By How Much Will Target Raise Its Dividend?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is a dividend aristocrat that is expected to announce a dividend hike in about a month. As its shareholders have been going through a rough period during the last two years, their only consolation is the generous dividend at the moment. Therefore, it is only natural that they are wondering what dividend hike they should be expecting.

First of all, Target has an exceptional record of dividend growth. To be sure, it has raised its dividend for 49 consecutive years. Moreover, it has raised its dividend at an average compounded rate of 15.7% during the last decade and 14.9% during the last 5 years while its current dividend yield stands at 4.3%. This exceptional record confirms the exceptional business performance of the company in the past, as very few companies can boast of such consistency.

However, it is important to note that the performance of Target has markedly deteriorated in recent years. More specifically, the company has been unable to grow its earnings in the last 4 years, as its earnings have decreased 9% and its earnings per share have remained essentially flat within that period. Therefore, as the company has kept raising its dividend without earnings growth, the payout ratio has pronouncedly increased, from 28% in 2013 to an expected 60% this year. The poor performance has also been reflected in the stock price; the stock is now trading at the same price it was trading 7 years ago while it has lost 33% during the last 12 months.

It is also worth noting that the company has kept paying a generous dividend while it has incurred high capital expenses. As a result, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) has remained elevated, at $23.2 B, which is worth 10 years' earnings. This debt load greatly burdens the company, as the interest expense has "eaten" about 20% of the operating income in the last 12 months. Moreover, the management recently provided guidance for elevated capital expenses for the next 3 years. More specifically, the company expects to spend $2 B in its business this year and $7 B over the next 3 years. Therefore, the company will have to prioritize the debt reduction at some point and hence it will not be able to keep raising the dividend at the recent pace for many more years.

Investors should also be alarmed by the deteriorating results of the company. More specifically, the comparable sales fell 1.5% in Q4 while the gross margin shrank from 27.9% to 26.9%. The main reason for the deteriorating performance is the increasing competition in the retail sector, which has heated to the extreme lately. Unfortunately for the shareholders, the CEO seems to have lost the absolute control of the situation, as he recently described the recent consuming trends as a "seismic shift."

Of course the greatest threat for almost all retailers is the continuing expansion of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which keeps broadening its scope. Unfortunately, Target generates all its earnings from the domestic market and hence it is highly exposed to the threat of Amazon. This is certainly much worse than the case of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), which generates almost 1/3 of its revenues from foreign countries. All in all, Target is fully exposed to the threat of Amazon in the domestic market and hence it has become almost impossible for the company to achieve meaningful earnings growth. That's why the CEO of Target recently stated that the company intended to invest in low margins to remain competitive, though of course this means that low margins and suppressed earnings are likely to be the new norm.

It is also remarkable that Amazon does not rest on its laurels and is trying to bypass the traditional retail channels by selling products from large consumer companies, such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ), directly to consumers. To this end, the management of the retail giant recently met with executives of many large companies with consumer products. If this ambitious project of Amazon materializes, it will have severe consequences on the results of the other large retailers.

In reference to the most likely dividend hike for this year, Target has raised its dividend by $0.04 per quarter in the last two years. Nevertheless, as the competition has heated to the extreme and the business model of the company is under attack, the management of Target will almost certainly raise the dividend at a slower rate this year. This is particularly true given the high capital expenses of this year and the next three years. Moreover, the management will not want to raise the dividend aggressively in order to reduce the odds of having to cut it in the future, if the business conditions continue to worsen. Therefore, given all these factors, I believe that the company will probably raise the dividend by about $0.02 per quarter this year. Such a raise will result in a payout ratio of about 62% this year, which is higher than that of recent years but is still reasonable.

To conclude, the shareholders of Target should expect a smaller dividend hike this year due to the unprecedented challenges facing the company. As a side note, although the company has an exceptional dividend growth record, I advise its shareholders to stop being obsessed about the dividend. I have seen articles on Target in which the dividend yield is mentioned with 2 decimals. Focusing on the dividend while the business of the company is going through a seismic shift is an essential investing suicide. The shareholders should closely monitor the performance and particularly the prospects of the company in order to avoid excessive losses, which can offset a decade of dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.