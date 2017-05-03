Shhhh! The Grownups Are Talking

But you'd do well to listen to what the grownups are saying.

And, you were right to do it. Because "Walter" has your back - for now.

Guess what?

I know what you did last week. Surprise!

You bought yourself some US equities (NYSEARCA:SPY). How do I know? Because I looked at the data.

Specifically, you bought $17.6 billion worth of US stocks in the week ended last Wednesday:

And, you were smart to do that. Because come hell or high water (where "high water" means bad econ data and geopolitical landmines), you're backstopped by a multi-trillion dollar central bank bid.

Do you know what that means? That means that volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) is witnessing what fans of American cinema will recognize as a Walter Sobchak moment.

Walter is shell-shocked, Vietnam veteran famously portrayed by John Goodman in the classic film The Big Lebowski. At one point, he and the film's protagonist (Jeff Bridges) are bowling, and their opponent steps over the line. Walter tells Bridges to "mark it zero" to reflect the rules violation. When the other bowler challenges Walter ("I didn't step over the line, mark it 8"), Walter at first calmly, and then not-so-calmly, explains the situation to him as follows: "Smokey, this isn't 'Nam, there are rules, mark it zero."

In the post-crisis world, central banks are Walter. When vol. "steps over the line" and rational traders want to "mark the VIX 15," central banks step in with this: "Smokey, this isn't the pre-crisis era, there are rules, mark it zero."

The end result is periodic VIX smashes to a 9-handle and SPX 1m implied volatility (8%) at the lowest level on record (since 1988):

And here, visually, is what I mean when I say vol. spikes are quickly met with "mark it zero!":

So, while you were buying more than $17 billion in US stocks via ETFs and mutual funds, that's what the grownups (the "pros") were discussing.

But don't take my word for it, let's let them tell you themselves. Here's what former FX trader Richard Breslow said on Wednesday morning (full note here):

Investors are suffering from the increasing amount of insider trading going on. Not the kind generated from golf course confidences or sifting through corporate dust bins but from markets that just aren't capable of trending. Because fewer and fewer market participants are comfortable answering the question, "What's going on?" A lot of this is from the much-discussed volatility suppression caused by central banks. They got what they wanted and now the negative externalities they failed to appreciate are dangerously affecting accurate price discovery. When we need it most. In their biographies, they claim exigent circumstances. History will say they got too enamored with the sway they held over markets and were having too much fun.

And here's another former FX trader, Mark Cudmore (full note here):

In dollar terms, the balance sheets of the Fed, ECB and BOJ are, for the first time ever, pretty much at parity. And China's is also converging from above. Their combined assets amount to about $18.5 trillion, and are still growing. With the vast majority of that cash chasing liquid assets, it makes it pretty tough for bond vigilantes to prompt a sustained selloff, especially when there are no signs of rampant runaway inflation. Based on recent trajectories, the ECB is set to have the largest balance sheet by next year. The European and Japanese authorities are accumulating assets at a pace that should easily compensate for any Fed reduction. Bears, not just bond bears, beware. There remains an exorbitant amount of liquidity in the system chasing financial assets.

Of course, as I never tire of reminding you (and as is readily apparent from the tone of the commentary excerpted above), this is exceedingly dangerous for one simple reason: it's not real. It's manufactured.

Also, it's playing havoc (in a good way for the time being) with the systematic strats that I'm always warning you about (think: risk parity, CTAs, and the vol. targeters). Simply put, it's allowing them (and in some cases "forcing" them) to lever up more and more.

Here's some commentary from another grownup/pro, former Bay Street derivatives trader Kevin Muir (full note here):

Yeah, yeah, I know, there is a lot more to risk parity than simply levering up the bond portion of a balanced portfolio. But what I worry about is the fact that the strategy does not recommend increasing equities exposure because of its volatile nature, but instead advocates for a leveraged fixed income component because of its non-volatile tendency. Risk parity portfolios don't have significantly more equities than most balanced funds, but they have a lot more bonds. And then ask yourself, what have Central Banks being doing since the Great Financial Crisis? Buying bonds (they are also buying some equities, but the vast majority of the purchases have been fixed income). What does that do to volatility? It crushes it. And what does lower fixed income volatility mean for risk parity? They buy more. I worry fixed income managers are already suffering from an inability to imagine rates ever heading higher. The boat is lopsided with four generations of portfolio managers who have never seen a real bear market in bonds. While many, like Paul Jones, are positioned to capitalize on lower stock prices, there are precious few who are set up short in the bond market. Forty year bull markets have a funny way of discouraging naysayers. If we ever get a bear market in bonds, the risk parity guys will make it dramatically worse. It's always the leveraged positions that cause major market dislocations, and I just don't see the big excesses being in stocks.

Here's some more context for that:

The grownups are getting really concerned out here, folks.

But do you know what? It doesn't matter because you're drowning them out by doing things like funneling $17.6 billion into ETFs and mutual funds in the short space of five trading days.

I keep telling you this, and I get the feeling you aren't listening, but here pretty soon, "Walter" (central banks) isn't going to be around anymore to tell "Smokey" (volatility) he was "over the line."

It's at exactly that point that you'll wish you had listened to the grownups.

