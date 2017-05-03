CAS Medical Systems' (CASM) CEO Tom Patton on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Tom Patton - CEO

Jeff Baird - CFO

Jody Cain - IR, LHA

Analysts

Charles Haff - Craig-Hallum

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment

Walter Schenker – MAZ Partners.

Larry Haimovitch - HMTC

Operator

Welcome to the CAS Medical Systems' first quarter 2017 results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we’ll hold a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jody Cain with LHA. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jody Cain

This is Jody Cain with LHA. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me this morning from CAS Medical Systems are Tom Patton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Baird, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Earlier this morning, CASMED issued financial results for the 2017 first quarter. If you’ve not received this news release or if you’d like to be added to the company's distribution list, please call LHA in New York at 212-838-3777 and speak with Carolyn Curran.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that to the extent management's comments represent forward-looking statements, I refer you to the risks and other cautionary factors contained in today's press release as well as in the company's most recent SEC filings. Importantly, this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live call, May 3, 2017. Except as required by law, CASMED undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom Patton. Tom?

Tom Patton

Thank you Jody. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining us on today's call. Today we're reporting a 1% gain in total FORE-SIGHT sales for the first quarter and an 8% increase in FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales, results that are both disappointing and below our expectations. Our Q1 results were impacted by a number of factors, but principal among these is a slowdown in the net productivity of our domestic FORE-SIGHT sales organization due to significant changes in personnel over the past several quarters as we upgraded and expanded our sales force. The good news is that as of today, we have completed this process and for the first time in two years, we have a full complement of sales representatives in 17 sales territories across the country, supported by five clinical specialists.

As I’ve discussed on the past calls, we made a strategic decision early last year both to upgrade and to expand our domestic sales force to capitalize on the significant opportunity we see in three-block symmetry with our best in class FORE-SIGHT product. While three-block symmetry is still in the early stages of adoption, we estimate that the addressable market will ultimately reach more than $800 million, providing plenty of opportunity for growth in years to come.

We started 2017 with eleven reps, only five of which were higher producing tenured reps with at least 12 months of experience selling FORE-SIGHT. To that, we added five new reps and one clinical specialist in the fourth quarter and one more rep since then who just accepted our offer last week. So as of today, we have a rep in all 17 territories. And we are exceptionally pleased with the talent we've attracted and the overall quality of the sales organization. In fact, I can say that it is one of the best I have ever seen. Nonetheless, these new reps need time to develop a pipeline of business and build relationships to become productive. The fact that a majority of our sales reps were relatively new to CASMED at the beginning of the year, put us at a disadvantage in getting new accounts and re-establishing relationships with current accounts.

In addition, we had large swaths of territory in the US without coverage during the transition as we took time to ensure that we're hiring the best reps who could find, rather than compromising our standards just to get the territories filled. Of course we faced similar circumstances during Q4 of last year and our growth productivity for that quarter and placing new monitors in the field, was higher. We attribute that to our yearend push to closing many of the deals that the newer reps had in their smaller pipelines. So we see a bit of replenishing of that pipeline occurred in Q1. Importantly though, our data still show that due to the quality of our hires, it appears to take notably less time for our new reps to reach cash flow breakeven than at historical rates. So as these newer reps gain tenure, our growth rate should accelerate, particularly in the latter half of the year.

So the process of upgrading and expanding our sales organization resulted in a short term setback. However, we now have a greater sales presence and cover more territories. With more reps in the field and more territories covered, coupled with the quality of our reps, we see terrific opportunity for growth. Our outlook then is for continued growth in our FORE-SIGHT business in 2017 compared to 2016, yet we are revising our guidance as follows. We now expect FORE-SIGHT sales to increase in the mid-single digit percentages. Our previous outlook for growth was in the mid-teens. We expect FORE-SIGHT disposable sales to increase approximately 10% during 2017, down from 20% growth in our prior guidance. We also expect US FORE-SIGHT sensor sales and US monitor replacements, to increase in the mid-teens percentages. As I mentioned, we anticipate that growth will accelerate in the second half of the year as our new, high quality sales reps have sufficient time to develop their business pipeline and establish relationships that will lead to greater productivity.

And with those comments, I’d like to turn the call over to Jeff Baird, our CFO to provide some details on our financial results. Jeff?

Jeff Baird

Thanks, Tom. Good morning everyone. Our first quarter net sales from continuing operations were $5.2 million compared with $5.5 million reported in the first quarter of 2016. Total FORE-SIGHT sales increased 1% from Q1 of last year to $4.3 million, which included an 8% increase in FORE-SIGHT disposable sensor sales to $4 million. Domestic FORE-SIGHT sensor sales grew 85 while international sensor sales were up 2%.

Largely offsetting the increase in worldwide sensor sales was a year over year decline in sales of FORE-SIGHT monitors. We shipped a net total of 69 monitors worldwide in the first quarter, compared with 83 monitors one year ago. This year’s shipments included 38 units in the US and 31 units internationally. Our cumulative worldwide total increased 21% to 2,157 units and our domestic install base also increased 21% to 1,158 units over the prior year. Total FORE-SIGHT sales represented 83% of net sales and FORE-SIGHT disposable sales were 77% of net sales for the first quarter o2017.

Sales of non-invasive blood pressure products and services for the first quarter of 2017 of $0.9 million declined 25% from the prior year period. Lower sales to a significant customer were largely responsible for the shortfall. Sales for this customer often vary widely from one period to another and for the three months ended March 31, 2016, they were substantially above our normalized sales levels.

Gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2017 improved to 54.4% from 52.8% a year ago. This improvement resulted primarily from a more favorable product mix driven by higher FORE-SIGHT sensor sales, both in total and as a percentage of sales and manufacturing efficiencies, allowing us to produce sensors at a lower cost.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 of $4.4 million increased by nearly 2% in the first quarter of 2016, reflecting increased G&A expenses due to allowances for bad debt primarily associated with amounts due from discontinued operations and lower clinical R&D spending.

The loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $1.7 million compared with $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2016. The prior year period was favorably impacted by an income tax benefit of $1.1 million. The loss from continuing operations before income taxes for the first three months of 2017 was $1.8 million compared with $1.6 million for the first three months of 2016.

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2017 was $2.2 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income approachable to common stockholders of $1.1 million or $0.04 per share for the first quarter of last year, which included a $1.9 million gain net of income taxes from the sale of our neonatal intensive care product line.

As of March 31, we reported cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 million and $1.8 million in available borrowings under our line of credit, for a total of $6.5 million in available cash. In the first quarter, cash used in continuing operations, plus CapEx, were approximately $0.8 million, which is a substantial improvement from the $2.1 million used in the first quarter of 2016. We continue to believe that our cash balance is sufficient for us to reach breakeven cash flow from operations through a combination of cash on hand, cash available on our undrawn line of credit. Revenue growth, improved gross profit margins, carefully managed expenses and additional debt are other sources of non-dilutive capital if necessary.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back to Tom.

Tom Patton

Thank you, Jeff. Our slow start to 2017 should not detract from the substantial progress we've made with our multi-year strategy of converting CASMED from a low margin commodity capital equipment business, into a high technology, high growth, high margin business with recurring revenues. We intend to continue to execute on that plan that has driven growth over the past several years and we're confident in our ability to produce another year of growth in 2017. We believe that accuracy in diagnosing the threshold of oxygen desaturation levels during a surgical procedure, matters to clinicians and that our FORE-SIGHT Elite offers the best in class technology in measuring three-block symmetry.

Our ability to produce this high level of accuracy has enabled us to take market share from less capable, less accurate technologies. In fact, over the past year, our win rate after our clinical evaluation at a hospital, remains very robust at more than 75%. In reviewing monitor placements in the US on a trailing 12 month basis, about half were shipped to accounts captured from competitors. The other half went to market expansion to either existing customers where usage was expanding or to Greenfield accounts that had not used three-block symmetry recently. We continue to add prestigious hospitals as customers across the country and our customer base includes nine of the top 20 US adult cardiac care hospitals as ranked by US News and World Report.

FORE-SIGHT and our superior clinical performance, continue to be well received with clinicians, as evidenced by our presence at the Society of Cardiac Anesthesia meeting held in Orlando in mid-April. This is our most important clinical conference of the year. With over 1,100 cardiac anesthesiologists in attendance. While it was not the largest trade event we attend, every single attendee is a current or potential customer. We were the top industry sponsor with higher visibility on the exhibit floor and strong branding throughout the event. We were exceptionally pleased with the lunch symposium we sponsored, which was attended by nearly 200 clinicians. The room was filled to capacity, with another dozen standing room only and all learned about the benefits of three-block symmetry in general and the advantages of FORE-SIGHT arc symmetry in particular. We came away from the conference with close to 100 leads for those who came to our booth, including many we call hot leads where clinicians (indiscernible) requested follow up contacts from one of our field representatives. And I know that we've already held field visits with some of these leads.

The topic of three-block symmetry was front and center at this conference, with four educational sessions that featured three-block symmetry and seven relevant poster exhibits. And two of our major competitors also sponsored one symposia, which we see as further evidence that three-block symmetry is gaining attention in the medical community. We continue to believe that more marketing and promotion of the category as a whole, leads to greater market expansion, which will be much to our benefit.

In closing, CASMED is continuing on a path to cash flow breakeven while investing in our field organization to support future growth. We are lowering the manufacturing cost of our FORE-SIGHT Elite products to support improved gross profit margins, while we continue to tightly manage our expenses and prudently manage our balance sheet. And as our new high quality and fully staffed field sales force continues to mature, our growth rate should expand accordingly.

And with that overview, we're ready to take questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

Tom Patton

While we’re waiting for the first question, I wanted to note that we will be presenting at two upcoming investment conferences we’ll be at the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional one on one Investor Conference on Wednesday May 31 in Minneapolis. And we’ll also be attending the LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles on June 6, with our presentation scheduled for 12:30 Pacific Time. A webcast of that presentation will be posted on our company website at CASMED.com.

Okay, operator, we're ready for the first question.

Operator

Thank you. Your first question comes from the line of Charles Haff with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead.

Charles Haff

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I want to dive into the new sales rep subject a little bit. You mentioned earlier and I've heard you say in the past that new reps are taking less time to reach cash flow breakeven. I'm just wondering if you could give us some metrics around that and what are your expectations for these reps in the second half of 2017? Thanks.

Jeff Baird

So yes, so metrics around that, to get a cash flow breakeven in general with standard utilization meaning sensors per monitor, reps need to place about 20 to 24 monitors to incrementally cash flow. We’ve seen these reps that we've hired recently get very close to those numbers within the first year. Historically, it's been closer to two years and we see no reason why the new reps that we hired can’t also sort of achieve those levels. So we do expect - as of today, we have 17 sales reps and I think 10 of them now are brand new and they’ve been hired within the last year. And so it will take a little bit of time for those to gain traction in the marketplace, but we're very excited about the quality of the reps that we have and their ability to bring over new accounts, reach cash flow breakeven and generate some growth.

Tom Patton

Actually, let me - Charles, let me give you one example of both sort of the impact of this transition and the net result. We've got one territory that was uncovered without a single rep or a clinical specialist nearby six months while we searched for a very high quality candidate. We interviewed many. We rejected many and finally we found a person that we hired in late March and just in the first three or four weeks, that rep got trained up, visited every single account that was a current customer’s territory, began to prospect for new business and already has closed a new account, start to finish, for three monitors. And this person is so good that at the SCA, Society of Cardiac Anesthesia meeting, one of his clinicians in his territory sought me out and said hey look, this guy is one of the best reps I’ve ever had in my life. So it's that kind of quality and that kind of fast start that we really think that will help us drive productivity in the second half of the year.

Charles Haff

That's very helpful color, Tom. And just for background, I know that all the reps have different work backgrounds, but what was the work background of that particular rep just so we can understand how tenured they may be were at other companies?

Tom Patton

Yes. So most of these reps are sort of, probably age wise maybe 35 to 50 years old in general. Most of them are like this guy, had probably 15 years of medical experience. All of them have substantial OR experience. Many of them have been involved in concept sales. They come out of anesthesia sales. They come out of orthopedics actually some of them. They come out of cardiac sales, but as much as anything, what we're recruiting are people who are smart, who are motivated and who really understand their territories and how to have a consultative selling process. And like I said, I am absolutely thrilled with the quality of reps that we have and I do believe it’s the best that I have seen in a company of this size and much bigger.

Charles Haff

That's great. And not to belabor it, but I just want to understand this point because this is a dramatic change from the breakeven for those reps coming from two years down to one year. Recently, do you feel that there's better marketing collateral? Is there a higher quality of past experience? Is it the clinical data that you produced? Are there certain attributes that you think have caused these reps to move from two years down to one year in breakeven?

Tom Patton

Yes. I think it's multifactorial. I think - I would probably attribute most of it to the rep quality, their ability to come up to speed on the clinical aspects of our technology, but to just be in there day after day, hammering their account relationships that they got in the past or relationships that they're creating anew. They’re - now, this has really been an extraordinary team effort as well. I think that the collateral that we have is excellent. I think that we continue to learn how to perfect it. But I honestly attribute - I think our sales training has improved markedly. But I really attribute a lot of it to sort of the experience and the profile, the personality profiles of these reps. We've seen and my data points there are that we've seen a subset of our existing sales force historically do very well. And we try to distinguish what was different about those people compared to the rest and I don't believe it was the collateral. I think it was the - it’s the people. But that's not to say that it hasn't been an extraordinary team effort and we continue to try and get better every single day.

Charles Haff

Okay. And I understand you get involved in some of these larger deals. Is there anything in the marketplace that would cause you to think that this 12 months breakeven, this improvement that you've seen, is going to revert back to the longer breakeven period? Is there anything in the market you've seen on that front?

Tom Patton

No. I don't think so. Competition is always fierce. We're going up against big competitors. But we always have. Now that Covidien has been bought by Medtronic, it just goes from extraordinary large to massively large. So they're just too big. I think the answer is no. I like the sense that I get in the market and that we saw at the SCA where there were a number of customers who would come by and say hey look, I'm tired of my old technology or I know we've been talking about this for a couple of years, but now we're going to take a hard look at you guys. Or I've been sent here because we don't use three-block symmetry and it's time to adopt it. So I think that the market opportunity remains very robust.

Charles Haff

Okay. And then shifting to geography that's maybe not performing as well or the expectations aren’t as quite high is international. I’m not sure if I'm characterizing that accurately or not, but maybe you can correct me if I'm not. But last quarter you described that as kind of a flat market. This quarter you saw 2% sensor growth. What kind of roadblocks or challenges are you seeing internationally and what are your plans to overcome those?

Tom Patton

Yes. So I think that probably the biggest challenge we have internationally is distribution. And I think that in terms of overcoming it, we’ll continue to look for high quality distributors and support those organizations that are really invested in the technology. But I also believe that the opportunities that we have in the United States probably demand our incremental investment dollars. And so that's where we're putting our resources. So I don't think you’re going to see a lot to change internationally. To give a little color though, China has been a big driver of growth over the last couple of years. Their sales have softened a little bit as they manage their inventory down in anticipation of a conversion to the new Elite system. So we’ll have a little bit of the headwind there through the rest of the year.

Japan has been an extraordinary success for us. In the Japanese market, clinicians I think are slower to adopt new technology, to move to new technology. But they also have exacting standards and really appreciate the increased precision that FORE-SIGHT offers. And so we've seen that business just - almost double off of a smaller base, but we're really thrilled about the improvements that we've seen and the penetration of the market in Japan. In Europe, it’s driven by the quality of our distributors. And again we don't have wide distribution out there. And so (Benelect) continues to do well. Austria does well. Czechoslovakia does well. Our UK distributor is holding their own and then we've got guys elsewhere.

Charles Haff

Okay, thanks for that color. And then just finishing up, if I could squeeze a couple more in here. On hospital specialties in the US, I know Cabbage is been a focus for FORE-SIGHT. Wondering what kind of progress that you're making in other hospital specialties. And then lastly, on the smart cable, where do we stand with the smart cable right now? Thanks.

Tom Patton

Sure, thank you. As for the smart cable, it's on track and available to begin integration with other third party monitors. And so we're having discussions on that now. In terms of other hospital specialties, I think that we continue to see - it's hard for us to actually measure that specifically, because we only see sensors at the account level, but anecdotally I will say that many of the monitors that are going into our same store sales that we talked about, our existing customers, are expansion monitors into placings outside of the cardiac, into the cardiac ICU, into neuro, into orthopedics, into places where they’re doing other types of head up procedures. So I do think that we're seeing expansion outside of (indiscernible) and the big cardiac cases.

Charles Haff

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions, Tom.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment. Please go ahead.

Brian Marckx

Good morning guys and congratulations on wrapping up the sales team. It sounds like you've got a good background of sales force there. Just one on guidance if I could. The US guidance is 15% growth. I think in the past you had referenced 15% growth relative to the US installed base, here your reference growth relative to the number of placements. So just kind of for clarity, I think you had about 260 placements in the US last year.so mid teen guidance would mean roughly 235-ish. Is that accurate?

Jeff Baird

Yes. Hi Brian. Good morning. Yes, I'd say that that's within reach of our expectations. Sure.

Brian Marckx

Okay. And in Q1 where they’re relative to returns, was there anything that was above historical average?

Jeff Baird

No. Not this quarter. No.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Relative to sensor sales, it looks like the sensor sales have been roughly flattish over the last three quarters and the installed base has grown about 15% over that same period. So intuitively, you would think that sensors would grow when the install base grows. Is there anything other than the turnover in the sales force that's attributed to that?

Tom Patton

So Brian, that's a great question. So historically, you're right, we've seen the installed base as leading indicator of where our sensor growth would be and those numbers have diverged not significantly, maybe 4% to 5%. So a 15% increase or 20% increase in the installed based over that period and only 8% growth in sensors, is anomalous to us. We're still looking at that. One of the things that we did see was that two things. One, we talked about putting monitors into existing customers, and we saw revenue from those customers increase. But we also saw though that in some of them, the utilization rate decreased. And when I say utilization rate, I mean the number of sensors per monitor, which is understandable.

To the extent that we're going into expansion applications for this or places outside of the OR where the usage is not as robust, we're not getting the same level of sensors per monitor, but we are getting incremental revenues from those customers. And then there was one other piece that we've seen as we dug into that same phenomena. And we saw a slight decrease in the utilization rate again at sensors per monitor in the rest of the installed base. And that’s a number actually that we need to understand a little bit more. My sense is that it is another artifact of a lack of sales coverage. It could be a broken cable or a monitor gets put in some closet and people can't find it or just those little things. One clinician who is a big advocate leaves the hospital and there's no one there to develop a new advocate. So my sense is that as our sales reps get tenured, as our reps get into these accounts as, as our eps build relationships and continue to educate additional clinicians within those accounts that my view is we should see or hope to see, an increase in that utilization as well.

Brian Marckx

Yes, that's very helpful. Relative to - on that same topic, relative to the legacy accounts that are using or had been using your equipment and then perhaps their utilization falls, what do you sense is the cause of that? Do they not use tissue Ox or do they use a competitor’s machine? Is there anything that you kind of have insight into how that unfolds?

Jeff Baird

And it’s maybe just a lack of mind share on occasion or maybe there are some clinicians who use it and some don't, because they’re existing customers, most of which our existing customers only use one technology. So I don't think it's a competitive issue. And again I think that this utilization decrease was relatively small. But my sense is just time and attention from the sales reps. Our business remains very sticky and historically has not required much hand-holding at the account level to maintain those revenues. But I think what we've learned is also you can't ignore the accounts either. And so having a sales force now fully staffed and more customer touches, we hope to solve that issue.

Brian Marckx

Okay. All right, great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Walter Schenker with MAZ Partners. Please go ahead.

Walter Schenker

Hi Tom. First I’m pleased that your new sales people are very good looking. that's important. Going back to the comments just made on the sensors and I know you addressed it at some point, it's still hard for me and I realize I'm not in the hospitals. If I am a surgeon and I have - or I’m a teaching hospital and one of your major accounts, and I've developed over time an acceptance of the technology and the benefits of the technology, it’s still - and I’m beating maybe the horse to understand why the sensors sales should not track closer to placement. and furthermore, why, now that you have all the sales people in place, it wouldn't bounce back extraordinarily quickly since the year is still about half the growth in cumulative sensor - I mean machine placements.

And thirdly, somewhat unrelated, you started the process of turning over the sales force almost a year ago now with the upgrade to the management of the sales force and I would have thought at least the handful of people she brought who have now been there six to 12 months would be coming around more significantly and since the total number of sales people is up substantially, if you hire a new sales person and it's an uncovered territory or lightly covered territory, I understand the expense side. I'm just still - I realize I'm hitting it again, don't understand why the sales force which started this process a year ago, isn't doing better in both sensor and machine placements. I know you've done it twice already, but I'll give you a third shot at it. Or you can just say I answered it already.

Tom Patton

No. all right. So let me take those three questions and put them into two. So as to the usage question, I think you're right. In those instances where institutions have adopted three-block symmetry as the standard of care, we don't see a large fluctuation in those utilization numbers because they're put on every patient to the extent that it varies. It’s driven by patient volume rather than attention or otherwise. Below that level is a whole group of hospitals where the cerebral oximetry utilization is variable. It can be variable by surgeon. It can be variable by anesthesiologist. And so - and a variable commitment level. Some would say I would never do a case without it and some would say, I'll only do it if there happens to be a process where somebody has already put the sensor on the patient before I get in there because I'm not going to go look for the machine. So I think - that's why I think some of these touches or lack of touches could result in some decrease in utilization. And like I said, hopefully now as our sales force is fully built out, that some of that can come back.

In terms of the productivity, we were a little bit disappointed with the productivity of those newer, the older newer reps, the ones that you talked about who’ve been with us for almost a year, but not quite a year. It was a little bit lighter in Q1 after a absolute blowout Q4. And thinking about that some more, we think that they may have had shallow pipelines which they executed on very, very quickly very successfully, but sort of drained that pipeline and now they're bringing the - developing the pipeline back up. So again we think that those reps who are becoming tenured, meaning more than one year, we think have very good pipelines developing and good prospects for the rest of the year. I think I answered those three questions. Is that fair?

Walter Schenker

Yes, it is. Okay, thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from the line of Larry Haimovitch with HMTC. Please go ahead.

Larry Haimovitch

Hey, good morning, Tom. So you're facing increased competition from a very notable competitor. I think that competitor has been in the market, I can’t remember how long. I think it's probably about at least a year at this point. Can you discuss that? Aren't you facing perhaps a longer selling cycle or losing sales? I can't help but think that this competitor is having an impact on your business.

Tom Patton

So that's a good question. So yes, we have an additional competitor. I think that we're seeing a longer sales cycle as more technologies are being evaluated. We saw that when Nonin entered the marketplace four, five years ago with their product that our evaluation time extended. So they're doing valuation with us. They’re doing evaluation with one or two other competitors. So I think that that's right. We've seen an extension of that, but we're seeing that we - again our win rate when we do a clinical evaluation, is still up above 75%. And so we have not seen that drop. Again it could be that there are places that we don't know where they are, but we - and they’re a wicked competitor. And I think Medtronic is also responding more competitively at the purchasing level, not the clinical level, but at the purchasing level to (Masimo) being in the marketplace. So yes, I mean I think that the competition is fierce, but not dramatically different from where it’s been we think.

Larry Haimovitch

And you're not aware of any specific places where you were bidding for business where you lost it?

Tom Patton

Actually I know of one place where we actually evaluated new technology. We won the evaluation - excuse me, they evaluated the competitor technology. We won the evaluation and yet still our competitor went in to the purchasing organization and got purchasing to overrule the clinical evaluation, which then made the clinician very upset and we ended up with that business back again. So yes, they've got a big sales force. They're in a lot of places. But I think we're still confident that we’ve got a better technology.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. Thank you, Tom.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed with your presentation or any closing remarks.

Tom Patton

Well, thank you again for to participating on today's call. We're not satisfied with the results that we've presented, but we also feel good about our strategy and we feel like we need to keep doing what we're doing and just trying to do it a little bit better. But we look forward to updating you on our progress during our second quarter conference call in August. Have a great day. thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that concludes your conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.