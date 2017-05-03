How Are Natural Gas Fundamentals Stacking Up?

Currently, fundamentals continue to trend in favor of the bulls, with the next eight weeks showing supportive fundamentals.

We break down in this article how the fundamentals are trending over the last 10 weeks.

Welcome to the natural gas fundamentals edition of Natural Gas Daily!

In our daily premium natural gas updates, we update the daily supply and demand of natural gas, and every Wednesday, we will be publishing a public article reviewing how natural gas fundamentals look over the last 10 weeks.

Supply

Here's how supply looked like over the last 10 weeks:

As you can see, the weekly averages for total supplies have been falling since the end of February. US gas production has gradually moved from 70.9 Bcf/d to 69.8 Bcf/d last week. The decrease in April was attributed to pipeline maintenance, but the declines in non-Northeast regions are offsetting any increases coming from Marcellus and Utica.

This current trend has not changed as of the latest reading today.

Demand

On the demand front, you can observe that power burn has been trending up since the end of February. Although brief periods like 3/17 week saw a big increase (much lower than normal temperature), the overall trend has been below last year's power burn level but will likely trend up over the next several months (summer cooling season starting).

We have not seen the structural demand increases kick in yet, which we currently forecast to be an additional 2 Bcf/d.

Residential/commercial has been trending lower as it's the case with seasonality (lower heating demand).

Fundamental Conclusion

Forecasted demand and supply are currently tilting to the bullish side for the next eight weeks. We see June natural gas contracts being supported by the latest weather demand update along with forecasted fundamentals.

Prices should gradually move higher as summer cooling season starts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.