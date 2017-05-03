Tesla: Just Not Good Enough

After the bell on Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its first quarter results, which included a full quarter of SolarCity financials. While revenues hit a new quarterly high as expected, the company had a greater than expected loss. Additionally, Tesla cut its capex plans further and saw a decrease in its key customer deposits balance. In the end, I don't think this report was good enough to keep this massive rally going.

Q1 revenues were just under $2.7 billion, slightly more than I was expecting, given a quarterly vehicle delivery record, the ramp of energy storage products, and a full quarter of SolarCity. However, expenses also rose quite a bit, and while some of these were one-time charges, the total net loss for the quarter was nearly $400 million. Even on a non-GAAP basis, Tesla lost $1.33 per share, well above what the Street was expecting.

When we look at the cash flow statement, Tesla reported operating cash flow of negative $70 million. However, this number was helped tremendously by a $465 million increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Tesla again let its outstanding bills increase, making operating cash flow look better than it was. Free cash flow ended up as a negative $622 million, given more than $550 million in capital expenditures. The company now only expects to invest "a little more than $2 billion" before the Model 3's production starts, following last year's capex coming in well below prior guidance.

Looking forward, things aren't going to be much better. Tesla maintained its first half of 2017 delivery forecast, meaning it is guiding to a sequential delivery decline, despite new markets coming online. Additionally, customer deposits dropped by more than $47 million, which I'm sure management will say was due to a sharp decline in the number of vehicles in transit at the end of Q1 compared to Q4. Tesla also guided to a large decline in non-GAAP automotive gross margins for Q2, and it will face a full quarter of interest expenses related to the latest capital raise.

In the after-hours session, Tesla shares are currently down a few dollars, meaning they are roughly $20 off their recent all-time high. While Q1 was a revenue record, things won't be as good in Q2. Customer deposits are falling, liabilities are soaring, and net losses are still quite large. Tesla still has a lot to prove this year, and today's report doesn't leave me totally convinced it will hit its marks. With shares above $300 currently, downside risks remain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.