El Paso Electric's (EE) CEO Mary Kipp on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

El Paso Electric Co. (NYSE:EE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017 10:30 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Budtke - Director of Treasury Services and IR

Mary Kipp - CEO

Nathan Hirschi - CFO

Analysts

Anthony Crowdell - Jefferies

Brian Russo - Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day and welcome to the El Paso Electric Company's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Lisa Budtke. Please go ahead.

Lisa Budtke

Thank you, Sheila. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining the El Paso Electric Company's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. My name is Lisa Budtke, and I'm the Director of Treasury Services and Investor Relations. On the call today are CEO, Mary Kipp and CFO, Nathan Hirschi; and other members of senior management team. You should have a copy of our press release and today's presentation and if you do not, you can obtain them from our website on the Investor Relations page. We currently anticipate that our first quarter 2017 Form 10-K will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before Friday, May 05, 2017.

We would also like to inform that we will be attending the Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference in Boston on May 10 and 11, the UBS West Coast Mini Conference in Los Angeles and San Francisco on May 31 and June 1, and Jefferies Utility Summit in Boston on June 15. Please refer to our website for all upcoming investor relation events. A replay of today's call will be available shortly after our call ends, and will run through May 17. The details as they relate to the replay are disclosed in our press release.

For forward-looking statements on Page 2 of our presentation you will see our Safe Harbor provisions. In summary, comments and answers to your questions may include statements that are not historical facts and thus constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may causes the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from those expectations stated here.

As the format of this presentation does not permit a full discussions of these risks, please refer to our Form 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings for the discussion of the risk factors that should be considered. These filings maybe obtained upon request from the company on our website or from the SEC. The Company cautions that the risk factors discussed in these filings are not exhaustive and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, by and on behalf of the Company.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Mary.

Mary Kipp

Hey thanks Lisa, good morning everyone. On Slide 3 of the presentation I'd like to begin by summarizing our 2017 first quarter financial performance. On our last earnings call, we mentioned that negative earnings for the first quarter of 2017 was a distinct possibility. We're reporting a net loss of $4 million or $0.10 per share. This compares to a net loss of $5.8 million or $0.14 per share for the first quarter of 2016. Earnings for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2017 were $2.43 per share. Our first quarter results reflect the need to complete the second half of our rate relief process so we can recover our infrastructure investment in the region.

The loss also reflects that most of our sales occurred during the summer months. Although earnings were negative for the quarter, we continue to see positive economic growth in our region and to experience growth in the number of customers served. We expect the implementation of new rates following on 2017 Texas rate case, will help reduce the impact of regulatory lag.

So now I'd like to take a moment to review our 2017 Texas rate case filing on the next slide. On February 13, we filed a general rate case with the city of El Paso, the other incorporated municipalities in our Texas service territory and at the same time with the Public Utility Commission of Texas. This case is based on a historical test year ended September 30, 2016. The filing was necessary to bring in to rate base approximately $444 million of new plant that has been placed into service since March 2015 which was the end of the test year for a last Texas rate case.

The need for the requested rate relief is due to the additions to plants that were required to meet the needs of our growing customer base and due to the continued low growth that we have experienced in our service territory. We also maintained and improve up the reliability of our electric system. As a result, the company is requesting a non-fuel base revenue increase of $42.5 million. We will have the ability to surcharge our customers for new rates relating back to consumption beginning on July 18, 2017.

At this time, if you'll turn to Slide 5, I'll walk through some key dates on the procedural schedule that was adopted for our Texas rate case. On March 14, the administrative law judges in our case issued an order adopting a procedural schedule. As the schedule indicates, we are currently immersed in the discovery process and we've been busy responding to numerous requests for information.

The deadline for discovery has been set for June 9, 2017. Intervenor direct testimony is due by June 23. PUCT staff will then have one week to review the intervenor testimony and file their direct testimony on June 30. A hearing on the merits of our case has been scheduled to begin on August 21 and conclude by September 1.

Although it is difficult to anticipate a firm date when a final order could be issued, the Texas Utility Code allows for new rates to relate back to energy consumed 155 days after the rate case was filed which as I said is July 18 of this year. Turning to Slide 6, I will now discuss some other recent development. On April 12, 2017, the New Mexico Commission approved our joint motion to delay a rate case filing up to a date no later than July 31, 2019.

We decided to delay the filing of our New Mexico rate case to focus our attention on our Texas rate case which covers the largest portion of our service territory. [indiscernible] the Texas in New Mexico rate case filing will help us maximize the efficiency of our internal resources. A delay will also help us avoid filing rate cases at the same time as other utilities in New Mexico which will reduce the burden on commissioned staff.

Additionally, rate case expenses in New Mexico can be significant and the estimated revenue deficiency does not justify the time and expense to file. Finally, we believe the delay will allow us the opportunity to fully analyze our options regarding our investment in Palo Verde Unit 3. Also during the quarter, we continued to work towards the settlement of our current fuel reconciliation proceeding in Texas.

The final settlement agreement will be subject to approval by the PUCT. We currently anticipate that the commission will consider the proposed settlement in the second quarter. I'm pleased to announce that we finalized certain agreements with the Air Force to construct a large scale solar facility at Holloman Air Force Base. We anticipate the project will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year or early next year.

Now turning to Slide 7, I could not be happier to announce that a significant milestone has been achieved by the company in support of a long-term goal of providing affordable large scale solar generation to our region. Construction of the company's Texas community solar facility is nearing completion and is expected to be operational in the second quarter. We are extremely pleased that the Texas community solar project was fully subscribed within one month after enrollment began.

This is extremely impressive as this community's solar facility is the largest utility earned community solar project in Texas. This 3 megawatt facility which is located at the Montana Power Station provides customers with a clean alternative that is fair to all customers as it does not rely on inter or intra class subsidy. There are about 1,500 customers subscribed to the solar output and almost 400 customers on the waiting list, which demonstrates our community's commitment to solar power.

The community's solar facility at the Montana plant is the first large scale solar facility to be owned and operated by the company. This project along with the Holloman Air Force Base project demonstrates our commitment to evaluating, investing and innovative ideas in technologies that benefit our community than the environment.

In addition, we continue to believe that getting regulatory approval for grid modernization infrastructure in Texas would allow us to improve operational efficiencies for our customer, enhance customer service and provide our customers with knowledge and information to make better energy usage decisions including accessing the true value of private solar generation. The deployment of the smart grid technology would require legislative change and so we'll continue to advocate for the benefit of our customer.

Turning to Slide 8, I cannot remember a time in which so many large scale development projects have been announced in our region in such a short period. One of the latest projects to be announced is a massive $350 million entertainment complex coming to Northwest El Paso. The Franklin Galleria Development will include retail stores, multifamily development, hotels and premium dining.

In addition, plans were unveiled for a four acre resort to be located within a Westside development called Monticello. A Marriott brand hotel and resort would be located near the top golf facility that is already under construction nearby. The Canyons at Cimarron is another Westside development that will consist of approximately 900 total acres over 2,000 homes commercial and office based 25 acres of parks and seven miles of bike and walking trails.

These new developments are in addition to other large scale projects already under construction in our region, including the restoration of several downtown buildings and hotels. It's not difficult to see why I'm optimistic about the future growth in our region and why it's so important that we continue to plan for this growth in a responsible manner. We have an obligation to serve and therefore it's imperative that we work together with our communities as they continue to expand. We must plan for this continued growth in a prudent manner to ensure a safe clean reliable and affordable delivery of electricity to all our customers.

At this time I'll hand the call over to Nathan who will discuss our financial results.

Nathan Hirschi

Thank you, Mary. Before I jump into the key drivers for the quarter, I wanted to point out that the net loss we record for the quarter is a result of both the seasonality of our business and the negative impact of regulatory lapse. We earned a substantial portion of our annual net income in the second and third quarters when our revenues are highest. Additionally, we conduct more of our maintenance activities in the shorter months when we fewer demands of our system. As such it is better to look at our operations on an annual basis than it is on a quarterly basis.

Now turning to Slide 9, I'll discuss the key drivers for the quarter as compared to prior year beginning with negative drivers. We experienced a decline in earnings per share during the first quarter of 2017 of $0.05 per share due to decreased AFUDC, the primary reason for the decline in AFUDC was lower balances of construction work in process due to Montana units 3 and 4 being placed into service into 2015.

Since Montana units 3 and 4 are not currently earning a return in rate base, this decline is a component of regulatory lag discussed above. Earnings also declined in the quarter by $0.04 per share due to decreased - due to increased operations and maintenance expense as a result of planned outages at our Newman plant and increased routine maintenance at Montana and Rio Grande power plants.

We conducted a substantial portion of our generation maintenance activities in the first quarter of 2017, as there were certain efficiencies in conducting the maintenance activities at Newman 1, 3 and 4 simultaneously. Earnings also declined by $0.03 per share due to increased interest expense on the $150 million of notes issued toward the end of March 2016. On a positive side, earnings increased by $0.08 per share due to an increase in retail non-fuel based revenues primarily due to the base rate increase approved in our 2015 Texas rate case.

It is important to note that the first quarter of 2016 did not include approximately 5.9 million of retail non-fuel based revenues for the period January 12, 2016 through March 31, 2016 which were not recognized until the final order was approved in August of 2016.

In addition to the increase in rates and increase in the number of customer service during the period also contributed to the increase in non-fuel based revenues. However, as I will discuss in more detail mild weather during the quarter, partially offset the increase in non-fuel based revenues. Another positive driver for the quarter was the change in depreciation rates that was approved in our 2015 Texas and New Mexico rate cases.

The new appreciation rates combined with the sale of company's interest in the Four Corners power plant increased earnings by $0.02 per share. Also during the quarter, an increase in investment and interest income primarily due to higher realized gains on security sold from the company's Palo Verde decommissioning trust increased earnings by $0.02 per share. Please refer to pages 2 and 3 of our earnings release for additional earnings drivers and details about the quarter. Although we were pleased to see higher retail nonfuel-base revenues during the first quarter, the increase was partially offset by very mild weather in our regions.

Turning to slide 10 of the presentation, I will talk about the [indiscernible] warm weather we experienced during the first quarter. As you can see, we only recorded 810 heating degree days during the first quarter 2017. The first quarter was 28.6% below the 10-year average and 23.1% below the same period in 2016. In fact, the heating degree days recorded in the first quarter of 2017 was the lowest on record in our region in more than 7 years. The earlier arrival of spring, like weather began in January and continued throughout the whole quarter. All three months of the quarter were significantly below the 10-year average.

Now, turning to slide 11, we have provided an analysis of the changes in megawatt hour sales by customer clubs for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016. Retail megawatt hours sales decreased by 1.6% for the quarter. The decrease in sales was primarily driven by the historically mild weather I described in the previous slide, which had a significant impact on our residential customers. As you can see, we continued to experience growth in the total number of customers served. Total retail customers served increased by a solid 1.7%, which is in line with our recent trends.

Now, turning to slide 12, our additions to electric utility plant were approximately 54 million during the first quarter of 2017. In total, we expect to spend approximately 215 million for cash, capital additions in 2017. We also wanted to reiterate the company's plans to issue an all-source request for proposal for generation resources in 2017, which may cause our capital expenditure projections to change in the future.

In terms of cash dividends on slide 13, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on January 26, 2017, which was paid on March 31, 2017. As we mentioned previously, the company's goal is to move towards achieving an annual 55% to 65% payout ratio by 2020. The board will discuss the magnitude of the annual increase at the May 25, 2017 meeting.

A final note before we open the call for questions is that we have two tranches of debt for a total of 83 million that will mature or be subject to mandatory tender for purchase during the third quarter of this year. We believe that we have adequate liquidity through our cash balances, cash from operations and available borrowings under the revolving credit facility to meet all of our anticipated cash requirements for the next 12 months, including the repayment of these tranches of debt.

Okay. At this time, I'd like to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Anthony Crowdell of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Anthony Crowdell

I guess a couple of questions. Just thoughts on, I know you've previously said it's been challenging reaching a settlement with the city council. Just do you think that's possible and also given that you've withdrawn your rate filing, New Mexico and the mayor's very opinionated piece in the paper this past weekend, it seems that maybe the El Paso and think they're financing maybe stuff that's not for them. Does that really cloud the ability to get a settlement or there is really no ability to get it and begin with?

Mary Kipp

Anthony, this is Mary. That was an unfortunate piece, but I don't think we can extrapolate from one piece that that's the sentiment of all of the people in El Paso. Like you those of us who have been involved in this business for a long time know that a rate case is always a political lightning rod and obviously that's compounded when we're in the middle of a number of Mayoral and city council races.

So we're going to always work towards getting a settlement and we do view our regulators as the partner. But that said, as we know, we have a number of things that we'd like to get accomplished this time. So if we need to take this case to full litigation, we will. And our objective will be not to delay any of the procedural deadlines.

Anthony Crowdell

The Mayoral race is in May, are the city council elections also in May?

Mary Kipp

Yes. It's all the same time and we just finished early voting yesterday. The general election is Saturday, May 6. We have seven candidates who are running Mayor. We have a lot of seats open on city council, including Courtney Niland, she recently resigned. And if nobody gets a majority in the mayoral election, then we'll have a runoff on Saturday June 10 and it's my understanding that if there's a runoff, the new mayor would take office on the last Tuesday of June which is the 27.

Anthony Crowdell

Great. Moving to hopefully a more interesting topic. Is there any - given the variability in earnings due to weather, is there any thought or appetite in Texas of getting like revenue decoupling or some type of weather normalization right there because of the variability in, especially in El Paso, your weather.

Nathan Hirschi

Well, we haven't really worked - the weather on a quarter-to-quarter basis does vary a lot. On an annual basis, there is a lot less variability on it. Obviously, we're following these test cases for the full year of and we adjust for normal weather when we file the rate case. So there hasn't been a great deal of discussion of that and I think it's probably a better, just so we kind of educate the investment community and keep in mind that it does change on a short-term basis. And obviously, as you know Anthony, it can go either way, positive or negative. And so, no, there hasn't been a lot of talk about that, and primarily we're just trying to educate the investment community on weather effects.

Anthony Crowdell

On the tranches of that, are you rolling them over or you're going to just pay them down?

Nathan Hirschi

Well, look there are two relatively $50 million [indiscernible] So they're a relatively small amount. So we thought we'd finance them on the revolving credit facility and then look for options in the future to do more longer-term, maybe larger scale indications.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will take our next question from Brian Russo of Ladenburg Thalmann.

Brian Russo

Just what's the general rate case strategy following conclusion of this current Texas rate case and the approval of the delay in the New Mexico rate case is still at the latest 2019? When might we expect you to file again in both jurisdictions?

Mary Kipp

So obviously Brian - this is Mary. Texas, it's going to be contingent on our outcome in this case. If we have a good outcome, a decent outcome, I would imagine that we would try to stay out for at least a couple of years, several years. New Mexico, we're still going an assessment on when we'd like to go in, but as I said earlier, really last time trying to prosecute two rate cases simultaneously, it was just really tough on our staff and I think that we'll obviously deal it before the deadline, but we're not sure exactly when it will be yet.

Nathan Hirschi

And I might add that in Texas, we might try to use a transition cost recovery criteria or distribution cost recovery criteria, not to follow full rate cases as we go forward. Most of our CapEx coming up in the next couple of years are T&D related. And so that will give us the opportunity perhaps to do that.

Mary Kipp

And in this case, we've filed for the baseline.

Brian Russo

Okay. And is the next Texas rate case possibly timed with this upcoming RFP and the timing of when the needs are?

Mary Kipp

Like I said, it depends on our outcome. In this case, it depends on growth in our community and a number of things. But we would definitely have to have a rate case to bring in that generation that we're expecting to come on line in 2023 and that we're issuing an RFP for this year.

Nathan Hirschi

And you bring up a good point, Brian about the variability in our outturn CapEx and potentially the timing of the rate case based on the outcome of the RFP. So most of those hinge on what we did out of that and it's interesting to see how that is.

Mary Kipp

And we also have a requirement in Texas that was yielded from the same one that gave us the 155-day relate back that requires us to file at a maximum of every four years.

Brian Russo

Okay. Great. That's helpful. How many megawatts is the Peaker expected of be?

Nathan Hirschi

Currently, it's 231 megawatts is the current, but that's subject to change.

Brian Russo

Got it. And is there anything in this pending rate case that is viewed as contentious, I mean rate design, anything on the renewables side that caused a delay in the last case.

Mary Kipp

Hey. Just one real quick correction, Brian, on your last question. It's actually 320 megawatts. Our CFO was transposing numbers there. But yeah, I mean rate cases are always contentious. In this case, as you know, we filed to move our partial requirements customers, which are largely our solar DG customers into their own class that obviously is going to yield some contentions.

We've also filed a case to really eliminate a lot of subsidies, so there's an increase to residential customers, which is also always contentious. But we think we still have good working relationships. We're happy to try to settle this, but we're also happy to take it to the PCT and let them decide.

Brian Russo

Okay. And then just lastly, do you plan on issuing any long term debt in 2017?

Nathan Hirschi

At this point, no. We have still possibility to see if we do some smaller financing, but we plan on doing the [Technical Difficulty] short term debt to refinance all of our, the debt that comes from it.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions. I will turn the call over to Mary Kipp for closing remarks.

Mary Kipp

Actually, we're going to turn it over to Lisa Budtke or Lisa, do you want me to do it?

Lisa Budtke

Yeah.

Mary Kipp

Okay. I'd like to conclude today's call by reiterating that this quarter was reflective of the financial impact of regulatory seasonality of our sales and that's why we continue to work towards achieving a favorable outcome in our Texas rate case. As always, we remain committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable electricity to our customers, including finding ways to incorporate renewable energy technology into our players. So thank you for your time today.

Operator

That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.