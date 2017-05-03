Gramercy Property Trust's (GPT) CEO Gordon DuGan on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 3, 2017, 11:00 am ET

Executives

Gordon DuGan - CEO

Ben Harris - President

Nick Pell - CIO

Jon Clark - CFO

Analysts

Barry Oxford - D.A. Davidson

Jamie Feldman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ki Bin Kim - SunTrust

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Karin Ford - MUFG securities

Dan Donlan - Ladenburg Thalmann

At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note this conference is being recorded.

Gordon DuGan

Thank you very much, and thank you all for joining us today. I'm going to keep my comments relatively brief and high level. Ben is going to discuss the disposition environment as well as portfolio performance which has been quite good. Nick will talk a little bit more about the investment environment today and what we're seeing on the investment side. And Jon will hit some highlights from the financial statements.

To start with though, I wanted to say I think we're making, we continue to make great progress on the company in terms of creating a best-in-class single tenant industrial net lease company. We think industrial is the best position asset class within that lease. We thought this five years ago when we created Gramercy and I think it's even more true today especially in light of worries around the retail sector.

Our retail exposure within our warehouses is relatively small, roughly 5% and there is no particular retailer in those warehouses we are worried about, most of the retailers in our warehouses are doing quite well.

But let me back up for a second, for perspective in the top 50 markets in the U.S. there is roughly 15 billion square feet of industrial space. And the top 50 markets basically take up all of -- all the markets in the United States. If you combine 12 largest holdings, GLP, Duke, DCT, STAG, First Industrial, Liberty you get to about 1 billion out of that 15 billion. And so the reason I like that statistics it shows how fragmented the market is, it's a very fragmented business with room for different strategies within the industrial sector. We like our positioning within that, where we're buying existing buildings and developing build-to-suites for corporations on yields in the sixes and sevens in major markets with a defensive weighted average lease term today a little over seven on new acquisitions averaging roughly 10 years.

So we really like this strategy, it is more defensive and it's focused again both on existing buildings in those major markets as well as build-to-suite developments. Two other things to touch on, the recently completed equity offering are back to growth. Nick will discuss specific deal flow in a moment. But after a slow start this year, which I mentioned in our Q4 earnings call, where I told Cushman & Wakefield's comment that March is the new January. We're getting strong traction on the deal flow both on existing buildings and build-to-suite development. So we feel very good about the growth prospects there.

Lastly I'll touch on Europe. Everybody saw the announcement yesterday hopefully we repeated it in our earnings press release. We announced the sale of Gramercy Europe. To remind everybody our roughly $55 million investment will earn roughly $100 million payback. We were less than 20% of the equity for the fund and our investors in that fund will receive roughly 40% IRR on €300 million of capital. So a very, very good outcome to both us and our investors in that fund. And we also mentioned that we've signed a one year management agreement with AXA that will run through July 2018 to continue to manage those assets. In terms of the future of Europe, we think there continues to be a very compelling opportunity for single tenant logistics and industrial in Europe arguably more compelling than in the United States. That I would also mention that the business is slightly profitable today with the management contract with AXA as well as we have a smaller industrial fund that we manage.

And that the likely future will be Fund 3 given that we have these two existing funds, it's a very capital like high ROE business for us. Our co-investment in that fund will be between 1% and 2% of our equity base, so it's relatively small. And just on a personal note my time commitment will be greatly diminished going forward. We have the platform in Europe built. We have a terrific track record with a good team and there's no capital markets involvement going forward.

And one of our large investors in the North East when I met with him had kind of pushed us to look instead of trying to IPO Gramercy Europe at a discount to NAV felt that a private sale would make more sense where we could harvested at or above NAV as opposed to selling shares below NAV. And we took his viewpoint to heart.

The last thing I will touch on in Europe is our UK JV with Goodman we have two assets left one is in the process of being sold. We think it will trade below a 6% cap rate. The others being marketed for lease and we hope to sell that by the end of 2017 and that will clean up and our UK exposure and leave us just with the existing assets under management in Europe, which again are very small part but have been profitable for Gramercy to-date.

With that, let me turn it over to Ben to get into the heart of it in terms of portfolio performance and asset repositioning.

Ben Harris

Thank you, Gordon. Let me touch quickly on the capital structure on Page 10 and 11 of the supplemental. We ended the quarter with leverage of 6.1 times, debt-to-EBITDA consistent with our target leverage of six times. After quarter-end, as Gordon mentioned, we completed a share offering and raised $274 million which brought pro forma leverage down to 5.4 times and pro forma liquidity to more than a $1 billion. Adjusting leverage for acquisition and disposition pipeline for the remaining commitments for our build-to-suite pipeline and for the sale of Europe, our pro forma leverage is approximately 5.3 times which leaves us with significant dry powder for the balance of the year.

As of 3/31 our weighted average interest cost was approximately 3.5% and our weighted average debt maturity was 4.4 years. We remain committed to maintaining a low leverage unsecured investment grade balance sheet and we will continue to operate the business with target leverage of approximately six times.

Next let me touch on the dispositions. This is page six of the supplemental. During the quarter we sold $51.7 million in assets at an average cap rate of 5.4% and subsequent to quarter-end we closed an additional $47 million in dispositions at a cash cap rate of 0.3%. The cash cap rate were skewered lower this period due to the sale of five low cap rate franchises in California under the BofA master lease, two low cash cap rates industrial assets in Toronto, and also a free rent period under the recently signed long-term office lease on a single tenant office building in Dallas.

We currently have $143 million in dispositions under contract and cash cap rate of 5.6% that we expect to close during the second quarter. The largest of these dispositions is the BofA campus in Jacksonville, Florida, where the lease was recently restructured to a new 15-year lease term.

Following the election last year, we did see some disruption in the market for both acquisitions and dispositions as interest rates spike and uncertainty was significantly higher. However markets have generally returned to pre-election conditions and we've seen pretty balanced demand from a wide variety of buyers for high quality real estate assets in most markets and pricing very similar to pre-election levels.

Going forward, we plan to be opportunistic with dispositions and we look to match up dispositions with planned acquisitions to minimize any impact on earnings. I would expect this to be at the higher end of our disposition guidance of $200 million to $400 million for 2017.

Next let me touch on our leasing stats. As of 3/31 occupancy stands at over 98% which is consistent with prior quarters. Leasing activity remains strong across the portfolio with more than 2 million feet of leases signed or renewed so far in 2017. During the quarter, we executed five leases including two renewals at an average cash leasing spread of 22% and an average straight line leasing spread of 39%. Tenant retention was just over 50%.

Strong leasing spreads were driven by favorable industrial leasing and industrial assets in the Bay Area and Dallas office slightly by a blend and extend deal we negotiated as part of an expansion of an industrial building in Orlando. For the balance of the year, we have approximately 1.5 million square feet of industrial space in Chicago, Milwaukee, Charleston, Dallas, and Denver, that is vacant or where leases are maturing in 2017 and that will be the focus of our asset management team for the balance of the year.

Page 25 in supplemental gives a little more detail on the 2017 leasing as well. I'll remind everyone that our leasing statistics apply to a relatively small sample set due to the small amount of lease rollover we have in our portfolio. However tenant demand has been strong in most of the markets where we own assets. I'd also like to point we've been publishing leasing stats since the beginning of 2016 and for the five quarters that we've been keeping and publishing them we've leased 4.3 million feet an average cash spread of 5.1% and an average straight line spread of over 12% and a tenant retention ratio of 67%. The CapEx ratio over that period for industrial leasing was 5.6% and office leasing was 16.9%.

For the quarter, our same-store sales was 0.2 which reflects the impact of the proactive early renewal we completed at the end of last year on an industrial campus in Houston, excluding the impact of this early renewal in Houston same-store NOI was 2.1% for industrial portfolio and 1.4% for the entire portfolio. We will continue to look to actively mind the portfolio for early renewal opportunities like these where we can extend lease term and where we believe the currently favorable leasing environment presents good opportunities to mitigate risk and create a more defensive portfolio.

I'm going to turn it over to Nick Pell to talk a little bit about our acquisition pipeline and the acquisition environment.

Nick Pell

Thanks, Ben. We closed $94 million in the first quarter at an average cash cap rate of 7.4% with a weighted term of eight years. We closed five separate deals in Dallas Fort-Worth, Atlanta, Raleigh, Durham. These are all well located Class A, B, warehouse buildings in top industrial markets or located in Raleigh/Durham a market for industrial buildings and a high growth MSA. In each deal we think we are getting paid an attractive yield for the quality and functionality and location of these assets.

While Q1 volume was a little light. We really like the assets we bought and I will say that the lighter volume is pretty typical in Q1. As you recall we closed $52 million in Q1 of last year and started the year with $1.04 billion of industrial acquisitions.

We are much more focused on finding the right deals in the quarter we closed them in. That said this particular quarter first quarter we did observe an election hangover as buyers and sellers both try to digest dramatic shift in interest rates and general uncertainty around the new administration. In the end we observed sellers who braved the markets were generally rewarded given the scarcity of products and buyers trying to capitalize on disruption to pick up more yields on good functional Class A, B warehouse we're generally left on the sidelines.

Looking forward our pipeline is very robust, as Gordon said, and we have now closed $171 million total yields for the year but another $158 million awarded are under contract. We have numerous offers out on individual buildings that could still close in Q2 as well, are viewing several midsized portfolios which we believe are actionable in late Q2 or early Q3.

We closed or been awarded $50 million of new build-to-suit this year and are actively chasing numerous other builds with opportunities across the country. In short I'm very optimistic our near-term pipeline will and I'm confident we'll keep pace with our volume expectations for the year. And I would just point out that every year we continue to deliver on our targets for volume.

And then the last thing I'd say is as an organization and investment team we're very focused on finding relative value on functional well located industrial assets and continuing to enhance the overall quality of our industrial portfolio. I think you saw us take some shorter lease term value add risk with an USDA deal we closed in Q4. At the expense of the least term some of the traditional net lease metrics we've already been rewarded for that risk in two out of three of the value add buildings that we've stabilized above our expectations and I think it's a good example of the strength of the real estate we're buying as well as the capabilities of our platforms both identify these opportunities in a very competitive market as well as execute on leasing on a national scale.

With that I'll turn over to Jon Clark.

Jon Clark

Thanks Nick. With that I will just mention the financial highlights for the quarter and then touch on a few items that impacted our financials.

AFFO for the first quarter was $0.48 a share compares to AFFO $0.51 in the same quarter of last year and $0.48 in the prior quarter. NAREIT defined FFO for the quarter was $0.47 as compared to $0.44 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.49 in the prior quarter.

Core FFO for the quarter was $0.51 compares to $0.54 in the same quarter of the prior year and $0.51 per share in the prior quarter.

On a GAAP basis we reported net income of $0.05. This compares to a net loss of $0.02 in the same quarter of the prior year and net income of $0.03 in the prior quarter. GAAP net income and FFO was affected by $4.9 million non-cash impairment charge on a retained CDO bonds. These are the bonds that we retained after the company exited its finance business in 2013. They're classified in another assets on our balance sheet and as of March 31 have a carrying value of about $5 million. The expected cash flows from these bonds are highly variable and are depended on the resolution of individual assets inside these bonds none of which we, the company have any control of. The bonds normally just accretive up to our expected cash flow but it's also likely in any future quarters that if there is an unexpected change in cash flow that we will book an impairment just like we did this quarter.

The charge here is related to one mortgage loan within the CDO where a part payoff was expected and then proceeds received by the CDO are less than par. We've been impaired these bond before the last impairment we booked was in 2014. The non-cash impairment reduced GAAP net income and FFO by about $0.03 per quarter and it has no impact on Core FFO or AFFO.

One other item affecting GAAP net income, we sold seven properties this quarter and there were impairments on two others. Collectively these dispositions resulted in a net gain of $4.6 million. You'll see that shows up in two different lines on our income statement $17.4 million gross gain and $12.8 million of gross impairments. The largest of this was an asset in Chantilly, Virginia or we refer to it as Avion. We sold one of the two buildings there and booked a $12.8 million gain. We retained the other property. The building that was sold was a legacy chambers asset that at time of the merger was a near-term lease expiration and we subsequently achieved a lease extension for that space which was leased to the GSA and the building was leased through 2022.

We also monetized few bank branches and VOA properties in the quarter selling for $2.1 million gain. And we sold the two Canadian assets that were acquired as the portfolio last year or as part of a portfolio last year and booked about $2.5 million gain on the Canadian assets.

Just a couple other quick things to highlight with our results. First rental revenue net of property operating expenses are up about $8 million over the prior quarter and this reflects the full quarter's contribution from 17 building, 521 million logistics portfolio that we closed in December of last year.

Overall Q1 property acquisitions were closed after March 15. They didn't really contribute much to the results for this quarter.

Third-party management fees are down from the prior quarter as we completed on the arrangement with KBS as of the end of the quarter. Also decreases in property management expenses from the prior quarter reflect the reductions made in anticipation of the end of the KBS arrangement. During the quarter we booked $3.2 million of asset management revenues from KBS and that includes the final installment of incentive fees under that arrangement of $1.4 million booked in the quarter.

The remainder of third-party management fee revenue is related to Europe and to a lesser extent the strategic office partners JV.

One of the things to note regarding other income there is a substantial decrease in other income as compared to the prior quarter that was attributable to a one-time reversal booked at the end of last year related to a $7 million contingency that we settled for $3.5 million. So that $3.5 million of extra revenue appeared in last quarter was not in first quarter of 2017.

General and administrative expenses of $8.8 million down from $9.3 million in the prior quarter. One other thing to note on the income statement is you're going to notice in 2017 the tax expense is going to drop substantially from last year. In 2016 substantially all of our KBS business for a portion of the year was conducted in a taxable subsidiary so at the end of the contract the tax expense goes away. And now the company has grown of substantial size so that we can conduct a lot of the fee-based revenue within NAREIT and avoid using taxable subsidiaries.

Really not much to highlight in the balance sheet this quarter our liquidity position changed substantially after quarter-end of the $272.2 million raised about $51 million is going to go to extinguish secured debt that included $15.4 million that went right away to extinguish borrowing that was at about 7.5%. The remainder of the -- are now going to secured debt which is $35 million will go before June. In the meantime proceeds went to go repay the U.S. portion of our revolver. We left a non-dollar portion of our revolver outstanding it does serve as a nice net investment hedge for our exposure in Europe until the Europe sale.

There's a summary of debt instruments in our supplemental and overall our effect of interest rate stands at about 3.5% which is about same as the prior quarter. Of our borrowings 75% is unsecured, 25% is mortgage debt and pro forma for the capital raised floating rate debt is down to about 3% of our borrowing as compared to 5%.

In addition just one other thing to highlight on Gramercy Europe. We highlighted that in this press release and there was a larger press release as well. We refer to the fact that we will book some incentive fee revenue and I just wanted to note that in Q1 there's none of the incentive fee revenue has been reported that will be in the subsequent quarter in connection with the sale. Gordon?

Gordon DuGan

Thanks, Jon. I will turn it over to questions now.

Our first question comes from Barry Oxford of D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Barry Oxford

Great thanks guys. Real quick on the AXA management fees, how are you guys going to what line items you're going to kind of run that for?

Gordon DuGan

Jon.

Jon Clark

Barry, that's the fee revenue, when you are referring to the arrangement of the fees you're talking about the continued.

Barry Oxford

Right. The management fees, how much is that going to and where is that going to be run through.

Jon Clark

Yes the fee revenue is going to continue through the third-party management fee revenue similar to where Europe is now.

Barry Oxford

Okay, okay. And then Gordon when you look at acquisitions are there particular markets out there that are looking more attractive on a fundamental basis or just on a pricing basis also as far as where we might see you do acquisitions?

Gordon DuGan

Yes I mean we love the -- in simple terms we love the Sunbelt and we love some of the emerging markets like Greenville, South Carolina, it's an Inland Port market we're a large owner, we're the largest owner of Class A place in Greenville I believe. And so that's the market we like, we like basically the Southeast is one of our target markets. I will let Ben and Nick to chime in on that.

Ben Harris

We're trying to balanced acquisitions in key logistics markets throughout the country and then also as Gordon said high growth markets where we believe favorable demographics and strong job growth will drive industrial rents and industrial values.

Our next question comes from Jamie Feldman of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Jamie Feldman

Thanks. I was hoping you could talk more about the build-to-suit pipeline and then just the build-to-suit business in general. I mean how do you if you're gravitating towards becoming an industrial type REIT, what keeps you from getting into respective elements and just how should people be thinking about this development platform versus the development platforms some of your peers like a DCT or Duke or lot?

Gordon DuGan

Jamie I will take it as a high level and then let Nick and Ben chime in. The way the build-to-suit business that we conduct is typically we're the capital partner for a local merchant builder. A builder that is competing with the DCT or Duke in a markets like Savannah and they own a better piece of land or they have a better relationship with the tenant or what have you and they need a capital partner in many cases because construction lending is relatively tight and they want to make sure they have the capital to build and deliver the build-to-suit, so our approach to date has been to team with merchant developers and local markets. And we in some cases will team with two or three in the same market going after the same build-to-suit in competition with some of the other industrial REITs that are publicly traded and that was just one of the points, I wanted to highlight of the size of the industrial markets. In the private markets, it's quite large, there are a lot of private market players as well as public players and we try to pick our spots in that. And in terms of specific activity, Nick?

Nick Pell

Yes, sure. So it’s like all aspects of the industrial marketplace today it's just competitive, we spent the last several years really nurturing a stable of developers that we have a trusted and open relationship with and then we compete more build-to-suit projects as Gordon mentioned again, all of market participants in all the markets in which we participate realistically the build-to-suit in some of the like top five primary markets are just not attractive relative pricing currently.

But for us and some of the other markets in which we participate it is a great way for us to get term into an extra yield on a brand new building and enhance the overall portfolio. So we got kind of -- we got current term sheet with developers currently in a marketplace today we're making a big push with the dedicated team here to build out that stable but given our acquisition capacity here, you are talking of couple of hundred million dollars of build-to-suit is sort of our goal if we can bind them and I think we like the opportunity that we've seen out in the market and --

Gordon DuGan

And just a comment, it's a very important point we're not competing in New Jersey, Inland Empire and those types of markets but rather the three we have underway are Charleston, Spartanburg, and a cold storage facility in Chicago.

Ben Harris

One other thing to add to it, if you think about our development activities versus a peer like a DCT or a Duke it's not that dissimilar I think we're and if you look at our acquisition activities, we're allocating a relatively smaller amount of capital to build-to-suit transactions versus a typical industrial peers without paying more to spec development but we're -- our pipeline would be very similar to what the industrial peers refer to as their pre-leased or more stabilized end of their development pipeline versus the peer stack where you're taking down a turkey farm and taking it through an entitlement process and then doing a development from there.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then what are the typical terms on these deals and have they changed as you guys have got savior in this business in terms of like lease durations and types of lease structures?

Gordon DuGan

I mean generally they are 10 plus years in some special cases, you see them seven, eight years is probably I want to see one five year build-to-suite in five years in Dallas and generally you're getting this trend vary market to market. But I would say in general kind of 50 to 75 basis points of spread over what is stabilized building we trade out in that market. So you're getting paid for the forward risk if you will for call it 12 months construction timeframe and so depending on market you’re in, it's again it's a nice spread for us to pick up for the pipeline.

Ben Harris

I think it's also a way, it's a way for us to own Class A buildings in top 10 markets that we wouldn't have otherwise been able to acquire just based on where the stabilized buildings would trade. So a market that we point to a lot in our universe is Central Pennsylvania where it's become a very well recognized competitive market. We're probably not a competitive bidder for stabilized Class A bulk warehouses there but we could be capital provider at attractive levels for build-to-suite as an example.

Jamie Feldman

Okay, that helps. And then can you talk about are you seeing any retailer bankruptcies in the portfolio or may be three POs that retailers were using or oil companies are using to starting to put some pressure on either your credit reserves or occupancy or maybe sublease activity in the portfolio?

Ben Harris

We haven't Jamie, we really avoided oil patch type exposure for the most part and so knock on wood nothing there. On the retailer side no one were worried about, we have one leveraged furniture we bought discount furniture is in warehouse building of ours. And they would be the closest I would say but the rest of the retailers are hanging. We have Home Depot and we put in our group a company Peter Millar we owned their distribution facility in Raleigh. So they're not really a direct retailer. So the most part, so for the tenant, single A plus rated so no, I would say knock on wood credits holding up very well by industry type and very little retail exposure and no significant retail related credit concerns.

Jamie Feldman

Okay. And then just last from me, I know you touched on it quickly, I just want to make sure can you talk again about that known move-outs in 2017 and 2018?

Gordon DuGan

Yes, if you flip to slide, it's Slide 25 of our supplemental. This goes through this is all any lease was greater than $0.5 million of ABR. The known move-outs that asset in Bolling Brook that was a two tenant buildings, part of it is cold storage we're actively leasing that. The asset in Charleston that was a manufacturer of non-equipment they have moved out, we're actively marketing that building. The Sussex to Milwaukee building that is a potential move out we're trying to get ahead of it and it's still a question whether that tenant will stay. The Good Creek asset is another small asset in Charleston. That is fairly generic building we're marking that. And then the Aurora, Colorado is a Class A bulk warehouse in the -- on the east side of Denver, great building the tenant needs less space and there's a potential that we will end up signing a small owners with them or just market the whole building for lease. Our preference is to move that tenant out and lease it as a whole building, we think that given the size of the building is better positioned for that. In 2018 --

Ben Harris

I've got the 2018 role here Jamie, we have no known move-outs, we have two big, we have I'll just touch on the big maturities, we have three big industrial maturities one to Amazon and two with Unilever and we don't have any insight. We're actively engaged with all of them with both of those tenants. There are two Unilever buildings, one in Jacksonville, one in Dallas, and then an Amazon building in Central PA. So we're engaged with them and we don't have any update on that. And then there are two larger office renewals next year, one is in Columbus, and we have a good building with market rents but it's a big building and that's one that we're keeping an eye on. And it is of some concern. And then we have one in Chantilly, Virginia and the other Avion building that we are in renewal discussions with the tenant and that pretty much covers them the major expiration.

Our next question comes from Ki Bin Kim of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Ki Bin Kim

Could you help me understand how do you balance the investment opportunities in Europe and you mentioned Fund 3 versus the opportunities in the U.S. What are the kind of variables you're looking at and how does that returns differ?

Gordon DuGan

Yes I wouldn't think of them so much as balancing, it’s just incremental capital allocation of call it 1% or 2% of our capital. Basically it's a less competitive more, less developed market where if we didn't have an existing team on the ground and we didn't already have a track record, we wouldn't really, we wouldn't be bothering with it. But we do think there's a compelling opportunity within the industrial, single tenant industrial space in Europe. And as I said, it's not going to take up a lot of my time, so it's incremental capital investment and the spread between where the asset yields are and the underlying borrowing rates even with some of the cap rate compression, that's occurred is in the forward call it 400 basis point range, 400 to 450 which is again asset yield over borrowing cost and that's a couple hundred basis points wide of what it is in the U.S.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay. And just had a question for industrial market side. We -- if I look at the brokerage for the rest of conference calls from your industrial peers and I think there is pretty well known sense that supply is increasing in many industrial markets, how do you think about that as it pertains to your marketing exposure and if we are heading towards not the final innings but kind of later innings of the real estate cycle, how do you think your markets will hold up?

Gordon DuGan

We try to select assets with that in mind. As Ben said we try to position the portfolio more defensively, we're not doing spec development, we don't have large landholdings. But and the best way I think we can manage that is we're biased toward a blend and extend approach to our assets. So as Nick mentioned we did or I’m sorry I think Ben mentioned, we did a blend and extend in Orlando where we reduced the rent a little bit even though rents really arguably weren't that above market but it was an inducement to the tenant to get a longer lease. We did the same thing in Q4 of last year with Ceva on their North American headquarters and distribution facility out by the Houston Bush Airport.

So I think our bias is blend and extends in longer leases even if we give up some same-store growth we can't generate the same, same-store growth as you know just based upon the portfolio we have and the mark-to-market opportunities not as big we don't have as much rolling over. And so but we like being defensively positioned even though, the markets are still -- the activity is still strong across the board some of our assets benefit from ecommerce, some don't or some do indirectly and some don't at all. And I would say across all three categories the market's pretty good but we are -- three some growth of the sky and so we are more defensively position from a weighted average lease term.

Ben Harris

And Kim just to put it fine point on it, we're, we have a pretty small percentage of the portfolio that's rolling in any one year and that is a negative for us when rent is growing quite rapidly because we aren't having the mark-to-market opportunities that a lot of the industrial peers are have. We also don't have expect portfolio so we're not delivering fade into -- into that market. So when leasing is hot if we're going to underperform the flip side of that is that when, if we do go into a period where some of these markets get overbuilt, our holdings in those markets are going to be relatively isolated from it because we're we have, more term and then atypical, atypical buyer we have a we haven't had the benefit of that sort of run up in rate a lot of cases. So it's we really very purposefully positioned portfolio as a defensive industrial portfolio versus a high same-store sales or high data industrial portfolio.

Ki Bin Kim

Okay, thanks. And on the office portfolio it looks like you have the office portfolio in Jacksonville freed up for sale, $115 million. I just wanted to have a couple of question on this. One could you talk about the underappreciated book value of those asset and second you also have looks similar to Jacksonville office in your development pipeline those are completely your separate right and tied to that. What are your plans for the development asset?

Gordon DuGan

But I'll take it out of order and I then I can give, over to Jon to talk about the, the basis but this was this was the banker of the single largest portfolio of asset within the BofA master release that we had. It was a roughly a 1.2 million square feet of office space in Jacksonville with contract rents to BofA little bit less than $9 a foot on a net basis or below market.

We kind of deal last year with BofA to take them out of roughly 400,000 feet and have them extended lease on the 800,000 feet that they kept for a new 15-year lease term that prior lease term had been roughly seven years. And in exchange for that we added some additional structured parking at the site and we took the two buildings that we took back and have lease those up and those almost fully stabilized at this point.

By doing that we were able to take the Jacksonville portfolio out of the big master lease have created a new long term lease with BofA that for now monetizing and then we have the two other assets which we've had, pretty strong mark-to-market leasing on. We're leasing those for roughly $12 to $13 net and then, once those are fully stabilized we'll sell those as well. But it was, it was a way to create a bunch of value out of that that old legacy BofA portfolio. I'll let Jon walk you through the basis because it's, it's a little bit complicated because this is a portfolio that we bought originally in a JV with a partner then we bought out the partner and then that basis also transferred through the CSG acquisition.

Jon Clark

Yes, that’s right Ben. It's really fair to look at two different bases for the building when we acquire the -- our partners interest in the portfolio we had a book up event for GAAP purposes. That book up event brings your basis for this part of the campus although we sold pretty close to the sale price that will probably be sold for just a nominal gain. But if you look at the true basis which is basically your tax basis, the book that tax basis of these assets which did not include the book of event that happened when we took our partner is probably just under $100 million. I would say about $98 million, $97 million so on a tax basis, you have sizable, $15 million gain plus.

Ki Bin Kim

So that's why I didn't try to figure it out myself. And if I could just quick on your 10-K and schedule three is the underappreciated book value in that's schedule for Chambers Street reflective of kind of appraised value at the time of the merger or is it more historical based on like Chambers Street 10-K.

Jon Clark

Yes, that's a good point to schedule, Schedule Three is essentially our purchase price allocation that was done at the time of the merger it is not a historical basis and likely you know we see the same thing with the Chamber Assets that they were selling where to an extent that we have this book up events when the Chambers merger was done some of the sales are pretty close to basically on a GAAP basis but on tax basis we're actually booking a pretty sizable gains.

One thing I would point out on the Schedule Three though if you're trying to use Schedule Three to calculate the game off on a GAAP basis. Schedule Three is missing the accounting intangible and trailing around receivables. So you'll have some differences there to the extent that we write off any intangibles related to the sales.

Mitch Germain

Good afternoon. Just a quick question for me on guidance you're at $0.51 this quarter. Your core FFO guidance $2.10 to $2.25 how do you get there I mean it, looks like next quarter you're a little over equalize, you've got some additional sales versus acquisitions I know you're acquisitions seems to be a bit more back weighted to walk me to getting from where you are today is to getting to that guidance number.

Gordon DuGan

I’ll start Mitch just say that, if the big swing factors, is acquisition volume and acquisition timing and so the way we get there is we get our acquisitions closed and get acquisitions with current NOI closed as opposed to built-the-suites.

Mitch Germain

Yes, I was just like it was getting to the just ten include the incentive fee or is that totally separated.

Gordon DuGan

Our original guidance did not include the incentive fee but the incentive fee the way to think about it isn't, its we're pulling forward a bunch of earnings them or giving away the levered returns from the European JV for the balance of the year and also further delivering the balance sheet. The actual net, net impact for full-year is not as impactful as you would think it's kind of a one-time gain. The original guidance is not included but if we had included it wouldn't have been a huge variant.

Karin Ford

Hi, following up on Mitch's question I think you said you're trending towards the higher end of your disposition volume guidance just was wondering where your biased is on the acquisition volume guidance of $400 million to a billion today.

Nick Pell

Right. This is Nick. I think we will be at the high end of that guidance range for the acquisitions on page around that and looking at the pipeline.

Karin Ford

Okay. And can you just give us some color on cap rate trends and where you're seeing and where you think the trend will be on the spread between acquisitions and disposition cap rates.

Nick Pell

From a acquisition standpoint on the cap rates where as Ben said, at the beginning of the call we're seeing them pretty consistent to Q3, Q4 of 2016 and we see them stay at those levels for the balance of the year. And so I think we feel -- we still feel good about our cap rate expectations for the pipeline and --

Jon Clark

And to be specific Karin, we have changed lower guidance on those to a 7% cash cap rate. And we still feel pretty good about it although that’s the -- the finger in the air for the rest of the year a little bit, hopeful thing is now but.

Nick Pell

I would just highlight, as all blends out to those that we will do some, mid sixes and we’ll do some mid sevens and it all and it when those close and what quarters sort of but we do manage on an annual basis and try and we try and blend in our apartment.

Jon Clark

On the disposition side I think Karin the cash cap rate disposition if you were to use the same 7% would be a conservative number if you agree with that, Ben.

Ben Harris

Yes.

Karin Ford

Got it. That's helpful and the next question is can you just give us an update on the TPG strategic office JV has the activity going there is it, is the events sort of playing out as you thought it would when you established it.

Gordon DuGan

It's been going very well. That the acquisition activity has started to really pick up, I think the surprise has been the relatively low hit rate in terms of assets that we've pursued versus have been able to tie up and most of the acquisitions that we have -- that we have managed to land have been what we consider a rebound. So assets where they came to market, they ran a process, bidding activity was well short of expectation. And slowly seller expectations adjusted to market realities and then we were able to stay on top of the opportunity and cut a deal.

The only difference we were talking about this last night, the only difference in terms of what I was expecting versus the activity has it's been more one-off individual asset acquisitions and less portfolio acquisitions. I was expecting some of the large mixed or diversified and net leased REITs to be more active disposers of assets we've seen a bunch of them come to market with big portfolios. But most of those were probably have not traded I think based on where the market's actually bidding those assets. So I was expecting at this point we would have had one or two big portfolios under contract and we have not. We have not seen that but pricing is right where we had expected the opportunities we've been able to be very selective with respect to markets. And we've been able to remain very active in the markets where we want to be buying good assets so, I think it's played out very well our partners been terrific to work with and I think we were we're well on track.

Karin Ford

Thanks for the color. Last question is just on the third-party management business with the KBS rolling off and AXA Europe coming on here at some point are you expecting that business to be profitable in the back half of the year.

Gordon DuGan

Yes, I think the way we think of it as PG&A we expect to be neutral in terms of revenues and expenses and that's the subsidy if you want to think of it that way for the business that we get from those -- those management fees that we get from TPG from AXA or from the small and industrial fund in Europe. So the way I think about Europe is it's going to be slightly profitable and in the U.S we're basically earning third-party fees that are helping to subsidize the ongoing overhead of running the company.

Daniel Donlan

Thank you and good morning. Just wanted to go back to the last question so and just to clarify so are you going to be bringing the G&A associated with the folks down at Horsham MPA that kind of actually roll into G&A could you talk about in a tax saving and bringing something out of that TRS or something to that.

Gordon DuGan

We've already migrated most of that expense already. The way -- our Horsham office has been a bit of an evolution. That was a legacy office that was acquired by the old GKK through the acquisition of AFRT and then when we came in 2012 that office was largely dedicated to managing what we call the KBS portfolio. We have been retooling and migrating that office to manage our portfolio as we grow and slowly have wound down the piece of that office for managing the KBS portfolio. I would use Q1 as a pretty good run rate for what the total platform will look like from a comp standpoint going forward.

The last pieces of the KBS portfolio were rolled off at the end of the quarter and the last staffing changes that we had planned around that were made and going forward that that office is really functioning as our back office today. So we have a full service property management, property accounting platform. I think it's one of the reasons that we've been able to digest the acquisitions that we have in a timely manner and it's also given us a lot of capabilities. To -- on a pretty complicated portfolio through a pretty complicated transformation but the platform -- the platform today is really the platform we intend to have going forward.

Daniel Donlan

Okay, that's helpful and then as far as exposure to office I think you said before your plan is bring it down 15% to 20% at year-end just kind of curious where you -- how you're progressing towards that goal where do you think you may be and then longer-term, call it 2018, 2019 where do you see that moving on the balance.

Gordon DuGan

So what we -- the way we think about it Dan, the progress in terms of leasing and dispositions on the office side has been great. We have slowed down the disposition pipeline to let the acquisition pipeline catch-up. We have more to sell than we than we can acquire today and part of that these office buildings are chunky. So the buildings as Ben mentioned that close it's a building in Dallas single tenant suburban office building that we sold for roughly $45 million bucks.

That's one -- one sort of shock 180,000 foot building. So the way to think about it from kind of here on out disposition timing will be guided by acquisition timing and the faster we can acquire the faster that changeover is going to happen but we have said, we want to get to 85% industrial as quickly as possible I do think we do that in 2018. And it will come down to acquisition capacity driving it from here on out because we still have a fairly awesome pipeline of office assets to sell. We've also said we're going to look at selling from lifetime fitness assets as well I don't think we get credit for those assets on our balance sheet. Realty income homes and they get credit we don’t. So, if we can get these in pricing on those we're going to look to do that as well as the year goes on. But the find I think we find ourselves in is that big Jacksonville building is sort of a lot of office sales all in one chunk. And so from here on out we're going to let acquisition volume catch-up with it.

Daniel Donlan

Okay, that's helpful. Make a way to couple months you might just [indiscernible] life time fitness I would add. But just on the -- so it sounds like to me on the office side you don't really have any problematic assets you just want to get off the book it sounds like you're going to be just more opportunistic on the acquisition side I mean that's just, is that fair or there's still some assets that you do as non-core?

Gordon DuGan

I think that's fair. We own, like everybody. Our five horse assets are like everybody's five worst assets. So we certainly are looking for ways to maximize value and move them. But that generally speaking in terms of the vast majority of what we have left you're correct and in some cases we have like the other -- we sold one of the Avion building the other Avion building which is a lease expirations next year we're in renewal discussions with the tenants, if we can get a got done we'll move it, if we can't get it done we'll hold it and wait till we do get it done. So some of it is the value add of taking it through renewal like we did with the Dallas assets that we sold like we did with the Avion asset we sold that takes some time, so we also just -- there will be a natural progression where we get some of that leasing done and then it teed up for sale and times with the acquisition pipeline.

Nick Pell

It's essentially down the arbitrage that we're working to capitalize on in the strategic office partners. There is very thin demand for short-term single tenant office assets because they're viewed as very binary assets. And if you can take them through stabilization either a renewal or a releasing process you can create significant value and on our balance sheet, we have a bunch of great single tenant office assets that just need to be taken through that cycle.

The SOP strategy is being done off balance sheet but there's an equal size portfolio of what we consider value at office on our own balance sheet as well, if the team is running the SOP ventures also working through to stabilize and reposition for sale. I would say in my view it was the biggest misunderstood component of the repositioning of the Chambers Street portfolio it wasn’t that Chambers -- the Chambers Street office portfolio was so readily sellable, it was that we had an operating platform that was able to take a huge amount of those assets through a repositioning and through leasing and then -- and then have been positioned so that we could sell them at attractive prices in the open market. So there's a huge difference between where a two-year office lease trades versus 10 or 12 year lease.

Daniel Donlan

Okay, that's helpful. And then just lastly on acquisitions maybe versus sale leasebacks, your history itery has a lot of sale leasebacks, I’m just curious as you get bigger now and can probably take down chunkier dealers are you seeing more volume or more opportunities there or is it really the one-offs or leased assets or kind of where you want to put?

Nick Pell

I would say both Dan and we've been looking at the chunkier sales leaseback deals all along as well. We're actively pursuing chunkier sales leaseback deal right now who knows what will happen with it. And it continues to be a part of our acquisition focus that said we're just going to keep banging away at $10 million, $20 million, $30 million industrial deals one by one, two property portfolios and that will a oversee a stable of our platform and really I think it actually gives us an advantage in the marketplace when the big deals do come up to be a regular participant in all these different markets with the constituents that we deal with and we're big relevant customer for a lot of these different brokers in the market who are living and breathing these different cities. And so it's a longwinded way of saying, we're continuing at large sale leasebacks, continue to look at large portfolio to stabilize buildings, continue to look at one by one sub and the borrowing will end up in a mix of all those is my guess this year.

Gordon DuGan

Just one thing I will add to that, I think the interest rate environment that we've experienced over the last seven or so years has definitely muted the sale leaseback market. If you're a CFO of an industrial company or and I hope retailers outside of this comment it's a difficult decision to enter into a sale leaseback when credit spreads have been tight and getting tighter pretty consistently and also short-term rates or so. You are doing a sale leaseback to payoff revolver; it tends to be very earnings dilutive. So what we’ve seen in the sales leaseback market is it has been isolated to more distressed or troubled credits and then in the retail space sale leasebacks tend to be a pretty big piece just because retailers tend to own a lot of real estate. So it's always going to be a bigger component but the sale leaseback market has been very muted.

Going back to our experience at [indiscernible] really post-crisis and we haven’t seen the activity levels return to what we saw certainly in the early 2000.

Gordon DuGan

I just want to thank everyone for joining us today, we've had a long call but you also know always feel free to reach out to us. Thanks again for joining us and we will speak soon.

