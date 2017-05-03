Facebook First Look: Solid As Usual

After the closing bell on Wednesday, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported 1Q17 results that did not quite excite the Street at first glance. The results, however, were far from disappointing in my view. Revenues of $8 billion beat expectations of $7.8 billion, while EPS of $1.03 is harder to compare due to the absence of non-GAAP reporting this quarter. On a comparable basis, earnings increased 73% YOY, while sales were up 49% over the period.

Credit: Boston Globe

A closer look at the company's P&L reveals strength across the board, with ad revenues growth outpacing operating expenses and helping to drive a 400 bps improvement in op margins in the YOY comparison. I estimate topline growth to have accounted for nearly 70% of the earnings jump, margin improvement for about one fifth of the upside, while a better tax rate for approximately 10% of the net earnings growth.

Source: Company's press release

On usage metrics, MAU (monthly active users) increased by 17% YOY, in line with last quarter's user growth rate. Considering the expected slowdown in platform usage growth in 2017, these numbers still strike me as impressive. If I had to poke holes in the metrics illustrated on the graph below, it would be around the continued malaise in U.S and Canada markets. This geography is key to Facebook's financial strength due to the disproportionately high ARPUs that it generates.

Source: Company's earnings presentation

On the monetization side of the equation, however, ARPU grew at the slowest pace since 1Q16. Growth of 34% compares unfavorably to 36% last quarter. But considering management's previous warnings about growth in 2017 and the top-line beat, I can only conclude that the dip illustrated on the graph below had already been baked into expectations.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

First impressions

As far as I can tell from the results that Facebook has recently reported, all seems to be fine in Menlo Park. The expected slowdown in topline growth, partly driven by reduced ad load later in the year, does not seem to be causing substantial impact to Facebook's financial performance so far.

The pullback in stock price in after-hours trading, about -2% around 5 p.m. EST, seems to be mostly driven by profit taking, in my view. FB has been up 30% so far this year, after a much less impressive 2016. Perhaps it was time for the stock to catch its breath.

