Is Shopify Still A Buy?

Last Thursday I published my first ever article on Seeking Alpha, "Will Shopify Continue to Outperform?," presenting the case for Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) long-term success. If you are considering an investment in Shopify stock, I highly recommend reading the article to gain an understanding of their revenue streams and the massive retail opportunity they have before them. As part of your due diligence, I would also recommend reading the following articles.

I ended my article with an earnings prediction calling for a beat in revenues and a substantial rise in full-year guidance.

The numbers came in strong with a big earnings beat for revenue as well as EPS, and the company gave us a significant $15-50 million raise to year-end revenue guidance.

The Financial Highlights for the Quarter:

Total Revenue of $127.4M (+75% YOY)

Subscription Solutions Revenue of $62.1M (+60% YOY)

Merchant Solutions Revenue of $65.3M (+92% YOY)

Shopify Plus contributed $3.5M, 17% of MRR compared with 11% of MRR in Q1 2016

Gross profit grew 80% YOY to $72.2M

Revenue guidance of $616-630M for 2017 FY

Revenue guidance of $142-144M for Q2

The market responded as expected and after a roller coaster of a day we ended at $82.98, surging up nearly 14% since my BUY call at 72.88 last Thursday at the time of writing this.

Shopify is a Long-term Buy

Today, I am reiterating my long-term call on Shopify with even greater conviction. Potential investors should have the opportunity to acquire shares under $80 as the price fluctuates before the next stock price run-up.

Over the next few weeks, we will likely see analysts raise their price targets for Shopify from an average of $76.86 to a range of $80-100. As the market recognizes the growth potential of the company, we will witness Shopify break out to further stock price highs.

Earnings Report Broken Down

Tuesday was a great day for Shopify stockholders as the company surged nearly 8%, but the best news of the day for me came during the conference call with the Shopify team. They outlined new sales channels, positive margin expansion, platform growth for plus and non-plus users, and a number of small gems that point to sustained explosive growth in revenue.

Allow me to break these down as concisely as possible:

1. Record Platform Growth

In the Q1 earnings call, the Shopify team announced that they would no longer be giving quarterly updates on the number of merchants the platform has. Normally, this may give reason to be concerned, but I personally believe they are withholding this number to keep market expectations in check.

On the call they did state that they had a "Record number of merchants join the platform in the period" and after one analyst asked for clarification, they stated that this number did in fact exceed Q4 merchant add growth.

Q3: 325,000 merchants reported

Q4: 375,000 merchants reported

A record quarter would mean at least 50,000 merchants added in Q1 alone. At a minimum, the company now has at least 425,000 users, and with 3 more quarters to add throughout the year, we can expect them to easily break 500k users this year. If this quarterly merchant acquisition is maintained they will end the year with over 575,000 users.

Let's try to get an idea of where the year-end revenue may end up.

Unfortunately, we don't have much guidance from the earnings call to determine ARPU, but my prediction based on prior numbers is $1176, giving me a full year revenue estimate of $676.2 million. This number has the potential to swing higher if ARPU raises for the year due to the pricing change for Shopify plus and other revenue drivers.

This prediction would give us 74% YOY revenue growth from the $389.5M reported for 2016.

2. Shopify Plus Revenue up 150% YOY in Q1

In my last article, I mentioned the pricing structure change for plus merchants as one of two major catalysts for the company as 2017 unfolds:

The company added 1500 users to the Plus program in 2016 and as they continue to attract new users, investors will see this pricing change drive the current MRR of $18.5 million significantly higher. These revenues will start to have a major impact on Q3 and Q4 2017 earnings.

In the Q1 press release, we were given one small line regarding the plus platform's contribution for the quarter:

Shopify Plus contributed $3.5 million, or 17%, of MRR compared with 11% of MRR as of March 31, 2016.

At first glance, growth from 11% to 17% of Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is nothing to be impressed by, but when we consider the growth in quarterly revenue from $72.7M to $127.4M, we can calculate a YoY increase of 150% for Shopify Plus. This is largely due to the growth in merchants as well as the new pricing structure.

The caveat worth mentioning here is that CFO, Russ Jones, stated that the plus fees collected in excess of the $2000 minimum monthly payment may end being counted as Merchant Solutions revenue. This does not affect the total revenue but it could give merchant solutions margins a nice boost.

As the company continues to grow, I believe the Shopify Plus platform still represents one of the company's greatest growth opportunities, especially as more large B&M retailers shift their focus to e-commerce.

3. Wholesale Channel for Plus Users

Shopify's business model is simple: Develop the product, introduce new sales channels, grow the user base, find new strategic partnerships, and tighten up their margins through operational efficiencies.

On the earnings call, they announced that they would be introducing a new wholesale channel for Shopify plus users looking to do more B2B sales. They are confident this will take well to existing users as they recognize there has been a "long standing need for merchants to seamlessly tap in to their wholesale market."

This will also open the door to new companies who deal entirely in the Business-to-Business market. This won't have an immediate material impact, but each new sales channel is an opportunity to bolster new merchant acquisition.

The Biggest Risk Going Forward

The biggest risk that ShareholdersUnite outlined for us is that the presently overvalued stock price is dependent on Shopify continuing to blow out quarters.

All of us strong bulls need to recognize that if Shopify had come in at or below earnings yesterday morning, they would be tanking just like AMD has the last 48 hours. Stocks that are overvalued can continue to go up, as many have stated in reference to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

My entire prediction last week was based on them beating their own forecasts for the 6th straight time. There will come a quarter where they fail to do so and when they do, investors can expect a significant pullback as ShareholdersUnite has predicted. It could happen next quarter, a year from now, or 5 years from now. This is a risk long-term investors must be willing to stomach.

I personally believe that 2017 will be another hyper-growth year for Shopify and then in 2018 we will begin to see slowing in growth as the law of large numbers takes over. If you believe, as I do, that the company has several more quarters of stock appreciation before the growth slows, then now is the time to buy.

BUY Recommendation and Target Price

Over the long-term, there is no question that Shopify's stock price will continue to appreciate. There is no other company I am more confident in over the next 5-10 years. They are well positioned to take advantage of an exploding shift to online retail.

I recommend a BUY at current prices for investors looking to make SHOP a long-term hold in their portfolio. I am personally overweight in SHOP, but will pick up additional shares if the stock dips back down to $75.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.