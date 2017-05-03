Could This Be The End Of iPhone - Does It Matter?

Waiting on iPhone 8 may not be the only reason iPhone sales were down.

What to look for with tech companies and Apple to see if they're positioning themselves for the changing market.

Source: Apple

Much of the recent earnings report from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was an attempt to reinforce confidence in the company after disappointing iPhone sales. The usual suspects were in play: consumers are waiting for the next iPhone release, and on the negative side, China continues to weigh on the performance of the company.

China is observably true, and there is probably some reliability to the assertion consumers are once again waiting for the next release before laying down some serious money.

That said, there's secondary factor involved in the gadget market that appears be in the early stages of disruption, which will eventually eat into smartphone sale in general, and Apple iPhone sales in particular.

The question is whether or not Apple is prepared for it. What it gives up in Apple iPhone sales will have to be more than made up for in other products sales if it wants to continue to grow over time.

If investors only look at iPhone product cycles, they could miss the important change in consumer tastes and behaviors that will have a significant impact on the iPhone. Combined with weakness in international sales, this represents a challenge that must be met.

What the banks are saying

Many large banks weighed in on the weak iPhone sales, with all of them - whether positive or negative - based their commentary on the iPhone sales cycle. I haven't been able to find one that's taking the changing gadget market into consideration.

Macquarie Capital USA Inc. did talk about services growth potential, and that is one of the two major segments investors need to closely watch. That has a lot of upside in the years ahead.

The bank said this:

"Management reiterated that it expects to double Services revenue by 2020. And while there was overall weakness in China, management stated that it saw 'extremely strong Services growth in China.' Management also highlighted that it is seeing similar trends around the world in that users start spending at a certain level on Services and then ramp up."

Services are important, but they are an ancillary business at this time that won't come close to making up for declining iPhone sales anytime soon.

What's more important in my view, is what Apple has been saying for some time. That is, including services, the growing demand for wearables. There is no doubt in my mind this will be a disruptive force for the iPhone. Part of the weaker iPhone sales could be an early warning sign of the strong probability that is already happening.

Wearables

At this time, the market is assuming the battle in portable tech is over smartphones. As I mentioned, I think this is already in the early stages of being disrupted, and that is confirmed by the outlook from Trendforce, which is projecting a decline in overall smartphone sales of 23 percent in the months ahead.

I think that may be overly pessimistic, but it does underscore the reality that the market is starting to change, and the reason for struggling sales may not be from smartphone competitors, but from a growing transition to alternative devices.

The point is we have to consider what the future holds for smartphones, and if that market can continue its momentum. For Apple, what to look for is if it has a plan in place to make up for the inevitable loss in iPhone sales as consumers move to wearable gadgets.

Wearables and the Internet of Things are going to change everything in the not-too-distant future. While there is a strong possibility it has already started to happen, it's not likely to have an overwhelming impact on iPhone 8 sales. The probable outcome there is it will do okay, but not as strong as some would expect if they're measuring by past market responses.

In the past, there were only other smartphones to primarily deal with. By the time iPhone 8 is released, there will be lot more competition from portable wearable devices. This is why Apple is targeting services so strongly. It has the potential to support the performance of the company over the next couple of years, as the market transitions away from smartphones.

This doesn't mean smartphones or the iPhone are going away. It means they will only be one option among many consumers can choose from. That suggests declining relevance and sales in the years ahead. For Apple, I think it'll be the next cycle when it'll be most obvious, although continuing to push back the release of the iPhone 8 could reveal at least some of its vulnerability sooner.

It's significant that Apple's services now account for about 13 percent of overall revenue and has a goal of doubling service revenue by 2020.

Alexa and voice assistant challenges

I mentioned wearables as a potentially huge market disruptor to the iPhone, but behind a lot of that impetus is voice assistants like Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa. That isn't a major threat primarily because of Echo and its popularity at this time. Where the threat lies in voice assistants is that they can be embedded in anything, and even though at this time they're used in smartphones, that'll quickly expand to all digital devices.

What will happen when service providers offer plans for a variety of devices that have communication capabilities, where, again, the iPhone is one among many ways to communicate, driven by the ease of use of voice assistants?

As Alexa and other voice assistants get embedded in various products, with the latest being an Ecobbe thermostat and now officially ADT's Pulse security system, it's obvious these are devices that have communicative capabilities that could and will be used in some cases as communication devices between people.

Everything is going to be connected to the Internet going forward, and how quickly that becomes a reality will determine the pace of decline in iPhone and smartphone demand.

There's an obvious difference between voice activated devices and direct communication between people. What I believe will happen is these will be combined in the future to provide more than one way to communicate using a variety of portable devices, and devices that may be embedded in areas that people spend time in.

One example would be the kitchen, where a refrigerator may include the ability to talk to someone while meals are being prepared. This could happen in any location people are at and a device or physical product has technology embedded in them.

It's one reason in regard to Siri, why Apple needs to up its game to compete much better against the higher-quality Alexa of Amazon, which has soared to the market lead.

Conclusion

We may be in the last product cycle of Apple iPhones where the options are still fairly limited. Wearables are becoming an increasingly large part of consumer demand, and combined with the Internet of Things where technology is part of many of the new appliances and other gadgets people use, the iPhone will eventually be under pressure to grow as the market is flooded with numerous options that didn't exist even a year ago.

None of this means smartphones are going to disappear, or that there won't be a meaningful revenue stream for Apple from its iPhone division. What it means is investors need to take it seriously when the company points to growth outside of its iPhone unit.

To some that can sound like an attempt to smooth over weaker sales, and that is partially true, but it also means the market is changing, and we're in the early stages of smartphones becoming less important as alternatives like smartwatches and other wearables are used for similar tasks as the iPhone now is.

Ubiquitous connectivity in cars and the home in the near future will add to the disruption.

How Apple handles this transition will determine its success. I think we're in the last super cycle for the iPhone, and sales outside that category will become a larger part of Apple's success.

The service unit will be the most important in the short term in offsetting some of the slowing iPhone sales, while the company works on improving Siri and expanding its market share.

How Apple will perform going forward will depend upon how quickly it's able to boost its service revenue, and how long it takes for the increasingly connected market to bypass iPhones altogether and use other devices to perform desired tasks. Not all consumers will decide to do so, but I do believe the younger market will go in that direction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.