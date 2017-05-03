Why It's Foolish To Be Bullish (All The Time) In Oil

To make money in the oil market, it must be traded, not held.

When crude oil futures opened on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) on April 4, 1983, the front month settled at $29.44. On May 2, 2017, the June contract closed at $47.66. The rate of return on such an investment, without accounting for rolling costs or basis gains/losses when rolling the position from one front month to the next, results in a compounded annualized gain of a whopping 1.4% per annum, about half of the rate inflation of about 2.7%.

Not only was the long-term return poor, the ride would have only been enjoyed by thrill-seekers. The maximum drawdown-from-peak was 77%. The price is currently 54% below peak, and a return to that peak is not within the foreseeable future, if it ever happens.

The oil futures market currently (May 2, 2017) has crude oil below $50 per barrel through May 2021. The December 2025 contract settled at $53.91. This implies a compounded annualized rate of return of 1.5%, similar to the past 34 years.

Future Outlooks

The oil market is inherently difficult to predict even a few months into the future, let alone years. Back in 2012, who predicted that shale oil production would rise as quickly as it did, and OPEC would engage in a market share battle, causing prices to drop 80 percent from its peak?

Right now, the central question is when the global oil market will rebalance. Oil stockpiles in the industrialize nations were slightly more than three billion barrels at end of February, about 330 million barrels above the five-year average, according to the International Energy Agency.

OPEC is going to decide on May 25th whether to extend its cut, in combination with certain non-OPEC producers, for the second half of the year. Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) said today that it is a "foregone conclusion" that they would be. But Mr. Hamm has been certain he knew what OPEC would do in the past and was dead wrong. In the autumn of 2014 he said that OPEC was a "toothless tiger," and he monetized (bought back) his short crude hedges. Saudi Arabia decided to start a market share battle with shale oil producers, and Hamm ended up eating his words.

Brain Gilvary, CFO of British Petroleum (NYSE:BP) said that an extension to year-end would bring global crude inventories back to the five-year average by the end of the year. Fereidun Fesharaki, the head of industry consultant FGE said, "the cuts will have to be extended even beyond this year, to the middle or even to the end of next year."

And data from OPEC's own world supply/demand outlook implies that OPEC will have to restrain its production for years to come. It projected that the "call" on OPEC crude oil would average 33.0 million barrels per day in 2017. OPEC's average production (including Indonesia's output for this purpose) in March-April was about 32.7 million. OPEC's projection of the demand for its oil was before it became obvious that there is a U.S. shale production response much larger than had been expected.

Even if OPEC's projection were accurate, it imples a 300,000 b/d reduction in the glut, which would only account for a 108 million barrel correction, much smaller than the 330 million barrel glut. Furthermore, OPEC's data show the demand for its oil stalling out at 33.7 million through 2021.

That's consistent with Citigroup's global head of commodities, Edward Morse, who said, "We're optimistic about a rebalance of the market, but the supply gap should be a concern emerging from 2019 to 2021."

Kuwait Petroleum International chief executive and president, Bakheet Al Rashidi, predicted that the balance wouldn't take place before 2025. But he is more optimistic for the second half of the decade. "By 2030, we might see crude oil exceeding $80 a barrel.

Finally, three unconventional scenarios were published by the World Energy Council (WEC), a UN-accredited global energy body, formed in 1923, now with over 3,000 member organizations in over 90 countries. Over a period of three years, the scenarios were built by a network of more than 70 members, from over 25 countries, and quantified with a global multi-regional energy system model.

In two of the scenarios, world oil use peaks in 2030, as a result of new technologies and competition from alternatives drive diversification. Beyond 2030, world oil consumption will drop.

Source: IEA, Bloomberg Energy Finance.

Conclusion

Given all of these uncertainties, I do not try to predict oil prices, or simply stay long in the market. My approach, which I call Vertical Risk Management (VRM), is to separate emotions from investment decisions by running an algorithm that provides systematic, quantitative signals. It's a strong risk management approach.

In The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham states, "the essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns." At the heart of this approach is loss minimization, deliberately protecting oneself against serious losses. Warren Buffett described this book as "by far the best on investing ever written."

