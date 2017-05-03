The Energy And Base Breakdown

Oilchoker

I have maintained a bullish posture in oil based on the OPEC production cut tour, Asian demand, and crack spread strength illustrating a vibrant gasoline market. This morning Russia alluded to extending production cuts another six month at the May 25th OPEC meeting and that will help. Iraq and Venezuela are closer to their reduction targets. I still believe the big producers are going to go along with that plan, that the market tightens, and the price rises into the $60's.



The problem is the refiners are the only demand clearing mechanism we have for excess crude oil right now. The curve is not in a steep contango, so storage after peak refining/pre-driving season isn't a very exciting proposition for refiners right now. It could be a long summer if the economy doesn't max out the crude though put. If they are left holding the bag of excess oil -- they are going to empty it at the market. The crack spread I pointed to for strength at $16 has come all the way into $11. For the bull scenario, we need it to hold these levels.

While Iraq is complying out of one side of their mouth they are exporting out of the other side. Volumes sold to Asia have soared, as discussed.

The shape of U.S. production is changing. Production from the major oil basins -- Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobra, Bakken and Offshore Gulf of Mexico is down from 5M bpd in 2015 to about 4.3M bpd in 2017. Permian production has increased from 1.2M bpd in 2012 to 2.2M bpd today with a large increase in the last six months. Overall, U.S. production rose by over 450,000 barrels per day in the five months ending in February, complicating OPEC's production cut picture.

Then there's positioning (chart left, source: Reuters.) We're all sitting here hoping and betting on the Trump reflation trade to pan out. The slide from $54 to $48 in March took the spec long down from a lofty 400K contracts to 250K. The slide from $54 to $48 probably cleared out another 100K more in the same exact price range. Tell me - who doesn't love a good game of "hot potato?"

Can I Get a Little Base?

I fear for BCOM85 sometimes because of the base metal setup. Aluminum and zinc are the clear leaders, copper feels like it is along for the ride, nickel can't get out of its own way, and cousin iron ore has fallen below all major moving averages and for now - can't get up.

Philippino parliament rejected Regina Lopez, who wanted to audit Philippino nickel mines and suspend production on the same environmental grounds as China. Regina's out, nickels at the bottom of the range.

Copper is trying to rally with Grasberg strike talks. Yesterday's China PMI miss did NOT help. LME copper stocks were up 38% so the rally caps got turned inside out and copper is sagging toward the bottom of its $5500-$6000 range.

Aluminum (chart right) can still rally on China's supply side reforms. They're trying to cut overcapacity. Wilbur Ross is trying to cut dumping and the bull picture is intact. If aluminum holds this trend, I see no reason why we don't test ALLY2K. Maybe there's a hat to print up.



Zinc is trading right out of the Murphy's technical Analysis textbook. Priceless up trend in 2016, classic triple top and curl below the moving averages and ascending trend line. If zinc starts tanking below the 200-day moving average at $2500, you will see all the zinc elephants rushing through the brass keyhole.

It's safe to say the metals and mining sector (NYSEARCA:XME) will have a big technical problem on it's hands with its first close below the 200-day moving average since March of 2016.

