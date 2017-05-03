Flowers Foods: This Wilted Rose Can Still Produce 14.5% Engineered Income

Engineered Income Investing Subscribers got an early look at this material.

A faded rose brings memories of better times and perhaps the promise of a future potpourri for enterprising admirers. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has seen growth peak 3 years ago and slow fade. Today, I'll discuss why there is still opportunity to make potpourri, giving the sweet smell of high yield at reasonably low risk.

Company: Flowers Foods, Inc.

Current Price: $18.50

Dividend: $0.64 (3.43%) Ex-div. ~6/1/17

Fair Value: YDP $26.12 (using historical 2.45% yield trend)

YDP $23.27 (using historical 2.75% yield trend)

P/FCF (16.87 current, 20.05 Historical): $23.30 Fair Value

Brief Summary:

Flowers Foods, Inc. offers a reliable dividend (53.65% cash payout ratio) with an opportunity to boost it strongly with covered option writing strategies. Shares are in a slowly rising channel trend, which began last December 9th. Earnings release often results in large moves up or down, recently on 2/14/17 down 9.5%. The next earnings release is due 5/18/17 after market close.

A dividend arbitrage opportunity exists using option premiums on the close-in option contracts across the upcoming ex-dividend date of ~6/1/17. Currently, investors are presented with a reward/risk ratio with a ~38.34% annualized yield rate upside and downside ~9.5%. The current market is $18.65 and the break-even on the arbitrage is $16.84, 9.7% below market with an exposure period of 28 to 44 days. The break-even is below the likely maximum downside potential for the period and the upside is 4X the risk.

Smelling The Roses:

A look at financial metrics for Flowers Foods indicates it is a fading rose, with key values in decline since early 2014. Free Cash Flow growth has slowed but continues to rise slightly. All other key growth metrics are in slow decline.

The good news is that shares are trading well below fair value appraisal based on YDP analysis, traditional Price/FCF ratios, and CapitalCube's recent report on FLO valuation peer comparisons.

Added good news is that FCF has continued a rising trend and dividend payout ratios are steady and safe, with a cash payout ratio of just 53.65%. These numbers, taken together with the long-term declining financial metrics can be summarized as there is no need to panic and still a long time (several quarters or years) to milk the cash cow.

Investors can take advantage of this situation by adopting short-term strategies focused on dividend income yield with boosted income and yield along with reduced market risk by using appropriate covered option writing strategies.

At this time, a risk arbitrage exists by combining the upcoming June $0.16 ex-dividend payout with a buy-write engineered using a deep-in-the-money covered call strike price so as to create a call-away point 6.2% below the current retail market. This deep call-away point makes the risk of continued ownership very low. Failure to call-away by the contract owner before the ex-dividend date of approximately 6/1/17 would insure us of an added $0.16 dividend harvest, reducing the break-even exposure point to 9.7% below current market.

The arbitrage is constructed as follows:

A buy-write using a purchase of shares at the current market of $18.65 and concurrent sale of the 44-day deep-in-the-money covered calls for 6/16/17 $17.50 strike at a premium of $2.65, for a net debit trade cost of $17.00.

The very likely call-away before the ~6/1/17 ex-dividend date results in a net premium of the $17.50 strike minus the net debit cost of $17.00. This is an absolute gain of $0.50 (2.94%) for a holding period of just 28 days (38.39% annualized yield rate of return on your net investment).

In the event the shares are not called away by 6/1/17, you harvest the dividend of an additional $0.16 bringing your total to $0.66 on the $17.00 net debit cost. This is a 3.88% absolute return (32.21% annualized yield rate). The downside risk only exists if no early call away by the contract owner occurs, thus meaning you harvest the dividend and have a break-even cost of $16.84. That is 9.7% below current market with an at risk window of 28 to 41 days. With a potential annual yield of 32% to 38% and a 9.7% reduction of market risk, the investment is very attractive.

Keep in mind that with only a $50 to $66.00 per contract return, the transaction costs of trading less than 5 contracts is very significant. Furthermore, the deep-in-the-money strikes are generally very thinly traded and may not be possible to execute, as well as being illiquid.

An alternative boost if the dividend arbitrage is too illiquid to trade is to write (sell to open) the cash covered puts on the 44-day 6/17/17 $17.50 strike @ $0.30 premium. This is an absolute boost gain of 1.74% (14.47% annualized yield rate). The $17.20 break-even point is 7% below current market.

Similar dividend-option premium opportunities can be expected throughout the year in a large number of quality dividend income equities so that this strategy can be repeated frequently with not just the FLO ticker, but dozens of others as well. Subscribers to Engineered Income Investing are presented dozens of such ideas each year, along with other boosted income with lower market risk generating strategies and opportunities.

