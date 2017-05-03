Bristol-Myers Squibb: Dividend Cut Is Inevitable

The company has been trying to finance the dividend through other means.

I believe Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE:BMY) average dividend growth of 2.9% and average payout ratio of 68% are unsustainable. The conclusion that follows is that the future dividend streams are overvalued. However, BMY's case is even worse since I believe that they cannot pay their dividends and therefore must cut their dividend. I will demonstrate this by presenting historical data and the growth outlook. Lastly, I will illustrate that the dividend streams are overvalued by using a DDM-model.

Historical data

The average payout ratio constitutes only the average of 2012, 2013 and 2014. The reason for this is that in 2015 and 2016 the pay ratios were 244% and 155%, respectively. Ratios above 100% basically already mean that it is not sustainable without taking other measures. However, the high payout ratios were not paid with debt, so the dividend was most likely paid with cash and sold assets. The average payout ratio I will be using is 68%, which seems more realistic if we take a look at the historical payout ratios.

To make an apples-to-apples analysis, I will take the average dividend growth ratio that correspond with the years that these growth rates occurred. The average dividend growth ratio between 2012 and 2014 was 2.9%. This seems realistic as well when we look at the historical dividend growth ratios.

In the next part I will forecast the dividend and needed FCF according to the discussed average ratios.

Dividend flow

The table above shows the dividend and the FCF, when keeping the dividend ratio at 2.9% and the payout ratio at 68% for the next 9 years. This seems possible, the dividend in 2025 is only about $3 billion higher than in 2016. For instance, in 2012 the FCF was $6 billion, which is even higher than the 2025 estimation. To see whether this is possible we have to take a closer look at the growth forecast. First, we have to take a look at the historical revenues.

The table below can be found in the 2016 10k-report on page 61.

Obviously, the growth driving products are Opdivo and Eliquis. Let's see if we can find a 2017 outlook for these products.

CFO Charles A. Bancroft said:

I'll now provide some comments on guidance. Based on our strong performance, we are increasing our non-GAAP EPS guidance range to $2.85 to $3.00. As always, this range assumes current foreign exchange rates. We are increasing revenue guidance to the mid-single-digit range due to the strong trends across the business, particularly our key products, Opdivo, Eliquis, and Yervoy.

Unfortunately, no outlook is given on any of the product, but management disclosed that the revenue in 2017 will show mid-single digit growth. I will use 5%, the lowest growth rate that is possible in the mid-single digit bracket, so as to create a conservative outlook.

This table was found in the 2016 10k-report on page 28.

If we look at the revenue of the last 3 years, it seems realistic to extrapolate the 5% growth for the next nine years.

By using the same FCF yield as in 2016, 8.42%, we can see that the dividend stream is not sustainable. BMY needs a 152.59% payout ratio to sustain the ratios in 2017.

Overvalued or not?

This is the final part of the analysis. In this part I will show that the dividend stream is overvalued at the current ratios. I will do this by using a DDM-model.

Now, by using a DDM-model we can figure out whether the dividend streams are overvalued. Therefore we need the following inputs:

1) The WACC is 7.28%, which can be found on Gurufocus

2) The final year 9 uses a 2% growth rate, as to keep up with historical inflation.

By using the payout ratio of 68% we can see that there is not even 1 more year with 2.9% dividend growth possible. This results in a stock downside potential of 51.43%. This means that the dividend stream is overvalued.

It would not even make sense to create another scenario, the payout ratio has to be 152.59% in 2017 if BMY wants to sustain the 2.9% dividend ratio. This automatically means that it is not sustainable in the long term.

Dividend cut



Obviously, the payout ratio suggests that the dividend is completely unsustainable. The company currently has $3.9 billion in cash left while the annual dividend payment amounts to $2.5 billion. In other words, BMY will only be able to sustain the payments for another two years or so. The only realistic scenario is to cut the dividend. Of course, the company could borrow money or sell assets, but this would only prolong the inevitable. Borrowing money increases interest expenses and decreases the value of the balance sheet and selling assets decreases the cash flow which makes it harder to pay the dividend. None of these options are sustainable. The best way out is a dividend cut, but whether management will actually do this, is another question. However, I have no doubt in my mind that management has realized their predicament.

Conclusion

After deciding the average payout and dividend growth ratio, I looked closer at the historical prices and growth outlook. Then I forecasted the FCF and dividend streams according to the average ratios. Finally, I used a DDM model to decide whether or not the dividend stream is overvalued. I conclude that the dividend stream is overvalued at a 2.9% dividend growth rate and 68% payout ratio. This means that BMY has to lower the payout ratio or the dividend growth, which causes even more stock downside potential. Thus, if you are looking as an investor for a stable long term dividend stock you would do better to look elsewhere.

