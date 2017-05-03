Hertz Global Holdings: Hazard Lights Flashing

Although the auto rental companies survived the financial crisis (accomplished primarily by reducing fleet), they entered the downturn with less leverage than Hertz has currently.

By spinning off HERC in July 2016, Hertz magnified the balance sheet risk at the auto rental business, particularly with earnings declines expected in early 2017.

I. Introduction

Hertz Overview. Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) operates a car rental business in approximately 10,000 corporate and franchise locations throughout the world (75% Domestic; 25% International). The company's three core brands are Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty.

Auto Rental Industry. The rental car industry is an oligopoly with Enterprise (including National and Alamo), Avis (NASDAQ:CAR) (including Budget and Payless), and Hertz (including Dollar Thrifty) controlling 95% of the market. Hertz and Avis are comparably sized (20-25% of market), with privately-held Enterprise roughly 2x larger (roughly half the rental market).

Hertz and Avis are 70-75% domestic and 70% on-airport; Enterprise is 35% on-airport, 65% off-airport

Airport rental locations tend to be lower margin due to the higher costs associated with obtaining concessions or permits granting the right to operate a car rental facility at a major airport

Off-airport rental locations tend to be smaller facilities and are geared more toward the leisure market rather than commercial (business), so rental periods are longer on average, despite fewer potential transactions

Avis, the other publicly traded auto rental company, was similarly passed around from owner to owner over the years. Before Avis Budget went public, it was owned by Cendant (a travel conglomerate), and earlier in its history, it was owned by conglomerates such as ITT, Norton Simon, Esmark, and Beatrice. In terms of size, market position, and business mix, Hertz and Avis are relatively similar, with Avis having a more conservative operational and leverage profile.

II. Hertz History

Pre-Financial Crisis

Hertz was founded in 1918, sold to GM (NYSE:GM) in 1925, taken public in 1953, acquired by RCA in 1967, acquired by UAL Corporation in 1985, and acquired by Ford (NYSE:F) and management in 1987.

In June 2005, Ford indicated Hertz would list in an initial public offering, but in September 2005, a private equity consortium (Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, The Carlyle Group, and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity) agreed to acquire the company (which then included Hertz Equipment Rental) for $15 bn in cash and debt. In November 2006, the private equity consortium took Hertz public again at $15 per share, and shares rallied to $27 in mid-2007.

During Financial Crisis

During the financial crisis, Hertz stock bottomed at $1.55 in November 2008 ($500 mm equity mkt cap; TEV 4.4x forward EBITDA), and in June 2009, the company raised $500 mm of new equity at $6.50 per share ($200 mm from CD&R and Carlyle) along with a $450 mm convert to shore up its balance sheet. We have two salient observations from this time frame:

Initial Auto Rental Decline More Severe Than Equipment Rental

The auto rental business profit decline significantly exceeded the equipment rental business in 2008, though it was able to bounce back to pre-crisis levels of profitability by 2010, whereas equipment rental was still considerably below peak profitability.

During the financial crisis, Hertz benefited somewhat from the contribution of Herc - while more cyclical overall, the timing of the equipment rental cycle mitigated the steep drop in the auto rental business, smoothing out earnings somewhat from 2008 to 2010.

As demonstrated in the last recession, during phases of weak demand, car rental companies cut down their fleet size by selling cars, which reduces capacity keeping pricing somewhat stable, although falling residuals can prove challenging. During 2008 and 2009, Hertz reduced its fleet size by 1% and 10%, respectively to maintain supply demand balance.

Without a diversifying line of business, Avis struggled with 2008 EBITDA falling 60% and corporate leverage exceeding 10x throughout 2009 and into 2010.

Post Financial Crisis

1) Donlen Acquisition. In September 2011, Hertz acquired the Donlen Corporation, a provider of fleet leasing and management services. The acquisition was funded by $177 mm in cash and the assumption of $770 mm in Donlen fleet debt. At the time of the acquisition, Donlen had 144,000 vehicles under lease and management across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Donlen generates revenue through its high-quality, diversified lease portfolio and its fee-based fleet management and services business.

2) Dollar Thrifty Acquisition. In November 2012, Hertz acquired publicly-traded Dollar Thrifty for $2.3 bn enterprise value (EV/Corp. EBITDA multiple of 7.8x (based on midpoint of DTG 2012E Corp. EBITDA guidance of $285 mm to $310 mm).

Hertz first made a move to buy Dollar Thrifty in 2010 for $1.2 bn. The bid drew Avis into the race, setting off a heated competition. Dollar Thrifty shareholders rejected Hertz's first offer in September 2010 in the face of significantly higher offers from Avis ($1.5 bn in late 2010). But antitrust concerns were largely seen as a bigger problem for Avis: analysts viewed the company's discount business as much bigger than Hertz's and therefore harder to divest to win antitrust approval.

As part of the Dollar Thrifty deal, Hertz entered into an agreement with the FTC to divest the Advantage brand.

In June 2011, Avis agreed to buy its European arm for about $1 bn, a decision largely interpreted as a sign that the company had walked away from Dollar Thrifty.

3) Herc Spin-Off. In the summer of 2013, Hertz submitted an application to the IRS for a tax-free spinoff of the equipment rental business (NYSE:HRI), and in March 2014, it received a favorable private letter ruling. During this time frame, Carl Icahn acquired a stake in the company. At that time, Hertz expected the spin-off to take place by early 2015.

4) Accounting Restatement. After multiple delayed filings, on June 6, 2014, Hertz announced it would need to review and restate its financials. This process was completed in July 2015, with the restatement reducing profits by more than $50 mm in 2012 and 2013. In April 2014, Jatindar Kapur resigned from his position as Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller.

Hertz continues to have material weaknesses identified in its current (2016) audit. Specifically, the material weaknesses related to 1) risk assessment, as the Company did not effectively design and maintain controls in response to the risks of material misstatement, 2) ineffective controls over the non-fleet procurement process, and 3) ineffective controls over certain accounting estimates. The risk assessment material weakness contributed to additional material weaknesses related to 4) ineffective controls over certain information technology systems that are relevant to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, 5) the completeness and accuracy of system-generated reports, spreadsheets, and data transfers used in the accounting for estimates related to revenue earning vehicles, and 6) the accounting for income taxes.

5) Corporate Governance Developments (2014). In addition to Hertz's controller resigning, the company experienced considerable executive turnover during 2014.

In August 2014, George W. Tamke announced he was retiring as independent lead director.

In September 2014, Mark Frissora resigned as CEO "for personal reasons", and shortly thereafter, the company announced an agreement with Carl Icahn (who then owned 8.5% of the company's common equity) to appoint three Icahn-affiliated persons to the nine-member board of directors.

In November 2014, Hertz appointed John Tague, former CEO of Greatwide Logistics Services, as the new CEO. Although it may seem as if the management transition was related to the restatements given the timing, the most significant factor seems to be that Hertz was over-earning in 2013, benefiting from gains on sales that were a result of the cyclically favorable used car residual environment and that the company would be hard pressed to continue to generate inflated level of reported profitability.

III. Hertz Earnings Power

Fleet Cost Overview

One of the key drivers of the auto rental business is the cost of the fleet, which can vary considerably across used car price cycles. The costs of a rental fleet are comprised of fleet depreciation and, since the vehicles are financed in the ABS market, interest on the fleet ABS debt, both of which are effectively cash cost of goods from Hertz's perspective (the ABS sweeps cash if residual values decline). The economics of the industry are heavily influenced by the used car market as the rental companies typically own cars for 4-16 months before they resell them through a variety of conventional (auto auction) and alternative channels (direct to retail).

"Program cars" refer to cars that a manufacturer agrees to repurchase at a specified price or guaranteed depreciation rate subject to car condition and holding period requirements. Although program cars allow car rental companies to determine depreciation expense in advance and limit residual risk, acquisition costs are higher (program cars have roughly an 8-10% cost premium). Non-program cars ("risk cars") have no guaranteed residual or repurchase guarantee, and the car rental companies take the risk on residuals. Running a fleet geared more toward risk cars can be more profitable than program cars if a rental company can execute in developing favorable remarketing and procurement channels.

Since being spun out of Ford, Hertz has embraced the use of risk cars, which currently represent 85-90% of the fleet versus 39% in 2006. While Avis has also increased its use of risk vehicles, its current mix is roughly 67% risk and 33% program vehicles. Using 2016 figures for the relative costs, If HTZ had used CAR's fleet mix (~67% risk; 33% program) rather than its own more aggressive program (85% risk; 15% program), it would have had incremental costs of ~$50 mm.

A key factor that impacts residual values is the number of off-lease vehicles coming into the marketplace, combined with the amount of risk vehicles car rental companies need to sell. The increase in expected off lease vehicles has caused OEMs to increase the cost of program cars, which Hertz has balked at paying.

Thomas C. Kennedy, CFO - Q4 Conference Call

"So, as we've talked about in prior calls, obviously, the pricing of the program units by the OEMs have been - it's been very difficult to justify a large program acquisition since 2015. The percentage increases have been pretty substantial and I think we've talked about on previous calls, you'd have to assume a double-digit percent decline in residuals to be indifferent between taking a risk and a program car. We obviously will be opportunistic in trying to drive more program vehicles, but we also have to be objective in the economics and whether it makes sense from a tradeoff standpoint to take programs. So the program availability has been constrained, as we said on prior calls, on the model year 2017 buy and the economics were high."

On the surface, this decision has been driven by Hertz's belief in its ability to favorably access alternative disposal channels, i.e. direct to dealer, versus traditional auction. While we concede this can be a logical economic decision in general, by reducing the level of "insurance" it is paying for, it increases the risk of a shock in the context of used car price weakness, which is particularly troublesome given Hertz's overleveraged capital structure.

Fleet Costs Drive Earnings Cyclicality

During periods of used car price weakness, such as the great recession, fleet deprecation increases since the rental companies recoup less when selling their vehicles. Conversely, when emerging from a recessionary period, rental car companies benefit considerably from strengthening used car residuals. During the 2008-2009 recession, fewer people bought new cars, meaning there weren't so many used cars for sale in subsequent years, which benefited used car prices in 2011-2012.

As the economy strengthened in 2011 and beyond, so did the used car market, allowing rental companies to generate gains on the sale of their rental fleet, offsetting fleet depreciation costs. Additionally, in 2011, auto rental companies benefited somewhat from the Tsunami in Japan which impacted Japanese production, bolstering used car prices during that time frame.

In 2012 and 2013, Hertz was remarkably profitable, seemingly benefiting from synergies afforded by the Dollar Thrifty combination (i.e. opportunistically shifting the fleet between banners) as it was able to maintain extraordinarily low fleet costs. In general, unit fleet costs for Hertz and Avis are highly correlated as they are both ultimately buying from the same OEMs and selling into the same used car market (with Hertz selling a greater percentage direct to retail). Therefore, although Avis's unit fleet costs trended back toward a more normalized range in 2013, Hertz costs were considerably lower, and we believe it may have dragged its feet in realizing the impact of increasing fleet depreciation, which would catch up with it the following year.

In connection with reporting its 2013 results (the first year post DTG) and its intention to spin off Herc, HTZ provided unrealistic guidance for fiscal 2014, which incorporated $260 for monthly unit fleet costs ($40 higher than $220 unit depreciation taken in 2013).

Herc Spin Implications

The new CEO was under considerable pressure to complete the spin-off, yet they also were theoretically constrained by previously issued guidance around capital structures - specifically, Hertz has consistently stated a targeted leverage preference of 2.5-3.5x net leverage. Unfortunately, by the end of 2014, Hertz found itself overleveraged relative to that range.

1) Spin-Off Plans Developed at Cycle Peak for Auto Business. We note that the spin-off plan was developed at a time when the auto rental business was cyclically over-earning due to fleet costs that were significantly below long-term averages.

2) Lower-Than-Expected Herc EBITDA. When the spin-off was first discussed publicly in March 2014, it was proposed that Herc provides a $2.5 bn cash distribution back to Hertz to normalize leverage. However, by March 2016, Herc's Cole's 2013 EBITDA of $681 mm had declined to $600 mm in fiscal 2015 and the cash distribution was reduced to $2.0 bn.

3) Deteriorating Auto Rental Segment Financials. In April 2016, Hertz indicated for the full year 2016, Hertz Global Holdings now expects U.S. auto rental revenue to be flat to 1.5 percent lower versus the company's previous guidance of 1.5 to 2.5 percent growth year over year. However, although Hertz reduced guidance for Q1, it left the full-year corporate EBITDA guidance unchanged at $1.6-1.7 bn ($600-650 mm from HERC).

We believe management knew that it wouldn't be able to hit this guidance but was unwilling to rock the boat in advance of the spin-off and risk another delay - it therefore implied pro forma for the spin, it would remain within its leverage comfort zone, based on the inflated guidance. Through the first two quarters of the year, heading into the long-awaited Herc spin-off (first discussed in 2013 and delayed for years due to the restatements), HTZ under-accrued depreciation (in particular relative to CAR) and over-estimated potential cost savings, making this guidance seem theoretically achievable.

Although theoretically intended to be leverage-neutral, the Herc spin served to increase leverage at the auto rental entity as a result of the massively reduced guidance and earnings miss at the auto rental business.

At the time of the Herc spin-off in July, management had reduced its guidance modestly - projecting 2016 EBITDA for the standalone auto rental business of $850-950 mm. However, in connection with Q3, it reduced the guide to $575-625 mm with actual performance coming in at $553 mm.

When explaining the drivers of its guidance reduction in November 2016, management indicated that it had been assuming it could achieve $425 mm to meet the original guidance versus the $300 mm it had previously indicated as expected cost savings. Said another way, its guide wasn't even internally consistent, which seems reminiscent of the company's egregious 2014 guidance where the sum of the parts didn't equal the whole.

Leadership Transition

Although many analysts viewed management's guidance as a bit of a stretch, the magnitude of the guidance reduction was shocking, and Hertz equity declined as much as 50% the day of the announcement to $17.20, ultimately closing at $27.70 (a 23% decline). During the massive selloff, Carl Icahn, already the company's largest shareholder, increased his ownership in the company from 16% to 34%, buying 15.1 mm shares at an average price of $23.43 in two block trades ($353 mm).

Remarkably, all of this turmoil at Hertz came during a relatively favorable economic environment. Although Avis did experience a 7% EBITDA decline in 2016, its 2016 EBITDA exceeds 2012 levels, whereas Hertz's 2016 EBITDA was almost 60% below 2012 levels, pro forma for the Dollar Thrifty acquisition.

As a result of the earnings debacle, CEO John Tague stepped down after two years on the job and, in December 2016, Hertz appointed Kathryn V. Marinello as the new CEO. Prior to Hertz, Ms. Marinello served as CEO of Stream Global Services, Inc. from 2010 to 2014 and CEO of Ceridian Corporation from 2006 to 2010. Ms. Marinello also served in a wide variety of senior roles over 10 years at General Electric, leading global, multi-billion dollar financial and services businesses.

IV. More Near-Term Trouble Brewing

Looming Used Car Pricing Pressures = Increasing Fleet Costs

The potential for weakening used car prices (in particular due to increasing off-lease volumes and tighter subprime financing markets) has been generally understood. However, credit markets had been somewhat complacent with respect to the auto rental names until mid-March when the auto OEMs began explicitly highlighting weakness in the used car market (Hertz CDS was ~600 bps in February versus 760 bps today). It is worth noting that residual declines for rental companies are at risk of greater declines given their fleet composition, specifically a higher skew towards sedans, although their average age skews younger than the overall used car market.

1) Increasing Off-Lease Volumes. Given increasing off-lease volumes, used car prices have come under further pressure in Q1 2017, finally starting to experience the weakness that has been feared over the past few years

2) Index Showing Weakness. NADA Used Car Guide's seasonally adjusted used vehicle price index fell for the ninth straight month, declining a slight 0.3% from February to 110.1 in March. Even though the decline was mild, March's index figure was 7.2% below March 2016's (118.6) and marked the index's lowest level since September 2010.

3) Cautious Outlook from Ford and GM. The prices of used cars in GM Financial's leasing portfolio will decline about 7% this year, GM said in March. The value of used GM vehicles has depreciated faster than expected in the first quarter, particularly with crossovers, and prices will fall as much as 3 percent next year. Likewise, in March Ford shared an expectation that used car prices would drop for several years and announced that for Q1, 36-month auction values dropped 7% year over year (up from a 6% decline in Q4).

Rental Price Weakness = Declining Revenues

Auto Rental News conducts monthly airport price surveys - in March 2017 reported airport rental quoted rates declined for the fourth consecutive month, with the gap over a year ago widening and with all regions except the Midwest were down significantly.

V. Capital Structure Observations

Meaningful Near-Term Liquidity. Hertz ended 2016 with total corporate liquidity of $1.95 bn, including $816 mm of unrestricted cash and $1.13 bn available on an undrawn revolver (net of $570 mm LOCs). Net corporate leverage is running at -0.1x (1.3x gross) through the funded bank debt and 5.6x (7.1x gross) through the structure.

Potential Ratings Downgrade. In November 2016, Moody's put Hertz B1/B+ corporate credit rating on negative watch, indicating that debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x could lead to a ratings downgrade, and absent a rights offering, the company appears likely to exceed this threshold throughout 2017.

Amended First Lien Covenants. For covenant purposes, the Consolidated First Lien Leverage Ratio as of 12/31/16 was 2.4x (calculation assumes revolver draw but excludes LCs). Following this amendment, Hertz has ample cushion against the revised maintenance test, as FY17 EBITDA would need to decline 30-40% to reach the minimums implied by the new schedule. Hertz ended 2016 with total corporate liquidity of $1.95 bn, including $816 mm of unrestricted cash and $1.13 bn available on an undrawn revolver (net of $570 mm LOCs). Net corporate leverage is running at -0.1x (1.3x gross) through the funded bank debt and 5.6x (7.1x gross) through the structure.

Q1 2017 Expectations. It is a safe bet that increasing costs, combined with declining revenues, will make for a difficult early 2017 for the auto rental companies. In Q1/Q2 2017, Hertz will be lapping difficult periods with respect to depreciation, making year/year declines highly likely. More favorably, weak fuel-related ancillary revenue (given low gas prices) was a headwind in 2016, and that headwind should not be a factor in 2017.

Although Hertz has not provided 2017 guidance (not that it would be worth much), it has guided for revenue and EBITDA declines in Q1, driven by higher fleet cost and negative US pricing (despite coming off an easy comp of -10% in Q1 2016). Consensus Corporate EBITDA for Q1 2017 is $(17) mm compared to $31 mm in Q1 2016, which would bring LTM EBITDA down to ~$500 mm and net leverage up to 6.2x.

VI. Other Risks and Observations

1) Hertz may be bolstering reported "cash flow" by stretching asset-based leverage

Hertz reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $258 mm for FY 2016, though we believe this includes some non-recurring working capital benefits. As of year-end 2016, based on our calculation, leverage on Hertz's vehicle fleet (including vehicle working capital) increased from 82% to 85% from prior year. We do not have comparable information on Hertz's auto rental securitization assets prior to 2015 (the company's consolidated disclosures were less detailed).

We note that this compares to Avis's vehicle debt/assets of 77%. However, we do note that Avis appears to have been extracting equity from its securitization entities by increasing use of leverage in each of the last five years.

2) Avis increasing fleet/capacity in recent years

Since 2013, Avis has increased its average fleet count by over 15%, with Hertz fleet remaining relatively flat over that time frame.

Hertz's recent missteps have somewhat constrained it operationally, and its current balance sheet woes mean that meaningful fleet growth is likely off the table in 2017 and 2018.

3) Enterprise, the market leader, is a formidable competitor

Whereas the domestic businesses of Avis and Hertz are more skewed to the airport business (accounting for ~75% of revenue), Enterprise differs as nearly two-third of its domestic business is off-airport. It dominates the off-airport market, holding ~70% share, through its robust insurance replacement business. Because of its large domestic off-airport business, it has a significant scale advantage in vehicles, holding close to ~2.5x the amount of fleet at Hertz and ~3x the amount of fleet as Avis. With a large insurance replacement business and off-airport business has come significantly elevated fleet utilization (we suspect close to 90% due to the long length of rental), and a profitable fleet disposal program (with a significant reliance on direct to retail sales).

4) Uber/Lyft May Represent a Potential Threat

As it relates to the potential threat from Uber/Lyft, Hertz has not explicitly discussed the risk posed by ride sharing, but rather, in mid-2016, the company signed deals with Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) to rent 2- to 3-year-old models the company has rotated out of its daily rental fleet to ride sharing drivers for weeks and months.

Avis has indicated that one-day rentals represent only ~3% of rental day volume and under 50-mile transactions also represent only 3% of rental days, so it doesn't view the ride-sharing companies as a major threat to its core business.

5) Being part of an oligopoly isn't as valuable as one might think

One key challenge faced by rental companies vis a vis revenue management is that there is a declining yield curve as the booking period progresses - whereas airlines penalize customers who book fairly close to the date of flight via higher pricing, car rentals frequently offer comparable, or potentially even more attractive, fares when booking closer to the date of rental. Similarly, there is limited customer segmentation - corporate clients can frequently get lower contracted rates than leisure customers for cars during peak mid-week periods, with those cars then likely unused during the weekend. Further, there is little to no penalty for cancellations or no-shows - no-shows likely account for ~15% of domestic reservations, and vehicles that are reserved but ultimately underutilized create a clear drag on profitability.

We observe that, despite the small number of players, the industry is relatively efficient and highly competitive. In general, pricing and fleet costs (the industry's largest input cost) are directionally correlated (for example, prices generally went up in 2009 as fleet depreciation increased and fleets were rationalized). Given the short cycle of auto purchases (i.e. 1-2 year holding period), capacity can quickly come on and off… this can help the industry mitigate downside risk through flexibility but also constrains upside.

VII. Conclusion

In conclusion, things in the auto rental industry appear destined to get worse before they get better. As a result of overpaying for Dollar Thrifty and spinning off the equipment rental business, Hertz is now over-leveraged. Based on recent rental price weakness and used car price weakness, the next few quarters will be challenging, and a ratings downgrade seems likely, though, to some degree, the price action in Hertz's equity and debt since late March seems to be anticipating this.

Hertz, which has more corporate leverage (5.6x net versus 3.6x for CAR), is taking more operational risk in terms of risk vehicles which translates to ~$50 mm more estimated EBITDA as compared to CAR's mix, assuming no escalation in residuals. Further, Hertz appears to have been increasing asset leverage as a means to generate cash flow which we do not expect to be recurring in the near term.

Notwithstanding the operational issues discussed herein, we concede that Hertz does have meaningful franchise value, though we believe this value to be considerably lower than equity markets have placed on it in the past. Based on the evidence, it seems clear that there are structural barriers for Hertz to consistently generate teens EBITDA margins, despite that being a targeted goal for the last decade. Despite our short-term pessimism, assuming a stable/growing economy, Hertz will likely be able to manage through the near-term headwinds. However, we note that it appears unlikely Hertz would be able to survive an economic slowdown without raising equity (at YE 2007, Hertz gross leverage was only 3.1x, and it benefited from some diversity at HERC).

The auto rental business is entirely about execution, and in recent years, Hertz has simply failed to execute. We believe the new CEO's public remarks, which tend to emphasize "reinvesting" in the business, suggest she may be somewhat oblivious to the potential capital structure constraints the company is facing. Ms. Marinello is positioning 2017 and 2018 as turnaround years, prioritizing investment in systems and tech-enabled platforms (which she has experience with from her time at Ceridian). On the last earnings call, Ms. Marinello referenced a target leverage of 3.5x numerous times, yet math suggests this cannot be readily achieved absent an equity deal. When pressed as to whether they might consider a rights offering, she indicated there were no current plans to shore up the balance sheet despite a "very aggressive investment profile in 2017." With Carl Icahn as a 35% equity holder, any future equity offering would likely involve him playing a key role.

The company is approaching an inflection point where it becomes a balance sheet play as well as an income statement play. In the near term, there are no obvious triggers, and the company does appear to have 18-24 months of runway, but in a competitive asset-intensive business, cost of capital is critical. With the threat of declining used car residuals, coupled with weak near-term pricing, the company may be forced to get creative (sell Donlen, issue a convert, layer unsecured notes, rights offering, etc.) should it need to raise capital, though, in many instances, such actions would serve to improve the credit.

Consequently, although we are bearish near term on Hertz equity and credit as we head into the quarter, we are constructive long term on the underlying value of the enterprise. Our base case assumes that the headwinds discussed herein will cause Hertz Corporate EBITDA to decline to $425-475 mm over the next 12-18 months but that the company will manage through this decline and eventually rebound to generate $750-800 mm of Corporate EBITDA over 2-3 year time frame, assuming a stable/growing economy. Under such a scenario, buying the senior notes on weakness could be attractive, recognizing that the unsecured notes may be layered if the company needs access to capital but that the company has many levers it can pull to stay alive.

