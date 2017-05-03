Orbotech's (ORBK) CEO Asher Levy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Rami Rozen - Director, IR

Asher Levy - CEO

Amichai Steimberg - President and COO

Ran Bareket - CFO

Analysts

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Co.

Delos Elder - Jefferies

Joseph Wolf - Barclays

Timothy Arcuri - Cowen and Company

Bill Peterson - JPMorgan

Andrew Abrams - Supply Chain Market Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Rami Rozen. Please go ahead, sir.

Rami Rozen

Thanks operator. Joining me on the call today are Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer; Amichai Steimberg, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Ran Bareket, CFO. Please note that certain statements that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words estimates, project, intend, expect, believe and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and some uncertainties. Any factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business are included in but not limited to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During May, management will participate in Jefferies Technology Conference in Miami, JP Morgan TMT Conference in Boston. And during June, in the Cowen TMT Conference in Rio.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Asher Levy.

Asher Levy

Thank you Rami. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for the review of our first quarter results. Our results for the first quarter of 2017 were within our planned range and reflect the normal seasonal dynamics of our sales market. Orbotech business model is well balanced and diversified across end markets, products and geographies. Our bookings for the first quarter was strong for all three divisions which further support our wealth plan and growth assumptions for 2017.

All-in-all, we are very excited by the growth opportunities presented in our sales markets including the adoption plans for new and advance PCB manufacturing technologies for smartphones by an increased number of manufacturers enhancement investments in flat panel display in China and growth in flex OLED. The new products introduced during 2016 in all three divisions continue to gain market acceptance and improve our market positioning and collaboration with the major industry manufacturer.

Once again it demonstrates our commitment to achieving growth in market leadership through innovation that meets our customer's requirement. We believe that these innovative solutions will play a significant role in our growth during 2017 and beyond. Now let me briefly touch upon the results for each of our three divisions. The PCB division started 2017 with particularly strong performance and sales revenues grew by more than 25% year over real far outpacing the industry's growth rate. This is a direct result of the unique solution that Orbotech is bringing to the marketplace and how well it is being adopted by our customers. During the first quarter, revenues of the AOS automated optical shaping product, experienced strength and reached record revenues. Sales of direct imagining continues to enjoy excellent momentum both boosted by accelerated sales of Nuvogo Fine which is part of the new and advanced manufacturing technologies of premium smartphone.

Sales of the Diamond system, our direct imaging solution for the solder mask application grew significantly as well. The products trend was complemented by strong demand in the Korean market as well as more broadly in the APAC region. As we mentioned in previous calls, we are the only company in the industry to offer AOS enabling solutions which benefits our topline and improves profitability.

This is another example of how Orbotech creates enabling solutions for advanced manufacturing challenges. Turning to the FPD division. Revenue of the FPD division during the first quarter of 2017 were in line with our exceptions. The underlying market continues to show strength and our bookings this quarter were in line with that trend.

Growth drivers for the FPD division during the first quarter was similar to those which we experienced during 2016, including accelerate investment in flex OLED production, the build out of Gen 10.5 plus fab for large size TVs and a continuation of investment in China. OLED revenues continued to grow in this quarter accounted for more than 30% of the division’s total revenues.

We also experienced growth in OLED bookings during the first quarter. Growth in OLED revenues is also the result of the market acceptance of our wide set of unique solutions especially developed to address flex OLED needs. During the first quarter we introduced a few you models of AOI in testing focusing mainly on non-RA layers.

We expect that the new models will create new market opportunities for FPD division and will increase our total available market in the flex OLED universe. We continue to recognize the high potential derived from investments made in new Gen 10.5 fab for LCD. There are currently several significant such opportunities and we believe that we are very well positioned to benefit from the expected growth in this area.

At the beginning of March, [indiscernible] had a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Gen 10.5 plus plant in the Chinese City of Shenzhen and Orbotech was among the few FPD equipment vendors invited to attend the ceremony followed by a meeting with Mr. Terry Gou, Foxconn’s Founder and CEO. This is another testimony for our leading position in the FPD industry and a recognition of the unique value that our advanced solutions bring to the manufacturer of Gen 10.5 LCD.

Moving on to the semiconductor device division, while the first quarter results reflect the normal seasonal dynamics of the semiconductor equipment market, in our sales market, we are encouraged by the strength of our bookings level which was 60% higher year-over-year and 20% up sequentially.

We are also encouraged by the strong business momentum in RF power high brightness LED and MEMS sector. Overall investment in equipment for advanced packaging remains positive. However, we can see that some of the expected customers’ investment plans in high density I/O fan-out application will shift from the first half of the year to the second half of 2017.

With your comments during the first quarter we experienced strong demand for etch and deposition systems for using power and RF device manufacturing along with systems for use in advanced packaging for low I/O fan-out dicing and copper bumping. Results for MEMS for the quarter were in line with our expectations and we expect further growth in this category throughout the year. They demand for MEMS continues to derive from growth in advanced smartphones, automotive, Internet of Things and wearable application.

Lastly, we continue to make progress with the mosaic plasma dicing system designed to process 300 millimeter tape on framed wafers. This system is one of our most heavily used demonstration platform as the industry explore ultimate method to simulate wafers. During the quarters, JCAP, a leading Chinese advanced packaging services provided to the global semiconductor company selected Orbotech plasma dicing solution because of its demonstrated superior result and lower cost of ownership compared to other dicing solutions. This achievement further support our growth assumptions for the product during 2017.

And with that I will turn the call over to Ran.

Ran Bareket

Thank you Asher and good morning everyone. Our well balanced and diversified business model supported our solid performance on topline and profitability during the first quarter of 2017. Turning to the results in more detail. Revenues for the first quarter totaled 187.6 million, decrease of 1.5% year over the year or 13% compared to the previous quarter. Product sales accounted for 73% of total revenue, while services accounted for 27%. The PCB division generated total revenues of 77.5 million in the first quarter of 2017, up 14% year-over-year and flat with the previous quarter. Sales revenues for the PCB division grew by 25% year-over-year. The year-over-year growth achieved during the quarter reflect the strengths of the new product launched during 2016.

These products are well accepted by our customer, thus creating new business opportunities which are most significant for us compared to what we assume at the end of 2016. The FPD division revenues were 53.4 million, up 20% from the first quarter last year and down 25% from the previous quarter. The FPD division performance this quarter in line with our plan and timing of deliveries of large projects.

We expect the tailwind for the FPD division performance during 2017 as a results for favorable industry trends to be even more significant than what we assume at the end of 2016. The FPD division generated total revenues of 52.5 million, down 28% from first quarter last year and 15% down compared with the previous quarter. We are encouraged by the 60% growth in booking year-over-year recorded during the first quarter mainly in area like power and PF.

Turning to profitability metrics. Gross margin reached 46.4%, an improvement of 140 basis points year over year. GAAP operating expenses were 67.5 million during the first quarter of 2017. Non-GAAP operating expenses were 60.8 million. Our level of OpEx for the first quarter was slightly higher than what we expected. In the second quarter of 2017 we expect these expenses which we defined as R&D and SG&A expenses adjusted for equity-based compensation to be flat to slightly down compared with the first quarter reflecting our ongoing cost structure. GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2017 was 14.9 million. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter was 22.3 million compared with 23.1 million in the first quarter of 2016.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2017 was $0.31 compared with $0.36 in the first quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP EPS for the first quarter was $0.46 compared with $0.53 in the first quarter of 2016, all on a fully diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA was 32.5 million for the quarter reflecting a margin of 17.3%. Cash used in operation activity during the first quarter of 2017 was 9.2 million mainly due to working capital needs associated with the growth of the PCB business.

During the first quarter of 2016, cash generated by operating activity was 15.7 million. As of the end of the first quarter of 2017, our net cash position was 133.8 million. Moving on to the outlook for the second quarter of 2017. We expect revenues for the second quarter of 2017 to be in a range of 200 to 210 million and gross margin would be 46% based on our expectation for product mix.

I will now turn over the call back to Asher.

Asher Levy

Thank you, Ran. Before Amichai Steimberg and I take your questions, I just want to close with a few thoughts. Our performance during the first quarter of 2017 was within our planned range and reflect a solid start of the year. Despite the fact that we are at a relatively early stage in year, the results of the first quarter and the outlook for the second quarter give us confidence that we will be able to meet our growth plans for 2017.

Operator, please open the lines for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Jaeson Schmidt from Lake Street Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jaeson Schmidt

I just want to start with a quick clarification, did I hear you correctly that you guys now have increased confidence in the tailwinds for the FPD division that's here.

Asher Levy

That's correct, hi Jaeson, this is Asher.

Jaeson Schmidt

And then just looking at the Q2 guidance, can you help us understand some of the puts and takes between the three segments to get you there?

Asher Levy

Can you repeat the question Jaeson.

Jaeson Schmidt

Can you help us with the puts and takes to get to your Q2 guidance between the three segments.

Ran Bareket

So in general the three should be better than the first one, but the real significant increase should come from the flat panel display.

Jaeson Schmidt

And then the last one from me and I'll jump back into queue. How should we think about OpEx trending beyond Q2?

Ran Bareket

So as I mentioned before, this quarter the OpEx was slightly higher than our expectations and Q2 will be similar to Q1 or even slightly lower than Q1. And from there on you will see the same trend like we had in 2016.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jim Ricchiuti from Needham & Co.

Jim Ricchiuti

Maybe we could start by just if you could remind us of your growth expectations for the year. I think in the past you've talked about all three businesses being up this year, is that something you still see?

Asher Levy

Hi Jim, this is Asher. Yes that's still our assumptions for 2017.

Jim Ricchiuti

Are there changes within the categories, it sounds like you're a little bit more positive on flat panel. Do you have some visibility in that market, would you be willing to maybe give us a sense as to how much that business could be PCP I recognize is a lot more volatile.

Asher Levy

Well, FDP all right, there is a better visibility and we experience acceleration in investment plans related to the Gen 10.5 and above and also Gen 8.6. We also see or we also have better visibility for investment in flex OLED lines. So its several months ago our visibility was looking at something like 25 new flex OLED lines between 2017 and 2018. Now we see higher numbers which gives us more confidence that we will experience stronger momentum in flat panel display.

So that's on FPD. On PCP, if you remember last year we spoke about the adoption of new PCP technology with one of leading smartphone companies adopting mSAP as the new PCP technology modified semi-additive process and we are very happy to know that we see start of an interest in test in this new PCP technology also by other small companies which as was the case in 2016 should be significant opportunity for us.

Jim Ricchiuti

So looking at PCP there's a lot more momentum appears to be coming from new products. I don’t know if you're in a position where you can say, if you look at the products that you introduced in the past year what percentage they might have contributed to the PCP business, it sounds like that's where a lot of the demand is coming from, is that fair to say.

Asher Levy

Yeah, it’s fair to say, I think it would be safe to say that more than 50% of the revenues came from new products. We also as I mentioned in my script we had also great quarter in terms of the automatic optical shaping solutions that is part of what we call enabling solution to enable the production of the mSAP technology.

And that's basically mSAP in general impacted our sales in inspection, AOS as well as direct imaging. And other interesting phenomenon about one third of the inspection systems we sold in PCP in Q1 were related to be automotive industry which reflects a growing trend of the automotive industry looking for or moving to HDI PCP production and looking for better inspection solutions than before.

Operator

Our next question comes from Delos Elder from Jefferies.

Delos Elder

I wanted to ask how much of your revenues today are related to OLED. And what are the expectations for the next few quarters.

Asher Levy

So overall it’s something that is in the range of 30 or even exceeding 30% in the FDP. And the interesting phenomenon is that as we get more and more involved with flex OLED manufacturers we see growing demand for the solutions that we offer, high and far beyond the requirements that we're familiar with from the traditional LCD production process.

Delos Elder

What are some of the next catalysts within the semiconductor division that we should be aware of?

Asher Levy

So clearly it’s the next generation of smartphones which will require advanced packaging for the processor and will further support growth in fan-out application. Another area has to do with MEMS, we see a growing demand for our MEMS, actually both in smartphones, automotive where there is a need for small sensors, IoT. Overall, we see that at least based on the Q1 performance that growth in that division will come from all the sectors we are covering including also for a change the LED sector which was very quiet over the last several years.

The only area where there is some uncertainty is in the high density interconnect fan-out which currently there is mostly one company who moved to production and they depends on order from one company, and it seems that the adoption process for this segment of high density interconnect fan-out is taking a bit longer than expected before.

Delos Elder

Moving on to financial side, you've previously expressed a target of 48% to 50% gross margin. I was wondering if you could help us understand what are the stepping stones to reach this target or that target, is it a certain revenue level, mix or other cost initiatives?

Ran Bareket

So first of all, let me start with the margin that we currently have in Q1, which we are very proud of the 46.4%, if we compare it to almost the same level of revenue last year where we had 45% margins, so that improvement coming from many area. The first one is obviously those product, new technologies that Asher talked about that we are introduced to the market that are traditionally coming with a higher margin and we enjoy that. So that’s the first point. And secondly, some cost reduction activity that we are doing like a common platform and other cost reduction activity that we are doing in the company help us to improve the margin.

Looking forward, if you recall when we presented our financial model, what we aimed to is that when we will be $900 million company and a run rate of $900 million company, we aim to 48% to 50% margin. That was a really tough target, but we are in the process to get there.

Delos Elder

Okay. Thank you. And then finally a question on capital allocation. What are your priorities for the use of cash?

Ran Bareket

So we have capital allocation policy and we are working based on that, which means that everything is on the table. But if you ask us what is the first priority, it's definitely doing an M&A which we are very actively looking to do and then the next M&A and this is the first priority of use of our cash.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Wolf from Barclays.

Joseph Wolf

Thank you. A couple of questions. Want to start just on the OpEx side. Ran, is part of that shekel dollar adjustment or is all of that just higher levels of investment?

Ran Bareket

There is some impact of the shekel that obviously the shekel is stronger against the dollar this quarter. Keep in mind that we are doing hedging, so the impact on the company was -- there was an impact, but it was not that significant. It was -- the higher OpEx was mainly from some increase in investment in R&D as well as some one-time expenses there. And that is it.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. I wanted to go a little bit if you could, you mentioned SD doing well in all of the businesses, except the Fan-Out seems to be still something which could be -- which is going to be strong, but it seems to be slowed down. Could you give us any mix kind of sense right now between the RF and the MEMS as you think about that business this year in terms of where that growth can come from?

Asher Levy

So, let me, hi, Joseph. This is Asher. First of all, let me make sure we look at the same situation in -- you have advanced packaging and you have Fan-Out, and within Fan-Out, you have the high density interconnect and the low IO. So the only uncertainty right now is related mainly to the high density.

There are some issues, ramp up issues, order from customers, end customers. Nevertheless, we still expect to see growth 2017 from advanced packaging, power, MEMS, RF and LEDs. So from all the main sectors we’re covering, we expect to see growth in 2017.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. With the PCB growth and you mentioned the automotive industry as being an interesting one. First of all, in automotive, are you selling to the same vendors and I guess just overall on PCB. If you look at your total addressable market and what the new products have provided you, how much longer can you actually have such a extended growth over the rest of the end market?

Asher Levy

It's a function of two drivers. The first one is the adoption of new PCB technology. Not necessarily the mSAP. The mSAP may be an extreme case of totally changing production process, which requires heavy investment in almost all type of equipment that we provide. So last year, we spoke mainly about mSAP in the context of one company. We are already engaged and received orders for mSAP related investment with another company and there are some first discussions -- early discussion also with another company that is considering going into mSAP production.

Companies, I mean, smartphone companies, not PCB production companies. So that -- mSAP like I said is one extreme case, but any upgrade of technology capabilities as is the case in Automotive is great news for us. But part of that, you have the new products. Some of them are new and improved orders of existing products, which will improve our positioning in the market and some of them are creating additional new opportunities for business that we didn't have before, like the AOS. So the AOS is a product category that we never had before. It's getting to the point that in some cases, it’s enabling for production or advanced PCB technologies and this is totally additional terms to what we experienced before in the PCB market.

Joseph Wolf

Has it increased your total adjustable market for the next three years? I guess I'm just trying to put a ballpark on the, because the growth was so much more than we expected, how excited should we be?

Asher Levy

First of all, Joseph, you know quite well the PCB market. I mean talking of the PCB market about real visibility is very risky. I think that it lists -- the new production technology gives better visibility because those are long term plans that require heavy investment and that's something that cannot dramatically change from one quarter to the next one. So at least in terms of new technologies, we have higher confidence, at least in terms of the higher requirements in the automotive industry as a result of all the trends that you see in automotive recently are also more long term.

The more of what I would say a big area is a little bit more dynamic in terms of potential ups and downs, the traditional markets for the consumer specific like PCs, notebook and that type of markets. But I think that the shift on new PCB production technologies, automotive industry, there are two examples. We believe that it’s longer term in terms of the visibility, but like I said, it would be very difficult to forecast to give an outlook beyond 2017.

Joseph Wolf

Okay. And then just finally, there was optimism on the number of flexible OLED opportunities that are out there. Do you have an update for us, because I think originally OLED was something that was stated as having a potential for a higher percentage of CapEx than you got in the regular FPD market. Is that part of the equation as well or is this still like for like same percentage CapEx of these bills for the flexible OLED?

Asher Levy

Our estimates are that flex OLEDs will require more of the type of solution that we’re providing, just to share with you one example, if you look about inspection for OLED flex displays, we recognize currently. I mean, the number may go up in the very near future, but currently, we identified 14 different inspection points in the production process of flex OLED. Just to put it in the context, when you look at traditional LCD production process, you have about between 8 to 10 inspection points.

So the more we get involved with the production process of flex OLED, we see increased opportunities for the type of solution we develop and provide. On top of that, as I said at the beginning of the year, we were looking at one number in terms of the expected new lines of flex OLED in 2017 and 2018 and now the number is quite higher than it used to be only four five months ago.

Operator

Our next question comes from Timothy Arcuri from Cowen and Company.

Timothy Arcuri

Thank you very much. Okay. I had a couple of questions. So in the semiconductor division, it's down a lot year-over-year but you still seem to think that it's going to grow this year, year-over-year. So I guess that would mean that you would have add like 30 million to 35 million to the current quarterly revenue run rate. And so I guess my question is what's going to drive that. Does that go back to your comment about some of the Fan-Out revenue pushing out into the back half of the year? Is that the issue?

Ran Bareket

Without getting to specific numbers, how much we expect the semiconductor device division to grow, you are right that we are expecting growth in all three divisions. We basically expect growth from all the sectors within the semiconductor device division. Some of that has to do with quite aggressive plans that we have for new product, example, one good example is the Plasma Dicing that was right.

The number of systems that we have on evaluation that we expect them to be converted to our sales between now and the end of the year, that number keeps growing and even though, as I mentioned in the identity Fan-Out, there is -- the progress is slower than expected in all other applications for advanced packaging as well as the other segments that we discussed, we see growth opportunities for 2017.

One additional point, I mentioned during the conference call, the growth in bookings in the semiconductor device division that we experienced in Q1 in comparison to first quarter of 2016 and in comparison to the last quarter of 2016.

Timothy Arcuri

Yes. And I guess just a question on orders. Have you given any thought to providing orders, I mean for a business like yours that has fairly significant lead times, it would be helpful, but I don't know what your thought is there?

Ran Bareket

For some reason, the line has some noise and I couldn't hear the first part of the question. Can you please repeat?

Timothy Arcuri

Sure. So the question really is on giving orders to us, because you do have fairly long lead times and a lot of lead time businesses give us orders. Do you have any plans to give us orders?

Amichai Steimberg

Traditionally, we have not given out specific numbers for the orders. But let me give you the fact that even now, most of our orders are within the quarter, and it changes a lot and it's not necessary that we can say that a specific number, the specific levels of orders indicate very precise numbers. It is true that the pickup that we’re seeing in the FPD translating to better lead time on the FPD. But on the semiconductor and essentially on the PCB, we’re still talking about the ratio of lead times relatively speaking.

Timothy Arcuri

And then I guess last question, you said that OLED is a little more than 30% of the Display Division revenue. You're not saying how much the division is going to grow year-over-year this year, but can you give us an idea of basically OLED versus TFD and sort of what the relative growth rates of those pieces will be? In other words, is TFD going to be down a lot and how much will OLED be up this year, I’m just sort of wondering if you can break between OLED and non-OLED?

Ran Bareket

Yes. We can. Basically what we said is that 30% of the business or about 30% of the business is coming from OLED related investments. It means that the rest is coming from the more traditional technologies, but within that, you need to remember that there are growing opportunities related to the Gen 10.5 and above investment. Those are heavy significant investment and each one represents quite a big opportunity for Orbotech and also some additional investment in Gen 8.6 that we also benefit from them. So, yes, OLED is growing. There is more need for the type of solutions we provide. But don't count down yet the investment in LCD technology, because that’s still quite significant.

Operator

Our next question comes from Harlan Sur from JPMorgan.

Bill Peterson

Yes. Good morning. This is Bill Peterson calling in for Harlan. I’d like to ask a few questions that have already been answered a little bit differently. First on the OLED side, you’ve talked about I think in the past around 2% to 2.5% of capital spending is on your equipment in the case of traditional and more for silicon. And I believe you talked about 3% in the case, three or more percent in the case of OLED. How should we be thinking about that today? Is it more like 4%? What percentage of this can you address with your appointment?

Ran Bareket

Hi, Bill. What we said before if I remember correctly and I think I do remember correctly is that in traditional LCD, we see an opportunity that is about 2% of the total CapEx and in OLED, it's about 2.5% to 3%. What we see right now is that the opportunity in OLED may be even higher than the initial numbers that we provided. And by the way, even when we said 2.5% to 3%, we said that the more we get involved with flex OLED, we see high opportunities.

Actually, we're now in a process of trying to estimate, given some of the exposure that we have to the requirements in inspection, testing and repair of OLED display, what is the new number or the new estimate that we look at or focus for our share of the total investment. I think I gave you one example of the inspection points in flex OLED production, which is higher, maybe even much higher than the initial expectations that we have.

So it's almost like a moving target, but we feel very comfortable with the 2.5% to 3% and now are calculating the new estimates and I hope and expect that it will be higher than the estimates we provided last year.

Bill Peterson

Okay. That’s helpful. In the last quarter, you provided the percentage of bookings that were OLED within FPD and I believe it is 25% and now you’re saying 30% of revenues. Can you share with us the percentage of bookings that were OLED related in the first quarter?

Ran Bareket

Yeah. I think I said that Bill. I said that it was above 30%, both in revenues and in bookings.

Bill Peterson

I guess, can you be more granular, is it half of bookings or how should we think about that?

Ran Bareket

So in the FPD, it’s above 30% in the FPD.

Bill Peterson

Okay. Fair enough. I guess in light of, and this is more of a gross margin question. In light of the back half appearing to be much stronger for semiconductor devices and also considering the growth trajectory, that would kind of put you most likely on the revenue run rate of 900 million. So Ran, 225 or so. Do you think that the gross margin targets that you said earlier, the 48% to 50%, does that become in play, especially in light of semiconductor devices that tend to have higher gross margins than FPD?

Ran Bareket

So definitely one of the important factors of our gross margin is the mix between the different divisions. We mentioned in the past that the SDD and the PCB are coming with a little bit higher than the average margin where the FPD is coming with a lower margin than the average. Not significant, but lower than the average.

So the mix, there is an impact to the mix. So yes, when we will grow the business, we anticipate that the margin will be better. Obviously, we are not giving guidance to the end of the year, but -- and it's hard to say if we will get to the 48%, which is a very tough target. I assume that we are not there yet, but we are aiming there, but definitely whether we will grow the business, the margin will grow as well.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll take our next question from Andrew Abrams from Supply Chain Market Research.

Andrew Abrams

Hi, guys. Question on the SDD side. If you had to estimate how long it takes bookings to turn into revenues, can you give us an idea of what that number is like and has it changed because of any impact on -- from plasma dicing or other products? Does that change on a quarter to quarter basis?

Asher Levy

Hi, Andrew. This is Asher. It takes the same time to from the time we get orders in the semiconductor device division until we ship the equipment, usually it’s between one to two quarters or between one month to four months. So that hasn't changed at all. Specifically with regard to the plasma dicing, because it's a new platform, it's a new solution. As I mentioned, it's being used a lot for evaluations right now. So evaluations in this market normally takes more than a quarter or two. But our experience shows that probably 95% of the evaluations that we have in this market, we are able to convert them to a sale within normal four quarters.

Andrew Abrams

Got it. Okay. And on the FPD side, in terms of large fabs, you’ve announced your BOE project and it sounds like you are either very comfortable or have already gotten bookings on other projects. Is the strength coming from additional work from BOE or are there other projects that you now are booking?

Asher Levy

Okay. First of all, important news, we are starting deliveries of the equipment that was older in the context of the first business that we had. And we mentioned the name of the customer, BOE9. So we’re actually starting the deliveries of the equipment and that’s good news. In terms of additional customers, there are a lot of discussions, but it’s important and we expect to see orders from additional investments related to Gen 10.5 and above in the next few months.

Andrew Abrams

Okay. And you mentioned Gen 8.6. I believe there's only one Gen 8.6 fab that's being developed or being added to. Were you being specific to Gen 8.6 or was that just a general Gen 8 statement?

Asher Levy

That was general Gen 8 statement.

Andrew Abrams

Okay. Thanks. And just lastly on the new products side, the shaping technology. Is there a way you can bracket the shaping technology as a percentage of your divisional business. Is there -- on the PCB side or is it too small to be kind of put in a single perspective?

Asher Levy

Well, it's growing. As I mentioned, that was the strongest quarter ever we had with that type of product. But it's still relatively early in terms of the adoption process for this new AOS category, but within the first quarter, about 15% of the sales revenue and in the PCB were directly related to this AOS category.

Andrew Abrams

Great. Thank you. And I know I always ask this question, but what's the status of the potential shaping product for the LCD space?

Asher Levy

Still in our field test. We have shipped recently in order to – to another leading display company. So still in our field test stage.

Operator

As there are no further questions in the queue, that will conclude today’s Q&A session and I would now like to turn the call back to Mr. Rami Rozen for any additional or closing remarks.

Rami Rozen

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to meeting you in the upcoming conferences. Thank you.

Operator

That will conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation, ladies and gentlemen. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.