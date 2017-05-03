The Finance Company For An All-Weather Portfolio: Credit Acceptance





Business Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The company's financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The company has two dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans. Under the Purchase Program, the company buys the consumer loans from the dealers (Purchased Loan) and keeps the amounts collected from the consumer.

Investment Thesis: About a month ago our Student Investment Fund class at UCLA Anderson did a company visit to one of the best-performing asset managers in the world, Mohnish Pabrai of Pabrai Investments. In Mohnish's laid back Southern California office, one of our classmates was bold enough to question Mohnish's large bet on the US auto industry. What followed was an hour long schooling that, short of making us look foolish (most of us were doubtful about the bet), would change the way we all considered the auto industry. Leaving out the bits about cars, what was really the most fascinating part was Mohnish's conviction in the "captive finance arms" as he called them of the big auto companies. In his view, even though US car companies trade at mid-single-digit Price-Earnings multiples right now, the CFAs deserve to trade at 15-20x multiples. These companies, he assured us, were built to withstand any economic downturn. The reason for this was far from obvious, and I can guarantee that not a single one of us had considered it.

But here is the rationale: auto loans, in general, are much "safer" investments than something like a mortgage-backed security. The reason is because (this is my own reasoning, after I'd researched it) almost every state will favor the tenant in the event of a home foreclosure. And not only that, but banks who originated the loans don't want the property to be abandoned since it reduces the value of the home. Folks who are in foreclosure are not likely to be kicked off their property, and so, in a nutshell, there is a much greater incentive for a distressed family to default on a home loan than on an auto loan. Auto loans, by contrast, don't carry the same bias towards the consumer. Cars, in general, can be repossessed almost immediately after payments cease to be made. Some of the newer model cars, I've heard, can even be remotely turned off by the title-holder finance company. In short, car-owners don't enjoy the same protections as homeowners, and thus car-owners keep making their payments. Let's not also forget the economic reason for owning a car: getting to and from work. People need their cars to commute, they can sleep in their cars, they can't commute in their beds. Another thing about these CFAs, they are not subject to the same vagaries as the earnings of auto companies. Car companies' earnings are driven by auto sales in the current year. The finance arms of the car companies, however, smooth the earnings from the loans made in any one year over the life of a loan (which is often 4 to 6 years). Therefore, only one sixth or less of the CFAs' earnings in any one year are subject to the whim of auto sales. This makes for an extremely resilient business model.

As Mohnish spoke, something occurred to me: why not simply invest in one of these "Captive Finance Arms" of a car company, did any of them exist as standalone companies? Unfortunately not, he said with a chuckle, after all, that's why they're captive. The rest of our meeting went on, and Mohnish continued to impress us with his market commentary.

But I remained unconvinced that a captive finance arm did not exist by itself. After weeks of searching through tens of thousands of names on every major exchange around the world, my search has finally borne fruit. That fruit is Credit Acceptance. Credit Acceptance has been around since the 1970s, and its business model is to extend credit to low-FICO score borrowers (95% of customers have a score of 650 or below, including some with no credit history). Before you go running for the hills, don't worry, I looked at how they performed through the financial crisis. How CACC performed was almost exactly how Mohnish said they would. From the first day in 2006, to the first day in 2009, CACC's common stock absolutely crushed both the S&P 500 and the XLF (finance ETF) in terms of absolute stock performance, returning positive 1.65% when XLF was down 61% and the general market was down 29%.

When I drilled down into the financials of '08 and '09, I discovered that, far short of decreasing net income, CACC's results only improved (not the case for most of the big banks, and we all know how many of the auto makers performed). I discovered that the source of their competitive advantage was their dynamic risk-readjustment strategy implicit within their scorecard methodology. The moment CACC takes over a loan, or originates one, they start collecting data and are able to use their massive amount of past consumer loan data to make educated guesses on which loans are going to default, and which are not, as a loan seasons. Due to the amount of loans that they service, they are perhaps better at this than anybody else in the world, if we consider that the captive finance arms of major car companies are not extending loans to "bad" credit quality end-customers.

CACC's conservative underwriting and loss assumptions meant that their net income (which forecast some default rate) was too low, and reverted strongly back up when charge-offs were significantly lower than imagined.

To give an example of the power of their business model, in only 3 of the last 10 years did their initial forecast of collections exceed the actual collection rate, in '07, '15, and '16 (with '16 essentially being flat). These years of "underperformance" were followed by strong years of outperformance. We can see that in '09/'10, the forecast variance strongly recovered to 7.5% and 4%, respectively. I believe that this result highlights a fundamental misunderstanding by the market of the degree to which folks need their cars and will continue to make auto loan payments. Only in the depths of '07 did the actual collections rate dip below 70%, and in '08/'09 when the market was still anemic, unemployment was still high, and housing prices were still very low, collections surged back to the high seventies.

Above is a snapshot of CACC's most recent income statement. The numbers tend to speak for themselves, but the business is very high margin, with little to no overhead, and the lion's share of expenses are highly variable, and therefore able to be adjusted in tight squeezes. It is also worth mentioning that CACC's operating strategy builds in a robust margin of safety, based on their highly selective geographic expansion strategy. CACC has found, over time, that it is worth being very selective about what customers they take on, and which they do not. This is their most sacred principle. Rather than go full-bore into a partner dealership and try to drum up every low-credit score loan, they will only take those that score well in their proprietary model. Once a specific dealership does not have any more of those, they will consider expanding to a new dealership. This selectivity has ensured they don't saturate any market.

CACC 2017 E 2016 2015 Finance charges $882.1 $874.3 $730.5 Premiums earned $40.8 $43.0 $48.2 Other income $54.7 $51.9 $46.6 Total revenue $977.5 $969.2 $825.3 Salaries and wages (1) $133.5 $126.5 $116.4 General and administrative (1) $47.3 $48.2 $37.8 Sales and marketing (1) $52.4 $49.4 $45.9 Provision for credit losses $72.4 $90.2 $41.5 Interest $95.5 $97.7 $76.0 Provision for claims $24.1 $26.0 $33.2 Total costs and expenses $425.1 $438.0 $350.8 Income before provision for income taxes $552.3 $531.2 $474.5 Provision for income taxes $205.0 $198.4 $174.8 Net income $347.4 $332.8 $299.7 EBITDA $647.8 $644.2 $564.7 Credit Statistics EBITDA/ Interest 6.79 6.59 7.43 Debt/ Equity 1.26 2.22 2.17 EV/ EBITDA 9.98 10.73 11.28

Relative Valuation: Above is a brief DCF, showing my own estimates for next year's coverage ratios, as well as those from the prior two years.

Out of the two publicly available issuances of CACC's debt, both are high yield, but only one provides a level of spread that far exceeds its peer group, for what, in my view, remains an acceptable level of risk. As mentioned before, given the less-cyclical nature of CACC's business (i.e., the revenue drivers are loans that are generated across a wide range of years, and thus is less prone to the vagaries of the overall auto cycle, than say, a car company), I would question whether or not CACC should even be considered a high yield credit (rated BB-, stable outlook). Below is a snapshot of the DDIS (debt distribution screen in Bloomberg). The relevant bond matures in 2023:

While it's clear that the market is pricing in some negativity for CACC going forward (see the recent Morgan Stanley article regarding the froth in subprime auto lending), it is not immediately obvious that CACC will be the one to falter. Shortly after the negative research report came out from Morgan Stanley, predicting a 50% fall in the prices of used cars over the next 5-10 years, another, more nuanced report came out from Eaton Vance regarding an analyst's view of why the fears of subprime are overdone. But nonetheless, recent weakness in the trading of CACC vs. the market may provide an attractive entry point for a patient investor:

The chart below does an accurate job of portraying CACC's excess spread versus its appropriate peer group.

To juxtapose two comparables; in particular, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) offers 378 basis points less spread annually, but it has been empirically shown that, under stress, borrowers are far less likely to default on their car loans than they are to default on their credit cards. In fact, due to the ability of a consumer to work out their credit card debt, and/or open up a new credit card in perhaps another family member's name, credit cards are one of the first things that consumers default on. The Eaton Vance article previously mentioned asserts that due to the strength of the ABS vehicle's structure, no ABS based on auto loans has ever actually defaulted.

Another comparable to draw a comparison to is CIT Group (NYSE:CIT). In CIT's most recent annual report, earnings were substantially negative (vs. CACC's 32% + margins), debt to equity was at 1.4x (which is similar to what CACC will be next year with its maturing debt), and its free cash flows were only ~ $500M (similar to CACC's free cash flow of $501M); however, CIT Group's 2023 maturing debt has 311 points less spread than CACC's bonds. To me, this reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the market's assessment of relative risk. CIT operates in a highly competitive banking industry in which margins are being pressured by bulge bracket competitors like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and other regionals like U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB). Meanwhile, CACC's resilient margins paint the story of a quiet oligopolist controlling a small niche of the market that nobody really understands.

The statistics above show a strong history of ROE, ROCE, and operating margins. Although we see that there has been some minor decrease in the ROE and ROCE, this is not uncommon, and in fact, the same thing happened leading up to the financial crisis. As more "me too" firms came in and attempted to imitate CACC's strategy, a lot of these firms ended up taking on too much credit risk by going more deeply into sub-prime and were consequently squeezed out of the business after returns ended up faltering. But it is striking to notice that in spite of vastly superior ROE, ROCE, and operating margins, the P/E of CACC's lags the finance industry, and the spread has widened in recent years, while EV/EBITDA's for CACC have remained low compared to financial services but have converged in recent years. I believe this highlights the strong growth in EBITDA's of CACC vs. the industry, at a time when growth for financial companies had been harder to come by.

The chart above drills home the strong free cash flow growth of the company, increasing 67% in only 4 years. The company also has been hesitant to make any acquisitions, as it prefers to grow organically through its tried and true pattern of making strategic alliances with new dealerships. We can also see that the quality of earnings seems to be improving, as the cash flow to net income ratio continues to expand.

The chart above highlights the growth ratios of many of CACC's statistics. Importantly, the revenue growth remains strong. This is critical since earnings and cash flows will all cascade down from revenues. It is rare to see a company that has grown so rapidly have revenue decrease so little, but this speaks to the importance of driving to the US consumer (CACC does not do loans outside of the US). EBITDA continues to also grow at a healthy 14% clip YoY, only down two percentage points from 2011, while net income growth has actually increased to 11% from 10.5%. Hiring also remains strong at CACC, coming in at 13% growth in headcount last year, vs. 20% in 2011. While short-term debt has increased by 53% this year, that is likely a one-time event aimed at locking in a borrowing cost before rates begin to rise. Total debt growth overall has actually decreased from 45% in 2011 to 26% today, while equity growth has gone from 13% in 2011 to 26% today. While it may seem troubling that operating income has dipped from 2011 to today, CACC has gone through this cycle before and has emerged much stronger for it.

Complementing the strong operating and financial statistics on display by CACC, it is also comforting to see the concentration of the bonds among long-term institutional investors such as Principal Financial Group, New York Life, Sun Life Financial, SEI Investments, Allstate, TIAA, Swiss Life, and AIG. Although some of the firms have lightened their exposure to CACC in the recent quarter, overall, these investors are not "traders" who are seeking to take advantage of short-term market fluctuations, and likely would not rush out of the bonds if they were to experience a slight decrease in price. These are long-term investors who are looking for extra spread over a business cycle to help them pay out their life insurance/P&C customers.

CACC also has a long heritage of strong insider ownership. With over 50% of the shares of the company being closely held by insiders, these investors have a stronger incentive to make sure creditors are treated appropriately so that they can continue to borrow on the open market at reasonable rates. Other notable investors include Seth Klarman's Baupost, who owns a $20M stake in the firm. With Mr. Klarman's 20%+ long-term returns, he looks for deep value plays and investments with considerable margin of safety. If he believes the common stock is safe enough for his fund, I believe that going higher up in the capital structure can only be a safer investment.

Above is a snapshot of the CACC 7 and three eighths bond maturing 3/15/2023. As is apparent, the bond carries a spread of 497 bps above the 5-year treasury with a yield to worst of 6.84%. An additional benefit to the bond is its low duration of around 3.36. During this period of rising interest rates, the implication is that this bond will suffer less than the high-yield sector in general (avg duration in the 5's).

Valuation and Revenue Drivers: In their 10-K, CACC breaks out their loan balance by year, and in a separate table, also breaks out the average yield on that loan balance. In yet another table, they break out the term of the loan. I built a revenue forecast by finding the average number of years' term of loans in their portfolio in a year, dividing the loan balance in that year by the term, multiplying by the yield in that year, and adding them as that year's contribution to 2017 revenue. Since the average term in 2013 was 47 months, this will be the farthest back year (on average) whose loans will contribute to 2017 earnings. To estimate 2017 revenues, I used the CAGR of loan growth for the past four years as the driver to forecast what loans would be in 2017, and used a CAGR of the average yield of the portfolio to forecast what the yield would be in 2017. I only forecast to the FYE of 2017, as it is my belief that longer forecasts are all but useless. Above is my one-year earnings forecast analysis, accompanied by fair price based on a conservative handicap of Mr. Pabrai's expert assessment. The assumptions on the cost side were relatively straightforward, based on a percentage of revenues that was shown to be stable over time.

Economic Background: With the Federal Reserve poised to raise rates again, the US economy is firing on all cylinders.

Unemployment is as good as it has been in 10 years, with the rate hovering just under 5%. Although rising rates could hurt equity markets as a whole, I believe that CACC will be able to successfully pass on the cost to consumers, with their new loans. Since most of these loans are fixed rate, I don’t anticipate current loans being at an increased risk of default directly, except potentially for customers who have floating rate debt with other loans outstanding. Additionally, due to the aforementioned fallacious assumption that this company overly depends on auto sales, I do not expect that a year or two or three of slumping auto sales will significantly hurt their revenues. Below are charts showing how CACC performed through the past recession, as well as their stock price resilience over time.

Investment Risks: The main investment risk involved is the credit risk coming from the underlying portfolio of loans, as well as the interest rate risk implied by the Fed's hints that it plans to raise rates two more times this year. If the economy worsens, this could eventually impact the existing portfolio of loans negatively. Similarly, if the scorecard methodology gets worse, or fails to accurately forecast losses, or if new management does not know how to properly expand the company, there is operational risk. Finally, although I doubt if any analyst has the ability to predict "peak auto sales" with any degree of accuracy (kind of like calling the top of the stock market), if the auto sales do slump for three to four years in a row, I'd expect this to have a negative result.

Recommendation: CACC is a buy for the finance sleeve in an appropriate increment (recommend no more than 1%).

Past-recession, financial performance:

Eaton Vance

Disclosure: I am/we are long CACC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.