Moving to the next track ARQ 092 in rare diseases. As Paolo outlined our strategy is threefold but before I go into it let me spend a few minutes to go to the definition of overgrowth syndromes or overgrowth diseases. Overgrowth disease is a term used to refer to a spectrum of rare diseases identified by somatic mutation often of the PI3K or AKT pathway. That results in excessive growth of certain areas of the body.

While the individual diseases are full within the overgrowth spectrum has similar symptoms each disease is defined by unique characteristics. Diseases that are part of the overgrowth spectrum include Proteus syndrome, which was spoken quite a bit about and PROS disease or PIK3CA related overgrowth spectrum which is of itself at least a dozen different diseases the most common ones being that of close and fibroadipose hyperplasia.

Now moving on to our strategy. First, I'm happy to announce that our company sponsored Phase 1/2 trial in overgrowth syndromes driven by either PI3K or AKT pathway mutations is open for enrollment. The trial is open to patients age six and older, and the trial details are now available on clinicaltrial.gov.

The Phase 1/2 trial will enroll initially six patients with intrapatient dose escalation as part of the Phase 1 portion of the trial. An additional 10 patients will be enrolled in the expansion cohort as part of the Phase 2 portion of the trial. The objective of this study is to determine a clinically meaningful endpoint to pursue in a registration trial. ArQule has been granted orphan drug designation in the U.S. and has applied for a Pediatric Rare Disease Voucher Designation as well.

Second, let me move onto the second part of the three-pronged approach that is the request for named patient use. We are working with advocacy organization and patient families who have approached us in terms of this regard. Currently we have been able to satisfy two patients who have received drug for a reasonable period of time in Europe.

The third part of the approach is way we initially reported on about a year and half ago is that all of our collaborators at the NIH. I'm happy to report that they have now completed accrue into their second cohort and hopefully we will be able to get detail of target engagement of this patient in the upcoming months.

In addition and more importantly they have now been able to lower the dose the - lower the range of patients being eligible for the next part of the trial to six years and older. Previously they had had an age restriction of 12 years. We continue to support the Phase 1 trial with drug substance and we continue to collaborate with the NIH to better define the epidemiology and the endpoints related to Proteus syndrome.

Finally we are anticipating a publication offered by the NIH in collaboration with ArQule scientists and statisticians relative to the most up-to-date epidemiological data collected on Proteus syndrome.

Let me now turn on to 092 and 751 in oncology. Turning to our AKT inhibitor program in oncology, we include ARQ 092 and ARQ 751. The Phase 1 trial with 092 in AKT1 driven tumors is fully recruited and we still have one patient ongoing. The Phase 1 trial with 751 is progressing nicely through the different dose escalation cohorts and we anticipate to evaluate the data from the trial later this year. As previously discussed, we are waiting to see the data from the Phase 1 trial with 751 before we determine our next steps with ARQ 092 and 751 in oncology.

Lastly let me move onto ARQ 531. Now I'll make a few comments on our BTK inhibitor. ARQ 531is a potent reversible BTK inhibitor that is demonstrated preclinically to potently inhibit both wild type and the importance C481S-mutant BTK. There is an emerging body of scientific evidence that indicates that the BTK C481S-mutation is the course of resistance to BTK inhibitors like ibrutinib.

Recently in [JCO] [ph] remarks, Ohio State University published an important study. In the study there is an increasing number of CLL or chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients that are relapsing after ibrutinib. The study found at four years roughly 20% of the patients on ibrutinib clinically progressed. Of these patients who progressed, 85% of them had the acquired BTK mutation that we are targeting. More interesting, as they were followed through the study it was noted that the mutation stops appearing approximately nine months before clinical relapse.

Our initial strategy with 531 is to target these patients who are progressing on ibrutinib due to the 481S mutation. We are preparing to initiate the Phase 1 a/b dose escalation trial and signal generation trial by Q3 of 2017 and we will target in the dose escalation and the expansion cohort patients with B-cell malignancies not only ibrutinib is registered but also in other lymphomas as well.

The Phase 1a portion of the trial will be a dose escalation study, a standard 3 x 3 in all B-cell malignancies which primary aim is to establish a recommended Phase 2 dose. Upon completion of the Phase 1a trial, the company plans to expand this to a Phase 1b trial in a number of expansion cohorts which will include patients with C481S-mutations who are refractory to other therapies.

Based on our preclinical data, as well as the data from other BTK inhibitors, we expect to see signs of clinical efficacy once we explore patients at the therapeutic in the portion of the Phase 1 b study.

Our next data generation for 531 will be at the European Hematology Association Congress in June where we will present a preclinical post on data with ARQ 531 in a number of different lymphomas. We are also anticipating further publications by both ArQule and our collaborators at Ohio State University on the loss amount of data generated from the preclinical studies done with this molecule. I’m looking forward to updating you on the progress as we move through the year.

That concludes my review and I’ll now pass it over to Rob.

Rob Weiskopf

Thank you, Brian.

Turning to the financials. The company reported a net loss of 7,576,000 or $0.11 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 compared with a net loss of 4,981,000 or $0.08 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

At March 31, 2017 the company had a total of approximately 37,540,000 in cash equivalents and marketable securities. For the quarter ended March 31, 2017 revenues were zero compared with revenues of 1,227,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Research and development revenue in 2016 included revenue from the Daiichi Sankyo tivantinib development agreement and Kyowa Hakko Kirin exclusive license agreement. The revenue decrease in 2017 was due to the end of the development period for revenue recognition purposes on December 31, 2016 for both our METIV-HCC and JET-HCC trials. No further revenues are anticipated from either these agreements.

First quarter 2017 research and development expenses were 5,194,000 compared with 4,198,000 for the first quarter of 2016. Research and development expense increased 1 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the comparable 2016 quarter primarily due to higher outsourced preclinical, clinical and product development costs.

First quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses were 2,074,000 compared with 2,044,000 in the first quarter of 2016. On January 6, 2017 the company entered into a loan and security agreement and the principal amount of $15 million. The loan bears interested a minimum of 7.6 per annum and the interest rate floats based upon the 30 day U.S. LIBOR rate.

The company will interest-only payments for 18 months followed by an amortization period of 36 months. The maturity date of the loan is August 1, 2021. We anticipate that our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on hand at March 31, 2017 and the funds received on January 16, 2017 from our loan and security agreement will be sufficient to finance our operations into at least mid-2018. There is no change to our previous 2017 financial guidance.

For 2017 ArQule expects net use of cash to range between 25 million and 27 million, net loss is expected to range between 30 million and 32 million and net loss per share to range between $0.42 and $0.45 for the year. ArQule expects to end 2017 between $18 million to $20 million of cash and marketable securities.

With that, I'd like to hand the call back to Paolo.

Paolo Pucci

And I would like for the operator to be so kind to open up for questions please.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Michael Schmidt with Leerink Partners. Your line is now open.

Michael Schmidt

Thanks for taking my questions. I had a couple in, the first one maybe a technicality, so regarding 087 and the plans for registration trials in iCCA. So you're referring to the plan study to a Phase 3 trial as supposed to a Phase 2 study. And I was wondering if this trial if completed successfully, if you then will still have to do a confirmatory randomized study following that upcoming trial.

Paolo Pucci

Everything is correct. We referred to the trial as a registrational Phase 3 trial because it will grant us registration. And once registration is granted, the confirmatory trial will be necessary. It could be, as far as we understand, in the same indication or it could be in a different indication.

Michael Schmidt

Understood. And that’s a good segway to my next question. So, am I right that the registration trial will be in chemo-refractory iCCA patients?

Paolo Pucci

Yes, you're correct. It will be in that setting. It will be in the second line setting. And that’s the reason why I mentioned in my discussion that we are assessing as commercial potential the second line setting. And then in the confirmatory trial, we could decide to move longitudinally in the indication which will be from lines, single agent or combination. It could be [indiscernible] or we look at additional indication.

And that will be determined along the way based on how much additional signal generation work we can do while we are running the Phase 3 registrational trial.

Michael Schmidt

Understood, great. Thanks. And then my other question relates to 531, the BTK inhibitor. I guess my question is around the C481S-mutation. Whether that has been seen exclusively in CLL or is that a phenomenon that hasn’t cross the board irrespective of the indication patient that have been treated with ibrutinib across the board?

Brian Schwartz

So, Michael, it has been primarily reported at CLL but also reported in Waldenstom's and a number of other indications where BTK has been used. But most of the data in that mutation resides in CLL.

Paolo Pucci

Which would be a rational given that - that is the first indication. So we don't find ourselves in - well, I don’t chose to be a very enviable position with 531. However, much cannot be summarized right now. This could be first and best-in-class in second line - in a number of second line indication where BTK inhibition is relevant.

In our opinion, this is a very good position to be, and is not a position that can be challenged by irreversible inhibitors. I hear often time people say, well, there is a lot of BTK inhibitors in development, sure, yes, there is a number of BTK inhibitors in development. But mostly they are reversible inhibitors and if the science is pointing us in the right direction, they will all have the same issue that ibrutinib has with C481S-mutation.

So, I think we are in one of those rare again as our final before white spaces. We made the decision to direct our BTK program a few years back toward the 481S mutation based on some internal biology, increased work that was done. And at that time, the mutation, the resistant concept was just a concept.

We have only seen that concept strengthen over time. And the indication that has guided the more use of BTK inhibitors for the longer time is the one that points us to the potential of this strategy. So we are very excited about the opportunity we have with 531. It’s white space and it could be very valuable white space to occupy.

Michael Schmidt

Great. Thanks, Paolo.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chad Messer with Needham & Company. Your line is now open.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks for taking my question. So regarding 531, variably I heard you guys refer to it as reversible, a non-covalent and ATK competitive. Just wondering if you could remind me of what these things mean and how they may be helping to differentiate this compound?

Paolo Pucci

I think the core word is that it's a reversible inhibitor because that allows the compound to address the issue of resistance as we have defined it today and as the scientist of Ohio State continue to define it and study.

And that sets it apart from all the other for almost all of the other BTK inhibitors which are reversible. Although there is also at least reversible inhibitor also in the clinic currently. There is a couple more that have not passed the IND gate. And that compares but you want to go through each one of the word, Brian?

Brian Schwartz

I think, Chad, the simplest is, that if we look at ibrutinib or acalabrutinib they require a specific covalent, they need to covalently bind to a specific area of the receptor which basically if you have a mutation in that area, you wouldn’t be able to bind.

Our drug doesn't require that and it bonds to BTK. So some people refer to them as covalent bond as other them to irreversible bond. So you often see that terminology turning around a lot.

Chad Messer

Great, thanks. That's very helpful. And then just on PRO syndrome, Paolo, you kind of walked us through your epidemiology. I think just somewhere north of a thousand patients with all the usual caveats of pin down the exact number on these.

I was just wondering what your thoughts are on the misdiagnosis of these type of syndrome. It seems to me that it would be pretty clear-cut to diagnose them but I don't know much about them and wanted to ask you guys what you think.

Brian Schwartz

So maybe I can take that, Chad. It’s a really complex disease or complex group of diseases with differing presentations. If you look at overgrowth syndromes but now what's happening in the last five years is pediatricians that observe unusual growth, unusual vascular changes or unusual features in pediatric children are now taking that fibroblast from these patients and then looking for the different mutations.

So that, as Paolo said, this group of disorders is expanding because the feeling from experts in the area that the best time to really intervene is early before these patients develop significant morbidities associated with the diseases.

The other issue is only small satellite cells in this tumor harbor the mutation so that it's sometimes a little bit more complex to detect as well, and only can really groups of satellite centers, or very large centers have been able to do it.

The other thing visiting these centers it’s becoming very clear that the numbers are increasing as they are starting to better molecularly type the patients from a much younger age.

Paolo Pucci

And I would invite anybody to have a review of some of the material that is on our website specifically for the diseases, as well as our corporate presentations where there are some photographs of condition like Proteus both in patients with advanced age and in children.

Some of these conditions are very difficult to miss, and some others are, as Brian says Proteus itself is quite difficult to miss because the malformations are very visible from an early age unfortunately.

Chad Messer

Okay, thanks. That’s very helpful.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from George Zavoico with Jones Trading. Your line is now open.

George Zavoico

Hi, and good morning. Thanks for the update and I appreciate taking my questions. Two quick ones I think for 087 you mentioned potentially more patient in Asia than in North America and EU what are you plans for Asia will you expand your own sponsor trial into that space the pivotal one or are you thinking about finding a partner there.

Paolo Pucci

So at this point in time our plans are in development the George depending on - we have limited resources particularly now that 531 has come through faster than we – somewhat faster than we expected and with the patent that is very, very strong we need to pay some attention to 531. So the plan will be to include Asia at some point in time and possibly while the Phase 3 registrational Phase 3 in the West is recruiting because that will make the most strategy sense.

There is obviously a timeline limitation we will proceed with all urgency with the registrational Phase 3 in the West and hopefully an opportunity to do the work that is needed specifically in China as Phase 1 pivotal registrational Phase 3 could be done either independently or with a partner in such a way that region can participate to the trial, but it’s work in progress at this point in time.

George Zavoico

Okay. And just to be clear and make sure I understand, the registrational part Phase 2 trial in North America and EU just the response rate will be sufficient - significant duration of the response rate will be sufficient for approval but you may need to do a confirmatory trial with survival or what would the endpoint be in the confirmatory trial if not survival.

Paolo Pucci

So, the registrational Phase 3 requires us to achieve a certain results in term of response rate as well as the durability and nothing has yet define for the confirmatory trial will be and what the endpoint neither the indication or the endpoint.

As I said this will depend on two factors one is what additional signals emerge for the class of SGA-5 inhibitors in the meantime that we conduct our registrational trial and it will also depend on any additional signal we might be able to generate on our own in that period of time.

It will lastly depend on the results we will achieve with the registrational of Phase 3 trials all those streams of activities will help but define what a registrational trial might be.

Brian Schwartz

But George if we take precedence in terms of other TKIs, for example the ALK inhibitors or other that have faced similar problems there is a mix of both PFS and OS that is used for your confirmatory trials.

George Zavoico

Okay. But you be allowed because you able to sell after part of result on response rate yeah okay?

Paolo Pucci

Of course, our strategy as Brian mentioned it’s more than a year then two trials for full approval but either strategy that has been successfully deployed before by a number of companies big or small.

George Zavoico

Yes, like you said it certainly worked for result [indiscernible]. Nice path to follow.

Paolo Pucci

Nothing unusual.

George Zavoico

For Proteus and PROS you’ve started your own Phase 1/2 trial and NIH is continuing on their own Phase 1 trial eventually do see the NIH clinical site being folded into your perhaps the Phase 2 portion of your trial also on 092 do you want to eventually get under 60 years you mentioned earlier the better do you want to get to like two and three old patients.

Paolo Pucci

So let me address the first question I’ll let Brian address the second the first question is would the NIH effort be emerged with our effort there is a number of reasons why the two efforts are for the foreseeable future will remain separate.

The one reason is that the scope of the NIH style is defined by Proteus disease and the scope of the Phase 1a, b that we have started or 1/2 we are starting now is little bit broader because it’s Proteus disease you will include some Proteus patients but it will include but we will put particular emphasis in recruiting patients also either then Proteus to expand our opportunity to generate signals and to expand the potential epidemiology for the opportunity.

There is also a number of additional reasons that are mostly to do with mechanics of the trial the NIH runs independent trials from industry and they make their own decisions. So it will be difficult to imagine a shared effort. What I would say on the NIH is we are very encouraged by the fact we are very grateful for what they provided with their trial in vivo of proof of concept in the only way that it could have been provided because there is no mouse smaller so you could now demonstrate in vivo target engagement other than with a face trial as the one they are conducting.

Secondly we are very grateful for their continued engagement with this drug and that it provide us insights, guidance, point of points of references and we expect that that will continue to be the case given that the second quarter has been completed with enrollment of the third patient. And we’re looking forward to hear more. They are also moving toward younger age so that that also is a very encouraging signal for us and as far as we move into younger age I’ll let Brian comment.

Brian Schwartz

I think with all these top of agents George is the cautious approach but you’re correct but we should be comfortable with patients between six and 12 so really like to go down to a lower age group.

George Zavoico

Okay. Is a potential scenario than EU because NIH trial further along with Proteus that you might get a restricted approval first just for Proteus and then your trial expand into PROSPECTS?

Paolo Pucci

So let me clarify one thing the NIH trial has a so far those six patient those patients have been dosed at a level that has generated essentially no side effect and but demonstrated target engagement. It has not yet shown any sign of improvement in the disease as far as shrinkage or change in the masses although has pointed to some improvement in quality of life.

The same so although there are six patients there these six patients are dosed at a very low dose for now okay. Brian has provided drug for two patients in the cat even now and the compensatory used program and those two patients are been treated at a higher dose level. And then as well we have not yet observed any morphological changes in the masses one patient has been dosed for greater than nine months and one has been dosed few weeks. But there as well anecdotally there are rewards of some improvement in quality of life measures.

Now these are all anecdotal reports that we received and we are encouraged but we cannot bring them and endpoints to the NIH. So although the patient in the NIH I would say that the two patients that are in compensatory use are very intending for us because over higher dose that have been treated and as far as those that will be deployed in the Phase 1/2 Brian in PROS this is company-sponsor you might want to comment.

Brian Schwartz

Georgia the goal is to, we will be starting about three times the dose that the NIH so target engagement at still very almost a third of the dose used in the cancer patients and will dose escalate each patient and look for a measurable change in disease. We’ve been very encouraged as Paolo says by the reports of quality of life but as a softer instrument and we feel that it will be much easier to move forward with measurable or clear signs of a change of disease.

So what I would take away from the conversation around rare disease is that the effort is expanding and it is expanding for a reason because our confidence is growing yes. The effort is also expanding because we have established at least low doses, relatively low doses a baseline of safety and that is giving us and physicians the basis for stepping up the dose more toward. So we are making progress toward a therapeutic dose level and that's the reason why we are engaging directly with the company sponsor trial now.

So we’re very pleased with the progress we’d making with the rare disease both and in Proteus as springboard for an expansion to. I see some of the request that come from compassionate use believe me there is a need. In my knowledge the 1.000 of patients that might generate $1 billion opportunity for 531 but there is dire therapeutic needs for these people and we’re all here for that as well.

George Zavoico

No, I believe that to yeah so it’s really the NIH trial really it’s exploratory trial it’s not really a path to registration your Phase 1/2 trial is really the path to registration in a nutshell?

Paolo Pucci

At this point in time that’s a correct summary.

George Zavoico

And one last question on 521, you mentioned that the C481S mutation appears nine months before clinical manifestation of progression. Do you see that as step one step two kind of process where you first treat patients who have clinically progressed and then maybe as monitoring of patients ibrutinib occurs you then or in stage two type situation would then start earlier before clinical manifestation is that the strategy?

Paolo Pucci

The initial strategy George is to have both the mutation and the clinical progression that would be a high quick to market need approach. As a higher state better determine with wind is the best point to intervene we believe that it may be a little bit earlier then full-blown clinical progression. But a higher state will continue and others in the field will continue to gather data and I'm sure in the next year or two we’ll be able to give guidelines to physicians when to modify therapy or when to initiate a new therapy.

George Zavoico

Okay, yes like you just need more data on that as the date accumulates and yes…

Paolo Pucci

Yes, although we need more data I would point out that the science is moving in the direction that we hypothesize a few years ago and it’s moving consistently in that direction and that’s the reason why although we have our capital constraints last year we cut out a very significant budget to allow 531 to go in a very accelerated fashion to IND and we have another budget to assure for ourselves the best possible, the best longest and strongest possible patent that we could get compositional made until 2035.

And if you think about that 2035 minimum horizon in the relation to what an accelerated development for ARQ 531 could be in a space where there is an emerging set of techniques that trust me is not going to be met by the irreversible inhibitors or then that's a very interesting situation at least in our opinion.

George Zavoico

Okay. Thank you very much. Look forward to continuing interim results throughout the year.

Operator

