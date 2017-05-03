NewStar Financial's (NEWS) CEO Tim Conway on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NewStar Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWS)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Brown – Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Corporate Development

Tim Conway – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Bray – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steven Kwok – KBW

John Rowan – Janney

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Mr. Robert Brown, Managing Director. You may begin.

Robert Brown

Thanks, Becky, and welcome to our earnings conference call where we will discuss NewStar Financial’s first quarter 2017 results. We’re pleased you could join us. Thanks for participating. I’m joined today by Tim Conway, NewStar’s Chief Executive Officer; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Bray.

Before I turn the call over to Tim to discuss our results, I need to remind you that we’ve posted a presentation in the Events & Presentations section of our website, which can be accessed by selecting the News & Noteworthy section in the main navigation bar found at the top of our Home page at www.newstarfin.com. Also available on our website is our financial results press release, which was filed on Form 8-K with the SEC this morning. This presentation and our financial results press release contain additional materials related to this conference call that we may refer to during our remarks today, including information with respect to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

This call is also being webcast simultaneously on our website and a recording of the call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Time today. Our press release and website provide details on accessing the archived call. Also before we begin, I need to inform you that statements in this earnings call, which are not historical facts, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding future performance, including expectations regarding growth, expense, reductions and dividends involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond NewStar’s control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.

Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, strategic plans, objectives, future performance, financing plans, dividend policy, market conditions and overall business. As such, they are subject to material risks and uncertainties, including the general state of the economy, our ability to compete effectively in a highly competitive market, the continued success of our strategic relationships, the market price of our stock from time to time and other investment opportunities available to us. As well as the impact of laws and regulations that govern non-depository commercial lenders, investment managers and businesses generally.

More detailed information about these and other risk factors can be found in our press release issued this morning, and in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and as updated by any risk factors contained in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. NewStar is under no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of information, future events or otherwise, except when required by law. NewStar plans to file its Form 10-Q with the SEC on or before May 10, 2017 and urges its shareholders to refer to that document for more complete information concerning the Company’s financial results.

Now, I’d like to turn the call over to Tim Conway, NewStar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Tim Conway

Thanks, Rob. Good morning and thanks for joining the call today. I’ll focus my comments on our results, market conditions and our progress on key priorities as we continue to emphasize asset management activities and explore ways to accelerate the growth of that segment. John Bray will then discuss our financial results and I’ll close with a review of our outlook for the rest of the year. Despite making progress in key areas, our operating results were mixed in the first quarter. Some negative marks on liquid loan values and an uptick in credit costs incurred to resolve a legacy workout overshadowed increases in asset management income and fee revenue from capital markets activities.

Following significant improvement in the fourth quarter loan values retreated somewhat in the first quarter resulting in negative marks on loans held in fair value and loans held for sale, which have increased as a percentage of our investment portfolio as we build the asset management business. Net income was $1.4 million for the quarter, down from $10.3 million last quarter and $4 million in the same period last year. We increased book value by $0.09 to $15.21. The increase – the decrease in earnings was also driven by lower revenue compared to last quarter, as core interest income fell on lower average balances.

Lower interest income was due largely to a $363 million decrease in average loan and investment balances resulting from the transfer of $485 million of loans held for sale in connection with the launch of the Berkeley Fund. After recognizing $9.6 million of unrealized gains and mark-to-market adjustments in the fourth quarter, we saw asset values normalized somewhat in the first quarter resulting in $2.9 million of negative marks on the portfolio. Despite the seasonal slowdown in market activity, we got a boost from capital markets related revenue, which increased by $2 million from last quarter.

Asset management fees were also up in the quarter due to fees earned on the new Berkeley Fund. Excluding non-recurring items core operating right revenue was more solid, but still reflected a decrease in interest income, as we managed the balance sheet patiently in the current pricing environment. Total liquidity was approximately $200 million at quarter end, including excess cash that has been invested on a temporary basis in approximately $80 million of liquid assets which are held for sale.

We have not yet fully deployed the proceeds generated from the divestitures in 2016 for several reasons including our strategy to emphasize feepaying, AUM over balance sheet lending programs and to return as much capital to shareholders as possible, as well as our determination to hold the line on pricing and deal terms in a challenging market. We achieved our cost save targets in the first quarter’s operating expenses were $11.6 million, down about 30% from the first quarter of last year as expected.

Our investment pays reflected a combination of the seasonal slowdown with continued discipline around pricing and credit as direct lending volume decreased to $330 million compared to $628 million last quarter and $300 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Overall market conditions led to tighter spreads and an erosion in the quality of some transactions over the past year or more. In this type of market environment, we’re always conservative and careful to maintain our credit selection and pricing discipline, even when it results in slowing our pace of investment which was evident to a degree in the first quarter.

Despite the pressure on spreads, our selectivity enabled us to originate senior middle market loans with average yields of 6.6% in the first quarter, which clearly reflect significant value relative to the liquid loan markets and other fixed income alternatives. Currently, we estimate we are earning in nearly 200 basis point premium to comparably rated large cap loans.

And looking at the current pipeline, we see some positive signs for deal flow improvement that should lead to better opportunities for growth in AUM in the second quarter. While I was disappointing with quarterly earnings, we made some meaningful progress on our key priorities. We fully ramp the new $500 million Berkeley Fund that was launched in the fourth quarter. The fund employs and investment strategy focusing on middle market direct lending similar to the Arlington and Clarendon funds.

Our ability to pre-ramp portfolios on our balance sheet is an important competitive advantage for us when marketing to potential investors. We also launched a flagship co-mingled fund with an initial target of $500 million of equity which can be levered up to 1 time and began marketing similar strategies for separate accounts. Although it is too early to discuss the specific timing of an initial close for that fund, our separate account formation we expect both investment products to add significantly to AUM in 2017.

During the quarter we refinanced two managed CLOs and reset one of our balance sheet transactions. And after quarter end, we reset one of our managed CLOs extending the investment period by four years ensuring more stable AUM and management fee streams. We are now very well-positioned with the financial flexibility and liquidity to reinvest in our higher-margin asset management business, which we believe is well positioned to capitalize on favorable long-term trends including a reduction in banks, leverage lending activity and growing interest among institutional investors in middle market private debt. We’re also focused on returning excess capital to shareholders. In the fourth quarter, we returned nearly $10 million to shareholders through accretive share repurchases and dividends, which puts us on a pace consistent with last year.

I will conclude my introduction by pointing out that NewStar has three uniquely valuable assets that are not fully reflected in our current valuation. First is the balance sheet, which includes about $3.6 billion of loans that are challenging to originate and for which there is significant demand in scarcity value in the market. Second, we have a proven asset management platform offering attractive investment options with significant alpha that cannot be indexed. The investment platform manages $6.6 billion of total assets. And third, we have about $200 million or $4.73 per share of liquidity.

That includes my introductory remarks. John will take us through the financial results in detail. And then I’ll come back provide by outlook for the rest of the year. I will take some questions. John?

John Bray

Thank you, Tim. My detailed review of the – our first quarter financial results begins on Page 6 of the presentation posted to our website. Our financial performance as Tim said it was mixed in the first quarter. The impact of core growth in key areas and expense savings tempered by negative marks and what we believe is an isolated uptick in credit costs. Spread income decreased as expected due to lower average investment balances and higher fee revenue from asset management capital markets activity was offset by credit costs and negative unrealized mark-to-market adjustments that reversed some of the unrealized gains recognized in prior orders.

Prior quarter’s comparisons are also not particularly informative this quarter due to several non-recurring items including gains from the divestiture to recognize in the fourth quarter. Net income for the quarter was $1.4 million or $0.03 per basic and diluted share compared to $10.3 million or $0.23 in the prior quarter and $4 million or $0.09 diluted in the same period last year. Book value per share increased by $0.09 to $15.21 in the quarter due primarily to earnings retention and accretive share repurchase. Average basic and diluted shares were each $41.8 million for the quarter. And outstanding shares at the end of the fourth quarter were $42.3 million, down from $42.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. I’ll explain the change in the share count later my remarks.

Our financial performance for the first quarter is highlighted on Page 7, which presents a summary of our balance sheet, income statement, and key ratios for the two most recent quarters and the first quarter of last year. As you can see, new funded investment activity totaled $330 million in the quarter, down from $628 million in the prior quarter, but up 10% from $300 million in the same period last year.

As a result investment activity for the trailing 12 months was up slightly to approximately $1.9 billion. In the first quarter, we retained $291 million of middle market loans for investment and allocated $39 million directly to manage funds and accounts. Approximately $155 million of retained balances were held from investment, while with the remaining $136 million held for loan sales to be sold to credit – managed credit funds.

In addition to our direct lending investment activity, we also invested $182 million broadly syndicated loans of which $105 million were retained in the Arch Street CLO, and $84 million were held for sale pending the reset of our broadly syndicated CLO Longfellow. Run-off from prepayments sales and amortization of retained loans totaled $366 million in the quarter, down from $405 million in the prior quarter. Reflecting continued high level refinancing activity in addition to normal run-off we transferred approximately $100 million of loans held for sale into managed middle market credit funds.

As a result loans on our balance sheet were up slightly from prior quarters, but increase was in loans held for sale as loans held for investments decreased slightly, compared to the same period last year managed assets decreased slightly from last quarter to $6.6 billion due to amortization redemption of older managed CLOs issued in 2006 and 2007, which we’re not fully offset by growth in middle market assets.

Total assets held by our managed funds were $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter, down from $3.6 billion in the prior quarter. As amortization of older CLOs – managed CLOs were partially offset by asset growth by the formation of the Berkeley Fund. Total revenue decreased by $20.3 million to $20.1 million for the quarter due partly to decrease net interest income and unrealized negative marks on mark-to-market adjustments.

The prior period also included a gain recognized on the sale of the equipment finance platform and related assets as well as favorable mark-to-market adjustments on loans up for sale. Excluding the mark-to-market adjustments and the gains from the asset sales in each quarter, core revenue was $22.3 million in the first quarter compared to $26.4 million in the prior quarter. The change was centered in the $6.7 million decrease in net interest income due to a combination of lower average balances, a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets, which is partially offset by higher fee revenue from asset manager and capital market activities.

Interest income was down $9.1 million at $55.1 million in the quarter compared to $64.2 million in the prior quarter, due primarily to $363 million decrease in the average loans and investment balances, which resulted from the transfer of $485 million of loans held for sale in the Berkeley Fund in the fourth quarter. Interest expense in the first quarter was approximately $2.4 million lower than last quarter as average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $250 million compared to the prior quarter.

The cost of funds also edged up to 4.99% from 5.83% due partially to rising LIBOR index rates and debt prepayment costs related to the reset of our 2013-1 CLO, which I will discuss in more detail later my remarks. As a result, net interest income was down $6.7 million to $14 million for the quarter. I will discuss the margin in more detail also.

Despite a $2.3 million increase in asset management income and fee revenue non-interest income decreased by $13.6 million to $6.2 million due primarily to $2.7 million of negative mark-to-market adjustments in the quarter, which was attributed to general market conditions and reverse some of the unrealized gains recognized in prior quarters. Comparisons also reflect elevated non-interest income in the prior quarter, which included a $6.7 million gain recognized in the sale of our equipment finance platform. And $9.6 million of positive mark-to-market adjustments on unrealized gains on loans held-for-sale.

Excluding mark-to-market activity and gains recognize an asset sales non-interest income was $8.3 million in the first quarter, up $5.7 million in the prior quarter. Non-interesting income was centered in asset management income totaling $3.6 million and $3.2 million of fee income from capital markets activity and agency services. This was partially offset by the negative mark-to-market adjustments.

Other miscellaneous income added another $1.5 million. New middle market loans in other directly originate credit investments in the quarter had a weighted average yield of 6.6%, down slightly from 6.7% last quarter. Operating expenses decreased by $7.8 million to $11.6 million in the first quarter. As expect to despite recognizing certain non-recurring expenses related to the reset our 2013-1 CLO. That compares to a run rate expense of $11.3 million in the fourth quarter, which consistent with our previous guidance.

As I’ve discussed last quarter the savings were driven by a combination of divestitures and other streamlining of the business as we concentrate our strategic focus on middle market direct lending and asset management activities.

An analysis of the net interest margin follows on the next page. As you can see the margin narrowed to 1.45% from 1.96% in the prior quarter. The continued margin contraction in the first quarter was due to a combination of increasing LIBOR index rates on our liabilities, higher cost of funding in – amortize in CLOs and the acceleration of capitalized financing fees from debt repayment in connection with our reset of 2013-1 CLO. The increase in funding costs was compounded by lower as yields due to a decrease in amortization of deferred loan fees related to slower prepayments and a drag on the yields from excess liquidity.

To better illustrate the impact of the rising rate environment on our margin, we provided some additional disclosure on Slide 9 of the presentation. As we’ve discussed in prior calls, the vast majority of our loans are floating rate and index LIBOR. Most loans however also structured with LIBOR floors, which mean that they do not re-price until the index rate exceeds the floor level, which is approximately 1% on average. The cost of funds in our credit facilities and CLOs are floating rate and their index to three-month LIBOR, because they are not structured with floors, however they re-price every three months which is made the balance sheet liability sensitive over last 12 months as rates have increased.

As you can see in the graphic in the lower left corner of the page LIBOR index rates begin increasing at the end of 2015 and it increased by more than 50 basis points over the last 12 months. The graphic on the top of the page illustrates the impact of rising rates in the net interest income generated from our portfolio at quarter end. As you can see in the graphic interest income is relatively insensitive to rising rates until rates exceed a level near the average loan portfolio while index expense has a direct linear relationship with the index rate. Because index rates are now at/or near four levels, we expect net interest income and the margin to benefit from future rate increases taking the balance sheet more asset sensitive.

Although the graphic makes this transaction look simple, it is a static analysis which cannot be fully captured the full potential impact of the bar behavior related to the choice of LIBOR contracts maturities. As you can see in the table located in lower right hand side of the page approximately 57% of our loan portfolio is index to three-month LIBOR and 33% in index to one-month LIBOR.

The margin is also sensitive to the contract profile as a shift in bar preference from three-month to one-month contracts could also create temporary pressure. So as we’ve seen over the past year the margins been pressured by rising rates, but we should retrace much of when three-month LIBOR exceeds approximately 1.13%.

The next slide provides a snapshot of the composition of our loan portfolio by industry and vintage as of March 31, 2017. As you can see, the portfolio remains highly diversified and is comprised primarily of loans originated in the last five years. The portfolio is also highly diversified by obligor. The largest single borrower concentration less than 1% and the top 10 obligors represent approximately 7.9% of the total portfolio as of March 31, 2017.

As I mentioned previously, managed loans and investments totalled $6.6 billion on March 31, 2017. Approximately $3.6 billion was retained on our balance sheet and $3 billion was managed across various funds and accounts. Managed accounts include a series of three middle market direct lending’s credit funds and other advisory accounts as well as six funds structured as CLOs and various other accounts employing liquid credit strategies. As of March 31, our net loan and investment portfolios comprised of loans held for investment totalling approximately $3.1 billion, loans held for sale of $256 million and $128 million of investments in debt securities.

Page 11 provides a snapshot of our capital structure at the end of the first quarter. As shown, we have $865 million of committed warehouse credit facilities used to fund new investment activities. Borrowing under the warehouse credit facilities decreased by $71 million to $374 million in the first quarter, as we used excess cash to pay – if you repay debt while maintaining undrawn availabilities support future liquidity needs.

Term debt securitization balances decreased by $53 million due primarily to the amortization of our 2012-2 CLO. During the quarter we completed the 2017-1 CLO, which is issued replacement notes for 2013-1 CLO, and a transaction known as a reset. The transaction effectively refinances the 2013-1 CLO, extends its reinvestment capacity by two years to March 2019.

As Tim mentioned, we also completed several refinancings of our managed CLOs and after quarter end, we completed a reset of our managed Longfellow CLO extending its investment period by four years and securing $500 million a stable AUM and related management fee revenue. Unrestricted cash balances decreased to $15 million in the quarter, which reflects the deployment of proceeds from divestitures to pay down debt supporting like lending activities, invest on short-term basis in liquid loans held for sale.

Total liquidity was approximately $118 million in quarter end including $102 million of undrawn availability on the credit facilities. Approximately $80 million of additional liquidity was invested in liquid loans that are expected to be sold in managed funds in the second quarter. With a ample liquidity, warehouse capacity and $1.1 billion capital, we continue to have the flexibility support a range of strategic investment opportunities and capital management strategies including share repurchase and dividends.

During the first quarter, we repurchased more than $800,000 shares at a weighted average cost of 980. We also paid our first dividend and announced today at the Board of Directors has declared another $0.02 quarterly dividend. The dividend is expected to be paid on June 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30.

If you turn to the next slide in the presentation, I’ll review our credit performance in the quarter. As Tim described earlier, credit cost reflect unusual provisioning activity but also included a specific provision for a legacy and paired loan in connection with expected sale of underlying borrower. Based on the outcome of the sale process conducted by the company, we concluded that it was in our best interest to discount our loan in order to conclude what has been a long-term work-out. As I mentioned, the balance of our credit cost included a small release of January reserves, as a result total provision expense increased by $3.5 million to $6.1 million in the first quarter.

Net charge-offs were down in the quarter at $5.5 million from $18.9 million the prior quarter. The charge-offs related to two legacy loans. As a result, the allowance for credit losses increased by $700,000 to $52.1 million compared to $51.4 million at the end of last quarter. And the allowance ratio increased from 1.76% to 1.85% as provision for credit cost losses exceeded charge-offs in the quarter. Non-accruing loans edged up to $102 million from $99 million of total loans left, due to the classification of $8.5 million of a new non-accrual loan which was partially offset by repayments and charge-offs. The next slides provide more detail breakdown of our balance sheet and income statement for your reference.

I’ll now turn it back to Tim.

Tim Conway

Thanks, John. I’ll turn to Slide 17, as you can see on this slide, as we say several times our results from mix compared to our guidance through key areas in the quarter. Invested $330 million in new middle markets loans in the quarter, the pace of investment reflected a combination of competitive market conditions, seasonality and our focus on the consistent investment strategy with the highly grew up selectivity in credits discipline. Despite those issues and first quarter volume I remain confident we can originate over $2 billion in 2017. You can see that our yields on new leverage loans were in – within guidance – underlying with guidance at approximately 6.6% in Q1 and despite pressure on yields in the market I believe we will able to consistently generate average yields up about 6.5% on new loans in the near-term.

Portfolio runoff was consistently expected levels, but exceeded the target levels for the full year in Q1 due to continued high levels of exits and refinancing activity. As discussed last quarter we expect runoff rates to reflect market conditions and remain highly correlated to the pricing environment. As a result, we believe runoff rates will be in the 30% to 35% range for the year with higher rates in the first half of the year consistent with what we saw in the first quarter.

Net interest margin was below guidance in Q1 due primarily to higher LIBOR index rates and lower yields on interest earning assets, which include our investment portfolio and other temporary investments. Margin was expected to be pressured in the first half of the year as LIBOR index rates continue to rise and then reverse one-month LIBOR exceeds the average flow rate in our portfolio, which as John said is around 1%.

As expected non-interest income in Q1 was driven by growth in asset management fees and capital markets revenue. Excluding negative marks on asset values non-interest revenue was in line with guidance. As John just talked about credit cost succeeded expected ranges in Q1, due to the specific provision taken on and paired loan in connection with expected sale of the obligor. Excluding the discrete item credit costs reflected usual provisioning activity and was in line. I’ve no reason to believe that won’t continue over nearly 14 years at $14 billion of cumulative investments in leverage loans. Our average annual loss rate has been less than 25 basis points.

So in summary, book value per share was up $0.09. We returned more than $10 million of capital to stockholders through share repurchases and paid the Company’s first – dividend in the first quarter. We capitalized on market conditions to optimize managed funds through resets and refinancings, reduced funding cost and extended investment periods to provide stable AUM and management fees. We launched marketing efforts for new co-mingled fund and separate account products targeting aggregate investment totals more than $1 billion. Our outlook for 2017 reflects a continuation of our strategy to deemphasize balance sheet growth in favor of growth in AUM.

As result we expect 2017 to be a transition year and which we focus on raising third-party capital to manage across our middle market direct lending and liquid credit platforms, while delevering and returning capital to shareholders. As I mentioned previously we are focused on various capital management strategy options within the constraints of our senior note indenture. Our outlook for cash and excess capital in 2017 reflects a $30 million share repurchase program and the newly adopted dividend policy. We paid our first dividend last quarter and declared our second cash dividend today.

The Board’s decision to adopt the quarterly dividend policy was intended to provide more balance to our capital management strategy. And although repurchasing shares below value is more accretive, the book value per share, the Board wanted to take a longer-term view and allow all shareholders to participate. Despite a challenging quarter, we remain very confident in our strategy, as we continue to explore ways to accelerate the Company’s transition and unlock value for shareholders including monetizing the investment management platform independently from the value of the balance sheet.

With that, I’ll open it up for any questions you might have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Steven Kwok with KBW. Your line is now open.

Steven Kwok

Hi guys, thanks for taking my questions.

Tim Conway

Steven.

Steven Kwok

Hi, just the first one is around credit, when you look at the portfolio could you just talk about, are there any other credits that you’re perhaps watching that’s on the watch list or how do you view the portfolio in general as of today?

Tim Conway

Excellent. And I think there are always credits we’re watching, but the overall portfolio continues to perform extremely well. The one name that we got into a little bit of detail about today has been around for a long time. We’ve been working it out for a while, had an opportunity to resolve it and have the company sold and so we marked it to that level, and that’s I view there is an anomaly and so we’re performing well across the Board.

Steven Kwok

Got it. And then as you transition into the asset management strategy, are there ways for opportunities to perhaps sell your loans either into some of the funds or either to bulk loan sales to outside third-parties. Can you talk about that?

John Bray

Yes. I think we’re exploring every all alternatives, I think that’s one where we think about and I’d say the – that our assets are very valuable. And we would – we clearly have an ability to sell assets into funds and things like that and transfer some of the assets from the balance sheet into managed funds. And we’re looking at those alternatives and how we balance those against the overall strategy, but the balance sheet is very valuable and not reflected in the stock price that’s for sure.

Steven Kwok

Got it, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Tim Conway

Thanks, Steven.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of John Rowan with Janney. Your line is now open.

John Rowan

Good morning, guys.

Tim Conway

Good morning.

John Rowan

Can you talk about the CLO market? You obviously made some comments about pricing in the market. What’s against you? Is it advance rate? Is it wider spreads on certain tranches? Or is it just a couple of deals and gone out where are the pricing has been an anomaly. Just give me a better idea of what specifically is going on the CLO market that’s working against you from a price perspective?

Tim Conway

Yes. Right now the CLO market is actually tightened up a lot and its pretty attractive and you can see that, in some of the actions we took during the quarter to refinance, to reset, which allowed long-term advantages for us, but for a number of years now since really the correction pricing in the CLO market, the ability to get leverage in the CLO market is not what it was before. And so it is a more expensive than it used to be to finance in the wholesale markets. And at times when asset prices are under pressure like they are today, we conceive a margin squeeze even though the CLO market is performing well in recent periods. We’ve got long-term liabilities in place, and the assets price – reprice on a more regular basis, consistent with current market.

So yes, I think the CLO market is very liquid. And the question is, when we’re looking at loans when there’s tight pricing with the existing liabilities we have, what kind of return can we make, when we put those on the balance sheet. We’re being very selective and making sure that the asset you put on the balance sheet actually generate good returns. It’s a little tougher to put as much volume on in this kind of an environment, where there’s a pressure on spreads.

John Rowan

Okay. And then as far as cost reductions obviously there was a major improvement sequentially I mean OpEx, I mean OpEx – in OpEx in 1Q. Give us an idea and just refresh my memory as to what you foresee for the remainder of the year, obviously gave guidance as far as percentages go, but just the total dollar I mean you’re $11.6 million, what type of run rate do we have going forward or there more cost cuts slated for the back half of the year.

Tim Conway

We have our forecast shows a essentially flat cost line although we have – we’re always looking at efficiencies and ways to improve productivity and things like that, so it’ll always be the case right now, it’s – they really relatively flat for the year.

John Rowan

Okay. Thank you

Tim Conway

Thank you.

Operator

And I’m showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Robert Brown for closing remarks.

Robert Brown

That will conclude our call for the day. Thank you for participating.

Tim Conway

Thank you.

Operator

