Emerge Energy Services' (EMES) CEO Rick Shearer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 03, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Ted Beneski - Chairman

Rick Shearer - CEO

Deb Deibert - CFO

Analysts

Marc Bianchi - Cowen & Company

Arieh Coll - Coll Capital

Jason Wangler - Wunderlich

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Emerge Energy Services Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Deb Deibert, CFO. Please go ahead.

Deb Deibert

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Emerge Energy Services LP first quarter 2017 conference call. Just a quick note before we start, our discussion today may contain forward-looking statements. These statements may include, but are not limited to, our estimate of future volume, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. They may also include statements concerning anticipated cash flow, liquidity, business strategy, distributions, and other plans and objectives for future capital expenditures and operations.

These statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected. These risks are discussed in greater detail in our annual report 10-K and filed with Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please also note that on the call we may use the terms adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures, and we have provided reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our earnings release published this morning. Finally, the internal estimate of material sand reserves is based on surveying, drill core analysis and other tests performed by Emerge Energy’s geology and engineer staff. The estimate has not been reviewed by our independent reserve engineers and maybe revised following our ownerships of the property. But it's nature, this estimate is more speculative than proving a probable reserves and subject to greater risk that such reserves will not be realized.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to our Chairman, Ted Beneski.

Ted Beneski

Thank you, Deb. Good morning and thank you all for joining us to discuss our first quarter results, the current market outlook and an update on our business strategies. After speaking with you all about two weeks ago, regarding our exciting acquisition of Osburn materials based outside of San Antonio Texas, we are now pleased to announce that Emerge Energy has reached a critical inflection point with our positive Q1 results. Volume and prices increased dramatically reflecting the severe tightening of supply and demand in the frac sand industry and we achieved breakeven adjusted EBITDA during the quarter for the first time since Q4 of 2015.

All of our mines and plants are now running near full utilization and we are seeing prices increase further in the second quarter. We are continuing to negotiate and finalize supply contracts with key customers which indicates that the industry is valuing surety of supply given limited availability of sand. Since we’re reaching our production limits, with our existing capacity we are now turning our attention to expanding the San Antonio site into an eventual 3 million plus tons per year operation.

For the first quarter of 2017, Emerge Energy reported a consolidated net income loss of 11.4 million compared to a net loss of 20.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016. This was due to improvements in price and volume. We generated consolidated adjusted EBITDA of positive 68,000 versus negative 10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 driven by a 52% sequential improvement in volumes sold to 1,251,000 tons and a promising uptick in realized prices.

Despite the significant sequential improvement in Q1 and achieving our goal of breakeven adjusted EBITDA, we experienced meaningful onetime cost to quickly ramp up the utilization of our business. We incurred approximately 1.5 million in cost to pull over 800 railcars out of storage during the quarter and the seasonal restart at all five Wisconsin mines required us to incur extraordinary site preparation cost of over a $1 million. The $10 to $15 per ton price increases that we outlined on our last earnings were phased in during the quarter.

So as of the start of Q2, we are getting the full benefit of those improvements in addition to further increases. With the role-off of the one-time costs, the run rating of higher pricing and another healthy increase in volumes, we are expecting a strong second quarter. I mentioned on our call two weeks ago, how we are successfully executing on our strategic plan. The closing of the Osburn materials acquisition signified a key breakthrough for our company as we are now offering a full range of proppants [ph] to the oil and gas industry, exceeding breakeven adjusted EBITDA adds another accomplishment to start the year, and now our next goal is to return to a high level of profitability for 2017.

We believe that we’re on track for a highly positive year based on the results of our hard work throughout the downturn coupled with strong market demand. We are now issuing guidance for the next two years. Our 2017 guidance for adjusted EBITDA is $40 million and our 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA is a range from $140 million to $160 million. This guidance assumes that demand for frac sand stays strong, with an oil price environment of at least $45 to $50 per barrel. It also assumes that the Phase 2 expansion of our San Antonio plant is completed during Q4 this year. And our Phase 3 expansion for the 3 million tons per year added capacity is completed an operational by early Q3 2018. We expect to be quickly sold out on that new capacity.

With that, I’ll now turn it over to Rick Shearer, our CEO, who will cover the sand operations in more detail.

Rick Shearer

Thank you, Ted and good morning, everyone. First of all, I’m very proud of our team’s effort to get back to this important point of breakeven adjusted EBITDA. It’s especially pleasing that we accomplish this goal one quarter ahead of our forecast. While we took a brief to celebrate, we are now moving quickly to hit our new goal of generating a healthy profit for 2017.

Our second quarter results had proved to be a positive step in that direction, because as Ted just mentioned, we have further volume and pricing actions that will help boost our bottom line. Once again we drove a meaningful increase in volumes sold during the quarter with the 52% sequential increase in Q1 to 1,251,000 tons, which represents an all-time record quarter for us. And this followed the 68% surge and volume sales in Q4, 2016.

We believe that these sizable moves represent a major gain in market share approaching our target of 10%. Our growth rate vastly outpaced the public data and we expect to continue our share gains as smaller poorly capitalized sand producers who have recently lost share struggle to regaining trust from leading service in the E&P companies.

We are proving that the major pressure pumpers and E&Ps preferred to buy sand from the Tier 1 producers rather than depend on less reliable, small arrivals who cannot offer the same wide range of products and logistics services.

Now, turning to developments in the frac sand industry, we want to address the supply and demand dynamics. We echo the comments of our peers that the industry is still experiencing a tight level of supply despite the recent capacity expansions announcements made by us and some of our competitors.

We remain sold out of the fine mesh products and we are starting to see better movement of our coarser grade products especially 30-50 and even a good portion of our 20-40 product. One of our peers has articulated why the industry supply number must be adjusted to reflect real operating conditions more effective capacity rather than relying upon the name plate figures.

This is a very important point, especially in an environment where the fine mesh stands are in higher demand than the coarser products. As such, you should hair cut the name plate figures by at least 10% to 20% to account for the grade imbalance and also factor in another 10% for a more plant downtime and maintenance derived at a plant's realistic output.

Ultimately, we except the demand for 20-40 and 30-50 will return to a higher level as completion designs continued to evolve. In fact, we’ve heard from a few of our customers that they are starting to shift away pure 100 mesh designs due to long term well performance concerns and are reintroducing some of the coercer grades into their more recent designs. This bodes well for us with our coercer deposits in Wisconsin, but we also now are better positioned to meet fine mesh demand with the recent acquisition of Osburn materials.

We pointed out in our update two weeks ago that this 80 million ton Eagleford base deposit according to our internal estimates is mostly 40, 70 and 100 mash. Upon completion of Phase 3 of the San Antonio plant, we will have one third of our production capacity in local sand at our two Texas sites. Speaking of our recent San Antonio announcement, we want to reiterate how we think this attractive deal will be difficult for competitors to replicate at scale. Permitting remains a significant obstacle for all Greenfield sites, even in the most oil and gas friendly state of Texas.

It is good to note that our new San Antonio plant with its 80 plus year history as a mining operation has built up a great report with the county and the community. New entrants are facing considerable backlash with local residents for Greenfield developments and a competitor must also match up with high quality sand on a large contiguous property with the desirable logistic package. Our new San Antonio site checks all of those boxes and we have the first mover advantage as the closest frac sand operations of scale in the Eagleford basin.

Since the announcement was made two weeks ago, we have started to market the product and we’re receiving strong interest from current and potential new customers. We are close to achieving the Phase 1 expansion of 24x7 operations and remain on target for Phase 2 completion by Q4 of this year. Phase I and Phase II expansions will allow us to sell more than 60,000 tons per month of frac sand. The Phase III expansion will have another 3 million tons per year in San Antonio by mid-2018.

Our other eminent expansion plan is our Kosse, Texas site. We are evaluating our options to debottleneck the plants and increase the capacity above 600,000 tons per year. Our ability to finance this project will be an important factor either internally or through an external source such as a customer. This Kosse expansion will add another 35,000 to 40,000 tons per month of capacity.

Ted briefly mentioned the pricing and contract topics in his remarks, but I want to expand upon this subject. With the continued positive momentum in our industry, we are realizing higher prices essentially every month and we did not see the slowing down in the near future. We figure that the more expensive marginal sand producers who were idle for most of 2016 will need to reactivate to meet with many industry sources say will be at least a 70 million ton market demand for 2017.

These higher cost players should drive average selling price higher during the year and several major E&Ps have backend loaded capital budgets to add further rigs in the second half of this year. We are currently experiencing an increase in average selling prices by approximately $5 to $7 a ton versus averages in Q1 and we are quickly approaching discussions with customers for Q3 pricing, which we expect to show further price increases.

We’ve made considerable progress during the quarter with our customer contracts and the priority from the customer base is still one of locking in volumes. We are close to executing our last remaining major contracts that would place over 60% of our total expected volume for the year under take-or-pay contracts. As a reminder, these contracts are multiyear deals with fixed volumes, but the pricing fluctuates quarterly based on market prices.

Looking at our Q1 performance in more detail, our adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations improved sequentially by $10.7 million to a positive $68,000. We are once again extremely pleased by our sales volume growth and the pricing gain started to fall to the bottom line during the quarter. Although we achieved our goal, of breakeven adjusted EBITDA, we are expecting much better results the rest of this year as the major price increases outlined on last quarter’s call, did not fully take effect on January 1st.

As such, we will see another strong quarter of price gains in Q2 and we are anticipating further price increases over the balance of the year, because the business accelerated faster in Q1, then we had initially planned, we incurred two onetime expenses to meet the higher demand for product. First, our mines in Wisconsin requires spring site preparation work that totaled over $1 million and this abnormal expense will not reoccur the rest of the year.

Secondly, we pulled over 800 rail cars out of during the quarter ending with 842 rail cars in storage on March 31. And incurred over $1.5 million of cost to place these railcars back into service. The higher sales volumes and stronger utilization of our logistics assets are now driving much better utilization thereby improving our overall fixed costs absorption. With another increase in volumes expected in Q2 we should pull out additional rail cars from storage and we could be in a position to have all rail cars out of stores later this year.

We continue to evaluate our terminal network and are nearing the completion of our Big Lake Texas facility for early Q3. The Big Lake terminal will allow us to more efficiently meet the growing demand in the Permian basis. The flexibility retained by having third parties build and operate these facilities is critical in today’s market where the activity can migrate between and within basins.

Staying on the topic of logistics, we continue to assess our position on a last mile solution. As a reminder, we are providing this through third parties rather than through our own equipment or brand, but there could be an opportunity to expand further into this segment. We will keep studying the different concepts out in the market and we'll look to consider partnerships that benefit both parties. Last mile services are very much in our business strategy going forward.

Finally, I want to spend some time with an update on our self-suspending sand, brand name SandMax. We continue to build on the success we achieved in an extremely difficult market that was 2016, when we trialed the product in numerous wells. While we currently have one customer buying rail cars of SandMax monthly, our goal of 2017 remains broader market acceptance by year-end and additional trials lined up for the next few months should mark further progress for this innovative product. The evidence that SandMax pumped wells greatly outperformed well completed with conventional sand keeps mounting as proven by recent data obtained from our customers.

Additionally, the ancillary cost savings in the form of less water, more stages pump for day, reduce labor, lower maintenance and less chemicals are real and material. We now believe that the early field success of SandMax has answered the question of when this technology works, the field data shows that SandMax works and works well. We are steadfastly committed to gaining broad market acceptance of this technology because targeted down hold proppant [ph] placement could be one of the next notable efficiency gains in the shale revolution.

And now I’ll turn it over to Deb to review the financials. Ted?

Deb Deibert

Thank you, Rick. Emerge Energy reported a consolidated net loss of 11.4 million or negative $0.38 per diluted unit for the three-month ended March 31, 2017. This compares to net loss of 22.8 million or negative $0.77 per diluted units for the three months ended December 31, 2016. We reported consolidated adjusted EBITDA in accordance with our credit agreement of positive 68,000 for the first quarter of 2017 compared to negative10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. As we mentioned earlier, pricing and volume gains drove our bottom-line improvements although we still incurred over 2.5 million for returning railcars in storage and mounting preparation cost.

SG&A increased by 900,000 sequentially to 5.9 million as we’ve increased our staffing given the business improvement and we incurred over 200,000 in cost associated with the Osburn acquisition which are added back to adjusted EBITDA. Interest expense declined by 250,000 to 3.3 million dues to a lower average balance on our AVL following the equity offerings in November and December and other expenses were also reported a 696,000 mark-to-market loss on a fair value of warrants outstanding. We generated a distributable cash flow deficit of 4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and the Board of Directors of our general partners elected not to make a distribution for the quarter. We are also restricted into our craze agreement from paying distributions at this time.

Our capital expenditures for the quarter were 1.4 million which includes 900,000 of maintenance capital. As we previously reported, we continue to operate on significantly reduced capital expenditure budget and are including only those projects in 2017 that are necessary for our current operation and/or for which we are contractually obligated. We previously reported that our total capital expenditure for 2017 would be around 5 million, but the addition of the San Antonio plant Phase II expansion adds almost 3 million to our full year target which is in accordance with our current covenants. If the market continues to improve, we will seek permission from our lenders to increase the limit.

Turning to the balance sheet, the principal balance on our AVL facility increased from 141 million outstanding at December 31, 2016 to 159 million at March 31 2017 given a large build in working capital associated with the higher receivables balance.

As noted in our Osburn update call two weeks ago, we issued 40 million second lien term loan to help finance the acquisition and lower the outstanding balance on our AVL facility. Also in conjunction with the transaction, we entered into an amendment with our senior AVL lenders that approved the acquisition and permitted the second lien debt rate. We agreed to certain commitment reduction and we increased the capital expenditures spend to allow for the San Antonio Phase 2 expansion. This transaction freed up some additional liquidity and we are now also in position to generate positive cash flow and we expect the AVL balance to decline over the course of the year.

In our covenants, we have a minimum adjusted EBITDA covenant resuming in the second quarter that we expect to clear with a strong cushion. In our total 32 million AVL availability easily exceeded the minimum availability covenant of $15 million. This cushion was further improved in April in the Osburn transaction and financing, which led to an additional AVL paydown. We were in compliance with all other debt covenants and filing requirements in the first quarter and we expect to remain in compliance in the future.

As Ted mentioned earlier we are now issuing guidance for adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017 to 2018. We are guiding to 14 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2017 in a range of $140 million to $160 million 2018. You may find a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA on our website. Once again, this guidance assumes that the market demand remains robust for frac sand and our San Antonio expansion plans are set.

Operator, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Marc Bianchi with Cowen. Your line is now open.

Marc Bianchi

Thanks for the guidance here, not too far off I guess what we are thinking in terms of the progression for further company, but just curious what might be underlying those assumptions for you, namely in terms of volume? Thanks for the Osburn, but just wondering about the Wisconsin facilities.

Rick Shearer

I think probably the most important volume numbers that we are focused on in terms of what we believe we can achieve in 2018 is 8 million plus tons sold.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. So that will be including Osburn and then just assuming some sort of ramp from here to that number?

Rick Shearer

Yes, it’s important to note that we are including completing Phase 3 of the Osburn extension and having that additional volume included in that 8 million total for the back half of 2018.

Marc Bianchi

Okay, okay. With this additional EBITDA, Ted, you will probably be ramping up pretty quickly on distributable cash flow, recognize that there is some restrictions on distributions and you probably also want to see investing growth as well. How do we think about, how much TCF could be coming back to shareholders out of that? I guess it's 1.40 to 1.60 [indiscernible].

Ted Beneski

It’s a great question, the truth is we have not even begun to think about distributions yet. By the end of the next quarter or two, we will have a more formal idea of what we plan to do there, but clearly as we’ve stated, we don’t have the ability to make distributions now, we have to get permission from the bank group to begin making distributions which we don’t expect to be a problem and as soon as we have available cash we expect to begin distributing it. So we are not a conventional MLP, we’re a full pay variable rate MLP. So the mantra in the past and it will continue in the future is whatever available cash we have to distribute, we will distribute it.

Marc Bianchi

Right, okay maybe just little more near-term if I could. In terms of the pricing commentary Rick you mentioned that its improving, there was a perhaps a customer about a pumping company this morning had their earnings call and had discussed that the tightness had moderated and the pricing increases have stopped.

So that sounds a little bit different from what you guys are saying here today, curious if you could provide a little bit more color on kind of the pace for price progression as we exited the quarter and really on the ground today.

Rick Shearer

Yeah, Mark we’re not seeing that at our end meaning we are continuing to see opportunities for continued product demand. The only issue on the soft side at all of demand and pricing would be the coercer grades right now, but even that’s improving. So we think that’s going to continue to move forward both around well performance and around just shortage of 100 mesh and 40-70.

So for that reason as well as even with continued demand and through our contracts and so forth we are seeing clearly as we said here or now a weekly increase in our average selling price and we see that moving forward certainly through Q2 and from the discussions we’ve had with customers with more rigs coming in and the budgets as they are set right now and the increased demand going forward, assuming everything stays in place with oil pricing at least where it is today around $50 a barrel. We have every expectation that our average selling price will continue to increase even into the second half of this year.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. And the $5 to $7 that you mentioned, is that at the mine gate or does that include some terminating and transportation as well.

Rick Shearer

No, that’s at the mine gate, Marc.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. And then on the cost side for the second quarter, you have all these facilities running at much higher utilizations. How much of a cost benefit you get from that, I know you outlined kind of the restart cost, but just thinking about the fixed cost utilization benefit that you’ll get, how many dollars of funds should we be thinking about it?

Rick Shearer

It's hard to quantify that Marc, so I guess I won’t try to guess at this point, but we are seeing our cost come down as you noted with the higher utilization we got all five of our Wisconsin plants, or mines I should say in our three dry plants operating full scale. So between that and between the efforts that we’ve made with our operations teams to continue to take cost out of business model, getting the full effect of hydraulic mining, et cetera. Things we talked about in the past, there was no question we will continue to see our cost come down as we move further into Q2 and Q3, but at this point I guess I won't guess it what that number is. But we’re working very hard to continue to take cost out of the model, rest assured.

Operator

Our next question is from Arieh Coll with Coll Capital. Your line is now open. If your phone is on mute, please unmute it.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from [indiscernible] with Stifel. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a couple quick questions. So first of all, just so I can make sure I fully have it. You’re running a onetime cost through the cost of goods sold, is that where that's been reflected at?

Deb Deibert

Yes, that’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then as you think, sort of if I heard you correctly, so that's roughly $2 and then you use, that pricings improved another 5 to 7. So sequentially we should be looking for an uplift in prices of $7 to $9 a ton going into the second quarter?

Rick Shearer

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then also just in terms of volume and then you had sort of approaching 50% uplift from Q4 in terms of just thinking back to second quarter. Is there anything in terms of trajectory rate you could give us there, in terms of volume growth?

Rick Shearer

We are going to continue and we're certainly on pace to move ahead with our volumes, Selman [ph] and so you will see a Q2 volume growth. You know, it will level out some just because of the capacity that we use. Even in Q1 as we ramped up we did some very creative things to get the plans going early and to get additional feed in place. So as we move ahead and we look at 2017, I mean as we're fracing overall we are going to be in a range of probably 5.7 million to 5.8 million tons, is our expectation.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And then if I heard you correctly, if you’re successful in achieving your 2018 guidance, there would be nothing -- I mean you have some covenants, but you think you can work with your back so you can get back to distributions, did I hear that correctly as well?

Rick Shearer

Our relationship with banks positive as we demonstrated through the end of last year and beginning of this year and we expect that positive relationship to continue and they’ve been willing to work with us on sensible ask [ph]. So it will be some more ask going forward including our ability to make additional CapEx investments for Phase 3 of the Osburn acquisition as well as an ask for distributions.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. I think that’s it from me. Thanks.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Marc Bianchi with Cowen & Company. Your line is now open.

Marc Bianchi

Hi, thank you. On a contrast is there any sort of forward pricing in there and what is the term look like?

Rick Shearer

Generally, Marc these are three year contracts, it’s interesting to note that the customers have actually approached us and they did that late last year, early this year, wanting to secure a source of supply and I think that's very telling of what’s happening in the market and the need for reliable source.

As things continued to tighten up going forward there is no discussion certainly nothing in writing as far as a pricing floor, but there certainly is a commitment as we said early on volume. We did hedge with one major, major customer who agreed to significantly higher prices then what we had in our plan this was a way of hedging for the entire year 2017, everything else we put in place has really been market driven with the idea that our expectation is that with the demand in the market pricing will continue to move up during the year and we want to take full advantage of that.

Marc Bianchi

Sure, okay. And shifting over to Osburn, how much volume should we expect in the second and third quarter here just from -- I understand the end market is a little bit different currently, but maybe walk us through some of the interim expectation there if you could?

Ted Beneski

Well there is some -- a number of advantages in the Osburn acquisition, but one of them is market diversity. The Tuck families has done a wonderful job developing the industrial sands market there in select foundry products, in construction products, in sport sands. They sell over 400,000 tons a year, some of that being damp sand. We want to grow those markets and build on that diversity, that will serve as well in the cyclical nature of the oil and gas market and we’re going to actually take a lot of the market entrants and the information that we’re learning from the Osburn acquisition and transfer that to our Kosse plant which has the capability to move into those markets as well. So that’s a good thing.

If you look at the frac sand then, it’s a matter of what we can do by adding some staffing and going 24x7. We expect to do that within the next two to three weeks and that will allow us to add about another 30,000 a month of frac sand. That’s not a lot but it does get us into a market at a very rich margin and it begins to build a position that we can capitalize on as we add more tonnage capability at this side. And of course we’ll be focusing on the Eagleford initially with the capacity that we do have for the frac sand market, we'll be trucking directly to the well head and taking full advantage of those economics.

Marc Bianchi

Does the inclusion of Osburn initially have a negative impact to margins until you’re able to really ramp up the frac sand sales or is that not necessarily the case just because everything else is still started by the low level?

Deb Deibert

No, this was just a wonderful acquisition for us. Its been accretive on day one and so even though there is a ramp-up to future profit, its already showing some addition to the bottom-line.

Marc Bianchi

Okay. Thank you very much. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

Our next question is from Arieh Coll from Coll Capital. Your line is now open.

Arieh Coll

Good morning everyone and guys best of luck with your plans. I was cut-off partially so apologies if I’m repeating a question. Regarding your guidance for 2018, just to get some clarification, do you have any contribution into volume or EBITDA from a SandMax effort of going live in 2018 or is that left out of the numbers for now?

Ted Beneski

Yes, SandMax is included in the forecast for 2018, but its relatively small. You know we’ve looked at 2016 and 2017 as mostly trial years for the product. We are strong We have strong belief that it is going to be an important part of the next revolution in sand utilization at the wells, but we believe that we'll marginally contribute to forecast in 2018, relatively small.

Rick Shearer

Let me just add Ted’s comments. We took a very conservative approach, I think, certainly around SandMax, but I want to emphasize that it doesn’t mean that we’re any less enthused about the technology or its potential. We’re absolutely convinced this is game changing technology, the technology does work and it works well. The question we don’t know is what the adoption curve is now look like, just how quickly the industry and the number of our key customers who looked at this product will continue now to embrace this technology and build their business around it. I think that will happen, but we just don’t know when and we are hopeful it happen sooner rather than later, but for our guidance purposes, and our budgeting purposes we took a more conservative approach.

Ted Beneski

And just kind of quantify approximately that the contribution will be in 2018, it will be in 7% to 8% range in terms of the guidance we offer.

Arieh Coll

Right, 7% to 8% in terms EBITDA number?

Ted Beneski

Exactly.

Arieh Coll

All right. And then classifying on Osburn, I just want to make sure, we avoid double calendar year, because I’m trying to clarify if once you move towards the 3 million capacity expansion per year, will you be selling exclusively frac sand or you continue doing some of the industrial shipments and what I'm just trying to understand is if it's a mix of the two, in the second half of 2018, what sort of volume would you expect for frac sand and what amount of volume would you expect for the sports sand?

Ted Beneski

Arieh, we will continue to sell now into both markets. So we will not be exclusively frac sand, once the 3 million ton plan is built. We want to continue to build on the industrial markets that the Osburn the plant has done such a good job of developing, they have a wonderful reputation that they’re a leader in the industry and these other diversified markets.

We want to build on that and we're going to focus resources and efforts to do that, but to answer your question further once the three million ton plant is built, by the middle of 2018, which is our expectation, we’ll have that 3 million ton plan sold out. Of course that means 1.5 million tons in the second half of 2018.

And then with Phases 1 and 2 as we described earlier, the short-term capacity enhancements there should be around 700,000 further frac sand capability. So all-in you'll be selling on an annualized basis approximately 3.7 million tons of frac sand and there’s 400,000 tons of non-frac market business right now. We can only estimate what we could do, but I would certainly expect during 2018 we can move that up to we are hoping 500,000 to 600,000 tons of the industrial markets, I’ll call it.

Arieh Coll

All right and I apologize for being confused here, maybe math wasn’t my best class in school, but the run rate at the end of 2018 for the entire facility at Osburn, I think I’m understanding as you would be hoping to be shipping or have the capacity to ship 3.7 million tons, all-told, of which 3.1 would be frac sand and 0.6 would be industrial or sports sand?

Ted Beneski

Arieh, that was on an annualized basis, so if you’re trying to project 2018, you would take 50% of that number.

Arieh Coll

Right, but the annualized number for the facility at steady state once fully expanded is 3.1% and 0.6 for industrial?

Ted Beneski

The run rate for frac sand with the starting second half of 2018 at 3.7 million tons, this is annualized run rate for frac and 500,000 tons of non-frac over and above the 3.7.

Arieh Coll

Got it, thank you. The good thing I asked, it was confusing. No problem. And then finally in terms of financing expansion, you alluded to the fact that you might have -- one or more customers that may prepay or help out in some way on the coastal expansion. What are your thoughts in terms of the most likely way you might be able to do the pay for the expansion here at Osburn as things progress.

Rick Shearer

Arieh, its funny. When we first began our expansion in the early days into Wisconsin, we used the technique that we thought was a pretty interesting and fruitful one, which was we talked to our customers about their need for sand and we essentially financed our initial expansion based on prepaid sand from customer cash and we have that opportunity once again with the Kosse expansion, to expand earlier than might be comfortable for our banks using that same approach.

So I would say that is probably the most likely way we would expand Kosse currently, but as the senior debt markets open up and the debt markets open up in general as we progress to 2017. We may shift to a straight bank financing of the expansion.

Arieh Coll

Okay, and I applaud these efforts, just kind of a commentary there are numerous other industries such as semiconductor and elsewhere where its quite common for customers to prepay the healthy manufacturer, open up new facility, that’s a win-win for both. And I would just point down, these other industries the customers are willing to prepay basically no interest anything charge and no special pricing of revenue on the product they end up receiving. They're paying full prices for the products once its delivered. It's just the surety of supply and the more rapid increase in the capacity of there is a benefit that’s getting with a prepayment and they are happy with that.

Rick Shearer

You’re exactly right and that’s exactly the method we used in their early days of our expansion into Wisconsin. So we’re very familiar with that territory and we’re executing on it once again.

Arieh Coll

Right, well thank you and best of luck.

Operator

Our next question is from Jason Wangler with Wunderlich. Your line is now open.

Jason Wangler

This maybe was discussed before, but just as we look at the pricing of the industrial sand versus the frac sand, how should we think about that as we kind of start modeling that in your decent portion of your business?

Ted Beneski

Those markets do vary as I mentioned earlier, Jason, we're looking at the foundry market, we are looking at sports sands, we are looking at construction sands, a lot of that is damp product and that needs to be emphasize, because the costs are significantly less $5, $6 less at least on the cog side for the damp product.

So it’s very difficult to say exactly how that pricing measures out, but I can’t give you a snapshot, as you just said as this acquisition was immediately accretive and the numbers from the average selling price for the mix that we’ve seen initially. So overall, this is for all the industrial products being sold in San Antonio, the average selling price is just under $20 a ton. That’s just a short snapshot of what we’ve seen since we took over the business, subject to change course based on product mix and so forth going forward.

Rick Shearer

Okay. That’s helpful. And just maybe quantify, how much we expect in terms of our 2018 guidance that come from these industrial sands. It’s in the 2% to 3% range or less?

Jason Wangler

Thank you, that’s helpful. I’ll turn it back.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions. I would now like to turn the call back over to Ted Beneski for any further remarks.

Ted Beneski

Great. Thank you, operator. I just want to thank you all for participating on the call today. And in closing, just wanted to say that we continue to be encouraged by the strong progress we have made at superior Silica Sand and Emerge Energy.

After coming out with difficult downturn that lasted nearly two years, we are very optimistic about the positive direction, in which Emerge is headed. Thank you all.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.