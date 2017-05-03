High-Yield Cash Flow And Price Growth Continues April 2017; POT3.5 Update (BDC, mREIT)

Introduction...

This article will demonstrate a new feature of POT3.5 (Portfolio Online Tracker) created with Microsoft Excel 2010. It downloads Yahoo price data on your own personal computer. The POT application is not new, and I've written articles in the past that include demonstrations of its features. The charts created help the investor track their own portfolio and provide instant visual comparison between their stocks. All charts in this article were generated using POT3.5, and I give you the opportunity to download this application in the conclusion section.

The new update creates a chart to plot the historical range of your investments along with the 30 and 10 year Treasury spread. Take a look at Charts 4 and 5 where I applied the historical range to my current 50/50 portfolio. I exclusively invest in rate sensitive assets and the need to monitor my investments along with interest rates is helpful in tracking my portfolio. Creating tools like this help in obtaining good entry points.

I have updated the POT application using the same link as in all my previous articles. I typically use 10 DGI stocks for this application, because of their excellent dividend history. Some SA members wanted me to build the application using the stocks from my portfolio, and I have included both. The original DGI and the new HYI Excel applications. The HYI and DGI portfolios will be normalized to $100K (shares adjusted).

I'm currently looking into another update that will fill in the dividend field that Yahoo quote leaves empty. This happens for ETN and MLP stocks. Since I'm building a dividend sheet anyway and the most current dividend is recorded I can simply determine if the download dividend cell is blank, then go to the historic sheet and grab the most current payment and fill in the dividend per share. This can be a good starting point, but should be examined for accuracy. The cell will be highlighted to indicate that the dividend is from the historic data and not the Yahoo download.

Price Momentum Continues…

I guess everyone is experiencing the same or better portfolio gains as I have this year. Congratulations to us, but this is not what I expected getting into high yield investing. We made purchases in the past and experienced capital gains and now worry when the music will stop.

My investments should not have capital growth, but it was like a giant switch flipped back on February 2016. Since the beginning of 2016 both my BDCs (Business Development Companies) and mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts) have climbed in value, making purchasing them more expensive.

My portfolio design is for high income, and capital gains are no more than a byproduct. As part of my plan I go shopping for investments that produce passive income. Once I have made the purchase I do not sell unless the original intent changes.

What am I supposed to do about price when countless articles complain about price being too high? Articles have been written for years and continue today warning us to get ready for the next correction. If they jump off the asset cliff, why should I follow? My holdings continue to generate massive dividends, why should price control my emotions and income stream.

Pundits continue to capitalize on two fear mechanisms:

Be fearful of a bull market; prices are too high, go to cash. Be fearful of a bear market; prices are too low, go to cash.

Purchasing an asset too high or too low makes no difference to me since the intent for purchase is income generation. I do not know the future, and making investments today can actually be lower in price then a year from now. I do not acquire assets based on future speculation, but purchase assets based on today's value.

As a high yield dividend investor I take on a different perception of price. I try to get good entry points, but after the initial purchase I just hold and collect the dividends. I do not look to sell the assets that are providing my income stream.

And if a bear happens to enter my space I'll say bring it on; I have built the "Bull or Bear; I Don't Care" portfolio for such an event. In this current article, "bull or bear, I don't care" explains my basic portfolio design.

Each investor is guided by their own objective to acquire an asset in the first place. Some are traders for a quick buck and some collect a nice steady stream of income despite market direction. Each must decide their own fate and decide on methods to achieve their own goals and not be persuaded by others telling them what to do.

The Hidden Wonder Of Income Creation…

There is something magical when you open your account and are surprised at the cash infusion without selling assets. It's magical in the sense that future income is invisible potential when you first open your account balance. It's hidden and unseen until the moment in time it is unleashed into the world and shows up beckoning to be utilized by its owner.

I guess it's the same with human capital, when you first begin your employment journey you perform a task that generates income from your invisible human capital. As time goes by and you improve your skills, your human capital becomes more valuable increasing your invisible future income potential.

The stock market is no more than hidden potential to generate income. If for some reason your investments are sold out of fear you remove the magic of creating income out of thin air. The same thing holds true if you suddenly stop working; the income will stop flowing. Both instances have the potential for generating income, but remain idle until both are put to work.

I'm trying to dispel the fear of the market as a place anything other than a place to purchase income generating assets. I'm not talking about investments that are speculative and do not share earnings with their shareholder. I'm talking about stocks that generate earnings to be distributed to shareholders as dividends.

Chart-1: High Yield Price Performance…

The following charts display price movement only and not total return. Since the beginning of the year to the end of April the 50/50 portfolio price gains are beating the SP500 by almost 2%. Note, to normalize price the share count is held constant from the start date. From the beginning of the year my portfolio price gain is 8.26%. This allows apples-to-apples comparison to the SP500 gain of 6.49%.

For the most part the stocks in my portfolio are on a tear well above the SP500. The first 21 stocks on the left of the chart are Business Development Companies [TSLX to BDCL] and the right side of the chart displays 19 mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust stocks [MORL to NRZ]. Listed below are some of the outstanding gains.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG), with a gain over 21% Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM), over 19% ETRACS Monthly Pay 2XLeveraged (NYSEARCA:MORL), almost 18% Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY), over 18% AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), over 15% Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), with its oil-related problem loans running over 15%.

These are individual stock price gains in the first four months of 2017. Take a look at how many are above 10% in the chart. Like I said, high yield assets in both BDCs and mREITs are outpacing the overall market.

Chart-2: High Yield Market Value…

This chart displays the actual increase in portfolio market value including any new shares added. I added shares to the first seven BDCs in the chart below. The 50/50 portfolio balance increased to 15.17% since the start of the year.

The percent for each investment in this chart is the capital exposure to produce my income allocation as demonstrated in Chart 3.

The capital allocation for MORL is 2.3%, but the income produced is 4.3%. I have less capital at risk to produce the 4.3% income, because of the 17.5% yield.

This compares to Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) with a capital exposure of 4.3% that produces income of 3.8% toward my total income. This is because the yield is a lot lower at 8.6% and provides less risk. I'm currently over allocated with ARCC, but consider the BDC more secure with its dividend payment over the long haul.

Chart-3: High Yield Projected Income…

The projected income has grown from 72% of my GEE (Gross Employment Earnings) at the end of 2016 to 75.5%. This produces an income growth rate of 4.9%. Since I'm currently still working I use my GEE as my benchmark. I added new shares in the first quarter to get my income level up to my long standing goal of 75% GEE before I retire.

I added new shares to seven BDCs located to the left of the chart. They were added in the first quarter when the stocks fell in price.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX), 7.4% yield. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 8.7% yield. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT), 8.2% yield. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD), 7.2% yield. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN), 7.9% yield. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC), 8.7% yield. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT), 8.7% yield.

Each adding more income to get to the 75.5% level. I was holding the dividends not used from last year and decided to quickly put those lazy bums back to work. Glad I did with the never ending increasing market that might continue for the next few years.

Chart-4; Jan 2017, BDC, mREIT price and Treasury yield…

This is the new addition to POT3.5 tracker. I compare two groups of investments in the 50/50 portfolio to the 30 and 10 year spread. What I wanted to find out was how my rate sensitive BDCs and mREITs react to a flat and/or steeper yield spread. Two groups can be plotted separately. For my portfolio the first group is for BDCs and the second is for mREITs. The data is from Yahoo Financial services. This chart was created by just entering a start date and pushing a single button.

NOTE: as of the close on May 1st the yield spread went to 69BPS and the mREITs jumped in price again with a 9.94% price gain. Instant feedback is great in telling me how my investments are doing in relationship to the general market.

As demonstrated in past articles POT can be used for DGI or for any stocks as long as Yahoo can download quotes. The calculations for this new chart gets the share price for each day, week or month depending on the time frame to create the first table. A second table takes your current shares and multiplies them by the price to come up with the total value for each stock. A separate worksheet TAB is created with this chart along with the tables.

Evaluating this chart, notice the added yellow arrows, how the yield spread has increased since the Fed's overnight rate changed on March 15th. The BDCs in my portfolio have increased 7.67% for the year, but lag behind my mREITs with an 8.95% increase. A few of my mREITs paid their dividends the last trading day of April and I'm sure there was a lot of investors' just capturing price gains. Both asset types have been running hot this year.

Chart-5: Jan 2016, BDC, mREIT price and Treasury yield…

This chart was built with a beginning date to cover the entire 2016 year. I've been saying all along the high yield BDC and mREIT sectors have been in a decline since 2013 and only started to come to life February 2016.

Remember the old Frankenstein movie where the mad scientist is over the monster and the crazed distorted doctor's face is saying "It's alive, It's alive," now you know how I felt with my portfolio last year.

Ever since I started to build my 50/50 portfolio I was continually under water in price with each purchase taking a hit, but this all changed in 2016. The shift in price gains for high yield started well before Brexit and the election, and I consider this a fundamental change that should go on for the next few years.

What's not to like: the mREITs' price gain of 22.34% and BDCs with a 20.02% both beating the SP500 of 16.65%. It's interesting that the yield spread was in a decline all of 2016, and both of my investment types increased in price. This fooled all active managers and analysts.

Conclusion

The Fed hiked in March of this year, and high yield assets continue to climb. The summer months are coming and perhaps we will see a pullback. If this happens I could begin to put some cash back to work. My purchase goal for this year is to acquire additional BDCs as listed under Chart-3.

I have achieved my initial goal of generating 75% of my current gross employment earnings, and I can be patient and wait for opportunities to come my way. I'll be retiring soon and already withdrawing funds from my IRA (the 50/50 portfolio) to get financially ready for the transition. Social Security will start a month after I retire since they delay the first payment.

Interest rates and the Fed will become vital for all investors along with economic growth and tax reform. Having a method to monitor my investments with the Treasury yields may give me an edge for new purchases. I provide the POT application free to download that can only be run using Microsoft Excel 2010 and above. The user can track their own stocks during the day and now get historical dividends and price data.

The download link is a ZIP file located here: Recreational POT (Portfolio Online Tracker).

Investment Disclaimer

Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are Business Development Companies [BDCs] and mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts [mREITs]. Both investment vehicles are Regulated Investment Companies [RICs] and are required to distribute at least 90 percent of taxable income as dividends to investors.

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull and bear movements based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions.

In a most recent article dated February 2017, I outlined a case study of what to expect when exclusively investing in BDCs (Business Development Companies) and mREITs (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) during a Bull And Bear Market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.