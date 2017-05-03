RSP Permian (RSPP) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE:RSPP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 03, 2017 2:00 pm ET

Executives

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Analysts

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons/Piper Jaffray

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Alyssa Stephens - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you. We appreciate you joining us today as we discuss RSP Permian's first quarter 2017 financial and operating results. On the call today, we have Steve Gray, Chief Executive Officer; Scott McNeill, Chief Financial Officer; and other members of RSP's management team.

Yesterday, after the market close, we issued our first quarter 2017 earnings release and filed our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, we posted a new presentation to our website, which we will reference during the call. The presentation is located at www.rsppermian.com and can be viewed by clicking on the latest presentation link on the bottom of our homepage.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to Steve. Steve?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our call today. We're pleased to report solid results this quarter, in line with, and, in some cases, exceeding our expectations. We view 2017 as an important execution year for us given our strategic entry into the Delaware Basin and we are pleased with the progress we've made, particularly in building out the infrastructure necessary to support our ramp in production in the second half of the year.

We plan to keep our remarks brief today as we run through a few highlights of the quarter. On March 1, we closed the acquisition of SHEP II and assumed full operational control of the Silver Hill-Delaware Basin properties. Despite moderating our completion phase in the Delaware Basin as we enhance infrastructure, we achieved nice growth in our Midland Basin assets and with acquired production from the Silver Hill transaction, our quarterly production increased more than 80% over the first quarter of 2016.

I now invite you to turn to slide 4 of our presentation, which highlights a few notable Delaware Basin wells. Well number 9, the Crockett Reese St #2403H represents almost recent completion in the first RSP drilled and completed well in the Delaware Basin. Early performance was strong at a 7-day average rate of 1,882 Boe per day and still cleaning up with an average flowing casing pressure of 2,500 psi. On and off partners (03:27) and offset operators also continue to enjoy excellent results in and around our Delaware assets across a number of targeted zones.

Wells 5 and 8 are Anadarko-operated Hughes & Talbot wells, in which RSP owns a working interest. Note that this 4,500 foot wells had strong IP30s of 1,545 and 1,978 Boe per day. You can see from the choke setting and pressures that Anadarko take some more aggressive approach to flowing back wells than Silver Hill did.

Slide 5 details some of our recent Midland Basin completions. Number 10 on the map is the Parks Bell 3924H well, this Wolfcamp A well had a 30-day IP of 1,552 Boe per day. This is significant because it is our westernmost Wolfcamp A completion in the Midland Basin today, and we do not carry Wolfcamp inventory in this area. This highly productive well gives us confidence that the Wolfcamp will be prolific in this area and adds locations to our inventory in a highly economic drilling target that will compete for capital.

The Spanish Trail 344 1H Wolfcamp A well completed in December of last year, number 3 on the map continues to impress with 90-day cumulative production of a 147 MBoe. On a per lateral foot basis, this is one of our top performing wells to-date. Also, of note, on this slide, is the continued strong performance of the Mask area wells, number 1 and number 2 on the map, averaging cumulative production of 225 MBoe per well over the first 180 days.

While our Delaware assets have dominated much of the dialogue surrounding our business in recent months, we want to emphasize that our Midland properties continue to outperform our expectations across the breadth of the position and anchor our growth in the near-term.

I'll now turn back to slide 3 to summarize. We expect to grow production approximately 90% in 2017 and have visibility to 30% plus production growth and spending within cash flow in 2018 and beyond, all assuming a $55 oil price.

After closing the Silver Hill acquisition, we have more than 30 years of highly economic drilling inventory. With strong well results and leading capital efficiency metrics and cash margins, our average well pays out in less than a year.

Our net debt to EBITDAX is 2 times pro forma shift to (06:07) and continues to decline. We have no borrowings outstanding on our $1.1 billion borrowing base and an attractive hedge position supporting our planned CapEx budget while leaving significant upside exposure to oil prices.

Our operational team has proven its ability to achieve a manufacturing type efficiency in the Midland Basin, streamlining infrastructure, managing services and driving down capital and operating costs, and has a clear line of sight to achieving similar efficiencies in the Delaware Basin.

And importantly, we demonstrated our commitment to capital efficient growth, not just growth for growth's sake. Consistent with that goal, we have been preparing our Delaware assets to accelerate production and reduce costs in the second half of the year. Given progress to-date, we've moved up our timeline and we will be adding a third rig in the Delaware Basin in May as opposed to 3Q, as originally contemplated.

Based on the lag time between drilling and completion activity and the result in production, we continue to expect growth out of the asset to be weighted towards the back half of this year.

And with that, I will hand the call over to Scott.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks, Steve. Slide 6 provides a snapshot of our drilling and completion activity for the first quarter. We ran four rigs for the majority of the quarter in the Midland Basin with one full-time completion crew. In the Delaware Basin, we moved from one to two rigs with the close of SHEP II and ran a part-time completion crew throughout the quarter.

On our operated properties, we drilled 21 and completed 14 horizontal wells during the first quarter. There were also two additional Delaware Wolfcamp A wells completed prior to the SHEP II closing that are not included in our completion count for the quarter, but will impact our production profile. On our non-operated properties, we participated in the drilling of nine and the completion of eight horizontal wells during the quarter. We ended the quarter with 18 operated drilled but uncompleted horizontal wells.

We've been continuing to block up our core acreage positions in both the Midland and Delaware Basins this quarter as shown on slide 7. We acquired approximately 770 net acres for $17 million and executed acreage trades for over 2,000 net acres, enhancing our working interest and creating additional long lateral drilling opportunities.

Turning to slide 8, this slide summarizes our financial results for the first quarter of 2017 with production growth of more than 80% over the first quarter of 2016 and 50% higher crude oil prices over the same time period. We grew our EBITDAX by approximately 250% to $124.5 million which exceeded our CapEx spent for the quarter.

On the cost side, per Boe, cash operating expenses picked up slightly this quarter consistent with our expectations as we incorporated the Delaware properties. We incurred high water disposal cost in the Delaware Basin in Q1, as we continue to truck a significant amount of water to third-party disposal facilities.

We expect next quarter to be a bit higher on LOE per Boe as we have the full impact of SHEP II in our results. However, we expect these costs to decrease in the second half of the year, as we transition from trucking to piping water into our company-owned disposal facilities. We also expect G&A per Boe to trend down over the course of the year with the full benefit of the SHEP II volumes and our production growth in the second half of the year.

In general, we expect to experience some lumpiness in our financial results until we have the full contribution of our Delaware assets, as well as the impact of operating improvements that we are working on and those are incorporated into our results.

Slide 9 summarizes our financial position as of March 31, 2017, with no near-term maturities, $54 million of cash on hand and no borrowings outstanding on our $1.1 billion borrowing base. We feel well positioned to accelerate into the second half of this year.

Turning to slide 10, it details our hedging schedule. We have approximately 54% of our anticipated remaining 2017 oil volumes, hedged to WTI at a weighted average floor price of $44.78 while maintaining significant exposure to upside in crude prices.

We continue to monitor the market for opportunities to layer in additional hedges for 2018. Our portfolio of Midland to Cushing basis swaps represents approximately 33% of our anticipated remaining oil volumes in 2017.

Slide 11 reiterates our full year 2017 guidance, which hasn't changed since our year-end update. From our current count of six rigs, we plan to add one additional rig in the Delaware Basin in May, ahead of our previously scheduled start date in Q3, and as previously communicated, we plan to add another rig in either the Midland or the Delaware Basin in Q4, exiting 2017 at eight rigs.

We expect our daily production to average between 53 MBoe per day and 57 MBoe per day with approximately 72% oil and 88% liquids. And we anticipate spending $663 million of development capital at the midpoint of the range with $600 million for drilling and completion and $63 million for infrastructure and other.

Slide 12 is the preliminary outlook into 2018 and 2019 that we put out last quarter. This outlook is based on an oil price range of $45 to $55 per barrel. Above or below that band, you'd likely see it (12:06) either accelerate or pull back on activity levels. Assuming a $55 oil price, our anticipated production growth of approximately 90% in 2017 should result in a slight cash flow outspend, with our leverage ratio coming down below two times.

Assuming a moderate ramp in rigs, two per year in 2018 and 2019, we have visibility to achieve an excess of 30% production growth per year and would expect to be cash flow neutral at $55 oil beginning in 2018 with leverage less than two times. We look forward to reaching these targets and continuing to deliver leading debt adjusted growth and returns to our shareholders.

Thanks again for joining our call this afternoon. And now, I'll turn the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question is coming from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Good afternoon, Scott and Steve, and to the rest of your team there.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

I wanted to ask a question about the Parks Bell Wolfcamp A well to the west. As I understand it, the Wolfcamp, as you move west in the Midland Basin towards the Central Basin Platform (13:43) that way. I know you guys have made some Spraberry wells over there before. But, can you tell us why that Wolfcamp was not in your inventory there, was it because it got fit in that direction? And if it's going to be in your inventory now, is it just going to be one horizon or one target interval or are you going to have Wolfcamp A, B, and down?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Charles, this is Steve. Keep in mind, originally, everyone was developing the Wolfcamp B over there. And in the Wolfcamp B, the Wolfcamp A and the Wolfcamp B do get center, but they also kind of transitioned from a shale to a carbonate. So, in particular, the Wolfcamp B looks like a carbonate in most places over there and we never felt like it would be productive.

However, Wolfcamp A is still present and is still shale for the most part. And so that we drill some really nice Wolfcamp A wells over to the east. We decided that we should probably test it on that side. And it definitely exceeded our expectations. And so as you look at the Wolfcamp A there, we still think we have quite a few more locations along that axis and for a mile or so further west.

So, I asked the reserve engineers what they thought, and they thought we probably have 20 to 30 locations over there that we won't carry and (15:06) then our inventory that we probably could be now.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Got it. That's helpful.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

I don't think the story changes much for the Wolfcamp B. I don't think we're going to be adding that in our inventory for the time being.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Got it. That all makes sense. That's good detail. And then, I'm guessing there's going to be a lot of questions about the Delaware later. So, I'm going to ask one more about the Midland Basin. The Calverley well that you guys drilled in the quarter, the 947 H (15:39). I know that you guys have made a lot of really good Wolfcamp B wells over there. And that one looks like it's probably in the bottom half of the wells that contribute to the average. Is that the right taking and is there anything to read into that result?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Charles, this is Zane. That's just a gas lift well, and it's just performing as we feel within line, it maybe a little less splashy, but it's certainly producing flatter (16:13).

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Company L.L.C.

Okay. That's helpful, Zane. Thanks for these questions or answers rather.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Dan McSpirit of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you, folks. Good morning. Just turning to slide number 7, where you laid out your bolt-on acquisitions and trades. How much of the Delaware acreage today can accommodate lateral lengths of, say, 7,500 feet or longer? And where is the company in the process of blocking up acreage either through purchases or swaps, recognizing that $17 million or so was invested in the quarter?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

This is Zane. It's quite a contiguous block that has a lot of optionality to it, and we probably can drill 7,500 foot laterals or longer on 75% of it.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

And we continue to block it up and make trades.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

I'd prefer to say that I think in this year's inventory, about half the wells we have planned are 7,500 feet and about half are the 1-mile laterals, so our average for the year is probably 6,200 feet or so. By next year, it'll probably be trending more towards 7,000 foot, 7,500 foot on average.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Okay. Great. Thanks. And as a follow-up to that, just maybe a question on portfolio management, appreciating you folks are realizing successive (17:46) across your leasehold both in the Delaware and Midland basins. If we look at, say, 12 months or so from now, what basin Midland or Delaware or maybe operating area within those basins do you expect will deliver superior returns or the best returns? Or maybe put differently, which are candidates for divestiture because they can't compete on returns, however economic they may prove to be?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, if you look at what we think we'll be doing and it's always subject to change, but right now, I think we're going to exit the year, start next year with eight rigs running. And we would like to have four in the Delaware and four in the Midland. If you look at the well cost in the Delaware being a little more expensive than the Midland, that would sort of imply, we'll probably spend 60% of our capital next year in the Delaware, although I don't think (18:40) number yet. But the returns from what we can see in the Delaware at least in the Wolfcamp could be superior to what we have in the Midland Basin. So, if that holds true, then it would make sense that we would spend more capital over there next year than what we do in the Midland Basin.

Daniel Eugene McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you. Have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Irene Haas of Wunderlich Securities. Please go ahead.

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Yeah. So, I'm looking at your Delaware Basin assets, that's always been a fantastic piece of real estate. And also noticing, there are some pretty good wells being drilled north of the border. And would you guys have any interest in New Mexico, understanding that the Federal permitting process is getting a little easier, just checking?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. Irene, this is Steve. We've had companies that operated in New Mexico for one year, and so I'm not allergic to operating in New Mexico by any means. And you're correct, just north of us, there's some excellent results. So, we haven't seen any compelling reasons to go over there and get that would fit us, but we don't rule it out.

Irene O. Haas - Wunderlich Securities, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Kashy Harrison of Simmons/Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons/Piper Jaffray

Good morning, and thanks for taking my question. So, in the Delaware, it looks like some of your competitors in Winkler County and I'm looking at slide number 4, wells number 10 and 11. The results look pretty promising. I was just wondering, could you provide us with an update on your current thoughts on the prospectivity of the Wolfcamp B in that county?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. This is Zane. We like the prospectivity, as we know it today in both the Wolfcamp B and the Wolfcamp A. The Wolfcamp A as it trends to the east in the Winkler County loses the X-Y sands in the upper part of it, but it retains all of the productive shale characteristics, like the Lower Wolfcamp A. It's being drilled further to the west.

Right now, we're shooting 3-D seismic over that. And so, as soon as we have that 3-D seismic in hand and can lay down our wells, you'll probably see us more active over there, but we certainly like the positive indicators we're seeing from offset operators.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons/Piper Jaffray

Got it. Thanks. And then maybe switching gears to LOE. So, once all the infrastructure is in place, what do you think the LOE in the Delaware Basin is going to look like relative to the Midland Basin.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. I think it's going to be very comparable. The big driver over there that's making it higher has been, we're having the truck produced water. And so, once we alleviate that bottleneck, we can get our own disposal wells. I feel like the LOE over there won't be materially different than what we're seeing in the Midland Basin.

Kashy Harrison - Simmons/Piper Jaffray

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Subash Chandra of Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. Hi. How should we think about fulfilled development in the Delaware? Is it going to be a series of pilot testing, the optimal pad and then rolling that out, including Bone Spring in that or is it – would you want to induce cash flow growth and do that kind of stuff before figuring out what the optimal pad might look like?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Subash, this is Zane. We're not going to be able to give you a straight answer on that today because we are going to be doing some different testing at zones. You'll see us drill complete second Bone Springs, third Bone Springs, a different landing zone in the WA and we're going to be doing some microseismic off of a three-well pad that we're going to be drilling with that new rig when it comes in. And so, those are a number of things we're going to be answering for ourselves (23:15) throughout the remainder of the year. And we'll just have to give you further details on that later on.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Yeah. No, I appreciate. You just got your hands on the stuff. The follow-up is, what's the status of the 3-D seismic and how do you think it might influence how you drill these wells?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, the 3-D seismic certainly helps us in our geosteering models and helps us identify particular landing zones that we're interested in. We've used it very well in the Midland Basin and we know we're going to be able to use it here. We have existing 3-D on the northwest portion of the properties, but we need 3-D on the east and to the south. And that 3-D is being permitted right now and we should start acquiring here fairly soon. But, we don't expect to have that 3-D in hand to be able to analyze that until quite later in the year. But a fair amount of our drilling that we're doing now is utilizing the 3-D, and we're already changing landing zones that from what (24:28) Silver Hill was doing.

Subash Chandra - Guggenheim Securities LLC

Terrific. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from John Freeman of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Good afternoon, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hey, John.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

When you all discussed the eight rigs that's going to get or hopefully added at the end of the year, it sounds like an ideal world. Steve, you mentioned having an equally split Delaware and Midland with four and four is really the one thing you're sort of waiting for is just see what the infrastructure situation looks like in the Delaware before committing to that?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. That's right. I think as long as that Targa bought that gas plant from Outrigger and as long as they've done the expansion work that they've told us they're going do and we're not having any kind of takeaway issues with gas, then that's where that rig is going. But, we're hedging our belt (25:22) a little bit, if for some reason there was a bottleneck. We might go in and bring it in to the Midland Basin, drill few wells and then we can drill over (25:30) to the Delaware whenever we feel like it's the right time.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Okay. And then my one follow-up question. Last quarter when you all detailed some of the workovers that you already done, I'm putting some of these wells on lift, the one at least at the time that it seemed the biggest improvement was actually the second Bone Spring. And I'm trying to get a sense of obviously that's been the zone that's had probably (25:58) area the least activity. I'm just trying to get a sense of, if that's something in the near term you'd plan on, on testing here? Like, could we get a second Bone Spring well from you all next quarter?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

We just finished drilling a second Bone Springs well, that is about a 7,000, 7,200 foot well, we drilled at 19 days and we'll be completing it in the not too distant future and a different landing target than has been utilizing for.

John A. Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Perfect. Thanks a lot, guys. Nice quarter.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, John.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeff Grampp of Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Hi, guys. Just want to talk maybe a little bit more about the Crockett Reese well, the first well that you guys both drilled and completed. Can you talk a little bit maybe about the completion that you guys utilized there and if that's going to be the base case design going forward or if there's any tweaks you guys are looking when – in trying to optimize completions here in the Delaware?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

(27:05) This is Zane. Well, those stages were a little shorter and were more of them than our conventional design, that was because of the casing design of the wells. I doubt it will be our typical design, but it was a little bit of a pilot test and we'll just have to wait and see. But it was utilizing the 100 mesh, the 2,500 pound loading and also...

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

(27:34)

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

...utilize the higher density of perforation clusters.

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Okay. That's helpful. And then only (27:42) other one I had, I think remember last call, you guys mentioning doing a two-mile Middle Spraberry well at some point this year and was just hoping to revisit that, if that's on the drilling schedule in the near term or when we could hear any results on that well.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

There is actually two of them that we're drilling over in Spanish Trail. And I'm sure we'll have those results before the end this year. I think they drill fairly soon (28:04).

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital Markets

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Michael Hall of Heikkinen Advisors. Please go ahead.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just curious, can you give us kind of what the real time well costs are looking like for (28:26) in the Southern Del and how that compares relative to the acquisition assumptions?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, I wish I could tell you more about it but since we've only had our arms around that property for a few days or just a couple of months now, we probably only got one well that we actually drilled and completed from (28:52).

And so, I could tell you that one data point came in about how we had expected but really one data point is not enough for me to tell you what I think they're going to be doing forward. So, I think in 90 days when we do another update, we'll try to come out with more details on where we see costs going, but it's kind of preliminary for us to try to speculate right now.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Fair enough. Understood. How about just more broadly or generally as it relates to conversations with your service providers, has that evolved at all over the course of the year with volatility in oil price?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. We obviously are seeing some price increases along with other operators out there. In certain spots, it hasn't really changed. In other spots, it's changed pretty dramatically. Sand for right (29:47) now has gone up pretty drastically, and steel has gone up pretty drastically. So in some spots like that, we're seeing some 20% or 30% tight price increases; and in another spots, it's marginally higher. So overall, we still believe (30:06) 10%, 15% from what we saw the last year. And I can't really expect where (30:13) going to go from here.

I see service costs going up, and I see the oil prices going down. And so, those two have to kind of come together somewhere along the way this year. If oil prices stay down, I expect we won't see a whole lot more increase in service costs (30:34) But right now, I think we're still maybe thinking 15% higher than last year is what we're seeing.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. That's helpful. (30:45) trying to understand that dynamic with oil price coming down and costs seemingly going up. I guess last time (30:54) have some basis swaps in place. I'm just curious on how you intend to manage kind of basis risk or your netbacks over the next couple of years. Any willingness to sign up for firm capacity out of the basin on any of the announced projects? Or just kind of where are you all heading on all that.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

No. We're not looking at trying to (31:24) transportation out of the basin, but we are looking at trying to turn up some barrels longer term with some of our midstream partners that actually do have found transportation on those pipes. (31:36) So, our – we've never felt like that was a space that we wanted to play in too much until we get bigger. And so, we prefer just to partner-up with some guys.

And we've actually had some really good options come our way for this Delaware Basin asset. We have multiple pipelines in that area that are interested in the barrels and we have some options on the table that we're looking at right now. So, I think the good news is we got some optionality there. And we're pretty excited about the fact that we really haven't seen the constraints or the issues out there that some people might be concerned about.

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And I guess, as a quick follow-up to that, to what extent are you tracking crude on the Delaware Basin side, any material distances?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

No. As far as crude oil goes, we're not trucking (32:39). It's...

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Okay.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

There's a (32:42).

Michael Anthony Hall - Heikkinen Energy Advisors LLC

Great. Appreciate it. Thank you.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from David Snow of Energy Equities. Please go ahead.

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

Yeah. Hi. Do you have any updated thoughts on (33:00)?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, are you talking Midland Basin, are you talking Delaware Basin, are you talking both?

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

Well, both, whatever I can get.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Okay. Well, I mean you've seen while we've put out on the Midland Basin numerous times. And as we said last quarter, we're in the midst of a number of different pilots. We're gathering information on that pilots, and we're still drawing out some of those pilots. And we really have nothing further to say about it because we don't have any significant additional data since the last quarter. But we have seen nothing negative on any of our spacing test at this time. It would indicate that we need to move our wells a greater distance apart.

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

Is that...

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

That's on the Midland Basin side. On the Delaware Basin side, we're looking at what all the people are indicating around us that have done more testing (34:05). We're talking about industry leaders to the North, to the West, to the South. And so, we're looking at what they're saying and we're planning some additional testing ourselves. And so, on the Delaware Basin side, you're just going to have to give us a little bit of time before we really say what our base spacing is going to be. But it fits within a lot of our peers that surround us are saying.

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

And I noticed your ducks (34:36) are going up. Are you going to catch up with those at some point or what's happening there?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. I mean that's an (34:44) on infrastructure primarily in the Delaware.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Also, (34:52) just talking about that, we added a rig in January, so anytime you add a rig, just by definition, you're going to have a few ducks (34:57). So, it wasn't an intentional build other than the fact that we had a rig and (35:06-35:11) back down over the next couple of quarters.

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Yeah. And you'll see us running an additional frac created on the Midland side in the second half of the year.

David G. Snow - Energy Equities, Inc.

Okay. Fine. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Richard Tullis of Capital One Securities. Please go ahead.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Hey. Thanks. Good afternoon. Roughly how much production do you think could be added in the second half of this year from existing Delaware basin wells once the adequate infrastructure is in place related to wells currently restrained due to infrastructure restricted chokes, et cetera?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

(35:58) This is Zane. That'll be fairly minimal because we'll be adding them sporadically as we do our additional completion work and so I don't think that you're going to see some huge impacts. Some of those wells don't need to be put on artificial lift yet, and so they'll be scattered out over an amount of time that you're not going to see some huge incremental impact from that.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And just lastly, although it's smaller piece of the total cost puzzle, what are the day rates looking like for the newer rig contracts you're currently signing or looking at for later this year compared to say what you were paying last year on a day rate basis?

Zane Wade Arrott - RSP Permian, Inc.

Well, last year, we were still on – our two of our rigs last year were still under a long-term contracted (36:52) over $26,000 a day. Currently, we're anticipating our average day rate for our full rig fleet for 2017 at somewhere from $17,500 to $18,000 a day. So we're actually seeing an average reduction on day rate from last year.

Richard Merlin Tullis - Capital One Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's all for me. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Please go ahead.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Good afternoon, everyone.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Hello.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Bigger picture on the Delaware, can you outline your key delineation objectives for 2017, 2018 as you think about bringing this asset in-house and what are the key things you guys want to check off your checklist?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

The early indications are that the Wolfcamp A is probably going to be the primary target. But as in the Midland Basin, we also look at whether it makes sense to develop one zone or whether it makes sense to develop several zones at the same time.

So, we've got a transition to pad drilling. We've got to determine what the proper spacing is, and we've got to determine which zones we want to prioritize. And those are all works in progress. As Zane said, we'll be testing multiple zones this year. We might spend 70% of our capital in the Wolfcamp A, but the other 30% is pretty well spread out between the Wolfcamp B, the Third Bone Spring, the Second Bone Spring, not to mention the fact that there's multiple landing zones in the Wolfcamp A.

So, I expect that we'll spend some time trying to determine which zones, we believe, are the most prolific and what the proper quarter in which we'd like to develop them is. And at the same time, we're looking to go on to pad drilling whether that's two-well pads or three-well pads or four-well pads.

And then at the same time, it's about getting the water infrastructure built out. And it's about working closely with target to make sure that the gas takeaway and the gas plant (38:55) are built out in time to keep up with our growth plan.

And those are the main initiatives that we'll be working on for the next 12 months. And I think probably early next year, we'll have a lot clearer picture on which zones we're going to target and what we believe the proper spacing in those are going to be.

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Very helpful. And then still bigger picture, other than midstream and science, are there any other gating factors in the Delaware that would prevent you from ramping activity beyond four rigs?

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Good question. I don't think that there is anything significant other than that, that we did on that. (39:38) I think that all systems are go once we get the infrastructure in place (39:43).

Derrick Whitfield - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. Fantastic. Great update, guys.

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you.

Scott McNeill - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thanks.

Operator

Steven Gray - RSP Permian, Inc.

Thank you, everybody, for joining the call today. I'd just like to say also thanks to all of our employees for all the hard work they've done in getting the Silver Hill deal closed and sort of getting the properties assimilated. We're looking forward to an exciting year at RSP as we bring those properties in and start to accelerate developing on them. And if you have any additional questions that you have for us, please feel free to give us a call. Thank you again.

