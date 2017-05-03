Edgewater Technology's (EDGW) CEO Jeffrey Rutherford on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Edgewater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGW)

Paul McNeice

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Edgewater Technology's first quarter 2017 financial results call. I am here today with Jeffrey Rutherford, Edgewater's Chairman, Interim President and Interim CEO and Timothy Oakes, Edgewater's Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that today's call may contain forward-looking statements as described under the Securities Act. Investors are cautioned that such statements could involve risk and uncertainty that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations with respect to such statements. These types of statements and the underlying factors related to these statements are listed and are reported in filed information with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as in the company's press release that was distributed earlier this morning. The statements made during today's call are made only as of the date of today's call and the company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jeff.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Thanks, Paul. Good morning, everyone and thanks for joining the call. Before Tim gets into the first quarter results, I'd like to make some comments regarding Edgewater. The good news for shareholders is that we have three value creating operating units, all operating in good markets and each has executable opportunities to enhance their values.

Their intrinsic value will be increased through strategic investment in sales and marketing to increase revenue growth beyond the applicable units underlying market growth and through continued expense reductions and focus on consulting utilization.

The second, but just as important, the company is comprised of smart hard working employees who have the mindset to do the right thing and are clearly focused on creating value for stakeholders.

Subsequent to the change in the board composition and my appointment, the unit operating management and corporate staff have been focused on identifying the growth profile for each operating unit and then we build robust financial models utilizing those growth strategies.

We then use those financial models to calculate the intrinsic value of the individual operating units and the consolidated company. We are using those models and the intrinsic values to set the strategic path for the company to enhance value for our shareholders.

In summary, the very good news is that the three operating units are all value creators and we have clear strategies to continue to enhance those values.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Tim to review the first quarter performance.

Timothy Oakes

Thank you, Jeff. Good morning, everyone. Before we begin with our detailed comments, we just like to highlight that at a high level there are quite a few unusual nonrecurring charges that somewhat model our first quarter operating performance.

The biggest outliers being approximately $3.4 million in severance related charges associated with the termination of two of the companies named executive officers. 666,000 in expenses associated with the Ancora consent solicitation, which includes 237,000 of cost reimbursement for the consent solicitation expenses incurred by Ancora during their campaign and 604,000 in expenses associated with changes in our estimates regarding the amount of contingent consideration to be paid under ongoing earnout arrangements.

Outside of these charges, the adjusted operating results for the first quarter of 2017 were in line with our expectation. Service revenue of 25.1 million finished within our guidance range of 25 million to 26 million and that recurring operations reflect the targeted increase in investment in sales and marking expenses in a proactive attempt to combat current channel despite top line revenue growth.

Moving on to a more detailed look at our first quarter financial results, total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was 29.1 million, compared to 31.9 million in the first quarter of 2016. While service revenue during the first quarter of 2017 totaled 25.1 million, compared to 28.2 million in the year ago quarter.

The decline in comparative quarterly year-over-year service revenue reflects the disruption we're seeing in the marketplace as customers evaluate the clouded option strategies. Oracle and Microsoft continue to focus on and accelerate the release of cloud based applications, while customers have been more selective as to when, where and how they move into the cloud as compared to continuing with on premise based applications.

Software revenue was 2.5 million during the first quarter of 2017, up from 2 million in the year ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in software revenue is attributable to an increase in Dynamic CRM license fees and to a lesser extent an increase in Dynamic AX software sales. Despite the increase in reported first quarter 2017 software revenue, we would like to remind investors of the volatile nature of our software revenue, the timing of which and the associated accounting recognition methodology applied is subject to the purchasing habits of our customers.

With respect to other standard quarterly revenue metrics, we note that our annualized service revenue for billable consultant was 365,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 358,000 in the first quarter of 2016. Changes in this reporting metrics are for the most part driven by fluctuations in our total service revenue mix as well as the consistency of our standard billing rates during each of the comparable quarterly periods.

We entered into first time engagements with 23 new customers during the first quarter of 2017, compared to 35 new customer engagements in the first quarter of 2016. Service revenue generated by our top 10 customers during the first quarter of 2017 represented 25% of total service revenue, compared to 27% in the first quarter of 2016. No individual customer represented more than 5% of our total service revenue during the first quarter of 2017, while one customer represented more than 5% of our total service revenue during the first quarter of 2016.

Breaking down quarterly service revenue by individual offerings, during the first quarter of 2017, Ranzal represented 54% of total service revenue, Fullscope represented 33% and classic consulting represented 13%. In the year ago quarter, Ranzal represented 55% of total service revenue, Fullscope represented 29% and classic consulting represented 16%. From a point of reference, Ranzal's service offering primarily focuses upon our Oracle EPM service offerings and the Fullscope's service offering primarily focus on Microsoft Dynamics AX as well as Microsoft CRM.

At the end of the first quarter of 2017, we maintained 361 total billable resources, which include 20 contractors. This compares to billable headcount 425 including 44 contractors at the end of the first quarter of 2016. The comparative reduction in billable consultant headcount including our usage of contractors is attributable to our proactive management of billable resources in accordance with our forward looking service revenue expectations. The management has come in the form of selective staff trimming and normal attrition.

Total gross margin in the first quarter of 2017 was 34%, which is consistent with total gross margin for the first quarter of 2016. Similarly, gross margin related to service revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was 35%, which is also consistent with the first quarter of 2016. The relative consistency in both total gross margin and service gross margin during the first quarter of 2017 is primarily attributable to the comparative quarterly decrease in billable consultant headcount including contractors, which decreased by 64 resources on a year-over-year basis and to a lesser extent a slight improvement in billable consultant utilization. Our billable consultant utilization rate for the first quarter of 2017 was 74%, compared to 73% in the first quarter of 2016.

Moving on to SG&A expense, SG&A expense, excluding the previously mentioned unusual nonrecurring charges we recorded during the first quarter of 2017 totaled 9.9 million, which is consistent with 9.9 million in the year ago quarter. SG&A expense in the first quarter of 2017 reflects an increase in salary and marketing expenses including salaries and wages and commissions and to a lesser extent an increase in bonus related expenses. These increases were offset by a decrease in occupancy in utility related expenses.

Nonrecurring operating expenses recorded by the company during the first quarter of 2017 include the following. Severance charges, we recorded approximately 3.4 million in severance expense associated with the termination of two of the company's named executive officers during the first quarter of 2017. The accrued severance costs are in accordance with the provisions of existing employment agreements. Payments to be made in connection with the accrued severance costs are expected to be made during the second quarter of 2017.

Consent solicitation expenses, we recorded approximately 666,000 in expenses associated with the Ancora Advisors consent solicitation process. Included in the 666,000 of expenses approximately 237,000 of consent solicitation expenses incurred by Ancora, which were reimbursed to Ancora by the company. Changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, we routinely evaluate the performance of our acquisitions against their established earnout financial measures. Our earnout agreements are structured in a manner which requires the acquired companies to generate meaningful year-over-year growth in both revenue and EBITDA in order to achieve additional contingent consideration.

During the first quarter of 2017, in connection with our periodic reviews, we reported an increase in operating expenses of 604,000 in connection with an increase in our estimates for the fair value of contingent consideration to be earned in connection with the 2015 acquisitions of M2 Dynamics and Zero2Ten. We anticipate that these earnouts will be finalized and settled by the company during the second quarter of 2017.

We are reporting 808,000 in depreciation and amortization expense during the first quarter of 2017, compared to 1 million in the year ago quarter. The decrease in comparative quarterly periods is primarily attributable through reduction in the amortization expense recorded against the identified intangible assets associated with our 2015 acquisitions. Other expense net was 233,000 in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 625,000 in the year ago quarter.

The decrease in this reported amount is in large part due to reduction in the expense associated with the periodic recognition of the discount applied against the company's estimate of contingent consideration to be earned by the stockholders of the companies we acquired in 2015. To a lesser extent, the reported amount is also affected by foreign currency gains and losses.

The company is reporting an income tax benefit of 2.9 million, representing an effective income tax rate of 52% during the first quarter of 2017. This compares to an income tax benefit of 490,000, representing and effective income tax rate 39% in the first quarter of 2016. An increase in our first quarter 2017 effective income tax rate is primarily attributable to $420,000 tax benefit associated with the company's first quarter 2017 adoption of ASU 2016-09 related to the accounting for the treatment of stock based compensation.

Net loss during the first quarter of 2017 was 2.7 million or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of 763,000 or $0.06 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2016. The change in periodic net loss is in large part attributable to the nonrecurring charges associated with the named executive officers severance charges, the consent solicitation expenses and the changes in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration.

With respect to our non-GAAP financial measures, adjusted EBITDA totaled 313,000 and 1.1% of total revenue, compared to 1.4 million and 4.3% of total revenue in the year ago quarter. Additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures including a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures can be found in the press release we issued earlier this morning, which is also available on the investor relations sections of our website.

On March 31, 2017 cash and cash equivalents totaled 17.7 million as compared to 19.7 million on December 31, 2016. Cash flow used in operations during the first quarter of 2017 was 3.7 million, compared to cash flow used in operations of 5.2 million during the first quarter of 2016. Accounts receivable balances including unbilled AR totaled 25.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017, compared to 25.7 million as of December 31, 2016. Our DSO metric related to billed AR was approximately 64 days as compared to 62 days at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Finally, a closing comment regarding our stock repurchase program, which expires in September 2017. We did not have any repurchases activity under the program during the first quarter of 2017. As of March 31, 2017 there remains approximately 8.7 million of purchase authorization under the program.

With that, I'll now turn the call back to Jeff.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Thanks Tim. As Tim described we have certain challenges within our markets as ERP and EPM systems transfer to cloud solutions. Coming from 20 plus years of making decisions from a buyers perspective relative to system solutions, I know that every company's decision makers are looking for a trusted advisor to support the decision making process. That is what it does and that is our opportunity. In times of disruption, the best advisors will be the winners and it is our focus to be the best advisors.

With that now, we'll take any questions.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning. Hello?

Timothy Oakes

Hi, Lee.

Lee Jagoda

So just starting with SG&A and I know, Jeff you said, you started building these value models for each of the segments. Can you talk about whether you've come up with sort of a targeted goal for SG&A as a percent of sales or service revenue?

Timothy Oakes

I guess, Lee, I'll jump on that before Jeff jumps on that. From my perspective you look at where we've trended for SG&A as a percentage of total revenue and I'm going to strip out the nonrecurring charges. I mean we run fairly high to peers, we've been at about 30% and if you look at what the intended road map was that prompted the changes within the board level, changes within the management level, the obvious stated goal is to de-lever that SG&A expense as a percentage of total revenue and bring it back down.

Is there a specific goal? No, not at this time, I think that's still an evolutionary process as to where we are in the evolution process and bringing everyone else up to speed. But clearly you will hopefully - can't make an absolute statement, but you will - as we go through and evaluate what are necessary, what are unnecessary SG&A expenses for the company to run at properly scaled, properly set, it is our anticipation that we will start to reduce that number or reduce that run rate as a percentage - as per what the historical percentage has been.

Jeffrey Rutherford

And Lee, from my perspective, I look at SG&A a little differently. And it's good way the company reports internally and this rolls into our segment reporting, is there are G&A costs that are strategic and G&A costs that are fortunate. So what's within our operating units are the selling costs and the G&A costs that support the selling and the operating units, so those costs are inherently strategic because they are designed to drive sales, gross profit and value. And then in the corporate group there - it's compliance oriented, so the primary purpose of those costs are compliance, customer service, internal and external customers and then the third goal of the management of those costs would be efficiency. So we're always going to be looking for efficiency within the compliance groups and we're going to look for productivity within the operating groups.

Now, what you're going to see in '17 within the operating groups is some increase in selling and marketing costs for various reasons. On the full score band if you look at Microsoft ERP and CRM systems and their potential growth, it's high single digit, low double digit growth, we're not there yet. One of the reasons we're not to that level is we need to invest some cost into selling and marketing and we're doing that and that group has done a really good job of growing that business and there's great potential there. They're in a very, very good market at this point in time. The same can be said about the Classic Consulting group, very good workforce, very innovative relative to digital transformations and so forth, probably beyond my knowledge of what they do, they do a very good job and we're investing in them also for growth.

The third which is Ranzal business, which is the Oracle business and everybody, knows the issue at Oracle with the transformation within Oracle relative to ERP and EPM. The consolidation of those groups has been disruptive within the marketplace. Even they, I think, Tim, correct me if I'm wrong, have low single digit growth rate.

Timothy Oakes

Oracle application, low single digit to flat.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Yeah, and so that's we're experiencing and so there's a transformation going on within Oracle EPM. But the EPM business is not going away. They still have a very robust system and if you look at Gartner, they're still rated the highest system and so forth. They're going to have to work through their issues, we have to work through with them and the expectation going forward would be mid single digit. I think the growth for EPM is predicted to be in the near future is in that mid single digit rate. We would expect because of our partnership with who we're partnered with to grow a little bit higher than that, above what the market grows at. So that's where I say that, in my introductory comments that we're in three very good markets. One is a little disrupted right now, but Oracle is a very good company. They'll come through us and we need to adapt to what they're doing and we'll be able to grow with them, along the way we're going to have make whatever adjustments we need to make. So that's a long winded answer to your question about the percentage of SG&A, but we look at it a little differently. So we're always looking at efficiency for the compliance and we're looking for productivity on the strategic end relative to SG&A.

Lee Jagoda

Okay and that actually leads into my next question. So with regard to Oracle, if they're shifting more towards bundling ERP and EPM into one service for the customer, they're likely having some situations where you've got one implementation provider doing the service for both sides of the install. Are you seeing any share shift in the market where Ranzal might not be getting the opportunity they would have normally gotten because there's someone doing both the ERP and EPM implementation on the Oracle system?

Jeffrey Rutherford

I can't tell you that. I could tell you that it's our belief that cloud EPM has actually slowed down, right. From a customer's perspective let's take it through. If you're an Oracle customer ERP and you're in the cloud, you're probably in the cloud in EPM. There we would like to be the EPM consultant right. I don't know how much of that's going on, so I - what we see right now is there's very little activity. It's increasing, but it's relatively low in cloud adoption of EPM for Oracle. We still are playing in the on premise business and that's still going to be a majority of our business for '17.

Timothy Oakes

And Lee, if I could just jump in for one quick second, right. So if you just think of Oracle as the whole regardless if you split ERP or EPM, there is disruption in their entire channel. I mean there's disruption on the ERP side as well where their customers are evaluating, taking the time to evaluate what the adoption strategy is, so it's not necessarily singly focused on a split between ERP and EPM which is causing disruption, I believe it's universally within that channel, front end and back end. Could we lose market share because of the bundling of those services? Yes, we could. I think it's too early for us to really give a definitive clear answer as to yes, we are or no, we aren't. But I think overtime I think obviously that picture will become a bit clearer to us, but today I think really everybody in terms of a service provider regardless if you're EPM or ERP is kind of battling those disruptive headwinds right now as they search for market share to protect market share and to drive growth.

Lee Jagoda

Okay and I've got a few more questions, I can either jump back in the queue or keep going. Just let me know what's better?

Timothy Oakes

Go ahead, Lee.

Lee Jagoda

Okay, so the next would be strategy in terms of - any changes of strategy I guess in terms of the use of the net cash on the balance sheet.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Well, the initial use is going to be in earnouts, the call on earnouts in the second quarter. We do anticipate generating cash this year and we'll land up in [indiscernible] basis in a similar situation.

Timothy Oakes

Yeah, I think Lee, from a cash flow perspective, I think you would expect on a quarterly basis that we will continue to move and have inflow as we have, right. Q1 is always a cash outflow quarter for us and then we gradually rebuild cash as we through 2, 3 and 4, ending up in a positive cash flow position at the end of the year. In terms of usage of cash, as Jeff mentioned, we have the two earnouts that we will look to settle in the second quarter. We have the final earnout for - or the singular final earnout for M2 which conclude as well as the single final earnout for Zero2Ten, which concluded in the middle of March, so those will be paid out. We have the repurchase program authorization, certainly as we have in the past we will continue to be opportunistic in terms of the usage of that repurchase authorization. And historically we've also said that we would be opportunistic from an acquisition point of view. Obviously, where we are right now, today we're still in the evaluation mode, so I think that is probably on the back burner from my opinion, from my point of view, but those are primarily what would be our usage of cash at this point in time.

Lee Jagoda

And Tim could you just remind me if all the earnouts are met, what's the cash outlay for that?

Timothy Oakes

All three approximately a little over 8 million.

Lee Jagoda

8 million, okay and I guess more of a global question. Throughout this whole strategic process, have you noticed any either customer disruption or consultant disruption that has impacted the business one way or the other?

Jeffrey Rutherford

I'm sure it's happened. It hasn't been significant and not to affect us. I think the bigger affect is what's going on at Oracle right now. But we're not naïve, we understand that the change sometimes cause people to be nervous. I'm sure customers or I'm sure competitors use it against us in the market place to some extent and that's what we have to manage through. And I believe that we do have because of the good - because we have very good people and I can't emphasize this enough. We have good people who are doing good things for customers. That will win out ultimately. We need to work through our strategic direction issues and we will do that accordingly and what we're calling on our people to do is to keep doing the good work they're doing for the customer base, keep selling and keep doing their job. And that's what they've done. And I'll tell you from a personal perspective, all the people in the company that I've interacted with, I'm - every day I'm more encouraged by the people who work for Edgewater.

Lee Jagoda

Great and then Jeff one last one for me. So I know you just recently joined and there was an AK with your initial compensation package, but to the extent you're successful in realizing significant shareholder value in this process either through some breakup transaction or just driving the business forward and making it a larger company. How are you incented should you be successful?

Jeffrey Rutherford

Yeah, Lee I'm going to use you to negotiate with the board from now on. Look, I'm incented to create value. That's what I've done at every job I've been at and that's been my history. What gets me - I've got this theory and everybody in the - the guys in the room are going to roll their eyes when I say this. My theory is that small medium sized public companies do themselves the service by not doing the type of modeling we're doing and have a real clear picture of value creating assets, value strained assets and build a strategy accordingly. And the good news here of all the companies I've been at and have done that is this one's real clear. The good news here is that the three assets, the three operating assets we have are value creator that's unusual.

It's great, but it's unusual with public companies. And they all have clear intrinsic values, right. Then there's the corporate pause which then is the compliance - it's compliance in nature and it destroys the certain level of that value and that's how you get to the consolidated evaluation. So my compensation right now is what's in the proxy. When we get through with what we're doing, one way or another the interim tag has taken off my title then we'll work through that. I trust the board to do the right thing, but that's not I'm looking for, that's not what - that's not what gets me going in a morning. What gets me going in a morning is to help the company reach its value equation, to increase its value and therefore the shareholders profit from that. I'm a shareholder too, so I would participate on it from a shareholder perspective.

Lee Jagoda

Sounds great, thank you very much.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Thanks, Lee.

Jeffrey Rutherford

We don't have any closing comments at this time. Tim, you have any?

Timothy Oakes

Yeah, the only thing I would highlight is just from a company perspective in terms of what's coming up down the road. Company's annual meeting will be held on June 14 and our Q2 2017 earnings call will be held on Wednesday, July 20.

Jeffrey Rutherford

Okay, that's it. So thanks for participating in the call. And have a great day.

