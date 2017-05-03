DexCom And Hanesbrands: Stock Price Action Being Driven By Speculative Trading

Today got off to a poor start, although major market indices have recovered the day's earlier lows. The market has been especially unkind to two companies within the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP), including DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

Source: Google Images

DexCom is known for the company's DexCom G5 Mobile and G4® Platinum products, which provide for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers. The potential global market for DexCom is substantial as the company's products are seeking to provide CGM systems and monitoring for both Type 1 and 2 diabetes patients.

DexCom's results yesterday came in at $142.3 million for revenues and -$0.49 per share for earnings. Revenues missed by just over $2 million and earnings beat by a penny. Today, the stock price has steadily traded down over nine percent, approaching five times normal volume.

Profit taking by short-term speculators has surfaced as the stock price had an 11 percent run-up from April 18 th. Some longer-term holders may also be lightening up a bit, especially from positions entered below the $60 per share level.

For the LLGP, the average purchase price, including transactions costs, stands at $63.60 per share. On a unit cost basis, this position is one of the smallest within the entire portfolio. As such, no management activity is being considered today, nor will it be as long as the position remains at this level. DexCom is a core long-term holding, the only current healthcare sector position.

Nonetheless, it is challenging to say the least as short-term speculators and others hit the sell button. My sense from the earnings transcript call was that expectations for new Medicare clients adding to revenues was being to eagerly anticipated. Additionally, the fact that the Medicare process once in place would also lead to a change in the revenue model, also likely added some pause, as it will take time for this model to pay off.

For clarification, investors may remember that Medicare provided criteria for coverage of DexCom's G5 CGM system earlier in the first quarter. This included eligible Type 1 or 2 diabetes patients, as well as parameters for multiple daily injections or the use of a continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion pump, among others.

Management made it clear during the call that these criteria alone was not sufficient for the company to begin to market and/or engage with eligible patients interested today. The final factor necessary to begin accepting patients through Medicare involves the decision for local coverage which will provide an explanation around the Medicare benefit coverage which have been established. The example given was that Medicare already has provided that a patient needs to be taking four fingersticks a day through its criteria, but there is a lack of guidance to document this. The local coverage decision will provide this documentation, specifically, the requirements to document the four fingersticks per day.

As this discussion took place, DexCom also announced that the company currently has over 10,000 perspective new Medicare patient opportunities in its pipeline. This number is prior to any marketing or promotional activities for Medicare availability. Analysts spent some time on looking for insights into how quickly these prospective patients could be integrated into the company's revenues. As stated, this will require a new model as upfront total collections of product costs will not occur, but rather be proportionally received.

The example given included a $1,500 to $2,000 startup new patient cost. The commercial business typically would recognize this cost as revenue for each patient. With new patients under Medicare, the expectation is that about 15-16 percent of the total product cost range would be recognized monthly, with a 13-month period to recover in full. As the company scales and ramps up patients, even beyond the current 270,000 target, a stronger proportion of Medicare patients will lead to a differing revenue growth impact than previously experienced.

The other important factor discussed on the call included the company's relationships with its pump partnerships. The focal point here was on the slowing of new patient adds from these partnerships. Management stated that over the past 12 months, DexCom's quarterly new patient mix was at two-thirds multiple daily injection (MDI), whereas in the past, pump partners had driven 60 percent of the new patient growth. Management also reiterated that the MDI market is substantially larger.

Other analysts raised the topic of the potential for acquiring a pump partner. DexCom stated that this is not a focus and pump partnerships could change depending upon new patient MDI adds. DexCom also is looking forward to the continued messaging towards the Multiple Daily Injections and Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Diabetes, or DIaMonD study, which is providing documentation on benefits to MDI patients utilizing the DexCom CGM without a pump.

This call provided a lot of good transparency and information for markets to digest. Judging from today's reaction, traders have the day, while some longer term investors may be rethinking the magnitude of their positions due the added uncertainties.

The most important outcome from the call for me is that revenue growth will not be the same as in the past. Additionally, it will not be easily forecasted either in the short term. Management stated that the process to gain the local coverage decision is underway. The expectation is that it may involve two to four regions throughout the nation, and the hope is that it could be in place in the second quarter.

As new patient growth weighs, future revenue estimates are not certain, and the Medicare criteria still requires a next step before new patients can be added. Today's sell-off is easily justified for short-term speculators.

For long-term investors, the opportunity has not changed, nor has the company's vision and objectives. Long-term investors need to remain focused on the big picture, which will involve non-linear challenges as DexCom is facing in the U.S. This also will be prevalent in other countries, within Europe, notably Germany, and others.

I may rethink buying at the mid-$70 level based on today's action. But it would be a very small amount as there still remain multiple factors from the new administration which could impact shares, as well as other speculative competitive pressures, namely Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Source: Google Images

Most investors are quite familiar with Hanesbrands. The company is listed as a leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel, globally. Major brands include Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, among many others. At some point, many of us have worn one of these brands so from an investment perspective it is not a far stretch to have a sense of the business.

Yesterday, the company announced its quarterly results with revenues of $1.4 billion and earnings per share, on an adjusted basis, at $0.29 per share. Revenues were in-line and the adjusted earnings per share result beat estimates by a penny.

I have to admit that it appears that today's selling pressure is unjustified, and rather is purely the result of short-term speculators moving the stock. Ever since the company's fall in early February, the stock has traded in a pattern with the low $20 per share level serving as a floor. Since the February decline, the company's recent breakthrough above the $22 per share level has been the highest.

Ironically, management's guidance remained constant during the call, and commentary actually revolved around the strengthening trends for the company's innerwear and activewear operating segments. Analysts even increased their expectations for adjusted earnings per share upon the revision for the upcoming June and September quarterly reports.

A major item of discussion on the call was related to management's newly implemented Booster project, which is expected to build over the next two years at an annual basis of $100 million of net cost savings and $300 million of incremental cash flow from operations by 2019. It was clarified that these expectations were on top of the $30 to $40 million of supply chain efficiency gains and on top of the remaining synergies from prior acquisitions.

The primary impacts to organic sales declines was related to a major customer's physical store closures. Analysts did question whether any acceleration of store closures could impact the current fiscal year's performance, but management was clear that the first quarter reflected the bottom.

Investors are encouraged to review the earnings transcript call, but the majority of the back-and-forth with management and analysts was mundane to say the least as the company met expectations, despite Booster project additional costs, and reiterated consistent guidance from the fourth quarter.

Today's decline has placed Hanesbrands stock price at less than 10 times 2018 forecasted earnings. Even at $22 per share, the company would still be trading around 10.3 times earnings. The story for Hanesbrands is seemingly improving, as organic growth is expected to get back on track for the year. Cotton costs reflect less than six percent of the total, so concerns regarding the recent increases impacting margins are not warranted.

The company is expected to keep an acquisition strategy in place as it continues to move toward its near-term objectives. The company's gross debt to EBITDA did increase during the quarter to 4.7 times EBITDA from 4.4 times. The current free cash flow yield stands at close to 12 percent as today's price has plummeted.

It should be noted that the Booster project is related to the company's objectives of reducing costs and increasing cash flows, but is not predicated on acquisitions. Therefore, future deals could additionally be accretive and/or positive for cash flows.

Increasing cash flows to the tune of $300 million should be welcomed by investors as, as even after paying dividends and buying back stock, Hanesbrands still had over $400 million in cash from the last 12-month period. Combined, $700 million in excess cash could easily be used to reduce leverage and/or return value to shareholders.

My takeaway from the call was that management's newly initiated Booster project opens up stronger potential for both the company's improvement to its capital structure and for returning value to shareholders. The quarter's results were inline and even exceeded expectations on the bottom line despite increased expenses of $0.02 per share from the Booster project.

Today's sell-off is purely related to traders taking advantage of the short-term range which has been prevalent ever since the early-February collapse. My purchase price for Hanesbrands, including transaction costs was $21.10. Similar to DexCom, this is one of the smaller weighted positions in the LLGP. I am content to hold for now, as the company's path for 2017 is off to a solid start.