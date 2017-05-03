Navigant Consulting's (NCI) CEO Julie Howard on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Aaron Miles - Director, IR

Julie Howard - Chairman and CEO

Stephen R. Lieberman - EVP and CFO

Lee Spirer - Chief Growth and Transformation Officer

Analysts

Tim McHugh - William Blair & Company

Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Marc Riddick - Sidoti & Company

William J. Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

I would like to introduce Mr. Aaron Miles, Director of Investor Relations for Navigant. Mr. Miles, you may begin.

Aaron Miles

Good morning and welcome to Navigant's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. We have posted our earnings release as well as supplemental information about the quarter on the Investor Relations section of our Web-site.

Before I turn the call over to Julie Howard, Navigant's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to highlight the disclosure at the end of our earnings release for information about any forward-looking statements that may be made or discussed on this call.

Please review this information and the reconciliations in the schedules attached to the press release along with the risk factors included in the Company's 2016 Annual Report for potential factors which could affect the Company's financial results and cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Julie Howard.

Julie Howard

Good morning and welcome to our Q1 earnings results call. Thank you for joining us today. I'm going to start the call by commenting on our first quarter 2017 performance, and then I'll turn the call over to Stephen Lieberman, our CFO, to review our financial results in greater detail as well as to review our 2017 guidance. Lee Spirer, who recently took on a new position in the organization as Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, is also with us today and will be available during Q&A. I will also provide some color on Lee's new role during my remarks.

Reflecting on our Q1 results, I'm pleased that we continued to realize organic growth, especially coming off of a very strong year in 2016 and a dynamic regulatory environment in light of the new administration. As we entered the year, we anticipated that demand could vary in our core industry sectors as clients reacted to the uncertain landscape. We are partnering with our clients to prepare for and respond to this change and believe that the value we bring to our clients remains vital and unique.

Looking at our Healthcare segment, we remain optimistic about the opportunity in the market, as evidenced by our continued strong organic growth during the quarter. Demand from providers for large strategy-led transformation projects along with increasing demand from life sciences companies for product commercialization solutions drove our results in the quarter.

We are also encouraged by the outlook for managed services in the revenue cycle arena. During 2016, we had experienced some transition of engagements, which dampened our growth realization in this business. Looking forward, we are encouraged by the pipeline of opportunity as well as the successful ramp-up of our large engagement with the University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System.

Our Energy segment had a slower start to the year than anticipated, but saw increasing momentum over the course of the quarter. Our government work was impacted by the Department of Energy adjusting its level of spending in anticipation of potential budget changes. Although this had a near-term impact on our business, our longer-term outlook for the energy sector remains unchanged.

We believe the energy sector and our clients have and will continue to experience increasing transformational impacts to their business model resulting from an increasing move towards low carbon activities. We are working strategically with private and public sector clients on projects and policies to move economies from traditional carbon generation fuel to greater utilization of energy efficiency models and renewables.

Also, as an update for our most recent investment in the Energy business, the integration of the Ecofys acquisition remains on course and we are very pleased with the [indiscernible] market approach that our legacy and Ecofys teams are undertaking.

Turning to our Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment, our performance was impacted in the quarter by the conclusion of a few larger engagements as well as a pause in compliance and controls work for some of our key financial institution clients, as they await potential regulatory shift forecasted by the new administration.

As I indicated on our year-end earnings call this past February, we anticipated that this segment would return to normalized long-term growth rate over the course of 2017. Notwithstanding a soft Q1, that outlook remains unchanged. We see a strong pipeline building and encouraging signs that the pause in the workflow has abated.

And finally, our Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment performed within our range of expected performance for the quarter. Consistent with historical trends, we realized varied contributions from the practices within the segment depending on the needs of our clients for specialized litigation expertise.

Leading the segment results this quarter, the construction team continued to achieve growth in its advisory and dispute services, driven by a robust industrial, infrastructure and commercial development market on a global scale. In addition, the number of engagements for healthcare disputes and legal technology services increased in the quarter as well. Workflow in general litigation and forensic services areas counterbalanced the growth in these areas. As I mentioned in our last earnings call, we have not built significant growth expectations for this segment into our 2017 outlook, given the inconsistent event-driven nature of the legal channel.

In summary, I'm confident that in this fast-changing environment, we are executing on the right strategy, a strategy that is clearly aligned with the transformational needs of our clients and our core industry sectors. We remain on track to meet our 2017 financial outlook and we see strong demand for our services. Our highly diverse portfolio of businesses, combined with the specialized industry expertise and broad technology capabilities, positions us well in this market. I continue to be very proud of all of our Navigant colleagues around the globe as they are working hard to conduct and drive our business in a way that delivers value to our clients, to our Company and to our shareholders.

Before turning the call over to Stephen, I want to touch on the recent press release announcing Lee Spirer's transition to a new role of Chief Growth and Transformation Officer for Navigant. As many of our analysts and long-term shareholders are aware, we have undergone a remarkable evolution over the past five years in our service offerings, business model and market leadership. Lee has worked very effectively with our business leaders to align our actions, leverage our scale and build a strong talent base in support of that strategy.

Looking forward, we know we need to retain our positioning as a top choice for our clients in all their needs, and to do so, we know that we need to increase our capacity for digital transformation and maximize our expertise in the technological trends related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and impacting our industry and our clients' industries. Lee is the right person to help us achieve these goals.

In his new role, he will lead our strategy, innovation and corporate development functions as well as our go-to-market effort, including sales, marketing and business development, with a key focus on evolving our solutions in digital and analytics. We're really excited to have Lee's leadership focus in these domains.

And now I'm going to turn the call over to Stephen to discuss first quarter results and our 2017 outlook in more detail. Following that, we'll open it up for Q&A. Stephen, over to you.

Stephen R. Lieberman

Thank you, Julie. It's a pleasure to be on the call with all of you this morning. I will take a few minutes to comment on our overall Company results for the first quarter, review the performance of our segments, and then provide our 2017 outlook.

We are pleased with our first quarter 2017 results, which keep us on track to deliver our guidance for the year. Total RBR increased 6% for the first quarter of 2017 to $236.2 million, with 4% organic growth, as compared to the same period the prior year. The year-over-year growth in RBR for the quarter was driven by strong results from our Healthcare and Energy segments.

Total revenue increased 5% to $257.8 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $245.3 million for the first quarter of 2016. Total segment operating profit was up 2% to $74.4 million for the first quarter of 2017, compared to $72.7 million for the same period last year, also driven by the strength in our Healthcare and Energy segments.

First quarter 2017 general and administrative expenses were $41.5 million, representing an increase of 4% over the prior year quarter. The growth in G&A was mainly due to higher compensation and benefit expenses, driven by acquisitions and additional hires to support our growth. Also we incurred one-time facility cost related to move our Chicago office. For the first quarter of 2017, excluding the impact of bad debt, G&A as a percentage of RBR was 17.6%, up 50 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2016.

Net income for the first quarter of 2017 declined to $11.1 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $12.6 million or $0.26 per share for the first quarter of 2016. First quarter 2017 adjusted net income of $13 million or $0.27 per share was flat compared to the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was $31.5 million, a 3% increase compared to $30.6 million for the same period in 2016. Adjustments were driven by higher severance costs and increased deferred contingent acquisition liabilities. Further details on adjustments used to compute both adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA are identified in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, included after the financial statements in our press release.

As anticipated, combined depreciation and amortization expense increased 4% for the first quarter of 2017, compared to the respective period of 2016, mainly due to higher IT, infrastructure and leasehold improvement spending.

Our first quarter 2017 effective income tax rate was 37.5%, compared to 34.8% for the same period of 2016. The increase of the effective income tax rate was primarily attributable to the reversal of foreign deferred income tax valuation allowances, which reduced our income tax expense through the first quarter of 2016.

Our balance sheet remained strong with leverage ratio of 1.25x 12-month trailing adjusted EBITDA at the end of the first quarter of 2017. This compares to 1.72x at the end of the first quarter of 2016 and 0.95x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2016. Just as a reminder, our debt leverage is seasonally higher as it reflects annual incentive compensation payments in the first quarter. We were also pleased to announce during the quarter that we were financed $400 million revolving credit facility under favorable terms and extend the maturity date to March 2022.

Free cash flow decreased to $13.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to $21 million for the same period in 2016, primarily driven by higher capital expenditures. As anticipated, first quarter 2017 CapEx increased $8.8 million to $13.8 million year-over-year, mainly driven by the buildout of our new Chicago office, in addition to continued IT investments.

Navigant's business model continues to generate significant cash flow and we are using this cash to continue to invest in our people, process and technology capabilities, while at the same time returning capital to shareholders via share repurchase program as well as reducing our debt.

Through the quarter, we have purchased approximately 207,000 shares of common stock at an aggregate cost of $5 million and average cost of $23.93 per share. We are pleased that effective May 1, 2017, our Board of Directors approved an increase to the amount available under the Company's stock repurchase authorization to $100 million and extended the authorization through the end of 2019.

From the program's inception in the fourth quarter of 2011, we have purchased over $131 million of common stock, and based upon current market conditions, we continue to believe returning capital to shareholders is a good use of our free cash flow.

Let me now review the performance of each of our four segments in more detail. The Healthcare segment RBR increased 11% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period in 2016, mostly on an organic basis. As mentioned by Julie, strength was driven by continued demand from providers for large strategy-led transformation projects and life science companies for commercialization solutions.

Segment operating profit was up 16% in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the first quarter of 2016, driven by higher RBR and better alignment of resources within healthcare consulting. We continue to be very encouraged that our Healthcare segment was able to realize substantial year-over-year RBR growth while growing segment operating margin, which was 31% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 29% for the prior year period.

Energy segment RBR increased 21% year-over-year for the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by contributions from the Ecofys acquisition, which was announced in November 2016. As Julie also mentioned, while the Department of Energy will continue to be an important client, the volume of work this quarter was reduced as they adjusted spending levels in anticipation of potential budget changes later this year.

Segment operating profit for the Energy segment was up 32% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period of 2016, driven by the contribution from the Ecofys acquisition, higher organic revenue and an improvement in the revenue/cost mix within our organic business.

The Financial Services Advisory and Compliance segment RBR for the first quarter of 2017 decreased 2% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the conclusion of a few engagements and lighter than normal volume in compliance and controls services for certain key clients. Segment operating profit was down 14% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016, driven by unfavorable changes in business mix and higher cost as we maintain staffing levels in anticipation of improving demand throughout the course of this year.

Our Disputes, Forensics & Legal Technology segment continues to have stable performance compared to prior quarters. RBR decreased 1% for the first quarter of 2017 and it was flat on a foreign currency neutral basis compared to the first quarter of 2016. This segment experienced continued demand for our global expertise in complex industrial, infrastructure and commercial project matters, an increase in volume of legal technology engagements, and an increase in performance-based fees associated with mass tort claims. Segment operating profit for this segment was down 8% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the respective period of 2016, primarily driven by a lower level of workload in the general litigation forensic services area.

Let's now turn to our outlook for 2017. Overall, we are confirming our Company's guidance for 2017. We are targeting RBR in the range of $975 million to $1.01 billion. The midpoint reflects growth of approximately 6%, with majority of that growth being organic. We expect a range of $1.075 billion to $1.115 billion for total revenues.

Our outlook for adjusted EBITDA is in the range of $145 million to $156 million. Adjusted earnings-per-share is estimated in the range of $1.29 to $1.36 per share. We're expecting free cash flows in the range of $65 million to $80 million. Capital expenditures are anticipated to be in the range of $35 million to $45 million. Our CapEx will be running at a higher pace in the first half of 2017 due to the move of our large Chicago office.

To wrap up, we're pleased to continue our top line growth and to confirm our guidance for 2017. We remain optimistic in the demand environment and how we are aligned to meet our client needs. Going forward, we are maintaining a focus on managing the business more efficiently, and we are continuing to gain traction with our clients.

Thank you for your time. And I will now ask the operator to open up the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question, this comes from the line of Tim McHugh, William Blair.

Tim McHugh

Just want to ask a follow-up, I believe in the remarks you talked about some transition of contracts or it sounds like some lost clients in the revenue cycle outsourcing business. Can you just kind of confirm or elaborate on what you're saying in that piece of the business?

Julie Howard

Tim, I think what I was referencing is, in 2016 when I called out transition of clients, we had some clients that kind of were at a particular margin level. We were kind of reworking contracts and transitioned out of some contracts as we were working to pursue others. So, it was, some of it was intentional, some of it was client contracts that had wound down in 2016. And it was kind of waiting for UAB to ramp up. So that was my reference to not seeing significant growth in our managed services business. We do however think looking forward that we've got a lot of opportunity and pipeline available to us, and feel positive and optimistic about the growth in that business going forward.

Tim McHugh

Okay. So that was more, those happened last year, that wasn't a change during the quarter?

Julie Howard

It was not. It was just a reference to not seeing a significant amount of growth. That was from last year, yes.

Tim McHugh

And how is UAB, I know you hesitate to think about like specific contracts, but maybe even the managed services business, so if we think about the margin being down year-over-year, where we're at in the kind of the investment stage for ramping up with that?

Stephen R. Lieberman

It's Stephen. So, as we have talked about in the past, there is a ramp-up of in particular these large CRM projects. We typically would anticipate at least a six to nine month type of a window. So, with that contract starting in October, we are still in that ramp-up curve, but we are real pleased with how that engagement and partnership is going. But it does take some time to go up.

Tim McHugh

Okay. And then can you size the Department of Energy at all in terms of the magnitude and is it – I guess versus the run rate, maybe now how big is it as we think about the risk of ongoing kind of challenges to that spending?

Stephen R. Lieberman

We haven't called out and we don't call out a particular client as far as the size goes. It is an important client and will continue to be an important client to us. We did experience a reduction in the flow and the volume of growth that we received from them as they are going through some transformation themselves. While we can't exactly predict, we are not aware of additional changes from what we're currently experiencing thus far in the first quarter.

Tim McHugh

Okay, thank you.

Operator

For our next question, this comes from the line of Kevin Steinke of Barrington Research.

Kevin Steinke

Just following up on the Energy segment, you mentioned I think in your prepared comments that it did start to pick up towards the end of the quarter in terms of growth. So just wondering, what drove that and how that bodes for the next few quarters?

Julie Howard

I think as I said in my prepared remarks, we had a slow start and we gained momentum over the quarter, and that we do believe notwithstanding that we've had a shift in spending at the Department of Energy as it relates to budget changes, we believe that the overall market for energy services over the long term remains really strong. We're not coming off our longer term growth goals in that business.

And a lot of that has to do with just general technological transformation in the energy sector moving away from, or I guess what I'll call it towards a low carbon environment, but moving away from carbonization in the energy industry to more renewables, to more energy efficiency strategies, to the modernization of the grid and embracing the distributed energy I think system that's onboard.

So it's a whole bunch of transformational in my mind and I think in our teams' mind impacts the fundamental business model of the energy industry that will continue to drive growth for us. But as we have said before, DOE has always been a very important client to us. And so, when we see a shift in spending related to the new administration, that impacts us.

Kevin Steinke

Okay, fair enough. And then you've talked the last couple of quarters here about Healthcare growth being driven in part by large strategy-led transformation projects. Should we expect those projects to, the ones that are ongoing, to continue throughout the year or is there any risk of any of those ending as we move throughout the year?

Julie Howard

We would anticipate that those projects will continue. I mean all projects have a start and a stop, so they won't be indefinite. But we would anticipate that our current project flow remains very positive, including additional strategy-led transformation projects that we see looking forward.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. So there are more of those larger projects in the pipeline it sounds like?

Julie Howard

Yes, there are.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. On Financial Advisory and Compliance, so you mentioned a pause by some clients, but now you expect that business to ramp up as we move throughout the year. So is it in part due to clients just becoming more comfortable with what they're seeing in the regulatory environment and then deciding to move forward?

Julie Howard

Yes, so at the end of last year I indicated to everybody that we would anticipate this segment would return to its longer-term growth rates. We had a couple of engagements wind down in the first quarter, so that slightly impacted that. And then we saw this pause, and we have an administration that is focused on a whole bunch of things that kind of comes up sporadically.

So there was a lot of talk about rollback with Dodd-Frank and I think that caused many of our, what I would call, anchor financial institution clients for whom we do a lot of compliance and controls work, to pause a bit. And for some, that work wasn't as large as it normally is in the quarter and some things probably didn't get started, as we had anticipated they would. But now we feel like we see a lot of good pipeline within that segment. And so we're hoping that that pause has gone away.

I think for us, the regulatory environment has always been a good place for us to play and change is good in the regulatory environment, so it's creating a lot of opportunity for us. But we're having to be a little bit more dynamic in how we respond to it, because the administration is, their focus is healthcare one day and another regulation another day. And I think us as well as our clients are just trying to respond to that.

But Kevin, as I mentioned, we do believe we are on track in Financial Services and that over the course of the year we are going to return to our longer-term growth rates, and that was embedded in our guidance for the year.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And as you mentioned, a lot going on with the regulatory landscape from day to day, I guess as you look back over the last few months, you went into the year with a cautiously optimistic outlook. I mean, have there been any significant changes or surprises within the regulatory environment thus far, either positive or negative, as you look at recent developments?

Julie Howard

No, I think it is as we had anticipated, which is a little choppy because you can't foresee what some of the potential changes were. Having said that, I think we have a real belief here that fundamentally the train has left the station on a lot of the fundamental business model changes that have emanated from prior regulatory reforms. So whether it's Obamacare or some other form of healthcare reform, the provider system is going to need significant support in managing their business models to whatever situation on lower reimbursement kind of environment, as an example. So we're just trying to remain nimble in each of our industry sectors and stay very connected to happenings in Washington, and with our clients make sure that we can provide continued support going forward.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. And as we think about the remainder of 2017, last quarter you mentioned that we should expect margins to ramp up sequentially as we move throughout the year. Is that still the expectation?

Stephen R. Lieberman

Yes, the first quarter tends to be a little bit more difficult as we are having higher benefits and [indiscernible] related expenses. So yes, we do continue to anticipate that we will have improvement through the course of the year.

Kevin Steinke

Okay. Thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

For our next question, this comes from the line of Tobey Sommer of SunTrust.

Tobey Sommer

I was wondering if you could comment on the pace of expected hiring internally at the firm this year, and then maybe what sort of bill rate increase you think maybe you realized across the platform?

Julie Howard

So just in general for our consulting business, Tobey, we expect kind of mid single-digit headcount growth for all of 2017. And in each year, we kind of focus on hiring senior professionals per need in the market and then filling in the pyramid behind it. I think our plans for Managing Director hiring are slightly higher than they were in 2016.

So I guess that's all I would say, and we anticipate, our turnover has been running lower than any historical or industry trends, we don't anticipate that going forward. So that kind of – pulling all of that together, we just feel that a mid single-digit headcount growth, that's consulting. Our managed services business will depend on how the contracts ramp over the course of the year.

And then relative to bill rate, it's not something that we normally disclose. Bill rate has a lot to do with mix and opportunity of client engagement. Gone are the days where companies can employ a 5% across-the-board rate increase. Instead, we take advantage of that in the markets that we can specific to our service offerings. I don't know, Lee, if there's anything further you want to say about our plans?

Lee Spirer

I think mix is the primary driver of rate, and the nature of the engagements that we see and how highly leveraged they are, senior versus junior people, I think that's the primary driver, I think Julie is right. In markets that are run very hot and there is scarcity of talent and high demand, we try and take advantage of premium pricing as well. I think a number of our offerings are actually premium priced, but I think she was right, mix is the bigger driver on the actual realized rate.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. In the managed services area, could you talk about the competitive environment, and specifically for prospective larger engagements, our Alabama?

Julie Howard

As we have talked previously, there is probably a handful of competitors out there that are predominantly provider-focused. There's probably three or four or five firms. We feel like it's a reasonable competitive environment. And then there are other firms that do physician-only, Tobey. We're one of the few that could provide revenue cycle managed services on both a provider and physician basis.

And like we have said before, there is certainly plenty of opportunity for the very large revenue cycle outsourced opportunities, but the sales cycle is quite long. As you can imagine, it's not insignificant to want to be able to outsource your operations. It takes a lot of thinking and it is generally a Board level decision. So the sale will take quite long.

The other thing I would say about our competitors is, we are one of the few that has the ability to do the front-end revenue cycle consulting as well, which often gives us that opportunity in advance to be able to identify the opportunity and connect to it.

Lee Spirer

And I might just add also, as Julie said, these are Board level decisions and ultimately they are partnerships. These all partnership engagements that we have, they are not vendor type relationships. They are partnerships. So the nature of our consulting relationships is a huge advantage and we are taking advantage of those and are seeing quite a pipeline build up, but as Julie also said, it takes time to mature those because it is a long term partnership that both sides enter into.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you. Just to follow-up with one question on the government budget as it relates to DOE or frankly other aspects of your business, were the changes in relation to shifting priorities or actual funding or budgeted numbers? I'm just trying to get a sense for how to interpret that given the fact that Congress is working through a budget for this year.

Stephen R. Lieberman

The budgets I don't think are solidified yet, but I think what we saw was an anticipation of potential changes in the budget. There was some shift in spending. So that is what ends up going through.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. As we look into fiscal 2018 in the President's budget request, are there areas that you are honing in at and focusing in on in terms of the prospective potential impacts of those requests?

Stephen R. Lieberman

So we're not aware or anticipating any other adjustments. So we won't know until the budget is done. But there certainly are other opportunities on reprioritization that could present opportunities for us, and we are certainly monitoring those as well.

Lee Spirer

As an example, we are very close with our clients in the OEM. Again, it's anticipatory, but the idea that some of the energy efficiency standards might – the priorities might shift from them, but look like smart grid and grid resiliency become really important. So as you might expect, we are working with the clients very closely to align with their priorities, like we do in commercial sector as well.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you. Last numerical question for me, CapEx this year being a little elevated, is that pretty much just exclusively related to the headquarters or are there other elements that maybe on an ongoing basis CapEx will be a little higher?

Stephen R. Lieberman

It's really our Chicago move and we are going to continue to invest wisely per se in IT and technology and data analytics and the things that you would expect us to invest in to better serve our clients. But the elevation that they are seeing is largely related to leaseholds improvement.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you very much.

Operator

For our next question, this comes from the line of Marc Riddick of Sidoti.

Marc Riddick

I wanted to get a sense of whether or not you talked about maybe the pipeline in the Healthcare segment and what that looks like. I wanted to get a sense of maybe the pipeline changes that you have seen there since November and whether or not the composition that you have seen in the pipeline is changing really over the last few months?

Julie Howard

There has been no change, meaningful change in our pipeline of opportunities. We remain, as I said, very optimistic about our positioning in the healthcare sector and our opportunities. The current work that we have, as I answered to Kevin, we see other strategy-led transformation opportunities on the horizon. And I don't know what else to say to that. We're not going to be specific about those opportunities but we feel very good about where we see potential for the healthcare franchise going forward.

Marc Riddick

Okay, great. I just wanted to get a sense of if the makeup of the pipeline, it sounds as though the makeup of the pipeline hasn't necessarily changed over the last few months. And so…

Julie Howard

The types of engagements have not changed, no.

Marc Riddick

Okay, excellent. And then one additional question on the DOE spending reduction in anticipation of what they were seeing, I wanted to get a sense of whether that spending reduction was generally targeted in any particular areas or was it kind of just across the board pull-back in anticipation of funding cuts?

Stephen R. Lieberman

So I guess we're not going to be able to comment on all the aspects of their spend. But as far as what we saw, it was a reduction of volume of work and spend in anticipation that there will be some budget changes coming up.

Marc Riddick

Okay. And then finally, the ramp-up of UAB, and you mentioned as far as sort of the timeframe of the system, nine months, so that would sort of put us in the – get us to potentially July, August or so. Are there any sort of areas that we should sort of focus on as we get towards the end of that that could maybe extend that period, or are you comfortable with the timeframe given the size of the engagement?

Stephen R. Lieberman

We're real pleased how that project is going and the partnership that we're dissolving. So, no, we are feeling that we are on track with the partnership.

Marc Riddick

Okay. And then the last question, I guess I'll sort of go overseas a bit, I was wondering if you could maybe update us on something we had talked about in the past about some of the post-Brexit feedback that you experienced and maybe what opportunities may be presented there? I wondered if you could sort of update us on your thought process of what may take place there for the Company.

Julie Howard

Marc, there hasn't been any change, I don't know for anybody. Even after starting the talks and the process of the Brexit, we haven't seen any positive or negative influence on our opportunities within the United Kingdom or the EU Broadway.

Operator

For our last question on queue this comes from the line of Bill Dezellem of Tieton Capital Management.

William J. Dezellem

A couple of questions for you. First of all, relative to your sales cycle with the next large healthcare opportunity, where are you at in that cycle, and more importantly, where are you as an organization in terms of your preparation and willingness to take on another one of those given that you just started UAB in November? Trying to understand the timing at which you might be willing to bring on another one.

Julie Howard

Bill, we're not going to comment on a specific pursuit, other than to say that it is a long process that includes work and conversations with the finance departments and revenue cycle and CEO and the whole C-suite, and ultimately the Board, and generally it's more than one Board Meeting. And I would say generally there are not just one organization, but there are plenty of organizations that you are engaging with to identify that opportunity.

So, we are ready, we do have the capability and the capacity to assume another managed service opportunity with a large health system. But bell just 10 points in, we can tell you it's a long sales cycle, long being honestly somewhere between 12 and 24 months, and we are in it. And so are others. So the other caution I would put out there is, that's why we don't just pursue one, you pursue several because there is competition out there and it's not certain that even after all of that investments of 12 to 24 months that you're going to get the work.

William J. Dezellem

That is helpful. But the key is that you do have the capacity and are prepared if you were to get the phone call tomorrow to take one on?

Julie Howard

That is correct.

William J. Dezellem

Thank you. And then one additional question that I'm a bit confused about how the finance segment, how you experienced the pause, and even though the agenda from the new administration I don't think is fairly known and yet it sounds like if you've seen that pause come to an end and move back to the level of normality. So my question is, how is it that without the new administration's agenda being clear that your customers are moving forward in a more normal pattern?

Lee Spirer

Let me try and explain a little bit of what I've seen with the clients at least. They have been working out compliance under extreme pressure for the last five years, though strategic. And the change in the administration I think gave them a welcome pause to be able to breathe. As they breathe and then look at what's going on, on the horizon, they have realized that even with some potential changes from the administration, a lot of the core regulation is not going to go away, and the states have already stepped-in in certain places where the federal government may be stepping back. And so they've realized that it's compliance is going to continue to be something they're going to need to deal with and now they're getting off with business again.

I really do think a lot of this was sort of emotional exhaustion of having gone through years of this pressure and just wanted to take a breather into what's happening, and now they are realizing that even these changes aren't going to make significant differences to the core type of compliance risk that will persist.

William J. Dezellem

And one quick follow-on to that, as those clients recognize that the states are stepping in, does that create more opportunity for you, meaning that one federal government but 50 states, that's I recognize not 50 times the work, but potentially more work for Navigant?

Lee Spirer

Yes, I mean that's – change in the environment tends to be good for us. I think that it's definitely something that's evolving already. We see it in financial services, we see it in energy as well. And that few states have already made fairly active moves along [indiscernible] New York Department of Financial Services, and financial services has already taken a step, New York and California in energy have taken fairly significant steps. And so it's going to be a broad portfolio and we are aligned with our clients in trying to respond to whatever they face.

William J. Dezellem

Thank you for the additional clarification.

Operator

As of now, we don't have any other questions on queue. You may proceed.

Julie Howard

I think that's all the questions that we had in the queue. So, we thank you for joining our call today and look forward to speaking at the end of Q2.

