AMD: Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

Risk Management

After AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) imploded yesterday, I have received a couple of emails asking what to do next. I have been in the investing game over 25 years and I have been guilty in the past of concentrating too much of my portfolio in one stock or one area. I paid a very heavy price.

Story Time

Over 10 years ago, I was having lunch with a Wall Street-type in Oregon. He was showing me his style of momentum trading, which I respected (but never embraced). Too much chasing random things for my taste, though I did respect what he did. Showing him my portfolio, he made the comment that I was far too heavy in Nvidia.

Quote:

"You might get lucky once or ten times doing what you are doing, but that eleventh time will wipe you out."

Those words rang as very true - yet - being told to be cautious (or as in the reader's case, reading it) is far different from experiencing mind-crushing losses. Many years later, I gained first-hand experience with a worst case situation brought on by being too heavy in one stock:

OCZ Technology (or...How I learned to Diversify)

Rewind back a few years to 2012. Stop there. OCZ was making solid state hard drives and revenues were exploding. Life was good. I had bought in around $3 and up and the stock was around $10. Rumors were out that Seagate (NASDAQ:STX) was going to buy the company. We found out the Seagate plane tail numbers from some SEC statements and we started watching the planes take off and land by OCZs' headquarters by using a website that tracked planes! Yes - they were talking! A buyout was in the works. (Years later, I confirmed talks did occur.)

Disaster

Earnings day and we were sure OCZ was going to announce a buyout. Well.. not so much. OCZ came out and announced the SEC was investigating them for "cooking the books" to the tune of hundreds of millions. The CFO received the customary slap on the wrist and no jail time. The CEO fled to South America (or at least that is the rumor). The SEC investigation is STILL ongoing. Being the after hours market was closed, we were unable to sell or hedge.

The following day OCZ gaped down and opened around $2.25. By the time I hit the sell button it was at $2. Lesson learned: Diversify and always buy some cheap puts if you are going to hold through earnings.

Main Idea

Putting all of your eggs in one basket is akin to financial suicide... it is only a matter of time. This is not to say you cannot gamble: That is what the options market can be used for. However, putting everything in one sector or stock is simply asking for trouble.

Long-Term View

At this point, difficult choices have to be made. Long term, I still like AMD. It has several positive long term catalysts. Yet, AMDs guidance on growth is clearly not what the majority of investors had in mind. However, when I sit back and ponder the company, I come up with the following:

Naples Server CPU - Adoption will take time. It might even take a generation or two before AMD makes significant inroads into the server market.

Raven Ridge - The APU should be out this fall. I expect it to do really well given the target is the low to mid range laptop market.

Semi-Custom Gaming Chips - Basically, semi-custom is keeping the company solid. Lower margin, of course, but good for revenues.

VR - A wild card. AMD bought out a small VR company to bring in house its wireless technology. Will they work on hardware or simply license out the technology? It remains to be seen.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rumor - Another wild card.

AI / Deep Learning - Something AMD is embracing and we should see more products as time goes on. A long-term winner.

Semi-Custom Mystery product - Besides Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), AMD has a 3rd product in the works. Various rumors have speculated it might be for Facebook, but we will see. Others have said it might be for self-driving cars.

Vega - The high end GPU will be out soon. It marks the return for AMD to the high end fight.

Ryzen 3 - The low-end CPU is in the works.

Wrap Up

It has been a wild ride for AMD. The stock rocketed off and obviously investor expectations were higher than I realized. At times the market and people are irrational. Long term, AMD is still solid but the story has changed. AMD is no longer the down and dirty beat up stock, a company that all had figured would go bankrupt. AMD has changed tremendously in the last year, but our expectations must change as well. AMD applied the brakes to our expectations. We must manually shift and recognize that it is going to take more time for AMD to fully come back than we first anticipated. At this point it may be time to acquire a small position in AMD and then sit back and wait to see what the stock does. Another option might be to buy LEAPS if you want to risk less capital but possibly deal with time decay. We have acquired a few January 2018 $12 strikes at $1.17. Long term the stock is still a winner. However caution is the key word here as the stock is still experiencing high volume and can swing either way.