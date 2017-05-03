Apple: It's About The Forest, Not The Tea Leaves

Looking beyond the "tea leaves", I believe AAPL continues to be a stock worth owning for the long-term.

Yesterday I wrote a first-look article into Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) fiscal 2Q17 earnings result. I particularly focused on the results coming in from China which, as soft as they were, prevented the Cupertino company from delivering a much more impressive earnings beat.

But before I look into the other key aspects of Apple's results, let me revisit this very important Asian market, now armed with a bit more information from last evening's earnings call.

The company's management team clarified that China saw strength in Mac and Services in fiscal 2Q17, both of which logged "strong double-digit" YOY growth, with the former reaching the 20% mark. Considering Greater China as a whole was down -14% YOY, the weakness more than likely was driven primarily by soft iPhone sales, particularly on the lower-end of the spectrum since the 7 Plus seems to be performing better than previous "Plus" versions in the country.

I was a bit surprised to see CEO Tim Cook credit FX headwinds once again as a negative factor in the country's performance, considering the Chinese Yuan stabilized and even pulled back slightly in the March quarter. But perhaps one must wait for the currency to gain more significant ground against the U.S. and Hong Kong dollars before Chinese consumers start reaching for their pockets once again. A bit more concerning is the fact that travel limitations introduced in 2015 for mainland residents entering Hong Kong seems to be well correlated with the fall in consumer spending on the island. The negative implications of this type of policy might be a bit harder for companies like Apple to shake off in the longer term.

On the other side of the investment thesis, the Services division performed well, although not impressively so. The graph below (in millions) suggests that fiscal 2Q17 results lagged, although not by much, the growth run rate that Apple would need to sustain in order to deliver double the 2016 revenues by 2020 - as management has promised to do. Considering that relative growth tends to slow down as a business becomes as large as Apple's Services division will be, I was hoping for growth at or slightly above 20% this quarter to compensate for a potential slowdown in the future.

More important than what my expectations might be, however, is the fact that the Services segment continues to be a healthy business. App Store revenue, which I talked about a few weeks ago, increased at an impressive 40% pace YOY. The highly-profitable application platform (about 85% gross margin) is likely to contribute with well over half of Services' 2020 growth target in dollar terms. It will also help to keep total company's margins afloat as a result of the revenue mix shift, and offset the expected decrease in profitability on the mobile device side.

Regarding iPhones (63% of 2Q17 revenues and shrinking), I found CEO Tim Cook's comment last night intriguing:

We're seeing what we believe to be a pause in purchases on iPhone, which we believe are due to the earlier and much more frequent reports about future iPhones

If he is right, soft iPhone sales in the quarter (50.8 million vs. consensus expectations of 51.4 million units) should give way to a much more robust fiscal 4Q17 and 1Q18. The sharp reduction in channel inventory by 1.2 million in 2Q17 might be the smoking gun that supports the thesis.

Whether Tim Cook's take will in fact align with a much better second half of iPhone sales remains to be seen.

It's about the forest, not the tea leaves

Apple's 2Q17 results were not robust enough to turn skeptics into bulls. But at the end of the day, most investors who believe in the story will remain confident that the Cupertino company is on the right track.

Rather than reading between the lines of the earnings report and trying to draw conclusions that might point to short-term trends, I believe one must look past the tea leaves and look at the forest. Apple continues to execute well, with softness in certain parts of the business offset in others - a benefit of the company's increasingly diversified portfolio of products and services.

I believe AAPL continues to be a stock worth owning for the long-term, despite the substantial increase in valuation over the past several weeks that makes such ownership a bit riskier now than before.

