Exxon's Mozambique LNG Acquisition Demonstrates Strategic Advantage

In March ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) announced an agreement to acquire a 25% interest in Eni's (NYSE: E) offshore Mozambique natural gas project. The price of the acquisition is $2.8 billion in cash. The deepwater block, off the north coast and labeled Area4, holds an estimated 85 trillion cubic feet of natural gas with high well deliverability. The acquisition demonstrates both Exxon's natural gas strategy and highlights the LNG technologies driving their advantage in the space.

LNG Technologies: Size Matters

Exxon leads funding of research and development of energy technologies among the super majors, investing about $1 billion each year. With their partner Qatar Petroleum, the company has developed multiple 7.8 MTA liquefaction trains for both Qatargas and RasGas. These new trains are relatively large and the new standard in efficiency. In Mozambique, Exxon's primary role will be to construct and operate the onshore liquefaction trains. A capacity of 40 million tons per year is planned.

Exxon helped develop the new Q-Flex and Q-Max LNG ships in 2007 and 2008. These vessels carry up to 80% more cargo than a standard ship and reduce costs by about 20%. The ships have reliquefaction units onboard to handle gas that vaporizes during transit and can employ slower speed diesel engines to reduce fuel costs.

Source: 2017 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Strategic Asset

Economies of scale can also be expanded if Exxon can extend their footprint in the region. To the south of the block discussed above, Exxon has rights in three areas which are being seismically explored and discussed with the Mozambique government. And more interestingly, inland to the west of Area4 is Area1 controlled by Anadarko (NYSE: APC). Anadarko and Eni have an agreement for the development of two reservoirs that straddle the blocks. Plans for liquefaction seem uncertain and analysts questioned VP Jeffrey Woodbury on last week's earnings call about both onshore and offshore development plans for Area1. Woodbury remained somewhat evasive and stated:

…as it is right now, the acquisition was premised on a very successful and competitive LNG development on Area 4.

In any case, the size, well deliverability and low cost technologies position Exxon and the Mozambique project to compete effectively for long-term contracts. Analyst are predicting LNG demand growth to outstrip supply in the early 2020s, which provides a convenient project development cycle and startup timing. Because natural gas is cleaner burning and LNG is logistically flexible, demand could double to approximately 480 MTA by 2040. During this period the Asia/Pacific area will become the largest importer of gas and India and China will dominate energy demand growth.

Source:The Outlook for Energy

Summary

In March, Exxon announced a 25% stake in Eni's natural gas project in the deepwaters off Mozambique's northern shores. The company is a desired partner because of its expertise in large LNG projects. Liquefaction and vessel technology will drive down costs. Exxon may expand their footprint in the region gaining economies of scale. The Mozambique project is timed to capture growing LNG demand and should provide the competitive pricing necessary to capture long-term contracts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.