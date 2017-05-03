Fiat Chrysler: Striving To Deliver On Its 2018 Plan

You can coat-tail Pabrai into FCA and still reap the benefits of this investment.

Investment Thesis

Like many other value investors I like to see what other renowned value investors own in their portfolio. For some time I have known that Mohnish Pabrai owns a huge percentage of his portfolio in one stock, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU). And for a long time I have struggled to understand why. I have known of FCA's ambitious targets but I did not like the capital intensive nature of the business as well as some doubts on their ability to actually deliver on these targets. But in the last two quarters I got the feeling that not only will FCA deliver on its 2018 target but this is the stock that will deliver to Pabrai's portfolio great returns.

FCAU data by YCharts

Business Overview

FCA manufactures and sells passenger cars, light trucks and light commercial vehicles covering all market segments.

In May 2014, FCAU announced its 2014-2018 Business Plan, which focused on: strengthening and differentiating its portfolio of brands, including the globalization of Jeep and Alfa Romeo; volume growth; continued platform convergence and focus on cost efficiencies, as well as enhancing margins and strengthening its capital structure.

In January 2016 the company updated the market and laid out the following targets:

- Net Revenues: ~€136B

- Adjusted EBIT: €8.7-9.8B

- Adjusted EBIT Margin: 6.4%-7.2%

- Adjusted Net Profit: €4.7-€5.5B

- Net Industrial Cash: €4.0-€5.0B

From 2014 to 2018 the company's adjusted EBIT margin will have increased from 3.9% to approximately 6.4%-7.2%, driven in part by the Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) spin-off. A remarkable feat. However, as a value investor, margin expansion is interesting but cash on the balance sheet is even better. FCA states that over the next two years it will go from a net industrial debt position of €5.15B (as of March 31, 2017) to a net industrial cash position of €4B-€5B.The company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $23B which means if the market cap did not change in the next two years, its enterprise value would be approximately €12B (adjusted for currency) for a company that would have a mid-range adjusted EBIT of €9.3B. It would trade for less than 2 times its adjusted EBIT to enterprise value. Bargain.

FCA stated in its annual report,

We have made significant progress since unveiling our five-year strategic plan in 2014, and for 2017 we have issued guidance that confirms our conviction in achieving the key targets we have set for 2018. For full-year 2017, we expect Net revenues of between €115 billion and €120 billion, Adjusted EBIT in excess of €7 billion, Adjusted net profit of more than €3 billion and Net industrial debt to be further reduced to below €2.5 billion by year-end.

FCA has also confirmed this guidance in its latest quarterly results.

Competitors Relative Valuation

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations; Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM).

The above table is a back-of-the-envelop comparison of the top three U.S. automakers. I have chosen these three competitors because the vast majority of FCA's profitability comes from the U.S.

Two key aspects are highlighted in the table above. First, that auto-makers are out of favor on P/Sales and P/Cash Flow metrics. Second, that FCA's stock is cheaper than the rest of its peer group.

Briefly, I should mention that each company has its own financing arms with different characteristics that make a direct comparison difficult, but this debate is academic and somewhat irrelevant. No matter how I look at FCA it is trading cheaply relative to its 2018 business plan and its peer group.

Focused on its 2018 Goal

Take a simple idea and take it seriously Charlie Munger

By investing in FCA one is essentially investing in Sergio Marchionne's ("CEO") ability to deliver on his ambitious goal for 2018. In January 2017, when he was persistantly asked by an analyst whether he would push his ambitious goal from 2018 back into 2019 he unequivocally stated that he was on target and would achieve what he set out to do, "we need to complete the task and we need to put €5 billion on the balance sheet. It's that simple."

Investment Risks

FCA competes in a highly cyclical and intense market which is significantly susceptible to consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Additionally, historically, FCA has had very high capital expenditure requirements relative to its operating cash flow. However, as I have alluded to in the above, FCA expects revenue to be around €136B in FY 2018. In the event that the company does deliver on its ambitious goal of revenue growth this extra cash should drop to the bottom of the cash flow statement and end up as positive €4B-€5B in cash.

Other risks include the fact that the vast majority of FCA's profitability is derived from U.S., Canada, Mexico and Caribbean islands ("NAFTA"). A shift in consumer preference in NAFTA away from pickup trucks and larger sport utility vehicles will materially impact FCA's 2018 business plan.

Further risks that may impact FCA's execution of its 2018 business plan include government regulations related to fuel economy and emissions standards, in particular, the U.S. Department of Transportation announcement in December 2016 of an increase in its noncompliance penalties.

Conclusion

No investment is ever easy, and there is still a lot of work to do at FCA to deliver on its ambitious targets of revenue growth and cash flow generation. Nevertheless, in this instance I would happy to align myself with Pabrai on this "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.